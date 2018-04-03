China Lays Claim To Four Great New Inventions That Have Existed Elsewhere Before (bbc.com) 110
dryriver writes: The BBC has an interesting story about Chinese state media increasingly touting "4 Great New Inventions" in modern China that were not invented by Chinese inventors or in China at all. The original term "four new inventions" harks back to the "four great inventions" of ancient China -- papermaking, gunpowder, printing and the compass. The new claim, however, appears to be that China actually invented high-speed rail, mobile payment, e-commerce, and bike-sharing, which is not true at all -- all 4 were invented or pioneered in other countries, all of them decades ago. The provenance of the claim appears to be a Beijing Foreign Studies University survey from May 2017, which asked young people from 20 countries to list the technology they "most wanted to bring back" to their country from China. The respondents' top answers were high-speed rail, mobile payment, bike sharing, and e-commerce. Since then, Chinese media and officials have drawn on this to promote these technologies as China's "four new great inventions" in modern times.
China has certainly adopted these "4 great inventions" on a bombastic scale of late. China now has the world's largest high-speed rail network -- about 25,000 kilometres (15,500 miles) -- and aims to double it by 2030. China's total mobile payments in the first 10 months of 2017 stood at $12.7 trillion, the world's largest volume, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. And with more than 700 million internet users, China is also the biggest and fastest growing e-commerce market in the world, according to a 2017 study by PricewaterhouseCoopers. In February, the vice minister of China's Ministry of Transport said that there are 400 million registered bike-sharing users and 23 million shared bikes in China. That much is true. But did these 4 great new inventions emerge from China itself? It would appear that that part is untrue.
China has certainly adopted these "4 great inventions" on a bombastic scale of late. China now has the world's largest high-speed rail network -- about 25,000 kilometres (15,500 miles) -- and aims to double it by 2030. China's total mobile payments in the first 10 months of 2017 stood at $12.7 trillion, the world's largest volume, according to China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. And with more than 700 million internet users, China is also the biggest and fastest growing e-commerce market in the world, according to a 2017 study by PricewaterhouseCoopers. In February, the vice minister of China's Ministry of Transport said that there are 400 million registered bike-sharing users and 23 million shared bikes in China. That much is true. But did these 4 great new inventions emerge from China itself? It would appear that that part is untrue.
1984 (Score:5, Insightful)
This is straight out of 1984.
Just plain propaganda is all... (Score:5, Insightful)
During the Cold War, the USSR had stuff saying they invented all kinds of stuff. China is doing just the same. This is just repressive governments doing what they do best, which is historical revisionism.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Russia wouldn't just claim invention -- they would wait until after someone invented it, then claim they invented it first.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
This is just repressive governments doing what they do best, which is historical revisionism.
You mean like the way liberals took over US universities and started teaching that Christopher Columbus was a slaver driven only by his lust for gold who's only real act (along with the rest of Europeans) was the use of biological warfare to genocide a bunch of 100% peaceful forest hippies fully at one with nature who definitely never drove species to near extinction. That he not only didn't discover the Americas, but that before he ever set foot in the new world there was a thriving utopian civilization o
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like...
No. Not like that at all. Just because you were told one thing as a child some decades ago doesn't mean the information is still current or complete.
Re: (Score:3)
I keep telling kids that taking drugs during school hours is a really bad idea.
This is why.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
During the Cold War, the USSR had stuff saying they invented all kinds of stuff. China is doing just the same. This is just repressive governments doing what they do best, which is historical revisionism.
Great, now they will lay claim to inventing historical revisionism.
Re: (Score:2)
Great, now they will lay claim to inventing historical revisionism.
The best part about this is that they can claim it over and over...
Re: (Score:2)
But let's be honest, this is not merely an exercise of a totalitarian regime; both the left and right in US politics are constantly involved in trying to rewrite historical facts for their own purposes.
What's wrong with China doing it is their effective MONOPOLY on the flow of information to their people, meaning obvious bullshit isn't revealed for what it is.
The problem is somewhat mirrored in the US however by the excessive number of information sources, meaning discerning actual authority worth listening
Re: (Score:2)
Hmmm....why does that ring a bell? Why, why, why?
Re: (Score:3)
High speed rail existed as TGV https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] , Intercity-Express https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] , Transrapid https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] and Shinkansen https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Only China could bring all the advanced tech together and make it in China as a low cost export.
People from 20 countries see the absorbed foreign tech working in China and like what they see. A company in China presents the tech as innovat
Re: (Score:2)
Hey you ignorant sloth! High speed trains are invented by Ze Gemansz!
... 2:30h ... in a car it is 5:30 :D /s just kidding
ICE's predate TGVs! and those french suckers stole the technology from Ze Germansz! Everyone knows that
But I love to ride a TGV from Karlsruhe to Paris
Re: (Score:1)
I feel like they made mobile payments work too.
The e-commerce (pretty universal) and bike sharing (I'm assuming Copenhagen invented that) are pretty rediculous claims.
Re: 1984 (Score:2)
I would say Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, and Japan were leaders in mobile payments. They had it before the iPhone came out!
Re: (Score:3)
China's high speed rail isn't even innovative though. They imported all the technology from Japan, and tried to build their own but it proved too unreliable. They have some domestic models now, but much of the tech is still Japanese and some European, and their trains are not actually any better. They run a little faster than the Japanese ones, but the Japanese ones are only limited to that speed due to noise concerns.
To be fair their did build the Shanghai maglev, which was quite impressive for the time. B
Re: (Score:2)
The Shanghai maglev was purchased from Germany, China just built the track:
"The train set was built by a joint venture of Siemens and ThyssenKrupp from Kassel, Germany and based on years of tests and improvements of their Transrapid maglev monorail."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Invite advance nations to show their products.
Study methods as part of an evaluation.
Export a copy.
Decades of hard work done in Germany, France, Japan is lost in a few years to China.
Re:1984 (Score:4, Funny)
Or Steve Jobs -
"Good artists copy, great artists steal."
China does seem to have a thing about Apple.
Re: (Score:2)
Nineteen Eighty-Four (Score:1)
1984 was a year. Nineteen Eighty-Four was a warning mistaken for an instruction manual.
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, yes, hugely insightful, absolutely (- sarcasm, if you haven't already guessed).
It is of course absurd to claim that China invented those four things - but it is different from so many absurd claims made in the West, really? The combination of lack of real insight in your subject and wishful thinking almost invariably leads to this sort of embarrassing nonsense. Like when people spot the image of Jesus in a piece of toast or a skidmark, or see the number 666 in everything. Or for that matter, when they
Do they feel a need to... (Score:1)
... trump Trump?
Re: (Score:2)
Nice. I think Xi Jinping is taking lessons from Little Rocket Man.
Re: (Score:2)
Except in the meeting it was Rocket Man taking notes for Xi.
Re: (Score:2)
Xieesh, you'd think he'd get a flunkie for that.
What a shame... (Score:4)
That the current leadership so desperately plays the "nationalist" card at every opportunity; China has invented many things in the past, (gunpowder...) but of course that was under different management.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, the times that inventions are claimed to be from the US, even if they where not, are not that rare.
Oh and they won WW2 all alone, apparently.
Re: (Score:2)
If I remember my history correctly, World War Two was won largely on the efforts of five Allied prisoners of war operating as an underground sabotage group out of Luft-Stalag 13, right in the heart of Germany.
China invented copyright piracy (Score:1)
Maybe China also invented copyright piracy and stealing intellectual property.
No, the USA invented that long ago. (Score:4, Insightful)
Ask the estate of Charles Dickens, the USA didn't have a bookselling industry so didn't allow copyrights of books. When they did start to have their own industry however...
Oh and Hollywood is based and there entirely and solely because of their abuse of patent and cipyright. The current plethora of tiny production companies "federated" to big companies is based on that past: by the time a film using Edison's patents was spotted and the law sent to California to bring them to justice, the company folded after having made enough cash off the movie, and tarted up a new company to do it all over again.
How come you whine about them pretending they invented stuff when you did it first yet you want to believe that they stole stuff before you when the opposite was true?
Re: (Score:2)
How come you whine about them pretending they invented stuff when you did it first
I have never pretended to invent anything.
It doesn't really matter if they INVENTED them... (Score:3, Interesting)
...they have the resources and the drive to perfect them and make them a part of daily life for their citizens, thereby changing the current paradigm and effectively OWNING the idea for the foreseeable future as they infect those around them with the same new minimum "standards of living".
Gee, I wonder where they learned THAT from?!?
mnem
I am not my pants. No, I am not your pants either.
Re: (Score:2)
"perfect them"
hahahahahaha, you've got to be kidding. it might seem that way, but it's only because any negative criticism is censored. rofl
Re: (Score:1)
Absolutely... in exactly the same way as we in the USA have "perfected" the economy in general, and "perfected" elections, and "perfected" the justice system, and "perfected" mass media, and continue working "to form a more perfect union" tailored to the only people who matter. [Insert sarcastic emoji of choice here]
mnem
With six you get egg roll!
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, I do fully understand that this is known as "cultural imperialism". And yes, I do also understand the irony as I type this from the comfort of my air-conditioned home in the heartland of America on a PC built from 99% China-manufactured components.
mnem
" "(Holy Testicle Tuesday!)
Re: (Score:2)
[1] Somewhat debatable, depending on what you regard as the original railway, but mostly true.
Re: (Score:1)
Real questions (not rhetorical, I don't know the answer).
How have they perfected e-commerce beyond what I do in the US?
How have they perfected bike sharing beyond dozens of European cities?
Mass Surveillance, Reef Construction, MitE, (Score:5, Insightful)
Bike sharing? Come on China. I know I want my country to import facial recognition technology so I can be tracked all day. I also think my country is falling behind in turning coral reefs into mini-military bases to secure oil rights. I also like how you've managed to build out an internet that allows Man in the Everywhere attacks.
Don't be ashamed of who you are. Be proud of your accomplishments. You have a huge fan base in the 'I'm a citizen of the World but have yet to leave my own country' crowd.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I also think my country is falling behind in turning coral reefs into mini-military bases to secure oil rights.
Oh please, Shah of Iran? Iraq invasion? Blind eye to "good buddy" Saudis?...and that's just off the top of my head.
This is like Hitler calling out jaywalkers.
I also like how you've managed to build out an internet that allows Man in the Everywhere attacks.
Definitely China bullshit on this invention.
Patent goes to NSA, GCHQ and company.
Re: (Score:2)
If they were good Communists it would be 400 million shared bikes. So yeah...I'll give them "we invented bike sharing" unless the Soviets want that honor.
Re: (Score:2)
They are good communists. That's why they need to share bikes rather then producing enough for everyone to have one cheaply. This is changing...as they stray from communism.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it's changing. But what are they about anyway?
https://www.theatlantic.com/ph... [theatlantic.com]
I'm not sure just what this says about where China is or is going but at least they put some muscle into it.
Think of it as splitting the difference. (Score:3)
How many companies (or countries) shoot themselves in the foot, denying themselves the benefit of an idea because it was "not invented here"?
If vanity stands in the way of doing the sensible thing, you can either learn to be humble, or you can confabulate a rationalization. Maybe America should do the same thing; we can even claim it's our own idea.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is nationalism. Everyone is trying to show that they are superior to the other because of X.
However most innovations are not made in a bubble.
Ford didn't invent the Automobile, he mass produced that automobile better then the others at the time. The automobile was made and perfected and changed over hundreds of years, across many countries. Then other countries had picked up Fords ideas and made it better for their needs.
Today with a more global environment it is even harder to say someone inv
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is nationalism. Everyone is trying to show that they are superior to the other because of X.
That's not nationalism.
Re:Think of it as splitting the difference. (Score:4, Interesting)
Japan is a counter-example. Nationalism never stopped them from adopting something foreign if they think it's good.
Take ramen -- we think of it as quintessentially Japanese food, but in fact it's actually Chinese -- or at least the all-important noodle is. The Chinese in the 1500s developed an alkaline noodle that remains chewy in hot broth rather than falling apart. These only started to appear in Japan about a hundred years ago, and it was only about thirty years ago that it reached its current status as an iconic national dish.
This is something I really admire about Japan: it's ability to adopt things from elsewhere and make them their own. Ramen are Japanese because the Japanese took Chinese lamian and transformed it into something new through their mania for refinement. It's a lesson other cultures could learn.
Re: (Score:2)
The history of ramen is pretty well documented; wikipedia has a good article on it. Ramen started out being served in Chinese restaurants -- yes, Chinese restaurants have been popular in Japan for centuries, the oldest continually operating Chinese restaurant is over a 130 years old. But it really took off with Japanese soldiers returning from WW2.
Anyhow, Japan did the same thing with curry -- an unspeakable British take on the various sauced dishes found around the Indian subcontinent. It's now the Japa
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, and by the way "ra-men" is the Japanese transliteration of the Chinese la mian -- note the characteristic Japanese consonant shift. Chinese languages have "r" and "l" sounds which are precisely equivalent to their English counterparts. Japanese has a single consonant that's in between, which is why Japanese English speakers often have difficulty with these two sounds in English. Chinese speakers (despite what you've heard in movies) do not.
Re: (Score:2)
The automobile was made and perfected over hundreds of years? Errr....I presume you intend to include yer basic ox-drawn cart as an automobile. Hell, why stop there, go back to chariots and Egyptians...although they probably stole the idea from Assyrians...who stole it from the Persians who stole it from...what do you know, the Chinese.
uh (Score:3)
Communist dictatorship lies, bigly.
Some people shocked, oddly.
Next you'll be telling me that "republic" doesn't mean real voting and stuff there
...
Re: (Score:2)
Actually republic does not mean real voting.
...
Only some small group is voting on stuff that matters
We are not in a fucking democracy, you should have noticed that by now.
Re: (Score:2)
"Republic" only means there's some alternative to a king or emperor. It does not mean there's a representative democracy. You know how there's often political partisian strife and people argue over things? At one point the debate was "Should we have a king? Should the nation be his, with everything in it being his property?" Now, any sort of alternative is going to have the power a little bit more spread out that one guy, and to that effect it'll be a little more democratic. But an alternative system where
Apple and America Invented... (Score:2)
Apple invented the mp3 player, the smartphone, music production on computers, the tablet computer
America of course saved everyone's ass in world war 2, invented the computer, won the space race, founded a nation based on freedom (black slaves, ethnic cleansing of native americans?) , invented free speech, invented american food like Pizza, Hamburgers and French fries.
Oh wait they didn't...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
won the space race
Why is this in the list? If the "winner" isn't the U.S., who is?
Re: (Score:1)
China may be big, but not as big as the level they reached in those technologies might suggest.
China has more than twice the length of high-speed rail lines than the rest of the world combined.
No face (Score:1)
China in the invention of High-Speed Rail (Score:2)
The article states "According to the Worldwide Rail Organisation (UIC), the first high-speed train service began in 1964 - Japan's Shinkansen or bullet train. There had been significant speed records set before in Europe "
However, invention is not the same as regular service. And while most of the development happened in Europe (such as the 210 km/h German EMU record in 1903, the 1930s German and British steam records, the 1950s electrical engine records in France), the South Manchuria Railway was the fa
But, to the citizens OF China (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Well,
in eastern germany we had this kind of joke:
A customer is entering a department store, looking around he is approaching a clerk and asks: "Do you have no shirts?"
The clerk answers: "Oh, Sir, you are completely wrong here. Here we have no shoes. No shirts you can find on second floor upstairs"
Bicycles (Score:3)
I've been to Shanghai recently. They have bicycle sharing on a scale that is vast. They are incredibly popular, to the point that there are large heaps of bikes --- heaps, not neat rows --- at the front gates of factories where workers have left them as they report in the mornings to their job. The bikes are everywhere. Two years ago, when I visited the same location, this was not the case.
In my home town in the US, we have bike sharing as well. Nice neat rows of locking stands that are prissy in comparison. The stand across from our apartment seems to have a service truck pull up to it each week, so they appear to need frequent maintenance, too. With the Chinese version of the system, you scan a QR code on each bike and off you go. The bikes in China are basic, utilitarian kinds. Sure, you could steal one, disable the locking mechanism (a simple angle grinder would suffice) and try to keep it as personal property, but then you'd have to go to significant measures to prevent someone else from taking yours as a rental. The place is saturated with them, at least in the part of Shanghai where I was.
Did they invent bike sharing? No, clearly not. But they figured out how to do it on such an immense scale that it has changed society there.
Re: (Score:2)
Did they invent bike sharing? No, clearly not. But they figured out how to do it on such an immense scale that it has changed society there.
I don't believe china figured out a magical formula for it - its more that its filling a void that no longer exists in the west. Our societies are already heavily setup for cars and public transport which has left limited need for bicycle sharing. Probably would have been great for my grandfather 80-years ago.
For bicycles in particular we also have an issue with drivers not being used to having bicycles on the road and often believe they don't have a right to be there making it dangerous.
Lame choice of rip offs... (Score:3)
Still way behind us (Score:2)
They haven't caught on to the trick of patenting prior art by appending "using the Internet" yet.
Did we have it backwards? (Score:2)
Do the re-writers of history do so first and then later become victorious because of that?
Neurodevelopment and Culture (Score:2)
Given my experience working with Asian and Indian colleagues, I have noticed certain "differences" in language and logic/reasoning skills that I can only attribute to neuro-development (aka: how the brain develops while learning specific language mechanics and cultural normatives). So I have to ask, not knowing a Chinese-language: how does "invent" and "invention" translate between actual Western languages?
Because I've seen a lot of empirical evidence to the effect that Asian peoples (Oh, boy, here comes th
Re: (Score:1)
Did anyone actually read the article? (Score:1)
any chance this is a mistranslatin? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
That's comforting (Score:2)
It's comforting to know that while we may have a clusterfuck on our hands with our political system in shambles, partisan conflict tearing the nation apart, clusterfucks of healthcare, retirement, and education... other nations have their own problems and are generally just as fucked up as we are.
China certainly had "The Bad Old Days" of dictators leading to starvation and cultural purging. I thought they were passed all that. They were growing like mad once they finally accepted capitalism. But with Winnie
FIVE great inventions (Score:2)
You forgot about quatro-triticale.
Left off the list? (Score:2)
I expected to see "small Pacific islands" on the list too.
Citations needed!!! (Score:2)
I read Chinese news everyday. I do not recall the state media or social media there claim these four technologies were invented in China. They did claim there are numerous improvements to high-speed train such as laying high-speed tracks on hash terrain and that's likely true too.
Even the example cited in this story, I do not see that they were claiming the tech is invented in China. It is like nothing wrong that people would want to bring back rocket tech from the US even though (rudimentary form of) rocke [wikipedia.org]