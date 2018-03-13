A Startup is Pitching a Mind-Uploading Service That is '100 Percent Fatal' (technologyreview.com) 111
The startup accelerator Y Combinator is known for supporting audacious companies in its popular three-month boot camp. There's never been anything quite like Nectome, though. From a report: Next week, at YC's "demo days," Nectome's cofounder, Robert McIntyre, is going to describe his technology for exquisitely preserving brains in microscopic detail using a high-tech embalming process. Then the MIT graduate will make his business pitch. As it says on his website: "What if we told you we could back up your mind?" So yeah. Nectome is a preserve-your-brain-and-upload-it company. Its chemical solution can keep a body intact for hundreds of years, maybe thousands, as a statue of frozen glass. The idea is that someday in the future scientists will scan your bricked brain and turn it into a computer simulation. That way, someone a lot like you, though not exactly you, will smell the flowers again in a data server somewhere.
This story has a grisly twist, though. For Nectome's procedure to work, it's essential that the brain be fresh. The company says its plan is to connect people with terminal illnesses to a heart-lung machine in order to pump its mix of scientific embalming chemicals into the big carotid arteries in their necks while they are still alive (though anesthetized). The company has consulted with lawyers familiar with California's two-year-old End of Life Option Act, which permits doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients, and believes its service will be legal. The product is "100 percent fatal," says McIntyre. "That is why we are uniquely situated among the Y Combinator companies."
This story has a grisly twist, though. For Nectome's procedure to work, it's essential that the brain be fresh. The company says its plan is to connect people with terminal illnesses to a heart-lung machine in order to pump its mix of scientific embalming chemicals into the big carotid arteries in their necks while they are still alive (though anesthetized). The company has consulted with lawyers familiar with California's two-year-old End of Life Option Act, which permits doctor-assisted suicide for terminal patients, and believes its service will be legal. The product is "100 percent fatal," says McIntyre. "That is why we are uniquely situated among the Y Combinator companies."
And why would anybody in the future care? (Score:5, Insightful)
These preserved brains will at some point just be recognized as what they are (medical trash) and be disposed off. It is far to easy to make more humans, nobody will care to revive some fossils that have fallen out of time. That is if the possibility is even there in the first place.
Re: (Score:3)
You might find some historians or anthropologists that would have interest, but I could see them opting to 'resurrect' either brains from people that they can establish documentation-on for being interesting, or else they would only perform the procedure on a few subjects that their budget allows-for in order to see if it's worthwhile.
Results will either be messed up due to records corruption so they'll get the importance of a given subject wrong and mistakenly resurrect Jonathan Goldsmith, or else the end-
Re: (Score:2)
Results will either be messed up due to records corruption...
If this was a "mind-uploading service" that wouldn't be an issue. Unfortunately, this seems to be a service where they pickle your brain in hopes that some futurite will, under whatever motivation, magic you back to life.
OTOH, Gene Wilder may prefer my preserved brain to Abby's.
Re: (Score:2)
Now, some future civilization may need interstellar ramship pilots to seed distant planets with teraforming algae.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
These preserved brains will at some point just be recognized as what they are (medical trash) and be disposed off. It is far to easy to make more humans, nobody will care to revive some fossils that have fallen out of time. That is if the possibility is even there in the first place.
I don't doubt that our descendants will want to revive some of us for an annual punishment ceremony.
Re: (Score:2)
Jurassic Park Is People!!!! (Score:1)
It's made out of people....
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
how does population growth happen?
Re: (Score:3)
Via the fuck() system call of course.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's were the hook comes in (Score:3)
I want to be entombed in my glass block, holding a note that says "I know where 100lbs of gold is buried".
Of course, this means you have to guess what kind of thing will be valuable enough 100 or 1000 years from now for someone to extract your consciousness. You could also try some reverse psychology along the lines of a sign that read "I was frozen believing that God is real. Change my mind".
Re: (Score:2)
"far to easy to make more humans"
We've been doing that for a while now. How's it working out? These new humans eat, make noise and shit. It goes on for years. One can only hope they might become productive after two or more decades. Until then, they are far more a burden than a blessing to the commonweal.
OTOH, a fine brain like that of gweihir is a known quantity, ready to be of value almost immediately upon awakening.
People Care Sometimes (Score:2)
These preserved brains will at some point just be recognized as what they are (medical trash) and be disposed off. It is far to easy to make more humans, nobody will care to revive some fossils that have fallen out of time. That is if the possibility is even there in the first place.
It really depends on the social dynamics of the future and on how you are remembered. Do you really think nobody would want to talk to an accurate simulation of Henry Ford, Andrew Carnegie, or John D. Rockefeller? Or Shakespeare? Or their own great-great-great grandparents? One day this could be the equivalent of a grade-school family tree project: talk to the simulation of your ancestor.
Re: (Score:2)
And why would anybody in the future care?
Aliens.
Like the end of A.I. Once we go extinct this will be huge for alien historians.
Ted Williams (Score:2)
Will they manage to get their hands on the preserved head of Ted Williams to make him Patient Zero?
Sorry, mom (Score:2)
Darn.
Re: (Score:2)
There may not be a heaven. But we engineered hell. (Score:3)
So we are to capture and freeze the state of mind right before death. Often from a slow painful process. We keep this state constant for extended period of time.
This doesn't sound appealing.
Re: (Score:2)
If the state doesn't change, it can't experience anything.
Re: (Score:2)
As I understand, death by natural causes is usually pretty slow and horrible.
It's apparently a popular past-time though, since we're all lined up to it once.
Re: (Score:2)
As I understand, death by natural causes is usually pretty slow and horrible.
It's apparently a popular past-time though, since we're all lined up to it once.
Always makes me think of the Futurama pilot:
Suicide Booth: Please select mode of death. Quick and painless or slow and horrible.
Fry: Yeah, I'd like to place a collect call?
Suicide Booth: You have selected slow and horrible.
Re: (Score:2)
Is it Appealing? No, but it is inevitable. Our time on this planet is limited. Artificially extending our lives is really just our own egos getting in the way.
Lets say this is the future were we can restore such minds. Do we really want to take the minds of people a hundred years ago, who are old and stuck in their ways, have outdated morality and limited world view.
Please don't translate this as ageism, as the wisdom of older people is valuable. However you taking the years of wisdom learned from a worl
Re: (Score:2)
We are served by organic ghosts, he thought, who, speaking and writing, pass through this our new environment. Watching, wise, physical ghosts from the full-life world, elements of which have become for us invading but agreeable splinters of a substance that pulsates like a former heart.
- Philip K. Dick, Ubik
Yeah right (Score:2)
Yeah, right because we know exactly how the mind works so we are a great authority to decide whether it "survived" this crude process. Like the cryonics fad, but at least this time they should charge you less because they are not promising to run a fridge for you for hundreds of years...
That’s... (Score:2)
That’s wonderful!
What's the point? (Score:5, Informative)
What's the point? You (the person being "backed up") is still dead. There might someday be a copy of you, but you, the you alive right now, the one reading this, is dead. You won't wake up in the future. You won't come back. You will be dead.
Re:What's the point? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That may very well be true... Who is to say the person who stepped out is not a brand new person?
The person who was beamed away suffered a death though instant and painless from the dematerialization.
Then an imposter was materialized who has all the same bodily molecules, but NOT the same immortal soul.....
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Your troll is showing
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Also there were several transporter accidents (with interesting plot twists)
Re: (Score:3)
If that were true, everytime someone on Star Trek stepped through a transporter they would be dead too.
The problem is that this may happen when you fall asleep. We don't know. I've always called it the "transporter problem" because I came to it from thinking about the transporter in Star Trek. Like you have.
The issue is that if I made an absolutely perfect replica of me at the molecular level, and assuming consciousness fully resides in the physical flesh (which I believe), then the replica would think he's me. He would not think he's a replica. Therefore, I can be a replica and not know it. I know I'm
Re: (Score:3)
Well, I actually value my memories, apart from any issue of qualia. I'd certainly give up a few minutes of conscious life, particularly painful conscious life, in return for my memories being preserved.
That said, consider the Star Trek transporter. It converts your body to energy, transmits that energy to a different place, and reassembles it. Would you use a machine that did that? Before you answer, note that it's just as reasonable to describe the operation of the device this way: it destroys you and t
Re:What's the point? (Score:4, Informative)
The star trek transporter works by measuring a target's impression on spacetime at a subatomic level, and then creating a 4-dimensional hologram of that impression at the destination point. The inverse of that hologram is then applied to the source point, cancelling out the probability of the target being at the source location, while the probability of it being at the destination rises to certainty.
No disintegration required.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, but the same is true every time someone on Star Trek used a teleporter. Their current body got disintegrated, and an exact copy of them got created elsewhere. And to be honest, Star Trek doesn't really sound much more fictional than what this company is promising.
Star Trek aside, the target demographic for this is someone obscenely rich, obscenely narcissistic, and terminally ill. It also helps if they are not devoutly religious, and if they are a complete sucker.
Re: (Score:2)
What's the point? You (the person being "backed up") is still dead. There might someday be a copy of you, but you, the you alive right now, the one reading this, is dead. You won't wake up in the future. You won't come back. You will be dead.
But what exactly is the difference between you waking up in the future or an exact copy of you waking up in the future? The copy would have your memories and so the copy would believe itself to be you. How is that any different from the "real" you waking up?
Re: (Score:2)
After all, that is pretty much what happens when I wake up in the morning, no?
Re: (Score:2)
What's the point? You (the person being "backed up") is still dead. There might someday be a copy of you, but you, the you alive right now, the one reading this, is dead. You won't wake up in the future. You won't come back. You will be dead.
We still don't know a lot about consciousness, and your critique assumes a very specific definition of "alive" that we can't validate.
It may be that this copy is you in exactly the same sense as you're the same person as you were when you went to sleep last night.
Re: (Score:2)
What's the point? You (the person being "backed up") is still dead. There might someday be a copy of you, but you, the you alive right now, the one reading this, is dead. You won't wake up in the future. You won't come back. You will be dead.
Yes, but which is preferable? A complete death where you don't come back or a mini-death where your backed up consciousness comes back?
It sounds like this is not going to be done by people who say, "I want to go skip into the future" but by people who are dying of a terminal illness, and find the idea of coming back as a simulation preferable to ultimate death.
Death is a big black box where people have all sorts of ideas, but no one can prove one way or the other. I imagine it's comforting to stack your o
Bobiverse! (Score:2)
I for one welcome our new clones of Bob overlords...
http://bobiverse.wikia.com/wik... [wikia.com]
Re: (Score:2)
I will be first in line (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately for them, my brain can be contained in just 640k of memory.
Most of that is taken up by your pr0n collection index?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
I tried to make this double as a hex color joke. It was a while before I admitted it can't.
Re: (Score:2)
hey, you never know till you try.
Re: (Score:2)
Let us presume this works as advertised.
What happens if a person has this procedure performed and a forensic analysis of the brain reveals that they have memories of committing a crime? Will they be punished? Should they be punished?
...and what if they have memories of having committed acts that, in the future are decided to have been crimes?
...today, we mostly have the belief that if it wasn't a crime when you did it, you're not guilty if it becomes a crime after, but that may not be universal. (And, even so, there's the Nuremberg trials.)
Gift certificates (Score:2)
Do you offer gift certificates? I have a few "special" people on my Christmas list this year.
brains (Score:1)
I for one am going to have my brain encrypted prior to uploading!
I will store the key...wait...where will I store the key... hmmmm
Heads by Greg Bear... (Score:2)
...That is all.
See through scheme (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. That whole 'soak in a chemical solution' just sounded like marination to me.
Here is your argument against assisted suicide (Score:2)
The assisted suicide law is very predictably being used to exploit the gullible.
I'll pump my magic chemicals into you and freeze your brain, so you can revived in the future!
This is nothing but a scam to deprive the families of dying loved ones their inheritance. This dude is going to cheat these people out of their last days and make off with their cash. Way to go libs.
incompetent government? Outsource executions! (Score:1)
What is old is new (Score:2)
Ancient Egypt also had high priests that made a somewhat similar sales pitch...
Learn crucial skills for the future.. (Score:2)
Before you go under the knife and chem drip make sure to bone up on future skills so as to better help you integrate into future society. I have it on good authority the three sea shells will be super important.
100 percent fatl (Score:1)
The product is "100 percent fatal," says McIntyre. "That is why we are uniquely situated among the Y Combinator companies."
OK. So, can I order that for an enemy of mine?
Not investing (Score:1)
Here's my idea of a startup: (Score:2)
Offer to post-pile people into the sediment so they become part of the fossil record.
Book of the New Sun (Score:2)
Gift cards available? (Score:2)
I wonder if they offer gift packages.
Here's a brain for Abby... (Score:2)
Great VC Pitch? (Score:2)
We're a unique company, we KILL people!
100% money back, satisfaction guarantee. (Score:2)
They are offering a 100% money back, satisfaction guarantee. All the person whose brain was uploaded and is unsatisfied with the upload has to do is to walk into the office and sign the refund request form.