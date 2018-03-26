Twitter Moves To Ban Crypto Ads (techcrunch.com) 35
An anonymous reader shares a report: Twitter is the latest social service to boot out cryptocurrency advertisers. The company told Reuters it will be launching a new policy this week to prohibit the advertising of token sales/initial coin offerings (ICOs), and crypto wallet services. Ads for cryptocurrency exchanges will also be banned -- with some limited exceptions. Facebook announced a ban in January, while Google said earlier this month that it will ban them from June. In a statement, the company said, "We are committed to ensuring the safety of the Twitter community. As such, we have added a new policy for Twitter Ads relating to cryptocurrency. Under this new policy, the advertisement of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and token sales will be prohibited globally."
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
go find a billion $$$ and start your own competitor
no one is stopping you
"ICOs, token sales and crypto-wallet services". (Score:4, Informative)
ICOs are, basically, scams right from the start: they are people saying "hey, give me money and I will give you a token that has collectable value because I say it does" (but probably not). Token sales may or may not be scams. Wallets shouldn't be scams per se, but I guess a lot of people advertising wallets may not include the fine print "this wallet has a backdoor so I can haz yr koinz.".
FWIW, the Reuters article under discussion is actually here. I don't know why the link in the article is to a reprint instead of to the article. https://www.reuters.com/articl... [reuters.com]
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
"hey, give me money and I will give you a token that has collectable (sic) value because I say it does"
How is this substantially different from the NYSE? Other than widespread acceptance of the NYSE?
Re: (Score:3)
"Other than widespread acceptance of the NYSE?"
You say that as if it's a minor thing. Financial markets exist, and they are heavily regulated with lots of oversight. On occasion they fail, can be subject to (legal to illegal) manipulation, can host bad actors, but that's a far cry from "it's all the same shit".
Re: (Score:2)
How is this different from the gold peddlers on TV? They are targeted at old people using a "home shopping network" mystique and I doubt they deliver any value whatsoever. I question if they even send gold when people purchase it. Order now and you could get $2000 in free gold!!
Re: (Score:2)
The main difference is that the gold peddlers on TV are regulated, you can file a complaint if you get scammed, and they will be in deep shit. Much of this doesn't apply to ICOs because they are not asking for money, they're asking for cryptocurrency.
They say "here's a bullshit token we've conjured out of nothing, we say it's going to have some value, and we say its current value is X and will certainly grow, send us 1 ETH (Ethereum) minimum for Y tokens".
You basically send a virtual coin and receive some v
Re: (Score:2)
A share of stock in a company actually gives you a tiny percentage of ownership in that company. It's not a vague promise to deliver a share of ownership at some later date, which is what an ICO is.
When you buy into an ICO, all they have is a plan to eventually create a cryptocurrency. You get no coins... just a vague promise that they'll eventually give you some once they get around to creating them.
To be fair, a few of them actually have created a cryptocurrency and delivered coins, but most have either
Re: "ICOs, token sales and crypto-wallet services" (Score:2)
And that tiny share of ownership entitled you to, what, what?
Not like you can go to the head office and do anything, unless you own a lot of shares, then you can maybe coerce someone into something.
Re: (Score:1)
The last thing they need is competition for the stock exchanges. Now...if you go through them it isn't a problem. But you will have to cut the broker houses in on the deal with a discount so they can scrape something off the top and wash their hands of it before anyone really finds out what shit is worth. Standard operating procedure.
Re: "ICOs, token sales and crypto-wallet services" (Score:2)
I think you nailed it first time.
Re: "ICOs, token sales and crypto-wallet services" (Score:2)
Ah. So the NYSE is an auction, while crypto currency markets are, um, something else.
And the objects, stock certificates or crypto keys, are, well, intrinsically the same, worth what you think they are. Or else someone else thinks they are.
The market mechanism isn't my point, it's the value assessment and intrinsic value, if any.
Re: (Score:2)
....and "stop crypto-exchanges from advertising on its platform"
Re: (Score:2)
Government wants public blockchain dead. They are using threats (non-publicly) against the big players like Google and Twitter because they are low hanging fruit who will do whatever they "suggest." I would look for some major litigation coming soon and they were simply giving Google/Twitter a heads up so they can stay out of it.
Unauthorized/Illegal Content (Score:2)
Aside from the lack of gov't oversite on the cryptocurrency, there was another issue raised publicly last week regarding the storage of non-financial info in the blockchain. The types of info found stored were identified links to kiddie porn (or, actual images) and dark websites. Given the distributed nature of the blockchain, this meant the illegal distribution and possession of this information given current laws.
I don't see anyone fixing the potential security issues, removing this info, and rebuilding
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's just one placed by a Chupacabra: "Will bite livestock for blurry photo ops"
Facebook bans crypto add? (Score:1)
Re: Facebook bans crypto ads? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin's actually fine, really. ETH arguably is fine, too, as well as a few non-mineable coins with high market valuation.
Everything else's an all-or-nothing gamble, and that's all there is to it.
Mod msmash -1 Troll (Score:4, Informative)
Stop calling them "crypto ads." It's terribly misleading. Your fucking troll headline makes it sound like Twitter doesn't want users talking about GnuPG or something like that.
msmash, since you kept the submitter anonymous but did the posting, you're accountable and we assume you are the person who decided to make the headline misleading. That means you're either a malicious piece of shit, or too stupid to be trying to cover tech stories. Either way, we're all hoping your boss notices and then does something about you.
Re: (Score:2)
Yet somehow everyone understands what's being talked about except one person: you.
So who's the odd one out?
why only "crypto"? (Score:1)
The problem with advertisement is that companies have to lie to compete with others. The problem with companies is that they need to make an as large as possible profit, no matter what.
