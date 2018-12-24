Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Books

Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Good Books You Read This Year?

Posted by msmash from the slashdot-book-club dept.
As we inch closer to the end of the year, we will be running a couple of year-ender posts in the next few days. We're starting with books. What were some books you read this year that you would recommend to others? (It could be from any genre.) Second, what were some books from this year that you read that you would recommend to others? And third, what are you reading now, or planning to read soon?

  • Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mrflash818 ( 226638 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:02AM (#57849358) Homepage Journal

    This year I read

    Don Quixote - by Miguel de Cervantes

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by spitzig ( 73300 )

      I was surprised how funny this was.

    • Whose Boat is This Boat by Donald J Trump.
    • Awesome and hilarious book. I think it's sad that I wasn't introduced to it in high school.

  • Seveneves (Score:4, Interesting)

    by mobby_6kl ( 668092 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:07AM (#57849372)

    It's not a new book but I just picked it out at random from my backlog to read on vacation. It's way easier to get into than some other NS books (looking at you, Baroque Cycle), and has really great emotional ups and downs throughout the first 2/3rds of the book with what I thought was a pretty interesting and satisfying conclusion.

    • Also read Seveneves, and I agree: an accessible and very enjoyable read.

      I had opportunity to read a lot of other stuff. A few picks:
      - World Without End by Ken Follet. This is a sequel to Pillars of the Earth. Both recommended
      - The Three-body Problem by Liu Cixin. A great SF read even if it suffers a bit from pacing here and there.
      - I recently found out that Cory Doctorow also writes fiction so I picked up a bunch of his novels and short stories. Walkaway, Pirate Cinema, Down and Out in the Magic

  • An odd assortment (Score:3)

    by CrimsonAvenger ( 580665 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:17AM (#57849410)

    Last Stand of the Tin-Can Sailors by James D Hornfischer

    The Night Land (again!) by William Hope Hodgson

    The Lord of the Rings (for the umpteenth time) by J.R.R. Tolkien

    The Sackett Brand by Louis L'Amour

    The First World War by A.J.P. Taylor

    The Swiss Family Robinson by Johann David Wyss

    The Greatest Knight by Thomas Asbridge

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      First matches on Tolkien and Wyss. I did read different books from L'Amour and Taylor, too. However most of them were so long ago I don't remember many of the details...

  • Frankopan's Silk Roads (Score:3)

    by reanjr ( 588767 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:17AM (#57849412) Homepage

    The Silk Roads: A New History of the World by Peter Frankopan. It's a world history from the view point of central Asia, book-ended by the rise of Persia and the important role Iran now plays in world events. Especially fascinating is how Europe barely registers until the mid 20th century, and how British adventurism in Asia had major repercussions for the Americas. The Muslims, Mongols, and Han are the dominant players.

  • The Testament of Loki by Joanne Harris. It's a sequel to The Gospel of Loki, a fantasy novel describing Norse myth from Loki's perspective, but goes pretty wildly off the rails, with Loki, Odin, Freya, and Thor inhabiting an awkward teenage girl, a wheelchair bound computer geek, a popular cheerleader, and a cocker spaniel, respectively.

  • Peter Watts' Blindsight, after which I read the sequel Echopraxia, and another of his works 'Freeze Frame Revolution.'

    Also by popular recommendation I read Hyperion by Dan Simmons, and am in the middle of 'Fall of Hyperion'.

    I re-read Patrick Rothfuss' Kingkiller Chronicles books (4th time, I think), and the Stormlight Archives by Brandon Sanderson.

    Pretty much all of them were thoroughly enjoyable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Match on The Fall of Hyperion , though I read it back in 2003 and was less impressed than by two of his books on Mars (if I'm remembering Illium and Olympos correctly).

  • Hosts file (Score:4, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:32AM (#57849458)

    This year I read APK's hosts file.

  • Red Platoon by Clinton Romesha - A True Story of American Valor. Soldiers tasked with an impossible task, becomes how to keep the man next to you alive. Accessory to War. Tyson and Lang. Advances in science and technology are used by the military. It doesn't end well. Fear by Bob Woodward. "Trump is a fucking liar" 365 motorcycles you must ride. Published by Cycleworld magazine. The first book I read that wasn't required by school was The Godfather by Mario Puzo.

  • Wikipedia More Than Books (Score:3)

    by BrendaEM ( 871664 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:40AM (#57849482) Homepage
    I tend to read Wikipedia more than anything, often for hours at a time.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rtb61 ( 674572 )

      Pretty much done me in as well, not just Wikipedia of course but the whole interactivity of the internet in itis; entirety. Have no read a book in years, only in Doctors office waiting for the appointment I turned up on time for but somehow still end up waiting a very long time. Books were a great escape but I found I no longer need that escape, unless I am trapped bored somewhere and I know I will be trapped bored somewhere. I filled my phone with books from http://www.gutenberg.org/ [gutenberg.org] specifically enjoyed h [gutenberg.org]

  • This was not only the best book I've read all year, but the best book I've read this decade:

    Winners Take All [amazon.com]: The Elite Charade of Changing the World by Anand Giridharadas [twitter.com].

    "An insider's groundbreaking investigation of how the global elite's efforts to 'change the world' preserve the status quo and obscure their role in causing the problems they later seek to solve."

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Thanks, that Winners Take All sounds like a book I need to read, though it isn't yet available in any of the local public libraries... (I have about 20 library cards now.)

      If I understand the summaries correctly, then I think the solution approach involves ekronomics. As it applies to governments, it's in terms of pro-freedom anti-greedom taxation principles.

      Seems like the only thing I can do is send out the ILL request and see if they can drag it in from somewhere...

  • I read non-fiction mostly ... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by CaptainDork ( 3678879 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:54AM (#57849542)

    ... like:

    NONFICTION

    - Neanderthals Rediscovered: How Modern Science Is Rewriting Their Story (Revised and Updated Edition)
    Dimitra Papagianni, Michael A. Morse (recommend)

    - Almost Human: The Astonishing Tale of Homo Naledi and the Discovery That Changed Our Human Story
    Lee Berger, John Hawks (recommend)

    - The Edge of Physics: A Journey to Earth's Extremes to Unlock the Secrets of the Universe
    Anil Ananthaswamy (recommend)

    - Einstein's Dice and Schrödinger's Cat: How Two Great Minds Battled Quantum Randomness to Create a Unified Theory of Physics
    Paul Halpern (recommend)

    - The Quantum Labyrinth: How Richard Feynman and John Wheeler Revolutionized Time and Reality
    Paul Halpern (highly recommend, 2017 publication)

    - The Black Hole War: My Battle with Stephen Hawking to Make the World Safe for Quantum Mechanics
    Leonard Susskind (recommend)

    - Tales of the Quantum: Understanding Physics' Most Fundamental Theory
    Art Hobson (recommend)

    - Quantum Physics: What Everyone Needs to Know®
    Michael G. Raymer (recommend)

    - Just Visiting This Planet: Merlin Answers More Questions About Everything Under the Sun, Moon, and Stars
    Neil De Grasse Tyson, Stephen J. Tyson (recommend)

    - The Sky Is Not the Limit: Adventures of an Urban Astrophysicist
    Neil Degrasse Tyson (recommend)

    - Merlin's Tour of the Universe: A Skywatcher's Guide to Everything from Mars and Quasars to Comets, Planets, Blue Moons, and Werewolves
    Neil De Grasse Tyson (recommend)

    - Origins: Fourteen Billion Years of Cosmic Evolution
    Neil deGrasse Tyson, Donald Goldsmith (recommend)

    - Welcome to the Universe: An Astrophysical Tour
    Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael A. Strauss, J. Richard Gott (recommend)

    - Death by Black Hole: And Other Cosmic Quandaries
    Neil deGrasse Tyson (recommend)

    - The Muleskinner and the Stars: The Life and Times of Milton La Salle Humason, Astronomer (Springer Biographies)
    Ronald L. Voller ( highly recommended. Humason was an "also mentioned," in a book about Hubble. What a guy! )

    - Astrophysics for People in a Hurry
    Neil de Grasse Tyson (recommend)

    - Seven Brief Lessons on Physics
    Carlo Rovelli (recommend)

    FICTION

    - 1984
    George Orwell (recommend with reluctance. It's the most depressing goddam book I've ever read.)

    - The Caves of Steel (The Robot Series Book 1)
    Isaac Asimov (recommend)

    - Dune
    Frank Herbert (recommend)

    - The Fountainhead
    Ayn Rand (recommend)

    - Best. State. Ever.: A Florida Man Defends His Homeland
    Dave Barry (don't recommend, boring description of Florida tourist locations)

    • ... like:

      NONFICTION

      - The Fountainhead Ayn Rand (recommend)

      Not to pick a fight or anything, but..... why?

      • I don't view it as picking a fight. It's a valid question, and it's actually under FICTION.

        The list I presented is for 2018. In late 2017, I also read, "Atlas Shrugged" by Ayn Rand.

        Like some of the other fiction and a shitload of Robert A Heinlein, back in 2017 I re-read some of the stuff I absorbed when I was a young lad.

        The Fountainhead made for a good movie, as well, though it fast-forwarded most of the story line.

        I also read Ayn Rand's "The Virtue of Selfishness," which is a fucked up idea, but interest

        • OK, good answer. I just asked because your list seems to be pretty well rounded and we encounter too many Rand readers regard her works as the Fount Of All Reason And If You Don't Agree You Are An Idiot Or Worse A Clinton Lover. In other words the opposite of well rounded. Recognizing fiction as fiction and not something else is an ability that is beyond too many people.

        • I agree about Rand, those two fiction titles make for decent reading, and present some interesting ideas. By the way, Atlas Shrugged was also turned into a movie (or rather a miniseries). I watched that this year. It's horrible, do not waste your time on that one.

      • Maybe it presents some interesting ideas in an easy-to-understand way. You don't have to agree with a point of view in order to recommend reading about it... In fact, approaching beliefs that differ from your own, with an open mind, is the best way to learn about what you believe.

        You're never going to learn anything if you only read material you agree with...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Interesting that I also read a lot of nonfiction but, near as I can tell (without a bunch of searches), I've missed all of your authors. However I've read (but not this year) all of the fiction you mentioned. Not sure about that specific Dave Berry, though I've read many of his books.

    • Fountainhead is a lot better than people might think, based on the hate for Atlas Shrugged. In the world Ayn created, I side with her. Not necessarily in this world.

      • I didn't read Ayn Rand to get a point of view. I read, and enjoyed, the story line. For the most part, her fiction was not formulaic.

        In the Fountainhead, her use of architecture as a vehicle was very unusual when I read it as a kid.

        Atlas Shrugged was a spellbinder with unique perspectives.

        I think of both books as period pieces.

  • Skin in the Game - Nassim Nicholas Taleb (Score:3)

    by Alan R Light ( 1277886 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @11:55AM (#57849548)

    Also recommend Antifragile, also by Taleb - but I read that one last year.

    Also read most "Memoirs of Service Afloat" by Admiral Raphael Semmes, but haven't finished it yet. Good stuff though.

  • I read Battlefield Earth out of morbid curiosity. It was horrible.

    The first third of so corresponds to the movie, and is the part that reads the best. Not good by any means, but the least awful. From there, it's all downhill. First, there's the defeated Terl and some random handicapped jerk from Johnny's village vs Johnny, then it's Johnny vs Intergalactic Banking, which is about as exciting as that sound.

    Hubbard apparently made some noise about writing good scifi with paying attention to the science, but t

    • I read Battlefield Earth out of morbid curiosity. It was horrible.

      The first third of so corresponds to the movie, and... Oh, and there's a guy named "Arsebogger" in it.

      Now I wanna read it! >:-(

  • Mostly non-fiction (Score:3)

    by smi.james.th ( 1706780 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @12:03PM (#57849592)

    Bad Science by Ben Goldacre

    Freakonomics by Levitt & Dubner

    How Not To Be Wrong by Jordan Ellenberg

    Thinking, Fast and Slow by Daniel Khaneman

    Leadership and Self-Deception by The Arbinger Institute

    I've still got The Black Swan by Taleb on my shelf waiting for me. Each so far has profoundly changed the way I think, in distinct but related ways.

  • My own (Score:3)

    by Oligonicella ( 659917 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @12:14PM (#57849640)
    An unfortunate feature of writing is having to edit, re-edit and re-edit. I'm on the last four books of the series I'm working on. Not a lot of time to read other stuff.

  • My list is modest this year but I'll mention a few:

    -> The Storyteller by Jodi Picoult. I read this because my stepmother was reading it. If you like Lifetime-TV-for-Women you will like this. Noble/naive/underappreciated woman up against Evil Man type of stuff. It gets into holocaust stories including a first-person narration of the conditions in Auschwitz.

    -> Uncompromising Honor by David Weber. Like anyone else who is reading this we have followed the series from the beginning. I think it i

    • I read Uncompromising Honor, it really suffered from 'wrap it up' syndrome, I thought.

      The thing to remember about the Vatta universe is that it's Moon's Traveller campaign written down, much like Deed of Paksennarion is her D&D campaign written down.

      I like Fung's work; make sure you read The Obesity Code too, for his take on the science and research into this stuff.

      • I read Uncompromising Honor, it really suffered from 'wrap it up' syndrome, I thought.

        Yeah, same thing with the last Safehold book the year before. I have heard that Weber has some serious health problems. I assume he's going to let Eric Flint do the heavy lifting to wrap up the Alignment aspects of the story using Zilwicki et al as protagonists.

  • Facebook (Score:5, Funny)

    by 140Mandak262Jamuna ( 970587 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @12:23PM (#57849670) Journal
    That counts as a book, right? I mean it is called some book... right?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      I'd give you the funny mod if I ever had a mod point to give, though there's also a bitter edge of insightful in there. Lot of very fractured reading going on these years.

      I even have a theory that it's starting to affect the authors, too. For example, I read a couple of David Crystal's books this year, and I noticed that the older one had much larger chapters. (My swansong was teaching a course on technical writing.)

    • Well, in German we have a kind of joke about "Mantafahrer", drivers of a certain car brand/model. I adapt it a bit:

      A guy asks the other "What did you do last years?"
      "Oh, 'Im reading a book!"

      "You read? Oh I did not think you are into reading! How thick was it, did you like it?"

      "Oh, only few dozen pages, yes I like it, I guess I finish it in a year or so."

      "Whow, you are taking your time!"

      "Well, the back cover says: from 6 to 99 years!"

  • Notable from 2018
    Hampton Sides "On Desperate Ground" - US Korean War battle, non-fiction
    Delia Owens "Where the Crawdads Sing" - murder mystery, fiction
    Brad Thor "spy master" - Scot Harvath novel, spy v. spy fiction

    Notable reads, previously published
    Stephen King "11-22-63" - Kennedy assassination, King Horror style: one of his best
    Winston Churchill "The Gathering Storm & other volumes ..." Churchill's WWII memoirs
    JW Rinzler "the Making of Star Wars" ebook edition - great bio of George Lucas, sag

  • Fiction
    - Walkaway (Cory Doctorow) ... reading this right now. Lightweight near-future post-scarcity cyberpunk. Nice. Recommended.

    - The Windup Girl (Paolo Bacigalupi) ... fresh generation cyber/biopunk, got the print edition but started listening to the audibile audiobook. Recommended.

    - Foundation Cycle (Isaac Asimov) - never read it, planning to finally catch up as per recommendation by Elon Musk and due to my desire to up my general education, on my list, just got the first one in paperback

    Non-Fiction
    - The

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Only a few matches in your list, but I've gotten too overwhelmed to comment... However, you did remind me that I forgot to mention this one:

      Fire in the Valley by Freiberger et al. I was motivated to read it when Godbout was killed in the Camp Fire in California.

  • It's a kid's book (8+), but it's an amazing story with incredible artwork (over 100 pages of black and white sketches, like a silent movie). It's also a bit sci-fi/tech with automated machines in 1931 Paris. The hardback edition is awesome.

    https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/... [thriftbooks.com]

    • It made a fantastic movie too. One of the few 3D movies where the effect is used as a proper cinematic tool. I still have yet to read it, but my wife owns the hardcover. Might happen in 2019.

  • Fantasy:
    Weaving Man: Book One of The Prophecy Series
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/prod... [amazon.com]

    Unsouled (Cradle Book 1)
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/prod... [amazon.com]

    Western:
    Grizzly Killer: The Making of a Mountain Man
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/prod... [amazon.com]

    Sci-Fi:
    30,000 B.C. Chronicles: Bordeaux
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/prod... [amazon.com]

    Earth Fall: Invasion
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/prod... [amazon.com]

    Teeth Of The Sea
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/prod... [amazon.com]

    Action:
    The Jakarta Pandemic: A Pandemic Survival Thriller
    https://www.amazo [amazon.com]

  • Inside the AS/400 (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ArchieBunker ( 132337 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @02:01PM (#57849956) Homepage

    A book written by one of the architecture creators. The AS/400 is totally alien compared to the computer architectures we've been using for decades. Definitely worth a read if you're into hardware.

  • Murakami Harki - Hardboiled Wonderland and the End of the World. Riveting read and nice world-building (the cryptography tech is a bit dated, though).

    Lemony Snicket series, including "Series of Unfortunate Events" and "All the Wrong Questions" - At first look, they are just children's books, but the world created by the author is clever, well-written, and slowly revealed. Sophisticated in its analysis of right and wrong, good and bad that is missing in the world.

    I'm still not sure about that vague, f

  • The Long Earth by Terry Pratchett & S. Baxter (Score:4, Interesting)

    by xpiotr ( 521809 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @02:16PM (#57850020) Homepage
    I missed Terry Pratchett, and came across this collaboration with Stephen Baxter.
    It was taking a new approach to Sci Fi, but I started with the Long Mars by mistake and I think it got even better
    The Long Earth is the first novel in a collaborative science fiction series by British authors Terry Pratchett and Stephen Baxter.
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • My Reading list 2018 (Score:3)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @02:28PM (#57850062) Homepage

    Dennis E Taylor, All These Worlds, For We Are Many, We Are Legion

    EmmA Newman, After Atlas, Before Mars, PlanetFall

    Ian Douglas, Alter Starscape, Darkness Falling

    Jack McDevitt, Coming Home, MoonFall, The Hercules Texts, Eternity Road

    John Scalzi, The Collapsing Empire, The Consuming Fire, The Dispatcher

    Briandon Sanderson, Calamity

    Victoria Schwab, City of Ghosts

    Vernor Virge, A Fire on the Deep

    Bill O'Reilly, Killing the SS, The Day The World Went Nuclear, Killing Patton

    Michael McCloskey, Trilisk Ruins, Trilisk AI, Trilik Hunt, Trilisk Superstructure

    Jason Levine Miss Nucleus (Reading)

    I reread Alan Dean Fosters The Spell Singer Series and The Damned

    James S.A. Corey, Persepolis Rising

    James Calvell, Shogun

    This is just what I can determine with on my Ereader. There are probably a few that I missed and more short stories that I care to mention. I have subscriptions to Analog and Asimov's. I'm not really including the books that I've reread, except the Spellsinger and The Damned books, or audio books. So this is no where near a complete list.

  • Red Rising series (Score:3)

    by cdsparrow ( 658739 ) on Sunday December 23, 2018 @02:36PM (#57850092)

    By Pierce Brown was a good read. One of the few books out there that actually kept me guessing on stuff.

  • Got to read that every few years, trust me, it's worth it.

  • The most interesting thing I've read this year was the nutrition facts from a box of Rice Krispies. Didn't know it had so much sodium in it!

  • Like from Henry Rollins hates dating - funny, so I'll leave it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
    I am heartened to see how many readers are here - even this small amount is encouraging after seeing all the grammar and spelling errors usually here and obviously made by people who came along after dead tree media was cool...or maybe after seeming to know your own language became passe. For me, demonstrating ignorance and illiteracy pretty much means I won't hear your argument. Yes, I cut plenty of sl
  • got some free time?
    Go back over the years of Snowden documents.
  • Best thing I read was The World as it Is by Ben Rhodes
  • The Expert System's Brother
    Adrian Tchaikovsky

    Salvation: A Novel
    Peter F. Hamilton

    Elysium Fire
    Alastair Reynolds

    The Green Child
    Herbert Read

    Robots Have No Tails
    Henry Kuttner

    I've also been rereading all of the discworld novels to my kid.
  • The book "Capitalism in America" by Alan Greenspan and Adrian Wooldridge has been a pleasant surprise. Good overview of the railroad robber-baron era, enabling you to connect the dots to our present corporate data oligopolies. Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose.
  • Change Agent by Daniel Suarez -- fictional story that highlights the elements of genetic editing. You'll see CRISPR edits referenced in modern times.

    The Code Book by Simon Singh -- history of Cryptography

    Click Here to Kill Everybody by Bruce Schneier

    many others.

  • From Gutenberg.org or other free sites like free-ebooks.com

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    The Time Traders (1958)
    Galactic Derelict (1959) - here at the moment
    The Defiant Agents (1962)
    Key Out of Time (1963)

    Actually I read everything from her, till I switch to the next author, but likely intermix one or two their books that i have started but not finished.

  • Last time we did one of these, a few people recommended 'Harry Potter and the Methods of Rationality'. It's longer than 'War & Peace' but I wholeheartedly recommend it; it's by far the most brilliant work of fiction I've ever read. Even if you don't normally read fanfiction, you'll like it if you've ever felt dismayed at fiction being written to be conveniently dramatic, with unrealistically-written characters that act in such a way so as to enhance the drama.

    On that note, I've read other 'rationalfic'

  • I haven't seen him mentioned so far, but this year I'm reading the books from Neal Asher: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    This is hardcore science fiction: basically a paradise of a million planets called the Polity, where humans are ruled by AI. When shit hits the fan, problems get solved by boosted humans working together with good-natured war drones and humongous space ships captained by AI.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      How does this compare to the Culture novels, given these sound similar?

      • Anonymous Coward already gave an answer and I pretty much agree with it. The Culture novels are much more paced, there are more characters and they are described more thoroughly and the scenarios more encompassing. The Polity novels have more up and close action, more humor (sorry humour), the storyline is more to the point. However since there are more Polity books, the world feels bigger to me.

        Seriously, they're both pretty awesome. If you like Banks, you like Asher.

  • A good non-fiction policy/essay book by Sen. Ben Sasse. Wish they were all this thoughtful in Congress.

  • By Scott Kelly

  • I managed a few books, thankfully all good.

    The Book Smugglers of Timbuktu - the (ongoing) story of the history of Timbuktu and all the intrigue around its famed manuscript collection, and the threat from Al Qaeda.

    The Water Kingdom - an analysis of China as a civilization revolving around water and flood managment, written by Philip Ball who was an editor for Nature at one point.

    I Contain Multitudes - fascinating look at just how much we don't know about the role of bacteria in all aspects of life.
  • I've recently taken my third or fourth journey through Pirsig's classic from 40+ yrs. ago, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance. He had a vision of the future beyond binary -- for tech, art, and philosophy -- that we are so urgently being called toward by our current evolutionary moment.

    New book about an author with a similar perspective: Decker's bio of Hermann Hesse, just published by Harvard U. Press. If like me you grew up reading Steppenwolf and Siddhartha and Demian and Magister Ludi, this bio

  • On the topic of using Systems Analysis techniques to resolve psychological abuse from Sociopaths.

    Those people are on the cusp of being anti-social or what we commonly know as psychopaths and they use an array of psychological techniques to abuse high functioning people with high I.Qs. It was the most sobering experience because my own personal experiences with someone who liked to make the people around me suffer, until I figured out how they play their game.

    I recruited a small team of psychiatrists a

  • I read a number of books this year, but one of the ones that stayed with me was James Joyce’s Ulysses. I found Mr. Bloom to be a compelling character, the picture it gave of 1904 Dublin and its residents was fascinating, and the writing was engaging. I didn’t understand a lot of it so I’m going back and rereading it with some reference materials.

    Before I started rereading Ulysses, I read the Odyssey for the first time in decades. I was captivated by the intimate look at a culture and physi

  • Currently:
    Les Miserables - Victor Hugo

    2018:
    Courrier Sud - Antoine de Saint Exupéry
    Vol de Nuit - Antoine de Saint Exupéry
    Maigret - Georges Simenon
    Vingt mille lieues sous les mers - Jules Verne

  • It took me over two months of before reading to get through Dracula. It's good, but full of archaic language and very slow plot movement. Literally finished reading it last night. Going to satay a round of non-fiction because I have a huge backlog thati never get to.

  • Becky Chambers: Record of a Spaceborn Few
    Emma Newman: Before Mars
    Kim Stanley Robinson: Red Moon
    John C Wright: The Golden Age
    Lois McMaster Bujold: The Flowers of Vashnoi
    Nnedi Okorafor: Binti - The Night Masquerade
    John Scalzi: Head On An Novel of the Near Future
    Scott Meyer; Fight & Flight
    Aliette de Bodard: The Tea Master and the Detective
    Nathan Lowell: Suicide Run

  • I cant believe I havent seen 3 Body Problem on here. It starts as a weird very chinese sci-fi about physics researchers, and then grows into an incredible epic tale about all of humanity. I cant recommend it enough, its absolutely mind blowing.

  • Classics (Score:3)

    by azcoyote ( 1101073 ) on Monday December 24, 2018 @12:29PM (#57853784)

    I like classic, well-aged literature. This year I read Middlemarch by George Eliot, expecting it to be something my wife would like because of its similarity to Jane Austen. But I loved it so much and found it so theologically deep that it's probably one of my favorite books ever now--I even bought a hardcover to peruse for good quotes. My wife, however, hated it.

    For a shorter, more casual read I also read Dracula, which I liked a lot more than I thought I would. The best part is at the beginning, though, and it starts to drag on after halfway. It is also not very deep.

  • The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government.

    A disturbing read.
    https://www.amazon.com/David-Talbot/e/B0034Q2618/ref=dp_byline_cont_book_1

