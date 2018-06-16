Samsung Plans To Use 100% Renewable Energy by 2020 (fortune.com) 3
Samsung said this week it plans to transition to entirely renewable energy in its offices, factories, and operational facilities in the United States, China, and Europe by 2020. From a report: The company has also joined the World Wildlife Fund's Renewable Energy Buyers' Principles and the Rocky Mountain Institute's Business Renewables Center. In its home in Korea, Samsung plans to install 42,000 meters of solar panels at its headquarters, and will continue to add approximately 21,000 meters of solar arrays and geothermal power generation facilities beginning in 2019 at its satellite campuses in Pyeongtaek and Hwaseong.
Samsung Plans To Use 100% Renewable Energy by 2020 More | Reply Login
Samsung Plans To Use 100% Renewable Energy by 2020
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals