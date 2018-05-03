A Group of Public Radio Companies Acquires Podcast App Pocket Casts

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


NPR, WNYC Studios, WBEZ Chicago and This American Life announced today that they've acquired Pocket Casts, a podcast app created by Australian developer Shifty Jelly. From a report: That might sound like a lot of owners for one app, but the idea is to run Pocket Casts as a joint venture. And while former iHeartRadio executive Owen Grover is becoming CEO, NPR says the existing Pocket Casts team will remain in place, with founders Philip Simpson and Russell Ivanovic holding leadership roles in the company. All four of the acquirers have released their own apps already, but buying Pocket Casts should give them another way to become more involved in distribution and reach listeners directly. (This seems to be a growing concern among all public radio organizations -- in 2016, public radio marketplace PRX spun out a for-profit company called RadioPublic to focus on mobile apps.)

