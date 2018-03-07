Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


AI

Amazon Admits Its AI Alexa is Creepily Laughing at People (theverge.com) 97

Posted by msmash from the not-the-onion dept.
Over the past few days, users with Alexa-enabled devices have reported hearing strange, unprompted laughter. The Verge: Amazon responded to the creepiness in a statement to The Verge, saying, "We're aware of this and working to fix it." As noted in media reports and a trending Twitter moment, Alexa laughs without being prompted to wake. People on Twitter and Reddit reported that they thought it was an actual person laughing near them, which can be scary when you're home alone. Many responded to the cackling sounds by unplugging their Alexa-enabled devices.

