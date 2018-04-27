Intel's 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs Won't Arrive in Mass Quantities Until 2019, Company Says (pcgamer.com) 20
Intel said this week that it is once again delaying the mass production of its 10-nanometer "Cannon Lake" chips. The company insists that it is already building the chips in low volumes, but said it "now expects 10-nanometer volume production to shift to 2019 [rather than the end of 2018]." From a report: Intel is on solid footing, in other words, though pesky challenges remain in manufacturing its next-generation 10nm parts. CEO Brian Krzanich acknowledged as much during an earnings call, attributing the delay to difficulties in getting 10nm yields to where they need to be. So rather than push to ship 10nm in volume this year, Intel is giving itself some additional time to sort things out.
Intel in full damage control mode. (Score:1)
"No really guys. Don't buy that AMD chip yet. We promise that the next-gen chip we're making that will be so much faster than theirs really exists! We only need about 4 more quarters worth of earnings to prove it..."
I don't know of any coin with any traction that uses CPUs, Bitcoin Lite Coin Dash etc are all ASIC mined and the Ethereum clones use GPU's. None of these will effect the sale of CPUs.
Or maybe they're telling us that Apple has paid in advance for all the Cannon lake CPUs Intel is able to produce right now?
Updated Mac mini and/or MacBook Air "soon"?
Apple is in the middle of a full transition to their own ARM chips. And I doubt there will ever be another Mac mini. It's too much like a real, upgradeable computer.
They took care of that with the 2014 "update".
