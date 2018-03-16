Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


'They'll Squash You Like a Bug': How Silicon Valley Keeps a Lid on Leakers (theguardian.com) 34

Posted by msmash from the not-on-my-watch dept.
The public image of Silicon Valley's tech giants is all colourful bicycles, ping-pong tables, beanbags and free food, but behind the cartoonish facade is a ruthless code of secrecy. From a report: They rely on a combination of Kool-Aid, digital and physical surveillance, legal threats and restricted stock units to prevent and detect intellectual property theft and other criminal activity. However, those same tools are also used to catch employees and contractors who talk publicly, even if it's about their working conditions, misconduct or cultural challenges within the company. While Apple's culture of secrecy, which includes making employees sign project-specific NDAs and covering unlaunched products with black cloths, has been widely reported, companies such as Google and Facebook have long put the emphasis on internal transparency.

Zuckerberg hosts weekly meetings where he shares details of unreleased new products and strategies in front of thousands of employees. Even junior staff members and contractors can see what other teams are working on by looking at one of many of the groups on the company's internal version of Facebook. "When you first get to Facebook you are shocked at the level of transparency. You are trusted with a lot of stuff you don't need access to," said Evans, adding that during his induction he was warned not to look at ex-partners' Facebook accounts.

  • Don't $hit where you eat (Score:3)

    by known_coward_69 ( 4151743 ) on Friday March 16, 2018 @03:26PM (#56271389)

    Your employer is paying you for a service. Don't help the competition and screw up their business. Don't blab about your employer on social media or anywhere else.

    If you're too stupid to realize that, you'll have a hard time at life

    • Re:Don't $hit where you eat (Score:4, Informative)

      by Rakarra ( 112805 ) on Friday March 16, 2018 @03:29PM (#56271407)

      Your employer is paying you for a service. Don't help the competition and screw up their business. Don't blab about your employer on social media or anywhere else.

      I learned pretty quickly: I like my job. I want my company to do well, and I want to do well as well. I have no social need to appear 'cool' on the Internet; I'm not that weak. Others do not need to know what products my company is launching. They don't.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tattood ( 855883 )

        I have no social need to appear 'cool' on the Internet; I'm not that weak.

        The people doing the leaking, are not doing it to be cool on the Internet. They do it because they get some compensation ($$) from the person they leak the information to.

  • Are there companies that treat leakers well? I would think most (successful) companies put a lot of work into keeping their secrets secret.

