Intel's 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs Won't Arrive in Mass Quantities Until 2019, Company Says (pcgamer.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the time-out dept.
Intel said this week that it is once again delaying the mass production of its 10-nanometer "Cannon Lake" chips. The company insists that it is already building the chips in low volumes, but said it "now expects 10-nanometer volume production to shift to 2019 [rather than the end of 2018]." From a report: Intel is on solid footing, in other words, though pesky challenges remain in manufacturing its next-generation 10nm parts. CEO Brian Krzanich acknowledged as much during an earnings call, attributing the delay to difficulties in getting 10nm yields to where they need to be. So rather than push to ship 10nm in volume this year, Intel is giving itself some additional time to sort things out.

  • "No really guys. Don't buy that AMD chip yet. We promise that the next-gen chip we're making that will be so much faster than theirs really exists! We only need about 4 more quarters worth of earnings to prove it..."

      Sounds like business as usual for Intel. I'm looking forward to trying out AMD for the first time, while they might not be perfect as a company I feel a bit better giving them my money.

  • Is "sort things out" an euphemism? (Score:3)

    Is "sort things out" an euphemism for trying to patch gaping security holes?
  • So, the previous lineup Kaby Lake was also produced in low volumes, and this before the Spectre and Meltdown were revealed to the public, while Intel was aware... It seems 2018 is not the year they're gonna fix these two issues.
    • They probably could fix those issues. The main hold up with the chips is that they've had no end of problems with their 10 nm process and it sounds as though there are still some substantial bugs to be worked out before they can go into full production. If they don't use this as an opportunity to fix the Meltdown/Spectre vulnerabilities, it would be a terrible mismove on their part.

