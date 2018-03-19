Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Twitter Bitcoin Businesses

Twitter Will Ban Most Cryptocurrency-Related Ads (axios.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the tough-stance dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Twitter plans to ban most cryptocurrency-related ads in the next few weeks, as Sky News first reported and a source confirms to Axios. Why it matters: The recent boom in cryptocurrencies and digital tokens has unsurprisingly attracted some fraudsters. Twitter is following in the footsteps of Facebook and Google, though it's been having its own problems with accounts promoting scams.

Twitter Will Ban Most Cryptocurrency-Related Ads More | Reply

Twitter Will Ban Most Cryptocurrency-Related Ads

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

These screamingly hilarious gogs ensure owners of X Ray Gogs to be the life of any party. -- X-Ray Gogs Instructions

Close