Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China Businesses

China is Now Monitoring Employees' Brainwaves and Emotions (fastcompany.com) 23

Posted by msmash from the topsy-turvy-world dept.
From a report: The Orwellian-as-all-get-out practice is being conducted using "emotional surveillance technology" by both businesses in China and the country's military, reports the South China Morning Post. The tech uses small wireless sensors embedded in employees' hats that can monitor brainwaves. That brainwave data is then analyzed by AI to tell when an employee is tired, anxious, or even full of rage. One company using the brain-monitoring tech says profits have increased by $315 million since rolling it out way back in 2014. Other uses of the tech include monitoring drivers of trains to tell if they've fallen asleep or are at risk of doing so. It's important to note the technology cannot read people's thoughts.

China is Now Monitoring Employees' Brainwaves and Emotions More | Reply

China is Now Monitoring Employees' Brainwaves and Emotions

Comments Filter:

  • Phrenology at a different level (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @10:48AM (#56529261)

    We barely understand how emotions work and now we want to monitor emotions in people who have every reason to hide them?

    Good luck...

    • EEG can really tell how alert you are - if you are starting to drift, so I think it is fine for drivers, pilots, dangerous machine operators etc. Fine and proven technology. Emotions? Not yet.

  • Yet! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's important to note the technology cannot read people's thoughts.

    YET!

  • Why do idiots think that "China" is some corporation or entity that is "doing things". China is a massive country. And lay off the AI bullshit. It ain't happening.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      Probably because the biggest Chinese corporations are in fact state run...

      What I don't understand is why idiots seem to forget that China is still a totalitarian regime with no real concept of human rights. Slather as much lipstick on that pig as you like, its still a place where if you don't show proper deference to the ruling party you can end up in prison or worse. Heck the forced abortions only stopped in 2k13 and we kinda take their word for it they really have stopped.

  • They made fun of me decades ago, but who's got the last laugh now!

    • Re:Tin foil hats (Score:4, Funny)

      by Junta ( 36770 ) on Monday April 30, 2018 @10:58AM (#56529361)

      They have the last laugh. Little do you know they put the sensors *right in the tinfoil*. You *thought* you were protecting yourself but you just played right into their hands.

  • Their publicly disclosed net income went from about $130 million in 2014 to $160 million in 2016 and then dropped considerably to about $65 million in 2017? Couldn't possibly be exaggerating or just plain lying right?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

      Their publicly disclosed net income

      There it is. Obviously the Chinese government was paying them under the table to use their employees as guinea pigs to test the brainwave technology. Personally, if I were a Chinese citizen, I would be a little wary if they started handing out free hats at the next Party meeting.

  • That might be a great idea if 100% of the people are required all to use the device except for Trump. He has no brain waves to study at all.
  • This is what L. Bob Reif was after in snowcrash, I'm not sure I want to live in this future

Slashdot Top Deals

I've looked at the listing, and it's right! -- Joel Halpern

Close