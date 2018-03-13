Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


A Startup is Pitching a Mind-Uploading Service That is '100 Percent Fatal' (technologyreview.com) 111

Posted by msmash from the not-the-onion dept.
The startup accelerator Y Combinator is known for supporting audacious companies in its popular three-month boot camp. There's never been anything quite like Nectome, though. From a report: Next week, at YC's "demo days," Nectome's cofounder, Robert McIntyre, is going to describe his technology for exquisitely preserving brains in microscopic detail using a high-tech embalming process. Then the MIT graduate will make his business pitch. As it says on his website: "What if we told you we could back up your mind?" So yeah. Nectome is a preserve-your-brain-and-upload-it company. Its chemical solution can keep a body intact for hundreds of years, maybe thousands, as a statue of frozen glass. The idea is that someday in the future scientists will scan your bricked brain and turn it into a computer simulation. That way, someone a lot like you, though not exactly you, will smell the flowers again in a data server somewhere.

This story has a grisly twist, though. For Nectome's procedure to work, it's essential that the brain be fresh. The company says its plan is to connect people with terminal illnesses to a heart-lung machine in order to pump its mix of scientific embalming chemicals into the big carotid arteries in their necks while they are still alive (though anesthetized). The company has consulted with lawyers familiar with California's two-year-old End of Life Option Act, which permits doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients, and believes its service will be legal. The product is "100 percent fatal," says McIntyre. "That is why we are uniquely situated among the Y Combinator companies."

  • And why would anybody in the future care? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @02:05PM (#56253699)

    These preserved brains will at some point just be recognized as what they are (medical trash) and be disposed off. It is far to easy to make more humans, nobody will care to revive some fossils that have fallen out of time. That is if the possibility is even there in the first place.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      You might find some historians or anthropologists that would have interest, but I could see them opting to 'resurrect' either brains from people that they can establish documentation-on for being interesting, or else they would only perform the procedure on a few subjects that their budget allows-for in order to see if it's worthwhile.

      Results will either be messed up due to records corruption so they'll get the importance of a given subject wrong and mistakenly resurrect Jonathan Goldsmith, or else the end-

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        Results will either be messed up due to records corruption...

        If this was a "mind-uploading service" that wouldn't be an issue. Unfortunately, this seems to be a service where they pickle your brain in hopes that some futurite will, under whatever motivation, magic you back to life.

        OTOH, Gene Wilder may prefer my preserved brain to Abby's.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by RatBastard ( 949 )

      Now, some future civilization may need interstellar ramship pilots to seed distant planets with teraforming algae.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by clovis ( 4684 )

      These preserved brains will at some point just be recognized as what they are (medical trash) and be disposed off. It is far to easy to make more humans, nobody will care to revive some fossils that have fallen out of time. That is if the possibility is even there in the first place.

      I don't doubt that our descendants will want to revive some of us for an annual punishment ceremony.

    • Jurassic Park Is People!!!! (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It's made out of people....

    • This is redundant anyway. We're already living in a simulation and death already reboots us into a new infant form. This is would be a simulation within a simulation and in that simulation a copy of us would exist while in the lower level simulation we're carrying on as before.. and what happens when that simulation within the simulation decides to found a company to preserve the consciousnesses of those in the simulation of the simulation?
    • Cryonics, which is a closely connected idea has this same issue. The fundamental method is to use a first-in, last-out ordering for eventual revival. This has two benefits: First, the bodies preserved the latest will be preserved the best (as the technology matures, it is easier to know what will work well and what won't). Second, and this is the important one for your purpose, the very first people to be revived will be people who still have friends and loved ones who want to see them. Those will be people

    • I want to be entombed in my glass block, holding a note that says "I know where 100lbs of gold is buried".

      Of course, this means you have to guess what kind of thing will be valuable enough 100 or 1000 years from now for someone to extract your consciousness. You could also try some reverse psychology along the lines of a sign that read "I was frozen believing that God is real. Change my mind".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swell ( 195815 )

      "far to easy to make more humans"

      We've been doing that for a while now. How's it working out? These new humans eat, make noise and shit. It goes on for years. One can only hope they might become productive after two or more decades. Until then, they are far more a burden than a blessing to the commonweal.

      OTOH, a fine brain like that of gweihir is a known quantity, ready to be of value almost immediately upon awakening.

    • These preserved brains will at some point just be recognized as what they are (medical trash) and be disposed off. It is far to easy to make more humans, nobody will care to revive some fossils that have fallen out of time. That is if the possibility is even there in the first place.

      It really depends on the social dynamics of the future and on how you are remembered. Do you really think nobody would want to talk to an accurate simulation of Henry Ford, Andrew Carnegie, or John D. Rockefeller? Or Shakespeare? Or their own great-great-great grandparents? One day this could be the equivalent of a grade-school family tree project: talk to the simulation of your ancestor.

    • And why would anybody in the future care?

      Aliens.

      Like the end of A.I. Once we go extinct this will be huge for alien historians.

  • Will they manage to get their hands on the preserved head of Ted Williams to make him Patient Zero?

  • For Nectome's procedure to work, it's essential that the brain be fresh.

    Darn.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jamu ( 852752 )
      How sure are we that Robert McIntyre isn't a zombie. What if this is just some scheme for obtaining fresh, tasty, succulent, brains. Mmmmm, braaaaaaaains. BRAAAAAAAAAINS.

  • So we are to capture and freeze the state of mind right before death. Often from a slow painful process. We keep this state constant for extended period of time.

    This doesn't sound appealing.

    • If the state doesn't change, it can't experience anything.

    • We are served by organic ghosts, he thought, who, speaking and writing, pass through this our new environment. Watching, wise, physical ghosts from the full-life world, elements of which have become for us invading but agreeable splinters of a substance that pulsates like a former heart.

      - Philip K. Dick, Ubik

  • Yeah, right because we know exactly how the mind works so we are a great authority to decide whether it "survived" this crude process. Like the cryonics fad, but at least this time they should charge you less because they are not promising to run a fridge for you for hundreds of years...

  • That’s wonderful!

  • What's the point? (Score:5, Informative)

    by RatBastard ( 949 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @02:12PM (#56253755) Homepage

    What's the point? You (the person being "backed up") is still dead. There might someday be a copy of you, but you, the you alive right now, the one reading this, is dead. You won't wake up in the future. You won't come back. You will be dead.

    • Re:What's the point? (Score:4, Interesting)

      by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @02:19PM (#56253831) Homepage Journal
      If that were true, everytime someone on Star Trek stepped through a transporter they would be dead too.
      • Unless you take a non-materialistic view of the universe and assume consciousness exists outside the body with the brain acting like something of an antenna... they are. They commit suicide each time they use a transporter.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mysidia ( 191772 )

        That may very well be true... Who is to say the person who stepped out is not a brand new person?

        The person who was beamed away suffered a death though instant and painless from the dematerialization.

        Then an imposter was materialized who has all the same bodily molecules, but NOT the same immortal soul.....

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by shayd2 ( 1689926 )
        McCoy thought that was true

        Also there were several transporter accidents (with interesting plot twists)

      • If that were true, everytime someone on Star Trek stepped through a transporter they would be dead too.

        The problem is that this may happen when you fall asleep. We don't know. I've always called it the "transporter problem" because I came to it from thinking about the transporter in Star Trek. Like you have.

        The issue is that if I made an absolutely perfect replica of me at the molecular level, and assuming consciousness fully resides in the physical flesh (which I believe), then the replica would think he's me. He would not think he's a replica. Therefore, I can be a replica and not know it. I know I'm

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      Well, I actually value my memories, apart from any issue of qualia. I'd certainly give up a few minutes of conscious life, particularly painful conscious life, in return for my memories being preserved.

      That said, consider the Star Trek transporter. It converts your body to energy, transmits that energy to a different place, and reassembles it. Would you use a machine that did that? Before you answer, note that it's just as reasonable to describe the operation of the device this way: it destroys you and t

    • Yes, but the same is true every time someone on Star Trek used a teleporter. Their current body got disintegrated, and an exact copy of them got created elsewhere. And to be honest, Star Trek doesn't really sound much more fictional than what this company is promising.

      Star Trek aside, the target demographic for this is someone obscenely rich, obscenely narcissistic, and terminally ill. It also helps if they are not devoutly religious, and if they are a complete sucker.

    • What's the point? You (the person being "backed up") is still dead. There might someday be a copy of you, but you, the you alive right now, the one reading this, is dead. You won't wake up in the future. You won't come back. You will be dead.

      But what exactly is the difference between you waking up in the future or an exact copy of you waking up in the future? The copy would have your memories and so the copy would believe itself to be you. How is that any different from the "real" you waking up?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ed_1024 ( 744566 )
      I am not sure about the physical/philosophical side of it but if a copy of me wakes up the the future *thinking* it is me, then that is good enough.

      After all, that is pretty much what happens when I wake up in the morning, no?

    • What's the point? You (the person being "backed up") is still dead. There might someday be a copy of you, but you, the you alive right now, the one reading this, is dead. You won't wake up in the future. You won't come back. You will be dead.

      We still don't know a lot about consciousness, and your critique assumes a very specific definition of "alive" that we can't validate.

      It may be that this copy is you in exactly the same sense as you're the same person as you were when you went to sleep last night.

    • What's the point? You (the person being "backed up") is still dead. There might someday be a copy of you, but you, the you alive right now, the one reading this, is dead. You won't wake up in the future. You won't come back. You will be dead.

      Yes, but which is preferable? A complete death where you don't come back or a mini-death where your backed up consciousness comes back?

      It sounds like this is not going to be done by people who say, "I want to go skip into the future" but by people who are dying of a terminal illness, and find the idea of coming back as a simulation preferable to ultimate death.

      Death is a big black box where people have all sorts of ideas, but no one can prove one way or the other. I imagine it's comforting to stack your o

  • I for one welcome our new clones of Bob overlords...

    http://bobiverse.wikia.com/wik... [wikia.com]

  • I will be first in line (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday March 13, 2018 @02:17PM (#56253815) Homepage Journal
    Fortunately for them, my brain can be contained in just 640k of memory.

  • Do you offer gift certificates? I have a few "special" people on my Christmas list this year.

  • brains (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I for one am going to have my brain encrypted prior to uploading!

    I will store the key...wait...where will I store the key... hmmmm

  • Nice try, zombies. We're on to your business model.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Yeah. That whole 'soak in a chemical solution' just sounded like marination to me.

  • The assisted suicide law is very predictably being used to exploit the gullible.

    I'll pump my magic chemicals into you and freeze your brain, so you can revived in the future!

    This is nothing but a scam to deprive the families of dying loved ones their inheritance. This dude is going to cheat these people out of their last days and make off with their cash. Way to go libs.

  • These guys claim to anesthetize the victim (er, patient) and then execute them by filling their brains with glass. So let's use that for death row inmates. It's humane, and if we screw up, we can boot up the copy and apologize to it in a few hundred years. And since it's a copy we won't even owe it money. Win-win!

  • Ancient Egypt also had high priests that made a somewhat similar sales pitch...

  • Before you go under the knife and chem drip make sure to bone up on future skills so as to better help you integrate into future society. I have it on good authority the three sea shells will be super important.

  • The product is "100 percent fatal," says McIntyre. "That is why we are uniquely situated among the Y Combinator companies."

    OK. So, can I order that for an enemy of mine?

  • I'm not going to invest in a business with no repeat customers.

  • Offer to post-pile people into the sediment so they become part of the fossil record.

  • There's a scene in Gene Wolfe's Book of the New Sun where the protagonist stumbles into a jumble of perfectly preserved corpses like this in the woods in a far-future declined Earth. There's little reason to believe freezing your head or being plasticized would result in anything more than being a curio in some far flung future, at best.

  • I wonder if they offer gift packages.

  • Abby Normal I believe it was.

  • We're a unique company, we KILL people!

  • They are offering a 100% money back, satisfaction guarantee. All the person whose brain was uploaded and is unsatisfied with the upload has to do is to walk into the office and sign the refund request form.

