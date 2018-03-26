Twitter Moves To Ban Crypto Ads

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Twitter is the latest social service to boot out cryptocurrency advertisers. The company told Reuters it will be launching a new policy this week to prohibit the advertising of token sales/initial coin offerings (ICOs), and crypto wallet services. Ads for cryptocurrency exchanges will also be banned -- with some limited exceptions. Facebook announced a ban in January, while Google said earlier this month that it will ban them from June. In a statement, the company said, "We are committed to ensuring the safety of the Twitter community. As such, we have added a new policy for Twitter Ads relating to cryptocurrency. Under this new policy, the advertisement of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and token sales will be prohibited globally."

  • I really think crypto add are the least of their problems.

  • Mod msmash -1 Troll (Score:4, Informative)

    by Sloppy ( 14984 ) on Monday March 26, 2018 @01:18PM (#56328669) Homepage Journal

    Stop calling them "crypto ads." It's terribly misleading. Your fucking troll headline makes it sound like Twitter doesn't want users talking about GnuPG or something like that.

    msmash, since you kept the submitter anonymous but did the posting, you're accountable and we assume you are the person who decided to make the headline misleading. That means you're either a malicious piece of shit, or too stupid to be trying to cover tech stories. Either way, we're all hoping your boss notices and then does something about you.

    • Yet somehow everyone understands what's being talked about except one person: you.
      So who's the odd one out?

  • The problem with advertisement is that companies have to lie to compete with others. The problem with companies is that they need to make an as large as possible profit, no matter what.

  • Can we be a little more precise with the headline editors? The term "crypto" is not, and should never be, solely associated with Crypto-currencies.

