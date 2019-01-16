Google's Transition To 64-Bit Apps Begins in August, 32-Bit Support To End in 2021 (ndtv.com) 88
In a bid to deliver better software experience on devices powered by 64-bit processors in the coming years, Google aims to shift Android towards a 64-bit app ecosystem. From a report: The company has now shed more light on the transition and has announced that developers will have to submit a 64-bit version of their Android apps starting August this year. This move will eventually culminate in a universal implementation of the 64-bit app policy that will be enforced in 2021, after which, Google will no longer host 32-bit apps on the Play Store accessed on a device based on 64-bit hardware. Google announced the move towards 64-bit apps in 2017, claiming that apps with 64-bit code offer significantly better performance. However, the search giant did not provide any details regarding the exceptions to the new rule or when the Play Store will cease to serve 32-bit apps. Google has now revealed that starting August 1 this year, developers must submit 64-bit versions of all new apps and app updates, alongside the old 32-bit versions prior to their publishing from the Play Store.
Not all android apps use the dalvik VM. You can create native android applications in c/c++. As well, you might link native libraries even if you're using the dalvik VM.
That's not strictly true... I've compiled and run plenty of command line executable apps on Android no problemo. It's when you want to make full fledged apps that draw graphics on the screen and are launchable from the Android home screen that you'll be compelled to compile as a library and use a dalvik launcher.
Dude, Dalvik is gone and has been for a long time. It's Android Runtime now, or ART. It's toooooooooootally not just Dalvik with a name change so Google can try to ditch its reputation.
Why would you have thought this? Apps have used C and C++ libraries using the Android NDK for nearly a decade.
Because this isn't just about the NDK.
Wither x32 ABI (not x86) :/ (Score:4, Interesting)
If there was ever a case for actual use of the x32 ABI, performance and memory restricted devices with 64bit processors in a controlled ecosystem would definitely be it.
Most people aren't going to be needing 64bits for memory on an Android device any time soon -- rather than letting it be pulled from the kernel [slashdot.org], the why not push for performance and efficiency in the areas where it still actually counts?
Re:Wither x32 ABI (not x86) :/ (Score:4, Informative)
64-bit for ARM has very little to do with memory in most cases. It's for the improved AArch64 instruction set.
64-bit for ARM has very little to do with memory in most cases. It's for the improved AArch64 instruction set.
Yeah, thanks for that. Either I'm confused, or most people are. AFAIK, 64-bit refers to the data word size, NOT address bits. I'm not aware of any CPU with 64 hardware I/O bits of address.
Its good that your opinion is both wrong and ineffectual.
I love it when the android fanbois bring up the small amount of ram in iOS devices; as if maximum ram utilization was the thing we should optimize for in mobile devices.
Well yeas and no it daves a bit of energy nor neding to access flash to often bur since we ate talking dram and not sram (correct me Iâ(TM)m wrong) we have ram refreshes thst ate not free energy wise. Whst takes more energy , I have no idea
I'll take 2 of those over 1 privacy rape phone any day!!
The only way to stop sales of Android 4.x (Score:2)
So has Android, since v5.0. This is about ending backwards compatibility with 32 bit apps.
Basically there seems no other way to stop people from continuing to sell Android 4.x-based phones.
Here, new ideas. (Score:1)
For desktops and servers: AMD64, AArch64 and RISC-V 64-bit.
For mobiles and embedded systems: AArch64, ARM, RISC-V 32-bit and RISC-V 64-bit.
The architecture i386 is dead, nobody wants it.
Older phones (Score:2)
I have a Samsung Galaxy S3, which has a 32-bit processor. In fact, the first 64-bit CPU in the series was with the S6. The S5 is still a very nice phone. It would be a shame if something happened to it's apps. It's particularly annoying if I want to install something that I know I had on it once, but it says it's no longer compatible, and the older compatible version is long gone.
Yeah, it was bloody annoying and inconvenient when Apple did this with iOS 11 a while back, and I'm pretty sure it'll be annoying and inconvenient for you Android users as well.
People like to gloss over this with "well, the developers just need to check a box" - but there is a fair bit of software out there that is still useful but unmaintained. Lots of studios have gone tits up over the past 5-10 years; and lots of software has been abandoned after bigger studios bought out smaller developers.
The galaxy S3 was launched in 2012. They are planning on pulling support in 2021 -- that seems like they have supported it above and beyond the expectation of 5-6 years.
Preparing for the 128 bit transition (Score:2)
We have to get rid of 32 bit support to prepare for the future 128 bit systems.
CERN probably thinks so... they're up to 230 PB stored now, that's 58 bits and the limit is 16384 PB for a 64 bit address space. If they keep up the exponential growth they need 128 bit in a little over a decade. Well either that or use the D: drive...
2038 is getting closer (Score:2)
We'll all be dead from catastrophic climate change by then.
Sure thing, Earthwalker
Well I'm officially worried (Score:1)
Since 2013, I've owned and loved my Note 3, now running LineageOS 14.1. Needless to say, it's a 32bit machine.
While I'd love to upgrade it, there currently aren't any phones for sale that I'd consider a legitimate flagship. Virtually all of them have wear items, such as batteries, glued into cases that are also glued together. When these wear items wear out, as they do every couple years, you're looking at an expensive repair (which may or may not even be possible in, say, 5 years). 18-24 months after t
about you and your obsession with antique junk
You think my phone's an antique? You should see my laptop: it's a W520!
Seriously, thoough, I'm old enough at this point in my life to know what's important to me. A lot of people are all about the sexual appeal of their possessions - "blinging" cars, phones, watches, etc. I lift weighs and rock climb, I'm well spoken, and I'm good in bed, so I'm able to "get away" with last year's fashion.
Oh, for sure. I've written a few native apps.
Wha.. how does that follow?
Eh, crap. Sorry hahah. This is a meme isn't it?
I haven't had much time to follow the meme culture lately.
It's a shitty compromise, but Linux Deploy with a debian image does work remarkably well.
I do miss my old Nokia N900 with Maemo.
The person who modded me down - I know you can't reply as yourself, but can you reply as anonymous? I'm genuinely curious: do you work for the industry? What's your beef?
Never really run windows.. but there's several orders of magnitude between 386/486 -> modern CPUs, and very little between Note 3->recent devices.
It's Inevitable (Score:2)
With respect, the 8-bit era is still alive today with people repairing and creating peripherals for home computers from the early 1980s. Just go to Ebay and see the trade in Sinclair ZX Spectrums (Z80) and the other home computers such as the Commodore 64 (6502). Remember the Z80 vs 6502 CPU wars ?
It is still possible to purchase brand new 40-pin Z80 CPUs https://uk.farnell.com/zilog/z... [farnell.com] so 8-bit is not yet fully dead... long live the Z80 !
Is it Y2038 ready ? (Score:2)
Only 19 years to go until Y2038 hits on 19th January 2038.
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Note 64-bit systems greatly help to avoid Y2038 failures but anything using 32-bit time may fail or may have limitations.
Ever noticed that you can't set Android's date past 2036 ? I guess this is to ensure that Y2038 issues are not hit. I wonder whether 64-bit Android removes this limitation ?
liars - false performance claim (Score:2)
Claiming 64 bit code is faster than 32 bit? False, it is slower for many common operations.