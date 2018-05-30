Nvidia Debuts Cloud Server Platform To Unify AI and High-Performance Computing (siliconangle.com) 5
Hoping to maintain the high ground in AI and high-performance computing, Nvidia late Tuesday debuted a new computing architecture that it claims will unify both fast-growing areas of the industry. From a report: The announcement of the HGX-2 cloud-server platform, made by Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang at its GPU Technology Conference in Taipei, Taiwan, is aimed at many new applications that combine AI and HPC. "We believe the future requires a unified platform for AI and high-performance computing," Paresh Kharya, product marketing manager for Nvidiaâ(TM)s accelerated-computing group, said during a press call Tuesday.
Others agree. "I think that AI will revolutionize HPC," Karl Freund, a senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, told SiliconANGLE. "I suspect many supercomputing centers will deploy HGX2 as it can add dramatic computational capacity for both HPC and AI." More specifically, the new architecture enables applications involving scientific computing and simulations, such as weather forecasting, as well as both training and running of AI models such as deep learning neural networks, for jobs such as image and speech recognition and navigation for self-driving cars.
