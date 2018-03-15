Bitcoin's Highly Anticipated 'Lightning Network' Goes Live (thehill.com) 52
Lightning Labs on Thursday announced the beta release of its highly-anticipated Lightning Network Daemon (LND), a developer-friendly software client used to access Bitcoin's Lightning Network, anonymous readers wrote, citing media reports. From a report: Bitcoin supporters believe that the network has the potential to help the cryptocurrency achieve mass adoption. Bitcoin has struggled in recent months with slow and high-fee transactions, which make it harder for bitcoin to achieve mainstream popularity. Lightning Labs, the company behind the network, also announced on Thursday that it has received investments from major financial technology players, including Square chief executive and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and PayPal chief operating officer David Sacks.
Until the transaction time and cost rival credit cards, cryptocurrency isn't going to become the standard. Seems to work for ransoms. Great for contraband. If you're an investor, it's as good as roulette (with the exception that fraud on the roulette table is illegal.) I've heard that overstock.com accepts Bitcoin, but it seems more useful in the dark markets.
If you're waiting a week for your credit card transactions to clear, you are doing it very wrong, and need not, unless you are trading off time for cost. And even then you can do better easily.
Mostly you will, in the US, find that overnight is as fast as credit card transactions will clear, though the tech is easily within reach to settle in an hour, with commensurate higher costs, for some merchants. It just isn't deployed.
The GP is using "clearing" to mean two different things for credit cards vs. Bitcoin, though. A credit card transaction may show up in your account overnight, but it remains subject to chargebacks for months. A bitcoin transaction with 3-6 confirmations (~1-2 hours) is effectively "set in stone", just as if you had been payed in cash.
jesus christ, what is this, comment on things you know nothing about day?
Also, read up on a well formed critique of lightning network:
https://medium.com/@jonaldfyoo... [medium.com]
So, in other words, the solution to the problems of a decentralized currency is to centralize control into one broker or another thus negating the actual benefits of the block chain and going back to brokering in trust.
The reason bitcoin was hailed as a currency solution is that it removed trust from any human controlled entity and moved it into a equation which was calculated by many different people such that it would be obvious if someone was trying to tamper with the results. Now places like Coinbase an
Nope, not what I said at all. Coinbase and a couple of other large brokers were causing the high transaction fees and mempool increases. It's because they're the source of so many transactions due to their huge user bases.
Decentralize control to many brokers. Is it 'opposite day' where you live?
Unfortunately for Bitcoin, it's a little bit too late. Bitcoin isn't going to go away, but it has soured in the fickle imagination of the world's population. Bitcoin isn't the golden boy anymore, now it's a dirty word.
-Create lightning connections favoring selling off coins.
-Once you've peaked at the limit of the pair transaction switch to favoring the buying of coins.
-DDoS the other party.
-Post old lightning state, showing the other party owes you.
-They can't refute it with the correct state.
-Get the free coins.
-Rinse and Repeat, or just do it in parallel.
I suppose there's privacy, but I get pretty good privacy from my CC company (albeit lousy privacy from the Credit Agencies, but those are different companies).
Now to businesses the prospect of lower transaction fees it tantalizing, but they mostly get that with Debit Cards already and haven't been able to get American consumers to switch. It doesn't help that Americans are kind of short on cash after decades of week or negative wage growth...
Aside from anonymously buying embarrassing or illegal goods what would make me jump ship?
That doesn't get rid of currency exchange (Score:2)
Bitcoin supporters believe that the network has the potential to help the cryptocurrency achieve mass adoption.
No one with a brain believes this "Lightning Network" shit has potential, will help, or that Bitcoin even needs help.
Bitcoin has struggled in recent months with slow and high-fee transactions, which make it harder for bitcoin to achieve mainstream popularity.
Bitcoin isn't struggling. Blocks are mined just as quickly/slowly as they were before. Transactions are only slow if you don't want to pay fees. Fees are only high if you want to speed up the transaction. This is by design. This isn't preventing mainstream popularity, rather mainstream popularity is causing cheap/free transactions to slow down. If you want to use the network, support the network. Pay a fee or wait, it's your choice. Or mine yourself.
Lightning Labs, the company behind the network,
Keep in mind this company is not behind Bitcoin in anyway. They're behind their own bullshit and nothing else.
also announced on Thursday that it has received investments from major financial technology players, including Square chief executive and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and PayPal chief operating officer David Sacks.
They think this is a good thing? If there's one thing the Bitcoin community hates, its fucking clowns and hucksters from the obsolete establishment trying to wedge themselves in.
I don't know what Lightning Labs actually is (and neither does Lightning Labs), but I know it's bullshit!
I looked it up, and yup it's bullshit.
They're just running a separate ledger on top of Bitcoin, and transactions are only committed at the start and end. The whole thing is a mess, and will only benefit people who are willing to keep a balance of BTC out of their control in order to process multiple transactions before having anything committed to the actual block chain.
It's like someone saw the ICO scams in Ethereum and decided they had to have it on Bitcoin as well.