Is Google's Promotion of HTTPS Misguided?

The web is an open platform, not a corporate platform.

It is defined by its stability. 25-plus years and it's still going strong.

Google is a guest on the web, as we all are. Guests don't make the rules.

"The web is a social agreement not to break things," Winer writes. "It's served us for 25 years. I don't want to give it up because a bunch of nerds at Google think they know best."