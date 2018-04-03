China Lays Claim To Four Great New Inventions That Have Existed Elsewhere Before (bbc.com) 43
dryriver writes: The BBC has an interesting story about Chinese state media increasingly touting "4 Great New Inventions" in modern China that were not invented by Chinese inventors or in China at all. The original term "four new inventions" harks back to the "four great inventions" of ancient China -- papermaking, gunpowder, printing and the compass. The new claim, however, appears to be that China actually invented high-speed rail, mobile payment, e-commerce, and bike-sharing, which is not true at all -- all 4 were invented or pioneered in other countries, all of them decades ago. The provenance of the claim appears to be a Beijing Foreign Studies University survey from May 2017, which asked young people from 20 countries to list the technology they "most wanted to bring back" to their country from China. The respondents' top answers were high-speed rail, mobile payment, bike sharing, and e-commerce. Since then, Chinese media and officials have drawn on this to promote these technologies as China's "four new great inventions" in modern times.
China has certainly adopted these "4 great inventions" on a bombastic scale of late. China now has the world's largest high-speed rail network -- about 25,000 kilometres (15,500 miles) -- and aims to double it by 2030. China's total mobile payments in the first 10 months of 2017 stood at $12.7 trillion, the world's largest volume, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. And with more than 700 million internet users, China is also the biggest and fastest growing e-commerce market in the world, according to a 2017 study by PricewaterhouseCoopers. In February, the vice minister of China's Ministry of Transport said that there are 400 million registered bike-sharing users and 23 million shared bikes in China. That much is true. But did these 4 great new inventions emerge from China itself? It would appear that that part is untrue.
This is straight out of 1984.
Just plain propaganda is all... (Score:2, Insightful)
During the Cold War, the USSR had stuff saying they invented all kinds of stuff. China is doing just the same. This is just repressive governments doing what they do best, which is historical revisionism.
High speed rail existed as TGV https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] , Intercity-Express https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] , Transrapid https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] and Shinkansen https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Only China could bring all the advanced tech together and make it in China as a low cost export.
People from 20 countries see the absorbed foreign tech working in China and like what they see. A company in China presents the tech as innovat
Hey you ignorant sloth! High speed trains are invented by Ze Gemansz!
... 2:30h ... in a car it is 5:30 :D /s just kidding
ICE's predate TGVs! and those french suckers stole the technology from Ze Germansz! Everyone knows that
But I love to ride a TGV from Karlsruhe to Paris
I feel like they made mobile payments work too.
The e-commerce (pretty universal) and bike sharing (I'm assuming Copenhagen invented that) are pretty rediculous claims.
Or Steve Jobs -
"Good artists copy, great artists steal."
China does seem to have a thing about Apple.
1984 was a year. Nineteen Eighty-Four was a warning mistaken for an instruction manual.
Yes, yes, hugely insightful, absolutely (- sarcasm, if you haven't already guessed).
It is of course absurd to claim that China invented those four things - but it is different from so many absurd claims made in the West, really? The combination of lack of real insight in your subject and wishful thinking almost invariably leads to this sort of embarrassing nonsense. Like when people spot the image of Jesus in a piece of toast or a skidmark, or see the number 666 in everything. Or for that matter, when they
Do they feel a need to... (Score:2)
... trump Trump?
Nice. I think Xi Jinping is taking lessons from Little Rocket Man.
What a shame... (Score:3)
That the current leadership so desperately plays the "nationalist" card at every opportunity; China has invented many things in the past, (gunpowder...) but of course that was under different management.
China invented copyright piracy (Score:1)
Maybe China also invented copyright piracy and stealing intellectual property.
No, the USA invented that long ago. (Score:1)
Ask the estate of Charles Dickens, the USA didn't have a bookselling industry so didn't allow copyrights of books. When they did start to have their own industry however...
Oh and Hollywood is based and there entirely and solely because of their abuse of patent and cipyright. The current plethora of tiny production companies "federated" to big companies is based on that past: by the time a film using Edison's patents was spotted and the law sent to California to bring them to justice, the company folded afte
How come you whine about them pretending they invented stuff when you did it first
I have never pretended to invent anything.
It doesn't really matter if they INVENTED them... (Score:2)
...they have the resources and the drive to perfect them and make them a part of daily life for their citizens, thereby changing the current paradigm and effectively OWNING the idea for the foreseeable future as they infect those around them with the same new minimum "standards of living".
Gee, I wonder where they learned THAT from?!?
"perfect them"
hahahahahaha, you've got to be kidding. it might seem that way, but it's only because any negative criticism is censored. rofl
Absolutely... in exactly the same way as we in the USA have "perfected" the economy in general, and "perfected" elections, and "perfected" the justice system, and "perfected" mass media, and continue working "to form a more perfect union" tailored to the only people who matter. [Insert sarcastic emoji of choice here]
Yes, I do fully understand that this is known as "cultural imperialism". And yes, I do also understand the irony as I type this from the comfort of my air-conditioned home in the heartland of America on a PC built from 99% China-manufactured components.
[1] Somewhat debatable, depending on what you regard as the original railway, but mostly true.
Real questions (not rhetorical, I don't know the answer).
How have they perfected e-commerce beyond what I do in the US?
How have they perfected bike sharing beyond dozens of European cities?
Mass Surveillance, Reef Construction, MitE, (Score:4)
Bike sharing? Come on China. I know I want my country to import facial recognition technology so I can be tracked all day. I also think my country is falling behind in turning coral reefs into mini-military bases to secure oil rights. I also like how you've managed to build out an internet that allows Man in the Everywhere attacks.
Don't be ashamed of who you are. Be proud of your accomplishments. You have a huge fan base in the 'I'm a citizen of the World but have yet to leave my own country' crowd.
I also think my country is falling behind in turning coral reefs into mini-military bases to secure oil rights.
Oh please, Shah of Iran? Iraq invasion? Blind eye to "good buddy" Saudis?...and that's just off the top of my head.
This is like Hitler calling out jaywalkers.
I also like how you've managed to build out an internet that allows Man in the Everywhere attacks.
Definitely China bullshit on this invention.
Patent goes to NSA, GCHQ and company.
If they were good Communists it would be 400 million shared bikes. So yeah...I'll give them "we invented bike sharing" unless the Soviets want that honor.
Think of it as splitting the difference. (Score:3)
How many companies (or countries) shoot themselves in the foot, denying themselves the benefit of an idea because it was "not invented here"?
If vanity stands in the way of doing the sensible thing, you can either learn to be humble, or you can confabulate a rationalization. Maybe America should do the same thing; we can even claim it's our own idea.
The problem is nationalism. Everyone is trying to show that they are superior to the other because of X.
However most innovations are not made in a bubble.
Ford didn't invent the Automobile, he mass produced that automobile better then the others at the time. The automobile was made and perfected and changed over hundreds of years, across many countries. Then other countries had picked up Fords ideas and made it better for their needs.
Today with a more global environment it is even harder to say someone inv
The problem is nationalism. Everyone is trying to show that they are superior to the other because of X.
That's not nationalism.
Japan is a counter-example. Nationalism never stopped them from adopting something foreign if they think it's good.
Take ramen -- we think of it as quintessentially Japanese food, but in fact it's actually Chinese -- or at least the all-important noodle is. The Chinese in the 1500s developed an alkaline noodle that remains chewy in hot broth rather than falling apart. These only started to appear in Japan about a hundred years ago, and it was only about thirty years ago that it reached its current status a
uh (Score:2)
Communist dictatorship lies, bigly.
Some people shocked, oddly.
Next you'll be telling me that "republic" doesn't mean real voting and stuff there
...
Actually republic does not mean real voting.
...
Only some small group is voting on stuff that matters
We are not in a fucking democracy, you should have noticed that by now.
Apple and America Invented... (Score:1)
Apple invented the mp3 player, the smartphone, music production on computers, the tablet computer
America of course saved everyone's ass in world war 2, invented the computer, won the space race, founded a nation based on freedom (black slaves, ethnic cleansing of native americans?) , invented free speech, invented american food like Pizza, Hamburgers and French fries.
Oh wait they didn't...
China may be big, but not as big as the level they reached in those technologies might suggest.
China has more than twice the length of high-speed rail lines than the rest of the world combined.
No face (Score:1)
China in the invention of High-Speed Rail (Score:2)
The article states "According to the Worldwide Rail Organisation (UIC), the first high-speed train service began in 1964 - Japan's Shinkansen or bullet train. There had been significant speed records set before in Europe "
However, invention is not the same as regular service. And while most of the development happened in Europe (such as the 210 km/h German EMU record in 1903, the 1930s German and British steam records, the 1950s electrical engine records in France), the South Manchuria Railway was the fa
But, to the citizens OF China (Score:5, Insightful)
Well,
in eastern germany we had this kind of joke:
A customer is entering a department store, looking around he is approaching a clerk and asks: "Do you have no shirts?"
The clerk answers: "Oh, Sir, you are completely wrong here. Here we have no shoes. No shirts you can find on second floor upstairs"
Bicycles (Score:2)
I've been to Shanghai recently. They have bicycle sharing on a scale that is vast. They are incredibly popular, to the point that there are large heaps of bikes --- heaps, not neat rows --- at the front gates of factories where workers have left them as they report in the mornings to their job. The bikes are everywhere. Two years ago, when I visited the same location, this was not the case.
In my home town in the US, we have bike sharing as well. Nice neat rows of locking stands that are prissy in compa