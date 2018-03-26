Netflix Banned From Competing At Cannes Film Festival Due To Lack of Theatrical Releases (theverge.com) 32
Netflix has been banned from competing in the Cannes Film Festival, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. "Theirry Fremaux, the head of Cannes, told THR last week the ban is because Netflix refuses to release its films in theaters, choosing instead to debut them on its streaming service and, in some rare cases, do day-and-date releases so the film can be seen both online and off," reports The Verge. From the report: In the case of Bong Joon-ho's Okja and Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories -- films that were entered into last year's Cannes to widespread protest from French filmmakers -- Netflix was unable to secure last-minute permits for one-week theatrical releases due to French media regulations. "Last year, when we selected these two films, I thought I could convince Netflix to release them in cinemas. I was presumptuous, they refused," Fremaux told THR. "The Netflix people loved the red carpet and would like to be present with other films. But they understand that the intransigence of their own model is now the opposite of ours." Starting with this year's Cannes, which takes place in May, films screened in competition will need to have a French theatrical release. Netflix is still allowed to show films at Cannes, Fremaux added, but its films will not be eligible for the prestigious Palme d'Or.
If the industry didn't make such an event out of this stuff, then no one would!
The other thing is, it also shows how resistant to change the industry is. Just like they couldn't embrace the digital frontier and have had problems with piracy, even now, with streaming, which is a way to get people to pay for this stuff (i.e. not pirate) and they still don't want them in their little club. Not that I really care, but watching from the sidelines makes me think that in doing this, they're displaying a stubbornne
Hmm, time for another Cannes... (Score:5, Interesting)
If I were Netflix I would use the very large amount of money it has, to go in with Amazon to make a second Cannes that accepts the world as it is (maybe call it "Jarres"), and let Cannes as it is now fade into irrelevancy. Do you think stars would be more, or less likely to go to something sponsored by Netflix and Amazon?
Re:Hmm, time for another Cannes... (Score:5, Funny)
You know, I almost said that myself - but then I realized the Cannes we have today is probably well stocked with blackjack and hookers already.
Do you think stars would be more, or less likely to go to something sponsored by Netflix and Amazon?
Depends on the stars. Most of the big names are still doing their work for Netflix/Amazon's competition.
Cannes bannes all films not relseased in france (Score:2)
this article is pure ignorance. it's not the france is banning netflix for not showing films in theaters. It's that cannes has always exclded films not released in france.
Do you think stars would be more, or less likely to go to something sponsored by Netflix and Amazon?
It probably comes down to marketing. Considering some (or many, dunno) of the stars go to the existing events with designer clothes, jewelry and accessories that they're paid to wear, I don't think they'd go if it wasn't lucrative for them, but then, their presence also gives the event some gravitas, which it otherwise wouldn't have, so that probably helps the remainders to feel special when they aren't making money out of the event.
Like the Sundance Film Festival? In Park City, Utah?
Think someone already made one.
Yes, there are other film festivals - but not other Cannes. I'm thinking, stick it to them with a festival set in France, at the same time, preferably at an even nicer location.
Relevance of Theater (Score:2)
I'd say that most movie houses aren't actually theaters either.
From Wikipedia
Theatre or theater[1] is a collaborative form of fine art that uses live performers, typically actors or actresses, to present the experience of a real or imagined event before a live audience in a specific place, often a stage.
And My Home Viewing Setup is better than any movie house from 50 years ago (Except maybe the Real Buttered Popcorn)
And My Home Viewing Setup is better than any movie house from 50 years ago (Except maybe the Real Buttered Popcorn)
You're not making real buttered popcorn? What's really great is if you do it on the stove in ghee, then top it with a bit of butter. You don't use as much actual butter, but it obviously still comes out super-buttery.
diluting their own award (Score:2)
It's like professional sports in the Olympics.
The best players in the world don't complete in the Olympic games because their professional careers don't give them the opportunity.
So the gold medal winners aren't really top of their sport, they're top of the group who doesn't have a high paying professional contract.
It's French government censorship (Score:5, Informative)
TFA is terrible at explaining this, but the reason Netflix can't enter Cannes is because their movies haven't been in French cinemas, and the reason their movies haven't been in French cinemas is because it's illegal to to show movies inside and outside cinemas at the same time: http://merlin.obs.coe.int/iris... [coe.int]
Re: (Score:3)
And they are very protective of their movie industry, a lot of it depending on public subventions.
amusing (Score:2)
who cares? (Score:3)
Sometimes, Cannes picks genuinely good movies. Often, they just pick pretentious crap like Melancholia [wikipedia.org]. On balance, an award at Cannes is more likely to be a negative than a positive.
NetCannes (Score:2)
Don't play to lose (Score:2)
Okja and The Meyerowitz Stories were OK, but they're not going to compete with any of the Cannes finalists. Netflix will just keep trying and Cannes will eventually realize that requiring a theatrical release is an artifact of a bygone era.
Personally, I think some of the mini-series on Netflix are more worthy of Cannes than those two movies, but again, Cannes doesn't understand that the world has moved on.
They should also ban Disney... (Score:1)
since they no longer use film, and it's a film festival.