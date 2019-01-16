Most Facebook Users Don't Know That it Records a List of Their Interests, New Study Finds (theverge.com) 96
Seventy-four percent of Facebook users are unaware that Facebook records a list of their interests for ad-targeting purposes, according to a new study from the Pew Institute. From a report: Participants in the study were first pointed to Facebook's ad preferences page, which lists out a person's interests. Nearly 60 percent of participants admitted that Facebook's lists of interests were very or somewhat accurate to their actual interests, and 51 percent said they were uncomfortable with Facebook creating the list.
Facebook knows my sexy secrets (Score:1, Insightful)
They know I am a man that likes women! I have heard that is incredibly unpopular these days.
Re: (Score:1, Offtopic)
Go watch the Gillette ad
:((
Re: (Score:1)
Or just mention "toxic masculinity" anywhere near your phone and watch the Gillette ad come up in your feed 100x a day for the next 60 days.
Re: (Score:1, Interesting)
I guess this new movement, won't be happy till we're all soy boys, and let's all forget about the aggressive behaviors that got us to this point in the world we're at to date.
Nope.....I guess its just time to be open about it and have them mandate estrogen injections to all men, and let's just get rid of us as a species for the most part.
But women that are for this, be careful...there's already lots of women out there that can't find a man to marry that they want to stay with, as that they aren't acting like "men" anymore.
As for that ad..they couldn't pay me to use a fucking gillette product again.
Huh. Could have sworn I clicked the link for slashdot.org, not jockstrap.com. Or have we finally stockholmed ourselves into worshipping the chads because we're too beta to be proud nerds without resorting to any of this virtue signaling bulldrek about what manly men we are?
Re: (Score:2)
Or we could admit that these hyper agressive men are not the normal and we shouldn't tolerate frat boy behavior in a modern society.
Re: (Score:2)
The trouble is....the definition they're trying to use today of what a "hyper aggressive" is today.
It seems that a man acting any more 'aggressive' at all than a demur woman is now accused of being hyper aggressive.
YOu've moved the goalpost too far on us.
Asking a girl out a second time after an initial rejection is not the same as him grabbing her by the hair, pulling her i
Re: (Score:2)
Did you see the Gillette commercial? Stopping bullying is not demasculating. Treating women with respect is not demasculating. Acting in a civilized manner should not be a rarity. None of the men shown acting badly in the ad would have been considered good role models, and all the commercial was doing was trying to raise the bar in behavior by showing different role models.
I think what happened is that some people saw the Gillette commercial and were triggered by it.
Clean out your FB Ad Preferences (Score:3)
This link should take you to your Ad Preferences. Be sure to click on both "Interests" and "Advertisers" - and check the sub-tabs.
The shit that shows up there is bizarre. Today FB decided one of my interests was "brake shoes". And in the Advertisers section, I see a significant (literally hundreds) of non-local real estate agents and car dealers. Not sure why I'd be interested in either a car dealer or a realtor several thousand miles from where I actually live. But then, FB decided a couple months ago I live near Fargo ND. (If they really had their shit together, it would be obvious which county I live in NH, given some of the groups I subscribe to.)
Re: (Score:3)
Sorry, here's the link: https://www.facebook.com/ads/p... [facebook.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I guess my campaign of misinformation has been entirely effective.
I think you mean this link (Score:1)
This link should take you to your Ad Preferences
I'm assuming you somehow messed up the syntax for https://www.facebook.com/ads/preferences [facebook.com], I thought a direct link was a good idea so I thought I'd provide it...
Some sections seemed alright, but under travel it thought I was interested in the "Entire Rios Province", somewhere in Argentina - bizarre.
Re:Clean out your FB Ad Preferences (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
NoScript
Check.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, you need to trick it, to flush the cache.
Edit your Interests, Change them or delete them.
Edit your Bio data. Change it or delete them.
Then use the
/ads/preferences AFTER A COUPLE OF DAYS
If you want to fool it, alter them to things that don't help them.
Re: (Score:2)
That might work assuming they don't have some algorithms that detect things like that and toss out the false data in their private cache.
Re: (Score:2)
Which is why you do it over time
Re: (Score:2)
The only way to possibly win this game is to not play in the first place
Just like global thermonuclear warfare.
Re: (Score:2)
Worse is they keep track of people not subscribed but who's names cropped up in the address books a lot of idiots shared with Facebook.
Re: (Score:2)
And how would this work for non-users? Presumably FB is building profiles on those too, you know. Subscribe to FB just to 'get some say' in how FB processes what it has on you?
Btw - ridiculous that this is a reasonable question in the first place. Imho CEO's should be taken out into the streets and shot, for collecting data about non-subscribers the way & on the scale FB does it.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see anything for me. I disabled the option to target ads based on data from partners and such. The "Your interests" section just wants me to select things I am interested to see ads for (hah!). The "Advertisers" shows a list of auto dealers that are more than 1000 miles from me, and the other two tabs there are empty.
I have known for a couple decades that at least one person gives out my email address as a spam blocker, in that I get the spam instead of him. So I get regular reminders to bring in
Dear f=Facebook.... (Score:1)
I'm interested in kicking little puppies, reminding orphans that they have no parents, and sneaking around sports bars with a TV-B-Gone switching off sets just as a major play is about to complete (everyone needs some danger in their lives)
Signed,
I. P. Freelie
Re: (Score:1)
At which point you will start getting advertisements for Milo and Ben's roadshow of traveling white male conservative homosexual outrage
Most people are easily conned. (Score:2)
Film at 11. -_-
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I see that you like movies and are away from your house late at night
... =P
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah sure, but 74% of users don't realise their interests are tracked? I can believe 74% didn't know how to access that particular page, but seriously
...
Rather low accuracy... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
This is known as a false positive. It doesn't really matter because what advertisers are interested in is the achievable true positive rate. When a Mormon sees a superbowl ad for beer, sure that's a wasted impression, but it doesn't matter as long as they reach the beer drinkers.
Re: (Score:2)
It's really incredible that a company who people literally hand all their life details to still can't make a somewhat accurate interests profile for more than 60%. One could probably get 50% to call it somewhat accurate by randomly assigning popular interests horoscope-style.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm..so, do you listen to and visit a lot of rap sites or something?
Would be interesting to hear what african behaviors and such you think you might have that had them think of you as one?
Well.... (Score:1)
They all did sign themelves over to a heartless multi-national corporation who's goal is to make money in all ways possible. Do I feel sorry for them? NO. If they aren't aware at this point of what Facebook is really all about, then they are just hopelessly clueless.
That's OK. Resume posting those pictures that you ruin with stupid pseudo-anime cat face filters and challenging each other to IRL fights.
The more we find out about Facebook... (Score:4)
Re: (Score:2)
... the worse Facebook looks.
The more you find out?
So you admit you were not among the 49% that understand what ad-supported means?
How to know what they have (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And how are non Farcebook users supposed to download their shadow account info.?
Baby gonna cry now ... (Score:1)
And just what precisely did these sub-morons think was going to happen?
Clearly the "shallow end of the gene pool" is considerably shallower and quite a bit larger than previously imagined
...
i'm aware. and it's wrong. (Score:1)
It's downright hilarious that all these tech companies have "all this data" and "all this technology" like "AI" or whatever else. Yet their algorithms are absolute fucking garbage.
Attention span (Score:3)
So? It's not automatically a bad thing. (Score:5, Interesting)
Regardless of what things FaceBook may be guilty of, not everything in FB, or in life is out to take advantage of us in some sort of zero-sum game. There are win-win situations being sought as well. I've received ads for books on several occasions that were targeted at me based on other books I had liked. I've found some good ones that way and I'd rather see ads for those than for cookbooks or Harlequin romances.
When I advertised my own books, written for a niche genre, I knew what books had inspired me most, and that people that had enjoyed them were the most likely to enjoy mine. With FB I was able to direct my ads to those people. I got a good response for the money I spent, and got several good reviews (without any negative ones). It seems to me those people were happy they had learned of my books and were pleased with their purchases.
What would be served for anyone in my paying far more just to blindly send a lot more ads to people who wouldn't be the least bit interested? That's not a win for them or for me.
Re: (Score:1)
The problem is opt-in vs. opt-out. All data collection should require explicit opt-in, should preclude sharing with other entities, and should include the right to delete the info already collected.
Informed consent, and the right to revoke consent.
Sign in to Instagram... (Score:3)
Sign in so we can show you ads better targeted at You!
No shit, Facebook thinks people care about that. Extremely curious when the whipper-snappers will wake up and just talk to their friends.
You should tailor it instead (Score:3)
I regularly visit my ad preferences to remove and even add things that make sense. This way, I get advertisements for things that I actually want, like new book releases, offers from cloud computing companies, and sales on education classes.
Sure, they're 'advertisements' from those companies, but if I'm going to see ads, I'd rather see ads for things that actually interest me and keep me informed about new products that I can research more information about later.
Re: (Score:2)
I regularly visit my ad preferences to remove and even add things that make sense. This way, I get advertisements for things that I actually want
Bravo to you, but I already know what I want.
I also don't need to be told what I want or that I should want some product or other. In fact, hectoring me to buy something generally causes me not to want whatever it is. But that's just me.
People who still use Facebook (Score:1)
I would argue that people who still use Facebook don't know much at all...about anything.
Most FB users know nothing much, period (Score:2)
An ad company (Score:2)
Social media is free as you are the product getting sold and used.
FBP (Score:2)
A simple browser extension called "FB Purity" will make it so you never see another ad on Facebook. So I don't really care that Facebook knows that I like 1930's gypsy jazz and 1970s auteur films, because any ad they target me with is gonna be vaporized long before I see it, so fuck them. And it does a lot more than that to make Facebook more useful, too.
Seriously, try this extension.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I can understand why a lot of people would object to it, but at this point in my life, no, I don't really care very much. Maybe a little bit. I would however be more than happy to pay for a service like Facebook that did not collect my data.
Re: (Score:2)
I was smart enough to be able to figure out how to make a Slashdot account, though.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I prefer to see it as us coming to an understanding.
Plus, FPB allows me to destroy and/or salt those lists of "interests". So they're not collecting anything of value from me. I have found a technological solution to a technological problem.
Translation (Score:2)
"Most Facebook Users Don't Know That it Records a List of Their Interests, New Study Finds "
TRANSLATION:
"Most Facebook Users Are Clueless Morons, New Study Finds "