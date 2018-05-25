Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Vermont Wants To Pay Companies To Let Employees Work Remotely

A proposal for an act in the Vermont legislature is actively trying to give grants to small companies to employ remote workers. From a report: Under the terms of S-0094, a $10,000 micro-grant will be given to a business that will "establish or enhance a facility that attracts small companies or remote workers, or both, including generator and maker spaces, co-working spaces, remote work hubs, and innovation spaces, with special emphasis on facilities that promote colocation of nonprofit, for-profit, and government entities."

  • That is an idea who's time has very much come!

    Bravo, Vermont!!!

  • Love visiting Vermont, but the weather is better elsewhere.
    • And this is the problem with remote working. Any job that can be done remotely at home can just as easily be done remotely anywhere. Which means the job can be easily outsourced to India or any other low cost country. A remote working job means you're competing with workers around the work, and that is never good for job security.

      • I sort-of agree, but also disagree.

        My job requires three general things: 1) I'm an expert in my field, 2) I understand the legal landscape in my field, and 3) I can pull these two things together and communicate processes, policies, and paths forward to the rest of the people in my business.

        While someone in another country could possibly pull these skills together, #3 becomes a lot harder if you're not fluent in English, but if even if you are and you're not fluent in the "office speak" of that business. Wh

      • You say this as though companies would never have though of outsourcing if it wasn't for this one particular grant. Do you really think a one-time, $10,000 grant will suddenly cause a company to say, "Fuck! We've been ignoring India all this time! Let's get on that outsourcing bandwagon!"?

        Companies who'd benefit from outsourcing would already, and will continue to, benefit from outsourcing regardless of this proposed grant. Instead of promoting outsourcing, this grant will pretty clearly provide an incentiv

    • You're doing it backwards.

      A friend of mine actually does live in Vermont, and has a silicon valley job. The cost of living where he is is under half that of silicon valley, and he's making about three times the pay of similar regional jobs. If you'd take the beach over the 6x cost of living differential, you're really making a mistake. Because you can work remotely from anywhere, and that 6x of money buys a lot of beach time, which you don't even need to spend vacation time to use.

