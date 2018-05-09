Glassdoor, the Iconic Job-Hunting and Reviews Website, Has Been Bought For $1.2 billion (recode.net) 48
Glassdoor, the popular job-hunting platform that gives people a window into conditions at hundreds of thousands of companies, has agreed to be acquired by Japan's Recruit Holdings for $1.2 billion cash. From a report: Recruit Holdings, a large Japanese human resources company that owns other job sites like Indeed, spent eight figures in cash to acquire the decade-old company. Glassdoor hadn't raised new money in about two years, when it was valued by investors at around $860 million, so it likely needed to decide whether to raise more money, sell or try to go public. The company reportedly was at least considering an IPO in the second half of 2018 and was interviewing banks that could take them there.
How accurate have others found salary info on GD? I particularly use it for salary research but I find I can get more money than the numbers on GD. Iâ(TM)m just never sure how much more I could get if I asked.
Well, apparently the new owners spent eight figures in cash to acquire Glassdoor for $1.2B, so if typical Glassdoor salary figures are off by only one order of magnitude, they're still an improvement...
Very few companies provide their salary ranges even if you ask.
But, the site has other benefits such as reviews and info on the company. While some of this info is on the various websites, itâ(TM)s nice having it in one place.
Unlike Indeed.com, glassdoor is not a job posting aggregator.
Really? I still get job postings from them. And not very accurate ones, i.e., listings for jobs that are no longer active, are already filled, whatever. It was common for a while to hear from recruiters that jobs were no longer available and then, a week later, see them show up in Glassdoor's emails.
Slightly better than a screen-scrape (Score:5, Insightful)
Are there any well-known ways to bypass this system? That will actually get your resume onto someone's desk and not get it tossed because "they didn't follow protocol" or what-not?
It's like high school all over.
The popular kids get the breaks whilst those with the brains get left behind.
And they siad things would get better after high school.
Seems that is not true any more.
In this context, "popularity" is often won by doing useful things that make people remember you later, so is that a problem?
In this context, "popularity" is often won by doing useful things that make people remember you later, so is that a problem?
Now you're just being reasonable. Cut that out.
The social media lynch mob will be along for you shortly
Sorry. I'll try not to let it happen again.
"[D]oing useful things that make people remember you later" makes you popular with the people the job seeker used to work with, while the job seeker needs to be popular with people they have not yet worked with.
Federal jobs want an long Resume (Score:2)
Federal jobs want an long Resume
Cover letters are the dumbest fucking thing ever. How about you read the resume or the duplicated information from it that's on the application form? Why do you want some useless narrative attached?
Itâ(TM)s a marketing document. It shows you give a crap about the position and that you possess some semblance of writing skills.
Whether online sites actually forward them is debatable. But, when working with a recruiter who asks for it, it can make the difference.
You should be networking versus using online job sites. Knowing somebody will get you in the door or, at least your resume seen. Many hiring managers cut off reviewing resumes after they get so many. So, if you are determined to use online sites, get your resume/application in very early.
Leverage LinkedIn and keep it up to date. But, donâ(TM)t ask people you donâ(TM)t know for referrals. You can, however, contact people of interest and ask about their job and company culture. Ask them for an
job application at comcast is really bad (Score:2)
job applications at comcast are really bad very long it's your full application + personality test + Big skills matrix to fill out.
A person's time is more valuable than a computer algorithm's
But that comparison only matters if they both get useful results. If your computer algorithm is generating lots of false positives and a few bad false negatives, you might have been better off getting a properly qualified human to do it anyway.
I've worked for smaller businesses where senior technical people personally examined the CVs for anyone who wasn't clearly ruled out. The admin staff in front were mostly there to avoid legal issues, clerical errors and time-wasting by CV-spamming agencies with their
some of the algorithms discrimination (Score:2)
some of the algorithms discrimination
Isn't Recruit the 80s/90s corruption company? (Score:5, Informative)
Isn't Recruit the same company that bought Indeed for $UNDISCLOSED$, yes, it is. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"Indeed!" (Score:2)
It would be politically incorrect to say why, as a huge fan of "Big Trouble in Little China", that I found this phrase very, very funny.
The Japanese... (Score:1)
Corporate Shills for their Golfing Buddies (Score:3)
No doubt fueled by the AI bubble? (Score:2)
I wonder what they want with this company. I've looked at it from time to time, and it's mostly people complaining about their bad experiences or fresh grads comparing offers and perks from Accenture vs. KPMG vs. IBM for entry-level management consulting positions.
Maybe someone convinced them that they can mine the data with AI the way Microsoft is trying to do with LinkedIn?
Honestly, if someone can solve the transparency problem that happens when finding a new job, I'd pay a billion dollars for the company
also why do they need MY SSN right away? (Score:2)
also why do they need MY SSN right away?
With identity theft why do they need that Ask for that later on!
Taleo software is just very poor (Score:2)
