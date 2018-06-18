Elon Musk Emails Employees About 'Extensive and Damaging Sabotage' By Employee (cnbc.com) 31
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent an email to all employees on Monday morning about a factory fire, and seemed to reference possible sabotage. Now, CNBC has learned that Musk also sent an e-mail to all employees at Tesla late on Sunday night alleging that he has discovered a saboteur in the company's ranks. Musk said this person had conducted "quite extensive and damaging sabotage" to the company's operations, including by changing code to an internal product and exporting data to outsiders. In the email, Musk said "the investigation will continue in depth this week" to "figure out if [the saboteur] was acting alone or with others at Tesla and if he was working with any outside organizations [that want Tesla to disappear]." You can read the full email via CNBC's report.
it's just damage control explanation to why they weren't even making enough of them before the fire..
somehow VAG isn't having these problems? also their megafactories have been more advanced than teslas for like 18 years.
Full Email From Elon (Score:3)
To: Everybody
Subject: Some concerning news
June 17, 2018 11:57 p.m.
I was dismayed to learn this weekend about a Tesla employee who had conducted quite extensive and damaging sabotage to our operations. This included making direct code changes to the Tesla Manufacturing Operating System under false usernames and exporting large amounts of highly sensitive Tesla data to unknown third parties.
The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted to so far is pretty bad. His s
Management by conspiracy theory (Score:2, Insightful)
Since he apparently has something of a confession by someone I have to assume that something real happened.
But speculating that a big automotive competitor is possibly involved sounds nutty even if true. He should have quit when he was ahead and left that out.
Even if Tesla hits all their numbers and all their sales are directly subtracted from any one of the established competitors the net result is really tiny. I haven't done the calculation but less than %1 tiny I am sure.
Sure it is. Just not short term. Companies do actually think 5 and 10 years into the future. Tesla is extremely disruptive. Get rid of them, and electric cars can be stalled for another 10 years. That is more than worth sabotage. As it is, most companies are having to move into electric cars, and all of them are being dragged kicking and screaming.
Ford Market Cap: 46.93B
Tesla Market Cap: 62.96B
Does THAT look like motivation to you?
You would think it would be news and something that he would be required to inform stock holders of, before sending it to all employees and letting the stock holders find out about it in the papers after doing that.
Not unlikely. (Score:3)
I remember the flat-out lies newspaper testreports told about the range of Tesla cars and that were uncovered by the logs the car had recorded about how it actually had been driven. To me there is no doubt that behind the scenes specialised agencies and perhaps even darker machinations are at work to throw monkey wrenches into Teslas attempt to build an market feasilbe electric car.
Systematic sabotage at Tesla? Really way more likely than most people would think, IMHO.
Why would they? Every other automotive company is already working on electric cars, and cars such as the Nissan Leaf (with its 172km/107 mile rage and $28,550 price) are already very close to being feasible for the mass market. Derailing Tesla's hype train would in no way stop the development of electric cars.
Tesla is much less important than you appear to believe it is. It's a minor player in the automotive world that gets vastly more media attention than it warrants. Mass market electric cars are more
Betting opportunity (Score:3)
About 25% of the stock is shorted (varies day-to-day, but it's a single-digit fraction of the total).
When you short a stock on margin and the price goes up, you have to add money to your margin account to cover the potential loss.
Tesla stock is up almost 100 points over the last month, roughly 35% ($370 up from $275).
Tesla short sellers are taking a bath [reuters.com] right now, to the tune of $2 billion in the last month.
A fair number of those short sellers would be interested in throwing a pile of cash (say $100,000) at a disgruntled employee to damage the production line.
Anyone care to bet against that prediction?
(The next step will probably be to get the FBI involved.)
the shorters made the mistake of assuming that stock price would be tied to real world performance the company the stock is for.
I don't think they would be in position to do that, if they wanted they could pick any other company as well.
I have to wonder though, on what basis are people buying Tesla stock right now? it's highly valued for what it represents already and the company is likely to need more cash infusion to survive. I am aware of however that the stock can go up even in such a case, because peop