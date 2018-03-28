Most Tech Workers Would Ignore a Call From Their Boss Outside Work Hours (zdnet.com) 30
In this age of instant communication, there is pressure on employees to be "switched on" all hours of the day. But do we really have the mental attitude to totally disconnect from work? From a report: A new study by UK-based HandsetExpert has revealed that almost two out of three tech workers would ignore an out-of-hours call from the boss. It surveyed 1,850 mobile device users in the UK to find out how we deal with the pressures of being an "always-on" society. This number might be the roll-up of various reasons -- from being on the toilet, in the bath, or in other compromising situations. The survey showed different behaviours from different job roles. Healthcare professionals seem to be most connected to their place of work. They were the least likely to cancel any calls from their boss, with only 42.5 percent stating they would not pick up the call. At the other end of the scale, real estate agents -- who already work some of the longest hours in the industry -- are least likely to respond. Almost three out of four workers (72.6 percent) in that industry sector would not respond to calls from their boss.
pfft. (Score:5, Funny)
I do too, but it's because he'll leave a message. If it was urgent, he'd be in my office.
Now a call outside of office hours? Definitely I'll pick it up, something's critical is down (but the service monitor called me before it called him).
I would pick up (Score:2, Interesting)
I know my boss respects my private life and work balance, so if he's calling me then it must be something dire.
This is obvious (Score:1)
With healthcare, there are literally lives on the line. "Did you give Mrs. Abernathy her heart medication or is the lack of entry in the chart an oversight? I'm calling cause I need to give it to her in the next 2 minutes if you forgot"
With real estate people: it's not the boss who buys the property and it takes quite a long time for a sale with all the bureaucracy. There is just no real urgency.
IT worker: for some it can be important cause the server might fall down and the downtime might be very expensive
Healthcare vs tech (Score:3)
Healthcare: if you ignore a call, people can actually be harmed or die.
I.T. outside of nuclear power plants and healthcare: if you ignore a call, people might not be able to use the latest fart app for two hours.
In one instance, selfless dedication is appropriate, in the other, less so. Also, was the 2 out of 3 number for techies for the US or the UK?
I Answer (Score:2, Funny)
Half the time it's because he wants to hang out and have a beer.
It's complicated (Score:2)
All things in moderation (Score:1)
If it's done judiciously, it's reasonable to respond. Bleep happens. However, if the causes of after-hour problems are preventable but org resources are not devoted to prevention, then the org is dumping the results of their sloth into you.
If they are playing those games, it's time to fight back. Tell them you are too drunk to drive to the office, for example. If they keep it up, it's time to either ask for a raise to compensate, or move on to a different gig.
If I am available, I'll answer. (Score:1)
If I am available, I will answer the phone if my colleagues call outside work hours. But when I am out on my bike in the forest I put it on silent and place the phone in my backpack, if I feel stressed I'll put it on silent when I go to bed. If they want a guarantee that I answer, sober and ready to help, I want to get paid to be on standby because it is so bloody taxing, even if the phone doesn't ring, I once were on 45 minutes standby for a year 24/7(45 minutes to start problem solving/login remote)
Re: (Score:2)
When I was a steelworker (USWA) I got paid triple time if called in during holidays and vacations, and double time if called in during time off. If I was on call, I got paid 50 percent during that time period.
If you want us there, pay us.
Simple.
Who? (Score:1)
Seriously, do you actually leave your cell phone on during events?
If it's that important, it's Monday.
Never answering the phone again (Score:2)
I was 2 hours out of town on a Sunday at a friend's birthday party and my boss calls. He demands I come in and work on an issue that he believes I caused. And berates me for 5 minutes on the phone after I refused with the reason being that I'm out of town.
When I get into work Monday, I get reamed out further and put on a PIP (performance improvement plan). I was never told I was "on-call" for that weekend. And later on Monday, once I finally got to look at the problem. I discovered someone committed changes
How about the other way around? (Score:2)
When I was a sysadmin, my systems were set up to page/text me when a problem occurred. If it was ultimately something that had a business impact (like having to keep a system down outside a maintenance window), I was the one calling my boss at 2 am... He always took those calls from me as he knew I wouldn't be calling if it wasn't important and I needed input or had to give him a heads up.
In the best of situations, it works both ways and the boss doesn't call you unless it's important and you're really
If my boss called I'd pick up (Score:2)
I'd also charge a minimum of 2 hours for answering the phone too.