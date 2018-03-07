Next Big Windows Update Will Bring Hardware-Accelerated AI (zdnet.com) 76
Mary Jo Foley, writing for ZDNet: Every tech vendor these days is quick to slap the AI label on products and services. Up until today, I thought Microsoft had done an admirable job in refraining from doing this with Windows. But the shark has been jumped as of March 7, the company's latest Windows Developer Day. Cue the eye rolls. Microsoft is telling developers that the next release of Windows 10, which we are still calling by its codename, "Redstone 4," will enable developers to "use AI to deliver more powerful and engaging experiences." Microsoft execs say there's now an AI platform in Windows 10 that enables developers to use "pre-trained machine learning in their apps on Windows 10 devices."
it's a clipnado
Your hard drive, your keyboard and your mouse all run an OS that you don't have complete control over. Okay, it's more of an embedded piece of software, but in some cases it's even remotely updatable firmware.
Don't worry, "pre-trained machine learning" is probably a euphemism for if-statements, so it's unlikely that either will be necessary.
That's only half right. "Engaging" is the user spying. "Powerful" is the other half of the coin, improving Microsoft's ability to remotely control our computers.
It's a marketing ploy. AI is being mentioned in the news a lot lately, so Microsoft has to look like they're on board. That's all this is. I'm surprised they didn't say "blockchain" in there somewhere as well.
MS Bob is now pumped up and will shove animated AI paperclips up your @ss if you do anything he doesn't like. I, for one, welcome our new Skynet overlords..
Yeah will it seems, a playstation or steambox for gaming and a Linux box for coms and cursing M$ to hell for anything else, not that I believe but the 9th level with the betrayers would be suitable for them.
Microsoft execs say there's now an AI platform in Windows 10 that enables developers to use "pre-trained machine learning in their apps on Windows 10 devices."
That's not hardware acceleration, because you need, ya know, specialized hardware for that which you can't send via a software update. In fact, the word "hardware" isn't even in the linked article, so where did this silly headline even come from?
AI specifically needs a general purpose CPU, so this is just AI running on a computer
No this uses Nvidia Titan xp's dedicated neural net chip and Qualcom 835's dedicated neural net chip.
It also will run on a general purpose GPU or CPU as a fallback.
Correct. GPU aren't just for graphics and physics, they will be taking on the role of performing AI as well. Just ask nVidia.
The anti microsoft bullshit here at slashdot is very tired. what a lazy writeup this is about a real technology. poopooing machine learning as though its nothing when its most definitely not. lame journalism.
Don't you know the best and the brightest are only on
/.? More than every academic and corporate research center in the world combined. If someone in a /. comment or summary poo-poo's AI, then that's the final word.
I can't believe the seemingly low understanding of modern AI and neural networks that seems to linger on Slashdot...
It's a good idea to provide frameworks that help the system use GPU or other dedicated hardware to work with pre-existing neural networks. It means practical use of local pre-defined networks for things like image or speech recognition - or did you seriously all WANT all of that traffic going to a server for processing?
Apple just introduced this last year themselves, they call it CoreML.
I don't necessarily want it baked into the OS either but a bunch of incompatible and expensive third party systems isn't an improvement. The best of all worlds would be a standard cross-platform open source toolkit.
Um...TensorFlow? Neural Compute stick?
... Artificial Stupidity would not carry such a marketing zing, would it?
we've had artificial stupidity for decades. Very fast, too
:)
Natural born and bred stupidity is best. It can even win trade wars!
Er... so that would be a computer, then?
Per the article, they will let developers train their AI in Azure and then import directly into applications. Training a neural network is exactly the kind of limited-duration, CPU-heavy activity that the cloud is designed for. Borrow a thousand CPUs to knock it out in short order and get on with your work.
And imagine if you wanted to train an algorithm with different inputs to see which method yields the best results in your application. You can burn through the training process in parallel in the cloud quickly, and then start building packages for testing immediately. You can iterate faster to fine tune things once you've picked the best baseline training. Without paying for an expensive AI "render farm" up front. The idea is promising, although the devil is always in the details.
And, obviously, any decent hardware-level support for AI would be great. The article only refers to the Azure integration though, so it appears the Slashdot headline is misleading.
So 90s. I thought we stopped Jumping Sharks when we started Nuking Fridges.
Sell crap!
Just checked out two Windows laptops, running Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. On each, I checked Windows Update and found the usual uninstalled stack of Optional Updates waiting to be downloaded. On each machine, I dutifully checked all the installation boxes and clicked Download and Install. Both machines cranked away for a half hour and then crapped out with "Cannot find updates. Try again later?"
Before Microsoft puts anything resembling AI into Windows, could it deign to release a version of the OS that doesn
Yes this. I have been supporting Windows machines for friends, family, and clients for years.
I can't recommend Microsoft any more. They were never terrific, although Windows 7 was a high point. But now they've gone full tilt into this remote-controlled walled garden kind of thing.
Want to guess how an app could use AI? Such as noticing your activity and recommending various products and services? Or, worse, reconfiguring things for you?
Let me guess... instead of waiting for a Windows update to rearrange all the systems settings UI, this "A.I." feature will dynamically rearrange things for you on the fly.
Predictive analytics to move the update now button under your mouse at the most unexpected time
There, fixed it for you:
"Redstone 4," will enable developers to "use AI to deliver more powerful and annoying experiences."