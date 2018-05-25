Vermont Wants To Pay Companies To Let Employees Work Remotely (fastcompany.com) 46
A proposal for an act in the Vermont legislature is actively trying to give grants to small companies to employ remote workers. From a report: Under the terms of S-0094, a $10,000 micro-grant will be given to a business that will "establish or enhance a facility that attracts small companies or remote workers, or both, including generator and maker spaces, co-working spaces, remote work hubs, and innovation spaces, with special emphasis on facilities that promote colocation of nonprofit, for-profit, and government entities."
Malls actually would benefit from this. Think of it as a sort of mini-city. In fact the mall in downtown Indianapolis would benefit mostly because of it's great location. The one's on the east side would benefit, but that's mainly because of the expressway. It also has a lot of warehouses left over from the economic downturn that could be converted.
Yeah, this is not at all what we need. Encouraging small businesses is fine, but it does nothing about the very real problem that so many businesses still expect workers to be physically present most or all of the time. What this will do is pay someone to build a work area designed for a small business, and afterwards, that small business will then require people to work out of that small office, resulting in exactly zero changes to telecommuting behavior/support.
Three meg?! Shhhh! Don't let the "addicted to video" broadband people hear you say that. They still thing anything less than the FCC definition is blasphemy.
Easy. Lets say you have 500 employee company. Suppose those 500 people currently commute into the downtown area. If 50 of your employees live in a remote suburb, where they currently commute 60 minutes each way, building a small satellite office in the suburb would promote remote work and potentially give those 50 employees 90-120 minutes each day.
Their options are to either spend $X for the space in downtown or spend ~$X for the space elsewhere, and the only difference is the grant to fund construction, which almost certainly won't cover the construction costs. No business will take advantage of this to let employees work closer to home. If businesses were interested in spreading out, they would have already done so. A few thousand dollars of seed money won't change that equation meaningfully, because a small, one-time grant can't balance out th
Here is the cynical reason why companies wouldn't opt for that - there is already a mechanism for aggregating 50 people in a suburb all going to the same place - a commuter bus. If the bus has wifi there's a good chance that companies are getting free work out of that 90-120 minutes of commuting time anyway, because bus rides are boring.
I worked several years at a software company whose 180 or so engineers mostly worked from home. The main office contained a number of high tech conference rooms of varying sizes with the largest one able to hold around 50 people at a time. There were also a few small offices available for those that just needed to get away from home for a few days to concentrate on something. Most teams would meet about once a week in one of the conference rooms.
Sudden Outbreak of Common Sense (Score:2)
That is an idea who's time has very much come!
Bravo, Vermont!!!
Haven't seen you around in a while, welcome back! I'm afraid you'll be disappointed though - the trolling has degenerated tho the point that your brand of cheerful irrelevance now barely even qualifies. Thanks for brightening up the place though!
I'll work there, remotely from California (Score:2)
Why do you think this wouldn't already be the case? Do you really think a one-time, $10,000 grant intended to promote remote work is going to tip a company over into outsourcing? If it does, that's not a company to work for anyway, because it's not going to be around a long time if a minor, one-time grant trumps cost analysis of workers over an extended time.
Companies who'd benefit from outsourcing are going to pursue outsourcing (if they aren't already doing so) regardless of this proposal. Really, outsour
I sort-of agree, but also disagree.
My job requires three general things: 1) I'm an expert in my field, 2) I understand the legal landscape in my field, and 3) I can pull these two things together and communicate processes, policies, and paths forward to the rest of the people in my business.
While someone in another country could possibly pull these skills together, #3 becomes a lot harder if you're not fluent in English, but if even if you are and you're not fluent in the "office speak" of that business. Wh
You say this as though companies would never have though of outsourcing if it wasn't for this one particular grant. Do you really think a one-time, $10,000 grant will suddenly cause a company to say, "Fuck! We've been ignoring India all this time! Let's get on that outsourcing bandwagon!"?
Companies who'd benefit from outsourcing would already, and will continue to, benefit from outsourcing regardless of this proposed grant. Instead of promoting outsourcing, this grant will pretty clearly provide an incentiv
You're doing it backwards.
A friend of mine actually does live in Vermont, and has a silicon valley job. The cost of living where he is is under half that of silicon valley, and he's making about three times the pay of similar regional jobs. If you'd take the beach over the 6x cost of living differential, you're really making a mistake. Because you can work remotely from anywhere, and that 6x of money buys a lot of beach time, which you don't even need to spend vacation time to use.