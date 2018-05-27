Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


How the Math Men Overthrew the Mad Men (newyorker.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the long-reads dept.
An anonymous reader shares an excerpt of a New Yorker piece: Once, Mad Men ruled advertising. They've now been eclipsed by Math Men -- the engineers and data scientists whose province is machines, algorithms, pureed data, and artificial intelligence. Yet Math Men are beleaguered, as Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated when he humbled himself before Congress, in April. Math Men's adoration of data -- coupled with their truculence and an arrogant conviction that their 'science' is nearly flawless -- has aroused government anger, much as Microsoft did two decades ago.

The power of Math Men is awesome. Google and Facebook each has a market value exceeding the combined value of the six largest advertising and marketing holding companies. Together, they claim six out of every ten dollars spent on digital advertising, and nine out of ten new digital ad dollars. They have become more dominant in what is estimated to be an up to two-trillion-dollar annual global advertising and marketing business. Facebook alone generates more ad dollars than all of America's newspapers, and Google has twice the ad revenues of Facebook.

  • > Google and Facebook each has a market value exceeding the combined value of the six largest advertising and marketing holding companies.

    Yeah, but Google and Facebook aren't in the business of making ads for clients, like those advertising and marketing companies almost assuredly are.

    Google and Facebook should be compared to newspapers, TVs and roadside billboards.

    Companies will still be using those marketing companies to create the content, and then Facebook/Google is where they place the content for e

    • Exactly this. Marketing Channels: Web, Email, Web Ads, Search Ads, Social Media, TV, Print, ... Marketing Methods: Websites, Triggered Emails, Campaign Emails, Banners, Social Media Pages, ... Try this article again

  • “Humbled himself”? (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday May 27, 2018 @06:46PM (#56685496)

    Zuck did no such thing - he pretty much robotically kept denying specific knowledge of pretty much everything he got asked.

  • If you've ever worked in advertising, you'll find that anyone who's been there long has developed some kind of internal justification for why it is ok to work in an industry where harassing and annoying people is most of what they do. At my previous company, saying, "We are trying to replace Mad Men" was a common justification. Find an enemy who is worse than yourself.

    Seriously, if you haven't done it yet, install an ad blocker.

