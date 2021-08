Is Google's Promotion of HTTPS Misguided?

The web is an open platform, not a corporate platform.

It is defined by its stability. 25-plus years and it's still going strong.

Google is a guest on the web, as we all are. Guests don't make the rules.

Long-time software guru Dave Winer is criticizing Google's plans to deprecate HTTP (by, for example, penalizing sites that use HTTP instead of HTTPS in search results and flagging them as "insecure" in Chrome ). Winer writes:"Many of these sites don't collect user data or provide user interaction," adds Slashdot reader saccade.com , "so the 'risks' of not using HTTPS are irrelevant." And Winer summarizes his position in three points.

"The web is a social agreement not to break things," Winer writes. "It's served us for 25 years. I don't want to give it up because a bunch of nerds at Google think they know best."