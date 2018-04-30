China is Now Monitoring Employees' Brainwaves and Emotions (fastcompany.com) 23
From a report: The Orwellian-as-all-get-out practice is being conducted using "emotional surveillance technology" by both businesses in China and the country's military, reports the South China Morning Post. The tech uses small wireless sensors embedded in employees' hats that can monitor brainwaves. That brainwave data is then analyzed by AI to tell when an employee is tired, anxious, or even full of rage. One company using the brain-monitoring tech says profits have increased by $315 million since rolling it out way back in 2014. Other uses of the tech include monitoring drivers of trains to tell if they've fallen asleep or are at risk of doing so. It's important to note the technology cannot read people's thoughts.
We barely understand how emotions work and now we want to monitor emotions in people who have every reason to hide them?
EEG can really tell how alert you are - if you are starting to drift, so I think it is fine for drivers, pilots, dangerous machine operators etc. Fine and proven technology. Emotions? Not yet.
It's important to note the technology cannot read people's thoughts.
YET!
Probably because the biggest Chinese corporations are in fact state run...
What I don't understand is why idiots seem to forget that China is still a totalitarian regime with no real concept of human rights. Slather as much lipstick on that pig as you like, its still a place where if you don't show proper deference to the ruling party you can end up in prison or worse. Heck the forced abortions only stopped in 2k13 and we kinda take their word for it they really have stopped.
They made fun of me decades ago, but who's got the last laugh now!
They have the last laugh. Little do you know they put the sensors *right in the tinfoil*. You *thought* you were protecting yourself but you just played right into their hands.
A tin foil hat would probably increase conductivity, making the brain scanners more accurate.
Yep, the whole tin-foil hat thing was secretly promulgated by the government to make it easier to track and monitor the people who can see through all of the government's tricks and lies. That's why I built a farraday cage around my head. Now I just have to deal with people asking me why I have a copper birdcage on my head.
Their publicly disclosed net income
There it is. Obviously the Chinese government was paying them under the table to use their employees as guinea pigs to test the brainwave technology. Personally, if I were a Chinese citizen, I would be a little wary if they started handing out free hats at the next Party meeting.
