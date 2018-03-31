MailChimp Bans Emails Promoting Cryptocurrency (gizmodo.com) 16
"MailChimp to Cryptocurrency Promoters: Your Fake Money's No Good Here," jokes the headline at Gizmodo. The mass emailing service -- which sends over a billion emails a day -- just updated its Acceptable Use Policy to warn users that MailChimp "does not allow businesses involved in any aspect of the sale, transaction, exchange, storage, marketing, or production of cryptocurrencies, virtual currencies, and any digital assets related to an Initial Coin Offering, to use MailChimp to facilitate or support any of those activities."
An anonymous reader quotes Gizmodo: The ban on cryptocurrency promotion isn't out of the blue so much as a clarification of existing use policies... In a statement to Gizmodo, MailChimp further clarified: "We recognize that blockchain technology is in its infancy and has tremendous potential. Nonetheless, the promotion and exchange of cryptocurrencies is too frequently associated with scams, fraud, phishing, and potentially misleading business practices at this time..." MailChimp previously held policies prohibiting multi-level marketing, "make money online" businesses, and "industries hav[ing] higher-than-average abuse complaints," and earmarked "online trading, day trading tips, or stock market related content" for "additional scrutiny..."
This follows similar, though less restrictive bans by Facebook (and Instagram by extension), Google, Linkedin, Twitter, and Snapchat on ICO ads, and country-wide bans in China and South Korea.
Futurism reports that the first victims are "responding in kind by attempting to read the riot act to a Twitter account whose avatar is a monkey with a hat," strongly informing that monkey that "Centralized capricious power is exactly why we need blockchains."
An anonymous reader quotes Gizmodo: The ban on cryptocurrency promotion isn't out of the blue so much as a clarification of existing use policies... In a statement to Gizmodo, MailChimp further clarified: "We recognize that blockchain technology is in its infancy and has tremendous potential. Nonetheless, the promotion and exchange of cryptocurrencies is too frequently associated with scams, fraud, phishing, and potentially misleading business practices at this time..." MailChimp previously held policies prohibiting multi-level marketing, "make money online" businesses, and "industries hav[ing] higher-than-average abuse complaints," and earmarked "online trading, day trading tips, or stock market related content" for "additional scrutiny..."
This follows similar, though less restrictive bans by Facebook (and Instagram by extension), Google, Linkedin, Twitter, and Snapchat on ICO ads, and country-wide bans in China and South Korea.
Futurism reports that the first victims are "responding in kind by attempting to read the riot act to a Twitter account whose avatar is a monkey with a hat," strongly informing that monkey that "Centralized capricious power is exactly why we need blockchains."
Re: (Score:2)
they should ban their own racist name
Speciest, or you're the racist.
Re: (Score:2)
They more than doubled our price... (Score:1)
a couple of years ago blaming a company named Mandrill that they merged with. We refused to honor that much higher price because we had a contract with them. They didn't honor that contract.
Why so little competition, anyway? (Score:3)
It seems like every company I ever work for, or anyone I talk to needing to do mass mailings for an organization or charity resorts to using MailChimp.
It's not really something I've looked closely at, since I work in I.T. taking care of systems, support and network infrastructure. (If you want to do a mass mailing, we make sure your computer and the Internet are working properly so you can pursue that. But we're not going to hand-hold you through signing up for a 3rd. party service or what-not.)
But I find it odd that there doesn't seem to be much competition at all for this? (I know "Constant Contact" comes up often as an alternative, but I believe that one costs more or has other reason it's often skipped over after an initial review of it?)
Isn't bulk emailing something that's relatively easy to bolt a UI on the front for and sell as a service? Why is MailChimp such a powerhouse for this?
Re: (Score:1)
Yes it's easy to do, but probably even easier to land on a gazillion spam lists in a business like this.
I don't ever use mailchimp and have to my knowledge, never received mail from them but if mailchimp has a reasonable easy to use UI which is suited for office drones and more importantly the goodwill of the important mail recipients, aka gmail, yahoo, microsoft and all the other mail providers, then they'd have pretty much a lock in in this market.
So slapping together something that sends mail is easy, bu
" The mass emailing service" (Score:2)
Spam Facilitation Company.
Is Spamford Wallace involved?