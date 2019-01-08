Windows 10 Will Reserve 7GB of Your Computer's Storage in its Next Major Release So That Big Updates Don't Fail (zdnet.com) 296
In the next major release of Windows 10, Microsoft will reserve 7GB of your device's storage to resolve a Windows 10 bug thrown up by Windows Update not checking whether a PC has enough storage space before launching after big updates. From a report: As Microsoft warned ahead of the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, systems that don't have enough space to install Microsoft's 'quality updates' or new versions of the OS will see an error message explaining there is insufficient storage space. That happens because Windows doesn't check if a device has enough space before initializing. Microsoft's current solution is for users to manually delete unnecessary temporary files and temporarily move important files like photos and videos to external storage devices to make enough space for the update. This problem is more acute for devices with little storage capacity, such as many of the cheap 32GB flash-drive PCs on the market today.
I run Linux... in a container on Windows and FreeBSD.
Oh, and so my kid can play Minecraft on his Chromebook.
Technically, I suppose I run it on several devices in the house - Android, Chromebooks, Chromecasts, Ubiquiti, etc.
Oh, no - where will I find 7GB on my 500GB drive?
I guess this is for people who work in industries where no GNU/Linux-compatible replacement for a business-critical Windows application or device driver is available. Even Wine fails for many real-world applications.
Nothing is more critical than keeping mega corporations from taking your data and spying on you.
Laptop and detachable computers sold in big box stores tend to come with one of three operating systems: Windows (which spies on its users), Chrome OS (which spies on its users), and Android with Google Play (which spies on its users). Though some can be coaxed to run third-party replacement operating systems, they aren't warranted to do so. In fact, many models have severe problems with broken or missing drivers when running anything but Windows (such as the ASUS Transformer Book T100TA, as reviewed by a D [debian.org]
No one, especially Apple, deserves a monopoly.
You don't have to be limited to 3 choices.
What are the other choices? Do they involve a severely restricted set of screen sizes and having to buy a laptop without first having first seen its keyboard and screen? System76 currently doesn't offer anything smaller than 13 inches [system76.com], and there aren't any System76 dealers in my home town.
True you are not paying attention, because things actually work so smoothly in Windows 10, that you don't need to focus on keeping your OS running.
Ok, I am being a bit sarcastic here. But Windows 10, doesn't suck that much, and Linux isn't that much better of an OS. I have a system with rather new hardware (With hardware designed for Linux, from System 76), and it duel boots Windows and Linux. And oddly enough windows runs faster and smoother for most application then Linux does.
No Linux runs well on the system, and Windows 10 has its issues too. But it isn't like a Windows 10 user is so far behind in 2019 a Linux user.
Pretty sure Ubuntu is sending your data to Amazon...
unsolicited advice: drop the personal attacks and you might find skeptics more open to your efforts
I find Windows 10 needs to restart a hell of a lot. And it forces the restarts too. It will wake the machine up in the middle of the night just to restart without asking.
While it's generally pretty good the lack of control over updates is immensely frustrating.
Really the only reason to stick with it is if you cannot change it at work or the like, or you play newer games and want the fancy graphics.
Also, Linux/7 is at least 10% faster on the same hardware than 10 is.
Can you point me towards the Linux builds for SolidWorks and Altium Designer as I need to get some work done. Also video editing is a hobby so how about Adobe Premiere?
I feel you on that... DAZ Studio gives you MacOS or Windows versions... if there were a Linux-native version, or Apple made a new MacBook Pro with a decent nVidia-based GPU (1060 or 1080GTX w/ 6GB RAM, please), I'd dump 'doze in a heartbeat (and yes it works in WINE, but not very well.) As it is, they don't, so I'm kind of stuck for now.
But... I only keep CG stuff on said laptop, and nothing else.
Then let me rephrase it to sound less like "personal problems". If you were hired into a company that had standardized on SolidWorks, and it were your job to lead a company-wide transition to a replacement application that is compatible with GNU/Linux, which application would you choose to replace SolidWorks?
How about OnShape? It's web based, so that might cause other issues though.
SolidWorks dominates the low-end features modeling space, it's commonly used in modeling objects to be machined (which is what it's for) or 3d printed (it's good for that, too.) It also does the machining process, which is to say, it generates the code that's sent to the CNC machine. And there is nothing which is even vaguely close to it on Linux, and it does not work well under WINE. It's unfortunate that the developers haven't written a decently compliant application (those tend to work under WINE) but it
I don't know if I'd characterize Solidworks as anything resembling 'low-end'. Maybe compared to CATIA...
I am just stating facts. In return, people call me a "troll". But here are some facts: [followed by 1 fact and 6 opinions]
This thread:
Altium has sold out long time with their "cloud" product.
I have no idea what "SolidWorks" is
Thats nice
Do you actually wonder why people would call you a troll? To summarize this thread: Here is my expert opinion on one piece of software. I've never even heard of a piece of software in a related space. Oh, a company uses this software? Cool story, bro. Yeah, sorry, 100% troll.
I just said that his not having SolidWorks on Linux is a personal problem. 99.999% of people don't need Solidworks (whatever that is).
Say 99.999 percent of people don't need each particular application that is incompatible with GNU/Linux. This means 0.001 percent of people do need each such application. If there are 10,000 such applications whose user bases don't overlap much, then roughly 10 percent of people will need at least one such application. More likely than not, eventually you, a family member, a friend, or a co-worker will experience such a personal problem and expect you to help solve it.
You clearly know nothing about engineering or how people use computers to do actual work. Can you recommend a software package for Linux that lets me model drawings and objects in three dimensions and simulate the physical forces applied to them?
I paid quite a bit for my Mac, but it's worth it...
It's a Unix. It works well out of the box but I can configure it almost as well as any Linux.
Not a gamer, so no reason for me to use Windows.
But yeah, fuck Windows. If I couldn't afford a Mac, I'd sure as shit be running Linux.
I'm running Windows Media Center with my cable card network tuner on Windows 7 until the guide updates stop, then I will likely just convert to another guide provider until I cannot buy Xbox 360's anymore or the hardware takes a dump.... At which point I will review my options and likely end up with some streaming service option and drop cable totally.
But that's not because I don't want to run Linux.. Only that I don't have any other option but WMC as it's the only option for protected content unless I wan
Because none of my computers run Windows 10. If you aren't running Linux in 2019, you aren't paying attention.
Really? Or maybe it's that linux literally doesn't have critical software I need to do my job nor any suitable substitutes. I'm an accountant and an engineer. (not as weird a combo as it sounds) There literally is no functional equivalent to even something as basic as QuickBooks on linux. Never mind our MRP software, CAD software, various other engineering software and other tools that are indispensable to our work. Even when there are substitutes they generally are crap.
Believe me I'd switch to linux
Because none of my computers run Windows 10. If you aren't running Linux in 2019, you aren't paying attention.
(or LTSB/LTSC)
I spend 30% of my time maintaining Windows machines.
I spend 30% of my time maintaining Windows machines.
So do I. And by "maintaining" I mean continually uninstalling stupid crap (especially troubling is how much of it is 3rd party software like Candy Crush) that windows keeps installing on my user's machines, despite being told not to in Group Policy. Or re-assigning the default browser away from Edge, and back to IE. (I know IE sucks, but the primary software that is used by nearly every employee for 80+% of their job requires IE to be the default browser), or continually turning off all of the data collection because it all gets turned on after every software update...
Windows 10 is the biggest piece of malware I deal with on a day to day basis.
There are valid reasons against Linux, but more maintenance time or hassle isn't one of them. On the contrary, with any popular distribution all of which employ mature, well-engineered package management tools, Linux system and application maintenance is at least by one order of magnitude easier and significantly less time-consuming to boot (pun not intended)...
The time you save with easier updates just gets spent sorting out other stuff. It really depends on the apps you use as well, for example Kicad seems to be better on Linux (side-by-side install is easier) but on the other hand setting up a decent AVR development environment is an annoying, manual process.
In the end it probably comes down to which OS you are more familiar with, rather than either being much better than the other. They both have their frustrations and strengths.
Brand Rich Guy With IT Hireling(R)
So your mother is running a 10 year-old browser on a 10 year-old Linux kernel, on a 10 year-old PC?
Re: No they won't (Score:5, Funny)
Worst yo-mamma joke. Ever.
If by work you mean spend 20% of your time waiting for Windows to finish updating, then yeah, Windows is for you.
Really, WTF is in those updates that would require 7Gb?!!
More users / popularity will fix this in near future (today, several pro-software have native linux support - I worked in http://serpro.gov.br/ [serpro.gov.br] : most of the Desktops are linux-only [Ubuntu, today...], and the tech support people love it! [very few idiotic problems, like virus spread...])
In the "near future", huh? Only been hearing that for almost 20 years.
And so it has been. The Linux desktop has been thriving, it just hasn't gained dramatic market share, persistently hovering around the same tiny fraction as MacOS, for reasons that have very little to do with the Linux desktop itself.
Yes, if you need to use specific software then Linux may not be for you - but MacOS is in the same boat, and nobody mocks "the year of the MacOS desktop"
When you get right down to it, most people don't actually need much software to get their job done. A web browser, a word processor, maybe a spreadsheet and a smattering of other job-specific programs. Linux has all of that, just maybe not the exact same software you're used to using on Windows.
But that has nothing to do with Linux, or MacOS. That has to
buy the (correct) OS
buy the user licenses
buy the access licenses
buy the software
buy the user rights to use software
find ways to get what you need done, done.
Linux model:
download the OS
install/setup/configure the OS
find ways to get what you need done, done.
Functionality of each is irrefutable, but one is a real pain in the ass, the other is just irritating at times.
Linux model:
download the OS
install/setup/configure the OS
Configure the OS
Configure the OS again
Break something
Google which config file might control the weird behavior you are seeing.
Search message boards for a possible solution
Wade through countless 'me too' posts to see if anybody actually has a fix
Try a solution someone gave for a problem that looks like it might be similar to yours
Try a different proposed solution because the first one only made things worse
Break something else
Give up
Reinstall the OS
Rep
KeePass works well.
BleachBit minus the interface
Notepad++
Calibre, minus the interface again. At least to can change it somewhat.
On the just free side, you have WinAmp and Bulk Rename Utility
And qBitTorrent
Deluge is decent enough if basic.
by manually ensuring that you don't have that 'required space' ?
I bet there will be nag dialogs endlessly until you 'let them' do an update to your system.
man, I hate win10. we are forced to use it at work but thankfully I can do 99% of my daily stuff with linux. those who must use win10 - I feel sorry for you. its not a fun experience having to be the 'operator' of a computer you don't really own anymore..
It is funny how Windows 10 has differed from Windows 7 as time has gone by. For example, Windows 7 ran OK on a regular hard drive. Windows 10 -needs- a SSD to be able to function. The minimum size has grown as well, where W10 pretty much needs 120+ gigs of space with all the Market and user installed shoverware, and that's before adding relevant apps.
Maybe if Microsoft made this a whole new OS release, this would be understandable. They could set requirements where they could have a hidden partition wit
For example, Windows 7 ran OK on a regular hard drive. Windows 10 -needs- a SSD to be able to function.
Don't know where you got this made up fact. I'm typing this on a PC that has Windows 10 and does not have an SSD and it runs just fine. (well... as fine as Windows ever runs)
The minimum size has grown as well, where W10 pretty much needs 120+ gigs of space with all the Market and user installed shoverware, and that's before adding relevant apps.
More bullshit. I'll agree it's pretty bloated but it demonstrably does not require that much space. If you have that much shovel-ware installed, switch PC vendors. On the machine I'm running right now Windows takes about 45GB of space. You can argue that's still too much and I'd probably agree with you but it's 1/3 of what you are claiming.
If you want to bash Windows there are plenty of opportunities that do not require making up nonsense.
Running on an entry level AMD C-50 series Dual 1.0GHZ, an SSD was required to run Windows 10. I've seen that on many a "moderate" to "entry-level" machine. Windows 10 seems to be heavy on disk utilization on mid to lower tier desktops, especially following a boot cycle. Moderately high to high end machines can apparently compensate due to the significant amount of resources available. It may just be that Windows 10 was optimized for higher end machines and
by manually ensuring that you don't have that 'required space' ?
I bet there will be nag dialogs endlessly until you 'let them' do an update to your system.
man, I hate win10. we are forced to use it at work but thankfully I can do 99% of my daily stuff with linux. those who must use win10 - I feel sorry for you. its not a fun experience having to be the 'operator' of a computer you don't really own anymore..
To be fair that's a lose lose situation for Microsoft. Be aggressive about updates and the user is annoyed, let the users install updates at their own leisure and they get hopping mad when their computer is infected by malware because of an un-patched vulnerability they could have fixed by installing in a timely fashion the updates that they have been putting off installing for weeks. At least you're getting the damn updates.
Great news to start the year.
Well, I suppose when your computer stops booting (Score:2)
Seriously, I don't think it's possible to run a modern OS connected to the Internet without regular security updates.
Trying to create a more stupid user (Score:5, Insightful)
As a computer enthusiast since the DOS days, I so much hate Microsoft's Windows 10 philosophy. Every move they make is one where Microsoft attempts to chip away at a user's ownership of his or her computer. Microsoft creates a new problem by taking away a user setting - like deciding exactly when he or she has the time to update the computer or their work is sufficiently at a stopping point to risk an update. In doing so, Microsoft introduces a whole host of new issues such as temporarily bricking users' devices, rebooting in the middle of their work, running the hard disk full, or causing updates to run when a user really needs to get out of the office. Then, in order to fix the problem they created, they take more control away from the user and allocate unusable user space just for Microsoft to have extra space for more bloated updates.
The paranoid part of me doesn't believe Microsoft is doing this to fix the update problem at all. Instead, they're allocating 'hidden space' on the drive to capture user sensitive data and store it for later uploads to Microsoft when the laptop/desktop is connected to the Internet.
The paranoid part of me doesn't believe Microsoft is doing this to fix the update problem at all. Instead, they're allocating 'hidden space' on the drive to capture user sensitive data and store it for later uploads to Microsoft...
You're on the right track but there's no reason it has to be this clever of a reason. Most likely they're just reserving 7GB of free space because they've targeted that as the demographic most likely to be prodded into buying a whole new machine when Windows Update soaks up 100% of the free 6GB on their harddrive for a 7GB update that would brick their computer anyway.
The paranoid part of me doesn't believe Microsoft is doing this to fix the update problem at all. Instead, they're allocating 'hidden space' on the drive to capture user sensitive data and store it for later uploads to Microsoft when the laptop/desktop is connected to the Internet.
The paranoid part of me wonders if this is the start of some kind of trend where it's basically expected that some largeish portion of user-purchased hardware -- storage, compute, connectivity is expected to be given over completely to its primary software vendor to support their business model. Whether it's mining cryptocurrency, providing distributed storage, obtaining extremely local telemetry (local RF monitoring, weather monitoring, traffic/geolocation, etc) and so on.
I mean, we're already partway th
Microsoft isn't likely to hide data mining. Again, most people don't care about privacy. They've got bigger problems in their lives, like paying rent, getting healthcare or figuring out how to save enough for college. And you k
So by getting Windows 7 to run on my new machine despite the system drive being an SSD I've managed to go back to having Obama as president despite not even being American?
If a company as big as ms can't check for free space prior to an o.s. update, they don't deserve to be in the business of providing operating systems.
With SSD's being around $100 for a samsung 256gb drive, i doubt anyone is deploying less than 128 these days.
Who the hell would ship a computer with a 32gb ssd? windows itself needs that much to even install! much less run. 128gb has been too small for a few years now!
There are also some tricks you can use to free up space. One i learned recently will clean up the stupid windows installer directory pretty well. i personally freed up 40gb on my work machine.
Download the windows installer cleanup utility, then run MSIZAP.exe G! to clean the directory
If you get an error, delete all the registry keys under:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Installer\UserData
reference: http://wyang0.blogspot.com/201... [blogspot.com]
Who the hell would ship a computer with a 32gb ssd? windows itself needs that much to even install! much less run. 128gb has been too small for a few years now!
I won a Win10 Trekstor Primebook, little notebook with the specs of a wimpy chromebook or tablet. 32GB ssd, 4GB RAM. It don't want to have to invest more than the thing is worth to me in order to keep up with Windows updates.
Had to connect a USD drive to get the 2018 April update on. No way there's 7GB free space on it even after an aggressive cleaning.
The Dell Inspiron 11-3162 is cheap, but it only has 32GB of storage. I uses EMMC flash (Hynix HBG4e) which is dog-ass-slow!. In fact, it might be the same type of memory found in a normal USB flash drive. IOPS is like that of a failing 5400RPM IDE drive. And that was for at least 5 that I worked on*
*Not my idea, don't ask why they were purchased.
And if you choose to go with someone other than Samsung, like AData or Kingston, the prince is even better. It's only about $45 Canadian for a 240 GB SSD. Which makes it even more insane. Who's using eMMC storage when a proper SSD is so cheap.
If I remember correctly, Microsoft had this OEM deal on Windows 10 where the OS was free if the hardware met certain minimum specs. I believe that 32GB of HDD space was one of the requirements. Because of this, a ton of desktops and laptops were made with this spec in order to maximize profits. That's why there's so many of them out there.
If this is true then its a problem of their own doing.
With SSD's being around $100 for a samsung 256gb drive, i doubt anyone is deploying less than 128 these days.
Bought my teenage son a DELL 3-in-1 laptop in October 2018. Came with a 32 GB SSD.
After he turned it on, Windows attempted to download some updates. Filled up the hard drive. We spent a couple of days trying to fix it, removing default installed apps, rolling back updates. In the end it was a lost cause. I finally convinced him to let me install Ubuntu on it, which makes me happier since all my home computers run Ubuntu.
Now most of the disk is free versus having zero disk space available. I found it i
Will this 7GB be added to disk requirement specs? (Score:3)
Just delete something temporal (Score:3)
The hibernation files is the exact same size as your system RAM. So, that works if you've got 8GB to start with.
Honestly, I think this is a good thing with modern SSD where they (Samsung for example) recommend you over-provision free disk space to ensure proper wear leveling of the NAND flash. There's no reason why this 7GB of free space couldn't also be used in this regards to extend the life of the SSD while not in use.
Not such a terrible concept .... (Score:2)
Obviously, there's plenty of Windows 10 hate to go around, especially here on Slashdot.
But given the constantly decreasing price of storage per megabyte (and faster read/write times for it!), it doesn't seem like a bad idea at all for the OS to simply reserve the amount it would take to do any OS upgrade, and keep it safe from being used up by other programs or user data.
Honestly, I bet millions of Window laptops are out there right now, with at LEAST this much storage space already partitioned off for some
That ignores that cheap, budget devices are sold with 32GB or 64GB of storage. They aren't expandable. Remember that Windows 10 is _supposed_ to run on more than just high end desktops.
So Window Update doesn't check the size of the update and make sure there is enough space before downloading and installing it, so instead of fixing Windows Update we will just reserve 7G (SEVEN Gig!?!?! I had a full OS, and all of Microsoft Office, and my other software on a 105MB hard drive back in the day - but I digress) which will only be used when there is a major update instead of JUST FIXING WINDOWS UPDATE.
It is simple math. I realize with dynamic updates you probaby can't make an exact prediction of the space needed for the rollback repository etc., but you can know the actual update file sizes, and you can make a conservative guess on the in-process size, just check, if there isn't enough space don't even do the download. Nag the user about it all you want, just don't actualy start the process until you have room.
And if they actually need 7G now, what happens next year when the updates are bigger?
It's funny, I am sick of MacOS as they continue to de-Unix and get in my way with every update, so I am switching, but for some reason I never even considered switching to Windows.
So Window Update doesn't check the size of the update and make sure there is enough space before downloading and installing it, so instead of fixing Windows Update we will just reserve 7G
To be fair, this does make sense.
Just because there are 7G+ of free space at the start of an upgrade process doesn't mean that the user isn't busy copying/moving large files around, or otherwise changing the amount of disk space available. OS installs - which these are - should be reliable above all other considerations.
Also, the fine article makes it clear that the reserved space is in fact used by the OS for temporary files and other ephemeral content, so the space isn't actually lost.
And how we laughed at that Win 95 joke! (Score:3)
Like the last time I needed to make a change to MS Office: I wanted to install a Czech language pack for MS Word. This should be a few MB worth of dictionary and hyphenation info. The Office installer proceeds to remove my entire MS Office installation, redownload 500 MB and reinstall the entire fucking Office suite. IIRC it nuked all my preferences too.
The icing on the cake was that it replaced the Start menu shortcuts for all Office programs with new versions in Czech, even though my system language is set to English.
I've found that even 128GB is often not enough just to run a desktop. Windows 10 + updates + Microsoft Office + updates takes ~100G. Not sure how you can even sell a Win10 computer with 32GB since 30-40GB is Windows 10 alone and that can easily go beyond 40 or 50GB during updates.
Installers doing a streamlined minimal install build of windows 10 can probably squeeze it in.
Any chance to get one of those builds?
Worth looking at something like ntlite.
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-... [microsoft.com]
System builders start off with something like this, but they will likely either have access to other tools or use something like ntlite to slim things down.
So
... the difference is basically that I'd instead have a choice? Because now it's locked into "don't have your stuff locally and get updates".