Glassdoor, the Iconic Job-Hunting and Reviews Website, Has Been Bought For $1.2 billion

Posted by msmash
Glassdoor, the popular job-hunting platform that gives people a window into conditions at hundreds of thousands of companies, has agreed to be acquired by Japan's Recruit Holdings for $1.2 billion cash. From a report: Recruit Holdings, a large Japanese human resources company that owns other job sites like Indeed, spent eight figures in cash to acquire the decade-old company. Glassdoor hadn't raised new money in about two years, when it was valued by investors at around $860 million, so it likely needed to decide whether to raise more money, sell or try to go public. The company reportedly was at least considering an IPO in the second half of 2018 and was interviewing banks that could take them there.

Glassdoor, the Iconic Job-Hunting and Reviews Website, Has Been Bought For $1.2 billion

  • I found before that glassdoor was occasionally a good source for jobs that were open, and often a good source for jobs that were no longer open. The problem that it won't solve - that no other website I'm aware of is doing anything to solve - is that of getting applications read by actual human beings. Employers more often than not have a blind loyalty to using algorithms (that more often than not are employed by HR people who don't understand them) to quickly filter out applications. The result of this

    • Are there any well-known ways to bypass this system? That will actually get your resume onto someone's desk and not get it tossed because "they didn't follow protocol" or what-not?

  • Looked it up - yes, it is. [wikipedia.org]. I don't know the state of things now - is anyone in Japan able to comment on Recruit's current reputation?
  • >> a large Japanese human resources company that owns other job sites like Indeed

    It would be politically incorrect to say why, as a huge fan of "Big Trouble in Little China", that I found this phrase very, very funny.
  • Years ago I used to work at Japanese companies like Fujitsu and Sony. Ever since then I still get contacted for jobs that require being fluent in Japanese. I even got a international call from a hiring manager in Tokyo who tried to interview me in Japanese. That was weird.

