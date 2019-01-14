GoDaddy is Injecting Site-Breaking JavaScript Into Customer Websites (techrepublic.com) 64
Web hosting service GoDaddy is injecting JavaScript into customer websites that could impact the overall performance of the website or even render it inoperable, according to Australian programmer Igor Kromin. From a report: GoDaddy's analytics system is based on W3C Navigation Timing, but the company's practice of unilaterally opting in paying customers to an analytics service -- tracking the visitors to websites hosted on GoDaddy services -- without forewarning is deserving of criticism. GoDaddy claims the technology, which it calls "Real User Metrics" (RUM), "[allows] us to identify internal bottlenecks and optimization opportunities by inserting a small snippet of javascript code into customer websites," that will "measure and track the performance of your website, and collects information such as connection time and page load time," adding that the script does not collect user information. The script name "Real User Metrics" is somewhat at odds with that claim; likewise, GoDaddy provides no definition of "user information."
GoDaddy claims "most customers won't experience issues when opted-in to RUM, but the JavaScript used may cause issues including slower site performance, or a broken/inoperable website," particularly for users of Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), and websites with pages containing multiple ending tags.
Well then... (Score:5, Insightful)
So did HostEurope, which used to be a good address, too...
Re: (Score:3)
I pay these people to register my domain names, and I pay s fair amount. I know it is hard to make a profit, but really what do they actually do that costs so much? I don't need someone trying to monetize me when I am already paying them.
Re:Well then... (Score:5, Informative)
... might be time to move all my domains to another company.
My friend who was a GoDaddy customer for over a decade did just that a month ago. Mainly because they kept black holing his domains because of THEIR code change.
He ran a business, and the website going down was a BAD thing for him. After nearly a decade of running on this hosting service, having not made any changes to his website for over 3 months all of a sudden GoDaddy TOSed him for excessive CPU usage, "No you may not access any of your data thank you". A day on the phone later, they restore him after he pleads with their customer support and appeals to his long record of service. He decides to make a backup of everything now, bad call, he gets TOSed again the next day, this time they won't restore him.
He got to looking at his backups and notices that what happened was GoDaddy CHANGED their backup processes and modified his system by applying patches. Anytime he ran backups, the CPU usage would spike. So, because he had subscribed to GoDaddy's backup service AND then dared to actually run a backup manually the bug they installed caused them to TOS him.
He's not on GoDaddy now, after decades of trouble free service. Their loss..
You might can avoid them, but Comcast's Javascript that broke our web site is pretty much unavoidable.
Not Surprising (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: Not Surprising (Score:2, Funny)
The colloquial is NoDaddy
Obligatory pun
Also the company literally has nothing to offer except bad customer service
Yet another reason ... (Score:5, Insightful)
This is yet another reason why I block javascript in my browser.
I pretty much hit a page, check the parasites, block any new ones I've not yet blocked
... and then reload and do it again.
I consider pretty much all third party stuff, especially javsascript, as unwanted parasites
... they exist to track me and sell my data, and they can't do any of that when I block their domains from my browser.
Your domain registrar has no fucking business knowing who I am.
And eventually marketing says "hey, if we can do that, why can't we insert our own ads?".
Of course, in a sane legal environment, modifying someone's copyrighted web page in transit for your own purposes would be illegal. I view it the same as wiretapping.
I'd like to inject some javascript code into my banks webpage
Still think it's a good idea?
Re:Yet another reason ... (Score:4, Insightful)
Not EULA but TOS:
I was wondering why my website on GoDaddy was slow (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
All for it (Score:4, Funny)
At first I was against it, but after reading that it breaks AMP I say - Bravo, sir. Bravo.
Fuck godaddy (Score:4)
I then spent 2 hours in their "support chat" where I was bumped through three different support people. They tried to blame the problem on me and made me jump through a bunch of arbitrary hoops to prove them wrong. Then they said it was due to "website plugins" and left it to me to figure out what plugins needed attention (even though all the plugins run through their fucking servers).
Then after that, they disconnected me; their chat system leaving me no transcript of the support session.
This is appalling. We're ready to move our domain and site elsewhere.
New Relic? (Score:2)
Not surprised at all... (Score:5, Insightful)
I had used GoDaddy for a while... (Score:2)
It's like you WANT to get shafted just to save that $4 per year for your domain or whatever you're buying.
Personal experience, they are more expensive for
.com addresses. I used them to register the domains (self hosted) but just moved my last one away from them at renewal time. I use porkbun, and so far no issues, and 4-5$ cheaper.
Opt-Out (Score:1)
Just verified that the instructions in the article work. My site is now opted out. IT SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN OPTED IN !!!
Looking for a new hosting service.
Fuck you GoDADDY
Interesting tidbit (Score:1)