Intel Fights For Its Future

An anonymous reader shares a post: The Smartphone 2.0 era has destroyed many companies: Nokia, Blackberry, Palm... Will Intel be another victim, either as a result of the proposed Broadcom-Qualcomm combination, or as a consequence of a suicidal defense move? Intel sees the Qualcomm+Broadcom combination as an existential threat, an urgent one. But rather than going to the Feds to try and scuttle the deal through a long and uncertain process, Intel is rumored to be "working with advisors" (in plainer English, the company's Investment Bankers) on a countermove: acquire Broadcom. Why the sudden sense of urgency? What is the existential threat? And wouldn't the always risky move of combining two cultures, employees, and physical plants introduce an even greater peril?

To begin with, the threat to Intel's business isn't new; the company has been at risk for more than a decade. By declining Steve Jobs' proposal to make the original iPhone CPU in 2005, Intel missed a huge opportunity. The company's disbelief in Apple's ambitious forecast is belied by the numbers: More than 1.8 billion iOS devices have been sold thus far. Intel passed on the biggest product wave the industry has seen, bigger than the PC. Samsung and now TSMC manufacture iPhone CPUs. Just as important, there are billions of Android-powered machines, as well. One doesn't have to assume 100% share in the smartphone CPU market to see Intel's gigantic loss.

  • iPhone CPUs? (Score:2, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 )
    You are attaching too much importance to the iPhone CPUs (and Android) market. It is doubtful the margins are high on those, especially since Apple has multiple manufacturers. That is like saying Apple missed out on making Android phones because there were so many of them out there. You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.

    • You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.

      That would be fine if Intel's markets weren't shrinking. However, Intel can't maintain itself on its current markets, as they are all shrinking in favor of Mobile and, to a lesser extent, Cloud. Those are both areas where Intel is not terribly strong.

      You would think that Intel and Cloud would go hand in hand, but that isn't necessarily true.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        However, Intel can't maintain itself on its current markets, as they are all shrinking in favor of Mobile and, to a lesser extent, Cloud.

        I would say Intel can't maintain itself simply because the current trends indicates ARM will soon reach acceptable desktop level performance. Of course, i7 (i9?) processors may keep their high-margin market for a little more time... but I see i3 and i5s being run over by ARM processors in less than 5 years.

      • However, Intel can't maintain itself on its current markets, as they are all shrinking in favor of Mobile and, to a lesser extent, Cloud.

        Well Intel supplies an awful lot of those CPUs for the cloud so I don't think that worries them so much. Mobile is an issue for them because that is definitely where the growth is. The biggest threat to Intel is that they have so much of their revenue and profit tied up in the X86 platform. If software and PC makers continue to migrate away from X86 it's going to hurt Intel badly sooner or later.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tomhath ( 637240 )
      No doubt they would like to be a bigger player in the phone market, but a good company looks for next year's opportunity, not last year's. They're in many things besides CPUs.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shess ( 31691 )

      You are attaching too much importance to the iPhone CPUs (and Android) market. It is doubtful the margins are high on those, especially since Apple has multiple manufacturers. That is like saying Apple missed out on making Android phones because there were so many of them out there. You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.

      Also, what if Apple had gone with Intel for their CPU, and then failed because Intel's CPUs sucked batteries dry? Or because having the same CPU in desktops, laptops, and mobile devices lead Apple to the obvious path of cross-platform compatibility, and that sucked batteries dry? Or if Apple wanted to gradually take over more of the system to customize it to better serve their needs, and Intel said "F. U."? I think Apple was probably lucky on Intel turning them down.

    • You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.

      In general, yes, I agree.

      BUT. Semiconductor manufacturing is a very capital-intensive industry. If there isn't enough volume in the high-margin game to keep your multi-billion dollar factories occupied, you will not be able to justify the construction of another. And then you've lost the game, because your cheap-shit competitor will eventually surpass your manufacturing technology that allowed you to charge a premium in the first place. At that point, your best option is to contract out your manufacturing,

    • You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.

      As one of the largest players in the CPU space, you absolutely do want to do that.

      First of all, low-margin does not mean NO margin, and a billion of anything at low margin is still a lot of money.

      Secondly, that is a lot of great R&D opportunity in a challenging space you are giving up to sone other company. You can sit around all day designing new processors or features but until it comes into contact with real world uses and needs, your design will

    • You are attaching too much importance to the iPhone CPUs (and Android) market. It is doubtful the margins are high on those, especially since Apple has multiple manufacturers. That is like saying Apple missed out on making Android phones because there were so many of them out there. You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.

      That might be true if your only concern is margin and not survival. I would say that a case is being made that PCs are slowly dying and being replaced with smaller devices many of which do not and will not run Intel CPUs. I would say it's the same problem that Sun Microsystems faced. AMD, Intel, and Cyrix were all fighting on the x86 market with Intel coming out on top and AMD relegated to 2nd class. Sun stayed out of the consumer market completely and failed to innovate in the server market. These days lo

  • But rather than going to the Feds to try and scuttle the deal through a long and uncertain process, Intel is rumored to be "working with advisors" (in plainer English, the company's Investment Bankers) on a countermove: acquire Broadcom.

    Is that what we're hoping for now? Or is it simply that we expect that to happen and are shocked when it doesn't?

  • Intel is getting nibbled on (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Intel chose not to worry about ARM.

    Intel is getting its breakfast eaten by ARM.
    Intel is getting its lunch nibbled on by Qualcomm/AMD
    AMD is now tasting Intel's Dinner

    Intel BOTCHED the Spectre and Meltdown patches. To the point that I will not apply those microcode pathes, and I will seriously consider AMD in the next build.

    Intel seems to be doing the MSFT QA Principle, "let your customers be the beta-testers", except they have moved into the "Alpha" phase.

    No thanks, I want a CPU that works and that is secure

  • Intel relies on a monopoly (Score:5, Interesting)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @10:27AM (#56246665)

    That monopoly is ironically called the AMD64 architecture today. This comes with a number of problems. While Intel managed to keep AMD small after the last time AMD (not Intel, they did not have the skills) not only came up with the only viable 64 bit extension to the x86 architecture, for a while they also had the fastest CPUs. AMD engineering in the CPU space has basically always been significantly superior to Intel, except for raw speed. Meltdown and Spectre have now nicely illustrated what Intel did to get that speed. And AMDs weakness is over, with a brand-new architecture that is very well designed indeed while Intel has nothing. It helps to understand that Intel it not actually a CPU company, they are a memory company and have struggled with CPUs since they began making them. AMD, on the other hand, came from signal-processors to x86 and _is_ a CPU company. This nicely explains Intel's incompetence, incredible as it sounds. They do not have the right culture.

    One other instance of that problem is also that while AMD can do extreme customization of their CPUs since the FX generation, Intel is completely incapable in this space. And just look how long it took Intel to get the memory controller into the CPU after AMD did it.

    Now, Intel also did never manage to come up with anything x86 that was suitable for a smartphone. AMD did not even try, because they understand CPUs and knew this architecture is not suitable for that field. But they went one step farther: They have server processors that include ARM cores. So AMD has real experience in that field, but Intel is, again, lost. Yet AMD is far smaller and does not need the smartphone market to survive, while Intel likely does. And they messed it up.

    My take is that finally Intel found out with much delay that they managed to screw themselves, in addition to their customers.

    • Re:Intel relies on a monopoly (Score:5, Insightful)

      by jeff4747 ( 256583 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @10:48AM (#56246767)

      AMD (not Intel, they did not have the skills) not only came up with the only viable 64 bit extension to the x86 architecture

      You're leaving out a rather important detail: Intel didn't try to create a 64 bit extension to x86.

      Instead, Intel tried to use Itanium and IA-64 to replace x86 and all the cruft in it that had built up over the years. Intel thought people would only buy Itanium for servers, since a 64-bit address space wasn't very useful for desktops at the time. So they priced their chips high.

      AMD countered with 64 bit extensions to x86 and cheaper chips.

      Cheaper won.

      • Yes, but it didn't help that Itanium was a honking disaster in the marketplace, (apart from HP, who tied themselves to that turkey...)

      • You contradicted yourself here. On one hand you said x86 is "cruft", on the other hand, you admit its cheap to make x86 chips. There really isnt cruft in x86, its a perfectly useable design. Its not hard or expensive to implement any more than ARM. x86 instruction encodings can be weird, but not being aesthetic doesn't make them a performance problem or hard to implement on chip. Instruction encodings are things compilers need to be concerned with, not app programmers, anyway.

    • Now, Intel also did never manage to come up with anything x86 that was suitable for a smartphone.

      Worse.
      They did never manage to come up with anything specifically running the x86 instruction set that was suitable for a smartphone.
      They used to have a decent Intel-manufactured CPU running ARM instruction set, but somehow managed to abandon the market and sell it off, just at the time when ARM is getting even more relevant thanks to smartphones, routers and IoT.

      Search for "Intel StrongArm" and "Intel XScale".

      Note that, according to Wikipedia, Intel is still in possession of ARM license that they acquired

      • (Seriously, nobody is going to run legacy Windows code on a smartphone)

        Wait, that sounds like a great idea to me. Why not run all our windows apps and games on a smartphone? There are still things that haven't been ported. Sure, it is not good for regular use. But if I could for example quickly check something in a Visual Studio project or make a small edit to an image in Photoshop on my phone it would be really great.

    • MIPs/Joule is also AMD fail. Otherwise, I agree. It's also a big reason Intel failed in the portable market. Fast, but HOT. ARM beats both in that niche, which took over more market than Intel and AMD could cope with easily. Not all questions have only two possible answers.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      AMD did try to create a low power x86 with DSP extensions appropriate for such a market. It was via a skunkworks company named Stexar.

      Unfortunately, the ATI acquisition and contemporary price crash on x86 at the time made it look undesirable to continue development. In hindsight, a major lost opportunity as the smartphone market took off very shortly afterwards.

    • Intel didnt do a 64 bit extension at first because they were invested in Itanium. They did have the skills to extend x86 to 64 bit, its not a very difficult thing to do. Itanium never caught on, it provided too difficult for compilers to make code that was well optimized for it. Backwards compatibility won out.

      You are correct that Intel played dangerous games and sold a defective product in order to give themselves a speed advantage over AMD, which did the right thing by its customers.

    • ... AMD engineering in the CPU space has basically always been significantly superior to Intel, except for raw speed...

      Some time ago I did basic performance tests for AMD (PC), Intel (PC) and PowerPC (Mac) CPUs of similar class. The test was designed to check floating-point unit (povray) and overall performance (compiling a large project), and AMD beat Intel significantly in povray, whilst lost in compilation. Later tests showed that compilation was strongly correlated to the cache size (my testing machine with AMD had half the cache of the one with Intel CPU). PowerPC lost in both categories.

  • Intel had a Wintel phone some years ago that was actually really quick and responsive. Plenty of power to multitask and do whatever on your phone. However, ARM continues to utterly destroy x86 on power consumption.

    Now it may be too little too late, unless they are somehow able to get that consumption better and maybe move toward tablets/phablets.

  • Intel should forget about Mobile (Score:3)

    by pablo_max ( 626328 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @10:35AM (#56246697)

    Seriously, Intel needs to get out of the mobile chipset game because they are pretty shit at it.
    I have been in the mobile certification business for a long time. We do 10's of thousands of tests on protocol stack and hardware layers of modules integrating these chipsets. Intel based products are always a pain. Their support is crap too. Most say, ok.. never again with Intel. We will use Marvell or something. QC tends to be 4 or 5 times the price, so it often doesnt make sense for high volume, low cost stuff.

    Anyhow.... they started way too late in this game and missed the boat.

  • How is Nokia destroyed, exactly? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The bulk of the Nokia engineers are now working at HMD Global, a.k.a "the new Nokia", still in Finland, and their new line of Nokia Android phones and feature phones have generated ~80 million sales in their first 12 months alone.

    Far stretch from having been "destroyed".

  • Lazy analysis (Score:2, Troll)

    by kenh ( 9056 )

    Seriously, because Intel declined to build CPUs for Apple in 2005 they are ever so slowly going out of business?

    That's just stupid on the face of it - it displays a level of ignorance of the original poster, boing the entire industry down to his personal purchasing decisions and a random fact (billions of iPhones with non-Intel CPUs!).

  • Shed no tears for them. (Score:4, Informative)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @10:54AM (#56246813)

    Intel has a long history of anti-competitive behavior. One needs only search "Intel anti-competitive behavior" or see their Wikipedia page [wikipedia.org] to recognize that it's a persistent and ongoing. Yes, they have brought advances to the semiconductor field but they have always behaved in the most unethical manner possible to subvert the competition.

    I look forward to the rise of AMD.

  • And wouldn't the always risky move of combining two cultures, employees, and physical plants introduce an even greater peril?

    Depends on how they handle it. If they operate the acquired company as a stand alone entity (sort of like how Berkshire Hathaway operates) then the cultures don't really have to mix much at all and that can work fine. Mixing company cultures is a serious challenge but it's not always required.

    I think Intel's biggest challenge is that they've been a de-facto monopoly for so long that they seem to have forgotten how to compete in areas where they don't dominate. It's always a risk for company that has one

  • This article is nonsense (Score:3)

    by lamer01 ( 1097759 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @11:07AM (#56246887)
    Intel has a stranglehold on server CPUs. AMD is making a comeback there but the ARM camp does not have compelling enough solutions in that space. Low power is great but it's not everything.

  • Steve Jobs wanted Intel CPUs in his iPhone but his engineers did not. Anyone who's familiar with the differences between ARM and x86 would know that an Intel powered smartphone was not a good idea.

      Intel tried to enter the smartphone market five years ago and failed due to glitches, power consumption and incompatibility with existing apps. If Steve Jobs had gotten his way, the smartphone revolution may never have happened.

    • From what I've heard from engineers is that there is very little or no overhead to support x86 on a chip. Its an infinitesimal part of the design. Its basically one of those urban legends that was cooked up in the 80s and isn't relevant any more. We've been in this situation many times before, people hear something and they keep on repeating it even though things have changed. I've looked at both x86 and ARM ISAs and its not much difference in complexity. We are in a post-RISC era. Even the so called RISC

    • Steve Jobs wanted Intel CPUs in his iPhone but his engineers did not. Anyone who's familiar with the differences between ARM and x86 would know that an Intel powered smartphone was not a good idea.

      I don't think that's what the proposal was. Apple has tried different device prototypes with Intel CPUs but they didn't work out. I think the Apple proposal was that Intel manufacture ARM CPUs for Apple.

  • Wasn't Broadcom already eated by Avago?

  • "fighting"? really? (Score:3)

    by ravrazor ( 69324 ) on Monday March 12, 2018 @12:32PM (#56247345)
    Intel stock is up 50% in the last 12 months (to $50) and they made about $63 billion dollars in 2017.

    I think they're doing okay.

