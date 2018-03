Netflix Banned From Competing At Cannes Film Festival Due To Lack of Theatrical Releases

Netflix has been banned from competing in the Cannes Film Festival , according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. "Theirry Fremaux, the head of Cannes, told THR last week the ban is because Netflix refuses to release its films in theaters, choosing instead to debut them on its streaming service and, in some rare cases, do day-and-date releases so the film can be seen both online and off," reports The Verge. From the report: