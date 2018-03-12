Intel Fights For Its Future (mondaynote.com) 92
An anonymous reader shares a post: The Smartphone 2.0 era has destroyed many companies: Nokia, Blackberry, Palm... Will Intel be another victim, either as a result of the proposed Broadcom-Qualcomm combination, or as a consequence of a suicidal defense move? Intel sees the Qualcomm+Broadcom combination as an existential threat, an urgent one. But rather than going to the Feds to try and scuttle the deal through a long and uncertain process, Intel is rumored to be "working with advisors" (in plainer English, the company's Investment Bankers) on a countermove: acquire Broadcom. Why the sudden sense of urgency? What is the existential threat? And wouldn't the always risky move of combining two cultures, employees, and physical plants introduce an even greater peril?
To begin with, the threat to Intel's business isn't new; the company has been at risk for more than a decade. By declining Steve Jobs' proposal to make the original iPhone CPU in 2005, Intel missed a huge opportunity. The company's disbelief in Apple's ambitious forecast is belied by the numbers: More than 1.8 billion iOS devices have been sold thus far. Intel passed on the biggest product wave the industry has seen, bigger than the PC. Samsung and now TSMC manufacture iPhone CPUs. Just as important, there are billions of Android-powered machines, as well. One doesn't have to assume 100% share in the smartphone CPU market to see Intel's gigantic loss.
The article (or at least the Slashdot synopsis) may be excessively editorializing it, but Intel is threatened by the reduction in the personal computer industry.
Consider that when PCs rose to prominence there were lots of architectures. Even after Wintel and Motorola/Apple dominated personal computers at home, business computing still had other architectures (MIPS, and Alpha immediately come to mind) to the extent that Microsoft felt the need to port their business OS to those platforms, rather than to force x86.
The end of the model that all software has to be compatible with x86/AMD64 and that the gatekeepers for software for new devices (Apple's and Google's respective repositories) require that the software work on their devices almost without respect to the underlying CPUs, plus the 'cloud' model and various other virtual machine models may abstract the software developer away from the physical hardware to the point that we might again see a proliferation of various architectures again. Intel has reigned supreme because it was difficult to port software or to write software to run on everything, but if that has changed then suddenly it doesn't matter what actual CPU is in the phone or tablet or even server, it'll just work when it's time for the software to run.
That's the threat to Intel's business-model, a loss of near-monopoly on processors because new devices don't need Intel's processors.
Those other architectures were forced into the highend niche, and eventually died out...
The same is happening to intel now, they are forced into the highend niche where arm chips are suitable for an increasing amount of day to day tasks, and only people with specialised requirements currently require the higher performance intel chips.
Fast forward a few years and the increased volume of sales for the arm chips provides more development money, and arm starts overtaking intel in performance too.
amd epyc has the pci-e for storage without needing to cross-flash / reflash to IT mode or lot's of pci-e switches.
The PC market isn't dying, it's just changing architectures away from the one Intel has dominated.
However, thanks to the Internet, cellular companies wanting data transfer, and businesses wanting to offer everything "aaS" -- they still have a large market server side though they're now missing out from many typical consumers.
I think there's an argument to be made that it is ossifying. CPU and other architecture capabilities have risen to such a level in the last decade that it has disrupted the upgrade cycle. We're still running workstations we bought in 2009, and they even run Win10 (though not the latest creators update, but who cares). They do fine for browsing, document editing and the like, and now we simply replace them as they die, which doesn't actually happen all that often.
Because the PC market is dying.
Only if you ask the stock market. Stable demand without growth is called a business (though shareholders tend not to care about that). Replacement cycles are long, but nothing has supplanted the PC.
PC market is shrinking fast and what has replaced it is a plethora of smart products, the smart phone, the smart TV and tablet, for students in the family a cheap notebook. For business, smart terminals, simply easier to manager and no pesky USB or accessible disk drives of what ever type. See desktop replaced in by far the majority of instance and market shrinking back to power users, the core and they hate M$ only barely putting up with them and that is killing Intel because everyone is holding of upgrade
For business, smart terminals, simply easier to manager
Thin client vs thick client has been a tick-tock ever since the first mainframes entered the business market.
Desktops are inevitably doomed but they can stretch out the next few decades
That's as close to living as we've ever had... Decades are an eternity in computing.
PC market is shrinking fast
No, it isn't. The PC sales are dropping slowly and steadily, but the PC market penetration has not changed dramatically, people just upgrade more rarely.
Many don't get replaced at all...
A lot of people bought a PC to access the internet as there was little choice at the time, a lot of those people have moved onto tablets, gaming consoles and smartphones since then so while they still have a PC, it is probably gathering dust, won't be replaced if it dies and probably doesn't get used much if at all.
PC market is shrinking because they failed to solve the problems necessary to make them relevant in a portable device world.
A home PC should be like a furnace - rarely physically interacted with but fully integrated into the home. Every fixed screen in my home should be dumb, they should all run off a single PC. All "smart devices" should simply be interfaces that use the PC's hardware to execute/control their functions. Smartphones/tablets/portable devices should have a power saving mode that enables th
they should all run off a single PC. All "smart devices" should simply be interfaces that use the PC's hardware to execute/control their functions
For vendors... they keep more control if they use their own cloud, AND end users don't have to worry about replacing an expensive single PC to restore all those functions when it fails/dies
Vendors have an interest in not having to provide their own cloud. That is an on going expense for a one time purchase. Those who want it for control, are usually up to no good. Those who want it for data, really don't need the cloud service, they just need the software to phone home telemetry and perform updates, things that can be standardized for user privacy & security. The reality is that it's not a sustainable business model to run IoT devices without a subscription service.
Vendors have an interest in not having to provide their own cloud. That is an on going expense for a one time purchase.
No... it's probably a small expense for most products, and an eventual opportunity to get recurring revenue out of their customers -- either by starting to bill a new subscription (The Cloud excuse helps facilitate a "Rental model" for license to use the hardware and software --- Being cloud-based usually means additional revenue opportunities for the provider or more options to furt
but nothing has supplanted the PC
If you think about this, it is not a defensible statement. Sure, PCs still have a large collection of niches that nothing has supplanted - but you are ignoring the huge number of niches which have disappeared. You probably have a computer in your pocket right now with approximately the same power as a late-80s Cray. It has almost entirely wiped out the social aspect of the PC - email, IM, web forums, video and music sharing, etc. The PC games market [newzoo.com] is slowly losing ground to mobile.
Since the argument was against the idea that the market for the PC is dying entirely, I wouldn't even consider all the people that never would have had a PC if they had an alternative. It's back to its original niche.
If the definition of PC is x86 compatibility, the market may eventually go away. If the definition is full-power, full-size personal computing device, I can't yet imagine a future like that.
. It's back to its original niche.
The problem for us (and for Intel) is that niche is a small fraction of what they are sized for. Their multi-billion dollar fabs sitting idle is a financial disaster. Intel is already doing some contract manufacturing, but that's a tough game with many experienced competitors. Yes, I think you are right that there will always be a market for workstations, but I think we're going to see a slow drift towards what is becoming the new standard in commodity hardware. Most of us will use "PCs" with repurposed mob
Most smartphones support bluetooth keyboards...
Many can be docked to a larger screen, so you have the same device wether your mobile or in a fixed location - best of both.
For many use cases a smartphone is "good enough", typing may be slower but many people aren't very proficient typists anyway. There are also various speech to text options which have improved a lot in recent years.
I am thinking this might be planted news by Intel to justify their acquisition as otherwise it would be rejected as a major monopoly already fined for abusing their monopoly expanding its monopoly further.
iPhone CPUs? (Score:2, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.
That would be fine if Intel's markets weren't shrinking. However, Intel can't maintain itself on its current markets, as they are all shrinking in favor of Mobile and, to a lesser extent, Cloud. Those are both areas where Intel is not terribly strong.
You would think that Intel and Cloud would go hand in hand, but that isn't necessarily true.
Virtualization in concentrated data centers can reduce physical hardware needs to a degree but this has a lower bound and doesn't continue indefinitely
I think the worry is that the lower bound is too low to justify the expensive fabs Intel has invested in. There is a threshold below which Intel chips would cease to be a high-volume but lucrative cash cow and begin to be just another medium-volume chip that cannot justify its own fab and high R&D costs. Once any chip architecture comes rolling out of the same fab, where is the performance advantage? What will happen to their margins?
However, Intel can't maintain itself on its current markets, as they are all shrinking in favor of Mobile and, to a lesser extent, Cloud.
I would say Intel can't maintain itself simply because the current trends indicates ARM will soon reach acceptable desktop level performance. Of course, i7 (i9?) processors may keep their high-margin market for a little more time... but I see i3 and i5s being run over by ARM processors in less than 5 years.
Most revenue from X86 (Score:2)
However, Intel can't maintain itself on its current markets, as they are all shrinking in favor of Mobile and, to a lesser extent, Cloud.
Well Intel supplies an awful lot of those CPUs for the cloud so I don't think that worries them so much. Mobile is an issue for them because that is definitely where the growth is. The biggest threat to Intel is that they have so much of their revenue and profit tied up in the X86 platform. If software and PC makers continue to migrate away from X86 it's going to hurt Intel badly sooner or later.
You don't count motherboard chipsets, network interface controllers and integrated circuits, flash memory, graphics chips, embedded processors and other devices related to communications and computing. [wikipedia.org] as "much"?
You are attaching too much importance to the iPhone CPUs (and Android) market. It is doubtful the margins are high on those, especially since Apple has multiple manufacturers. That is like saying Apple missed out on making Android phones because there were so many of them out there. You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.
Also, what if Apple had gone with Intel for their CPU, and then failed because Intel's CPUs sucked batteries dry? Or because having the same CPU in desktops, laptops, and mobile devices lead Apple to the obvious path of cross-platform compatibility, and that sucked batteries dry? Or if Apple wanted to gradually take over more of the system to customize it to better serve their needs, and Intel said "F. U."? I think Apple was probably lucky on Intel turning them down.
You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.
In general, yes, I agree.
BUT. Semiconductor manufacturing is a very capital-intensive industry. If there isn't enough volume in the high-margin game to keep your multi-billion dollar factories occupied, you will not be able to justify the construction of another. And then you've lost the game, because your cheap-shit competitor will eventually surpass your manufacturing technology that allowed you to charge a premium in the first place. At that point, your best option is to contract out your manufacturing,
As the largest player, that's where you should go (Score:2)
You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.
As one of the largest players in the CPU space, you absolutely do want to do that.
First of all, low-margin does not mean NO margin, and a billion of anything at low margin is still a lot of money.
Secondly, that is a lot of great R&D opportunity in a challenging space you are giving up to sone other company. You can sit around all day designing new processors or features but until it comes into contact with real world uses and needs, your design will
You are attaching too much importance to the iPhone CPUs (and Android) market. It is doubtful the margins are high on those, especially since Apple has multiple manufacturers. That is like saying Apple missed out on making Android phones because there were so many of them out there. You don't want to enter a cutthroat low-margin market.
That might be true if your only concern is margin and not survival. I would say that a case is being made that PCs are slowly dying and being replaced with smaller devices many of which do not and will not run Intel CPUs. I would say it's the same problem that Sun Microsystems faced. AMD, Intel, and Cyrix were all fighting on the x86 market with Intel coming out on top and AMD relegated to 2nd class. Sun stayed out of the consumer market completely and failed to innovate in the server market. These days lo
You really wonder why they would turn this down?
From what I understand it would be a very different way of doing business. Apple wanted Intel to make CPUs that Intel didn't design. While Intel has made and makes ARM processors in small volumes, the numbers Apple projected would make Intel a chip foundry like TSMC, GlobalFoundries, and Samsung that is more invested in making other people's ICs. It would be like asking Ford to make GM and Honda cars. During WWII, all American automakers made Chrysler designed Jeeps for the war effort but they don't normall
But rather than going to the Feds to try and scuttle the deal through a long and uncertain process, Intel is rumored to be "working with advisors" (in plainer English, the company's Investment Bankers) on a countermove: acquire Broadcom.
Is that what we're hoping for now? Or is it simply that we expect that to happen and are shocked when it doesn't?
Intel chose not to worry about ARM.
Intel is getting its breakfast eaten by ARM.
Intel is getting its lunch nibbled on by Qualcomm/AMD
AMD is now tasting Intel's Dinner
Intel BOTCHED the Spectre and Meltdown patches. To the point that I will not apply those microcode pathes, and I will seriously consider AMD in the next build.
Intel seems to be doing the MSFT QA Principle, "let your customers be the beta-testers", except they have moved into the "Alpha" phase.
No thanks, I want a CPU that works and that is secure
That monopoly is ironically called the AMD64 architecture today. This comes with a number of problems. While Intel managed to keep AMD small after the last time AMD (not Intel, they did not have the skills) not only came up with the only viable 64 bit extension to the x86 architecture, for a while they also had the fastest CPUs. AMD engineering in the CPU space has basically always been significantly superior to Intel, except for raw speed. Meltdown and Spectre have now nicely illustrated what Intel did to get that speed. And AMDs weakness is over, with a brand-new architecture that is very well designed indeed while Intel has nothing. It helps to understand that Intel it not actually a CPU company, they are a memory company and have struggled with CPUs since they began making them. AMD, on the other hand, came from signal-processors to x86 and _is_ a CPU company. This nicely explains Intel's incompetence, incredible as it sounds. They do not have the right culture.
One other instance of that problem is also that while AMD can do extreme customization of their CPUs since the FX generation, Intel is completely incapable in this space. And just look how long it took Intel to get the memory controller into the CPU after AMD did it.
Now, Intel also did never manage to come up with anything x86 that was suitable for a smartphone. AMD did not even try, because they understand CPUs and knew this architecture is not suitable for that field. But they went one step farther: They have server processors that include ARM cores. So AMD has real experience in that field, but Intel is, again, lost. Yet AMD is far smaller and does not need the smartphone market to survive, while Intel likely does. And they messed it up.
My take is that finally Intel found out with much delay that they managed to screw themselves, in addition to their customers.
AMD (not Intel, they did not have the skills) not only came up with the only viable 64 bit extension to the x86 architecture
You're leaving out a rather important detail: Intel didn't try to create a 64 bit extension to x86.
Instead, Intel tried to use Itanium and IA-64 to replace x86 and all the cruft in it that had built up over the years. Intel thought people would only buy Itanium for servers, since a 64-bit address space wasn't very useful for desktops at the time. So they priced their chips high.
AMD countered with 64 bit extensions to x86 and cheaper chips.
Cheaper won.
Yes, but it didn't help that Itanium was a honking disaster in the marketplace, (apart from HP, who tied themselves to that turkey...)
You contradicted yourself here. On one hand you said x86 is "cruft", on the other hand, you admit its cheap to make x86 chips. There really isnt cruft in x86, its a perfectly useable design. Its not hard or expensive to implement any more than ARM. x86 instruction encodings can be weird, but not being aesthetic doesn't make them a performance problem or hard to implement on chip. Instruction encodings are things compilers need to be concerned with, not app programmers, anyway.
Now, Intel also did never manage to come up with anything x86 that was suitable for a smartphone.
Worse.
They did never manage to come up with anything specifically running the x86 instruction set that was suitable for a smartphone.
They used to have a decent Intel-manufactured CPU running ARM instruction set, but somehow managed to abandon the market and sell it off, just at the time when ARM is getting even more relevant thanks to smartphones, routers and IoT.
Search for "Intel StrongArm" and "Intel XScale".
Note that, according to Wikipedia, Intel is still in possession of ARM license that they acquired
(Seriously, nobody is going to run legacy Windows code on a smartphone)
Wait, that sounds like a great idea to me. Why not run all our windows apps and games on a smartphone? There are still things that haven't been ported. Sure, it is not good for regular use. But if I could for example quickly check something in a Visual Studio project or make a small edit to an image in Photoshop on my phone it would be really great.
AMD did try to create a low power x86 with DSP extensions appropriate for such a market. It was via a skunkworks company named Stexar.
Unfortunately, the ATI acquisition and contemporary price crash on x86 at the time made it look undesirable to continue development. In hindsight, a major lost opportunity as the smartphone market took off very shortly afterwards.
Intel didnt do a 64 bit extension at first because they were invested in Itanium. They did have the skills to extend x86 to 64 bit, its not a very difficult thing to do. Itanium never caught on, it provided too difficult for compilers to make code that was well optimized for it. Backwards compatibility won out.
You are correct that Intel played dangerous games and sold a defective product in order to give themselves a speed advantage over AMD, which did the right thing by its customers.
... AMD engineering in the CPU space has basically always been significantly superior to Intel, except for raw speed...
Some time ago I did basic performance tests for AMD (PC), Intel (PC) and PowerPC (Mac) CPUs of similar class. The test was designed to check floating-point unit (povray) and overall performance (compiling a large project), and AMD beat Intel significantly in povray, whilst lost in compilation. Later tests showed that compilation was strongly correlated to the cache size (my testing machine with AMD had half the cache of the one with Intel CPU). PowerPC lost in both categories.
Intel had a Wintel phone some years ago that was actually really quick and responsive. Plenty of power to multitask and do whatever on your phone. However, ARM continues to utterly destroy x86 on power consumption.
Now it may be too little too late, unless they are somehow able to get that consumption better and maybe move toward tablets/phablets.
Intel CPUs are in$60 Windows tablets - they are in the tablet market, just not the Android tablet market.
Intel should forget about Mobile (Score:3)
Seriously, Intel needs to get out of the mobile chipset game because they are pretty shit at it.
I have been in the mobile certification business for a long time. We do 10's of thousands of tests on protocol stack and hardware layers of modules integrating these chipsets. Intel based products are always a pain. Their support is crap too. Most say, ok.. never again with Intel. We will use Marvell or something. QC tends to be 4 or 5 times the price, so it often doesnt make sense for high volume, low cost stuff.
Anyhow.... they started way too late in this game and missed the boat.
The bulk of the Nokia engineers are now working at HMD Global, a.k.a "the new Nokia", still in Finland, and their new line of Nokia Android phones and feature phones have generated ~80 million sales in their first 12 months alone.
Far stretch from having been "destroyed".
People who were employees of Nokia are not Nokia.
Seriously, because Intel declined to build CPUs for Apple in 2005 they are ever so slowly going out of business?
That's just stupid on the face of it - it displays a level of ignorance of the original poster, boing the entire industry down to his personal purchasing decisions and a random fact (billions of iPhones with non-Intel CPUs!).
Intel has a long history of anti-competitive behavior. One needs only search "Intel anti-competitive behavior" or see their Wikipedia page [wikipedia.org] to recognize that it's a persistent and ongoing. Yes, they have brought advances to the semiconductor field but they have always behaved in the most unethical manner possible to subvert the competition.
I look forward to the rise of AMD.
And wouldn't the always risky move of combining two cultures, employees, and physical plants introduce an even greater peril?
Depends on how they handle it. If they operate the acquired company as a stand alone entity (sort of like how Berkshire Hathaway operates) then the cultures don't really have to mix much at all and that can work fine. Mixing company cultures is a serious challenge but it's not always required.
I think Intel's biggest challenge is that they've been a de-facto monopoly for so long that they seem to have forgotten how to compete in areas where they don't dominate. It's always a risk for company that has one
ARM camp does not have compelling enough solutions in that space.
Check out these benchmarks.
https://blog.cloudflare.com/arm-takes-wing/ [cloudflare.com]
Looks like the situation is rapidly deteriorating for Intel.
Steve Jobs wanted Intel CPUs in his iPhone but his engineers did not. Anyone who's familiar with the differences between ARM and x86 would know that an Intel powered smartphone was not a good idea.
Intel tried to enter the smartphone market five years ago and failed due to glitches, power consumption and incompatibility with existing apps. If Steve Jobs had gotten his way, the smartphone revolution may never have happened.
From what I've heard from engineers is that there is very little or no overhead to support x86 on a chip. Its an infinitesimal part of the design. Its basically one of those urban legends that was cooked up in the 80s and isn't relevant any more. We've been in this situation many times before, people hear something and they keep on repeating it even though things have changed. I've looked at both x86 and ARM ISAs and its not much difference in complexity. We are in a post-RISC era. Even the so called RISC
Steve Jobs wanted Intel CPUs in his iPhone but his engineers did not. Anyone who's familiar with the differences between ARM and x86 would know that an Intel powered smartphone was not a good idea.
I don't think that's what the proposal was. Apple has tried different device prototypes with Intel CPUs but they didn't work out. I think the Apple proposal was that Intel manufacture ARM CPUs for Apple.
I think they're doing okay.