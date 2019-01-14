World's Longest Aircraft Gets Full-Production Go-Ahead (bbc.com) 97
The Airlander 10 -- the world's longest aircraft -- is set to go into full production with the model designed to take its first passengers. "It comes after the prototype Airlander 10 -- a combined plane and airship -- was formally retired following successful final testing," reports the BBC. "As a result, Bedford firm Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) has been given Production Organization Approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)." From the report: An eyewitness said the aircraft appeared to "break in two" after breaking its moorings and deflating, in November that year, less than 24 hours after completing its sixth successful test flight. The firm was given Design Organization Approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) in October. Stephen McGlennan, HAV's chief executive, said 2018 had been very good, with Easa's backing a "huge highlight." He said the firm had changed its focus last year towards the production of Airlander 10 as a commercial aircraft for customers. "The prototype served its purpose as the world's first full-sized hybrid aircraft, providing us with the data we needed to move forward from prototype to production standard," he said. It is now hoped the full commercial model will take to the skies with its first paying passengers "in the early 2020s." Approval from the CAA and Easa now puts the firm in a "strong position to launch production."
I prefer my aircraft never has (Score:5, Funny)
DOA approval.
/s
Longest *current* aircraft (Score:5, Informative)
It's 92m long, which may make it the longest currently [soon] in production, but the Zeppelins were 235m long back then.
Also, would not have hurt to put the length in the summary, would it?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Eh, so is the jet engine, rockets, atomic bombs, jerrycans, Fanta (drink) and the Volkswagen Beetle.
... yes, I know you were joking :)
However, you are wrong about the Zeppelin:
"Zeppelin's notions were first formulated in 1874 and developed in detail in 1893".
Re: Longest *current* aircraft (Score:4, Funny)
Baldrick, is that a dirigible in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?
Re: (Score:2)
TIL that 1st Century Egyptians, 13th Century Chinese, Secondo Campini and Frank Whittle were Nazis...
Fanta may be the one item actually with origins in Nazi Germany. It was created as a result of the embargo on Germany and Coca-Cola's being prevented from selling syrup to its German division. As a result, the Germans created Fanta from ingredients they had available. After the war, Coca-Cola reclaimed its plant and rights to Fanta; eventually relaunching it in the 50's.
Re: (Score:2)
Zeppelin is Nazi tech, verboten. You shouldn't even think about them. Consider this a friendly warning
The zeppelin's day had been and gone by the time the nazis were in the game.
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, they were used to bomb London during WW1 but were quickly found to be useless as bombers once air defences got organized.
Re: Longest *current* aircraft (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Zeppelin is Nazi tech, verboten. You shouldn't even think about them. Consider this a friendly warning
You know Zeppelins were WWI, right?
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Longest *current* aircraft (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
As none of the Zeppelins exist anymore,
Zeppeliners exists and fly today. Made by the same company that made the old Zeppeliners too. Google "Zeppelin NT" for more data, and where you can book a flight with one of them. They are only 75 meters though, so not the longest aircraft around. Nice trips, although expensive.
Re:Longest *current* aircraft (Score:4, Informative)
As the Zeppelin NT is a semi-rigid airship, it is not even a Zeppelin airship from a technical point of view. Count Zeppelin's constructions were rigid airships, and of those, none has survived. The Zeppelin NT has just a famous name attached to it without living up to its legacy.
Helium (Score:1)
I thought Helium was a finite supply on Earth. Is this a good use for it?
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Contrary to certain media scare-mongering, helium is fairly abundant. Extracted natural gas contains as much as 7% helium.
Isn't Helium the second commonest element after Hydrogen?
Storing it is kinda difficult (for the US Government apparently), but there seems to be a lot of it.
Re:Helium (Score:5, Informative)
There's a lot of it in the universe, but not that much (relatively speaking) on earth. And we don't know how to produce more of it economically.
There's a lot of it under our feet, not too easy to extract. We usually get it as a byproduct of natural gas extraction. Other than that, a lot of it naturally seeps from the rocks up into the atmosphere, but quickly goes up and gets lots into outer space.
Known reserves will last some 50 to 100 years an current consumption rate (party baloons are not a major factor). After that we need to learn how to extract it from rocks, or perhaps by then we can just swoop it from Jupiter's atmosphere as He3.
Finite resource (Score:3)
Isn't Helium the second commonest element after Hydrogen?
In the universe? Yes. On Earth? No. We're talking about helium accessible to us. I don't think we're about to go mining the Sun for helium. We're not going to run out this minute or anything but we have a finite supply [wikipedia.org] currently available to us. It doesn't help we waste a lot of it on party balloons and other frivolous uses.
Re: (Score:2)
In about 50 years when fusion power becomes mainstream, we'll have all the helium we need =D
Re: (Score:2)
Hydrogen could easily be viable, these days.
All we need to do is get rid of religion and all the other mental illnesses that could lead to deliberate attacks on hydrogen-based craft.
Re: (Score:1)
Supply (Score:3)
Contrary to certain media scare-mongering, helium is fairly abundant.
We're not going to run out in the next few years if that is what you are talking about. But our supply of readily accessible and economically available helium is limited unless we find new ways to extract more. It's nothing to lose sleep over at the present but it is worth worrying about in the long term. There have been some shortages in recent years but these are more due to supply chain disruptions than anything else.
Extracted natural gas contains as much as 7% helium.
That number is only true for a few fields [geology.com] - most have less than that and not all have
Re: (Score:1)
https://www.cnn.com/2016/06/28/africa/helium-discovery-tanzania/index.html
And there's a finite supply of everything here on Earth. Some things are more finite than others.
Re:Helium (Score:5, Funny)
https://www.cnn.com/2016/06/28/africa/helium-discovery-tanzania/index.html
And there's a finite supply of everything here on Earth. Some things are more finite than others.
Except stupidity - there's a limitless supply of that
Re: (Score:2)
Nice To See Some Diversity In Aviation (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
This had (IIRC) a cruise speed of ~125knots, so actually a pretty reasonable speed. It could be used at minimally-prepared facilities, and can transport bulky, out-sized cargo much more efficiently than the AN224 or 747.
I hope they are successful; it is a cool system.
Re: (Score:2)
If it's reasonably priced and faster than a boat then it has a big future.
Re: (Score:2)
As long as your cargo weighs less that 10 tons. Sure.
Re: (Score:2)
Trains are being used to haul cargo but trains have the drawback of being stuck on a rail so you can't be flexible with them and loading/unloading costs money too.
Businesses gravitate towards the cheapest options available overall. For example, if you have a low production volume or small items that need to go to various different places fast, you can't fill a train so trains become costly and ineffective, same with trucks so you may be relying on UPS or your own trucks + flights + trucks. Sure it's expensi
Re: (Score:2)
I agree, but much like not using trains for hauling cargo, I expect these won't be used either. Too slow to be
efficient. For some reason we prefer to waste enormous amounts of resources to ship things faster.
FTFY.
If you're paying a pilot to make sure that your cargo doesn't get away, these things would never make sense. With a top speed of 80kts, on four 350Hp engines this thing ain't going anywhere fast, is sucking a lot of fuel doing it. With a payload of only 10 tonnes, it would be more efficient to put it on a truck, and it would get to where it is going faster 75% of the time (there is a 75% chance on any routed flight that winds will be detrimental. IE, you only get a tailwind 25% of the time).
Re: For US military in Afghanistan (Score:3)
You can transport stuff by truck, but the locals tend to support the Taliban.
The rest of your comment was fairly insightful, so it's really too bad you had to ruin it with this horseshit. In surveys something like 90% of Afghans say they are afraid of the Taliban. The majority of Afghans support things like educating and voting rights for women; things which the Taliban vehemently opposes. The idea that "the locals tend to support the Taliban" is just blatant nonsense; the vast majority of them want nothing to do with it.
The ratio of locals who support the Taliban in Pashtun are
Re: (Score:2)
Thank you -- that's interesting info. Actually, it's really depressing info, as one can see from it that a small minority can control a country/keep a country in a state of war for years.
Do you have links to any numbers handy?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
... Actually, it's really depressing info, as one can see from it that a small minority can control a country/keep a country in a state of war for years.
Wait.. are you still talking about Afghanistan?
Re: For US military in Afghanistan (Score:2)
No, he's talking about Ireland.
Re: (Score:2)
The variable operating costs of the dirigible would seem to make it cheaper (much less fuel per mile, probably less per ton-mile). But th
Re: (Score:2)
The reason planes supplanted dirigibles is because cargo capacity isn't how many tons you can carry at once.
That was one reason. Another was that the slightest wind made a takeoff or landing a near impossibility. Harnessing those huge sails (and that is what they basically are when they are fighting a wind), required a large contingent of humans. It also required that each one be stored in a hangar even for a short stay. Hangars of that size are a huge capital investment.
Re: (Score:2)
Do people just pepper hyphens at random into their sentences?
yes-it makes things more-interesting.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:What's with all the hyphens? (Score:4, Funny)
Do people just pepper hyphens at random into their sentences? If you're going to hyphenate full-production and go-ahead, why not hyphenate longest-aircraft too?
Haven't you ever heard of the Oxford-Hyphen?
/s
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see these hyphens as random. They serve to make the meaning more exact.
Consider the difference between "full production aircraft" and "full-production aircraft". The first form could interpreted to mean "a production aircraft that is full (to capacity)". In the second form, there is no ambiguity whether "full" refers to the production or the aircraft.
Re:What's with all the hyphens? (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
No thst us just a work arround for ursl not supporting soaces at the current time, the need to put a full title in the title is another question, what is wrong with an article id instead?
Re: (Score:2)
Do people just pepper hyphens at random into their sentences? If you're going to hyphenate full-production and go-ahead, why not hyphenate longest-aircraft too?
No, it would be longest air-craft. What, don't you know the Queen's-English?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Speed is for transport from A to B. A slow-moving silent airship with big rooms and nice view of what's below is for luxury cruises. Airplanes are densely packed and crowded, in the business section too. Even first class is crowded compared to the salons of a Zeppeliner.
Why spend 7 hours of your vacation packed in a tin can crossing the atlantic, when you can use two days and have more room than you'll get on a luxury train?
Re: (Score:2)
I'll spend 7 hours in the tin can so I can spend more time of my vacation actually doing my vacation and not travelling there and back.
I think there could be a niche market (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: I think there could be a niche market (Score:1)
Could be a viable alternative to trucking though.
Re: (Score:3)
Could be a viable alternative to trucking though.
If the costs come down enough yes, especially in remote areas with bad roads
Re: (Score:2)
No, not in it's current incarnation. 10 ton payload. 92mph max speed, and that is with four 350Hp engines. With a ceiling of 20k ft, it can't be used in bad weather, and can't even be used if there is more than a slight breeze. 1/4 the payload of a truck. Likely slower than a truck, depending upon the prevailing winds (you only get a tailwind 25% of the time on average). The fuel requirements will be WAY higher than a typical 18 wheeler. I doubt even the racers have 1400Hp under the hood.
Re: (Score:3)
If I could do a long haul flight at half the speed but in relative luxury I might be interested.
Re: (Score:2)
some still calling this 'weather'? cease fire stand down.. there are mothers & children in every town.. starvation & deception remain as the leading killers of us..
Leading causes of death US 2017:
Heart disease: 635,260
Cancer: 598,038
Accidents (unintentional injuries): 161,374
Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 154,596
Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 142,142
Alzheimer’s disease: 116,103
Diabetes: 80,058
Influenza and pneumonia: 51,537
Focussing on the least interesting aspect (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Civilian use cases? (Score:2)
It requires very little in the way of runway length,
Evidently not true. The LEMV required at least 300 m (1,000 ft) of runway (violating the runway-independent requirement), and a tether point with a 100 m (300 ft) clear flat area around on which to park, which prevented them from operating at most large bases and all small bases.
has an absolutely massive cargo bay,
Not true. It can carry 10 tons which might sound like a lot but it isn't. A 747 can carry up to 130 tons in certain configurations.
has a low carbon footprint,
Citation needed.
is reasonably fast (nowhere near as fast as an airliner but faster than most other means of transport),
It has a cruising speed of 70 knots. That's at best comparable to highways speeds
Re: (Score:1)
Lack of runway requirement is something talked about a lot in press releases, so presumably this does not have the same issues as the LEMV.
Solution looking for a problem (Score:2)
Massive in terms of volume. 10 tonnes is, at least a usable
Unless you are planning to ship a lot of air, that isn't especially impressive. Frankly it looks like a solution looking for a problem.
It's what the company claims. Even if they're wrong it seems a more interesting thing to talk about than the sodding length, at least.
Yeah I'm not really sure why I should care about how long the aircraft is. I care what it can do. In this case the answer seems to be not much if we care about economics.
80 knots. Which is comparable to a perfectly straight traffic free highway. But most road transport is not on perfectly straight traffic free highways.
I have news for you. This thing isn't going to get cargo to its destination in a straight line either. Recall that you still need special facilities to load, unload, and in most cases land this aircraft
Re: (Score:1)
The landing area seems like it can be arranged fairly inexpensively. Essentially you need a small car park. As far as directness goes, in the US, there's a solid mass of land and large distances separating factories, but Europe and South West Asia are more densely populated and full of jagged islands and peninsulas, where this allows a direct route and a lot less loading and unloading.
I do see what you're getting at with it being a solution looking for a probl
Re: (Score:2)
has a low carbon footprint,
Citation needed.
The Wikipedia article says it is powered by four 350Hp engines. I don't know what your definition of low is, but 1400Hp to get 80kts just CAN'T be covered by it.
Tried before with the Piasecki PA97 Helistat (Score:2)
Hope it goes better than the Piasecki PA97 Helistat - A helicopter-blimp hybrid heavy-lift vehicle https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
It is a little different; this solution uses aerodynamic lift during cruise, but you do have some of the same concerns on or close to the ground.
amazing! (Score:1)
i'm selling all my bitcoins and gold bullian and putting it into inflatable aircraft!
How long for a EURO-US pond crossing ? (Score:1)
Wait a minute... aren't we running out (Score:2)
of helium? How are they going to keep these things in the air?
Only 19 passengers (Score:2)
So don't hold your breath if you're waiting for your turn.
https://www.keyt.com/lifestyle/travel/worlds-biggest-aircraft-moves-toward-commercial-model/974472393 [keyt.com].