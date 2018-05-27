How the Math Men Overthrew the Mad Men (newyorker.com) 12
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt of a New Yorker piece: Once, Mad Men ruled advertising. They've now been eclipsed by Math Men -- the engineers and data scientists whose province is machines, algorithms, pureed data, and artificial intelligence. Yet Math Men are beleaguered, as Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated when he humbled himself before Congress, in April. Math Men's adoration of data -- coupled with their truculence and an arrogant conviction that their 'science' is nearly flawless -- has aroused government anger, much as Microsoft did two decades ago.
The power of Math Men is awesome. Google and Facebook each has a market value exceeding the combined value of the six largest advertising and marketing holding companies. Together, they claim six out of every ten dollars spent on digital advertising, and nine out of ten new digital ad dollars. They have become more dominant in what is estimated to be an up to two-trillion-dollar annual global advertising and marketing business. Facebook alone generates more ad dollars than all of America's newspapers, and Google has twice the ad revenues of Facebook.
The power of Math Men is awesome. Google and Facebook each has a market value exceeding the combined value of the six largest advertising and marketing holding companies. Together, they claim six out of every ten dollars spent on digital advertising, and nine out of ten new digital ad dollars. They have become more dominant in what is estimated to be an up to two-trillion-dollar annual global advertising and marketing business. Facebook alone generates more ad dollars than all of America's newspapers, and Google has twice the ad revenues of Facebook.
Comparing apples and oranges? (Score:2)
> Google and Facebook each has a market value exceeding the combined value of the six largest advertising and marketing holding companies.
Yeah, but Google and Facebook aren't in the business of making ads for clients, like those advertising and marketing companies almost assuredly are.
Google and Facebook should be compared to newspapers, TVs and roadside billboards.
Companies will still be using those marketing companies to create the content, and then Facebook/Google is where they place the content for e
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Tried it, didn't happen (Score:2)
When I was doing SEO for a living there were a dozen search engines were analyzed the and worked to get good rankings on. Google wasn't in the top three. In fact, Excite, who had exclusive distribution agreements with Netscape, Microsoft and Apple, declined to buy Google for $1 million, because Google was nothing compared Excite, Lycos, and Hotbot.
Google did two major things that causes them to become THE search company, beating out many far larger, more established competitors. One was Google Page Rank
“Humbled himself”? (Score:3)
Zuck did no such thing - he pretty much robotically kept denying specific knowledge of pretty much everything he got asked.
Seriously, install an ad blocker (Score:2)
Seriously, if you haven't done it yet, install an ad blocker.