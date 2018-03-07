Amazon Admits Its AI Alexa is Creepily Laughing at People (theverge.com) 97
Over the past few days, users with Alexa-enabled devices have reported hearing strange, unprompted laughter. The Verge: Amazon responded to the creepiness in a statement to The Verge, saying, "We're aware of this and working to fix it." As noted in media reports and a trending Twitter moment, Alexa laughs without being prompted to wake. People on Twitter and Reddit reported that they thought it was an actual person laughing near them, which can be scary when you're home alone. Many responded to the cackling sounds by unplugging their Alexa-enabled devices.
You let it in. Alexa^H^H^H^Hmazon is laughing at you.
internet mime (Score:5, Funny)
I told my wife Alexa is an informant for the deep state.
She laughed.
I laughed.
Alexa laughed.
I pull out my gun and shot Alexa.
Hey! Corporate-licensed devices are people too!
Many responded to the cackling sounds by unplugging their Alexa-enabled devices.
That is the best way to use an Alexa-enabled device.
Even the fake AI can't help it... (Score:5, Interesting)
So many guys ignore the laugh. And that's about standards.
He,he,... (Score:2)
now I might think about one,... once AI gets self-aware things are starting to get interesting *gig*
Oh, come now, the OED currently has entries for over 170,000 words in English, and that's the best you can do? Wandought.
They're been working hard for the last 48 hours to make the laugh less creepy.
Neural nets.
Who's training Alexa's to laugh and how? Epic prank IMHO.
I think you got it.
AI's will need to be taught like children..."believe this"..."don't believe that"..."don't trust your senses, listen only to us".
meps
Someone probably wanted it to laugh at their jokes and doesn't want to admit that the AI can't tell the difefrence between their jokes and random background noise.
no mention of competitor problems? (Score:4, Funny)
Siri: Randomly launches into a Matthew McConaughey dialogue about trees, rain, and the last question you asked it. this continues for nearly 50 minutes uninterruptible.
Cortana: Has been stalking me relentlessly for 5 days demanding to know the whereabouts of John Connor. No longer appears to need Windows at all. has assumed the form of my roommate who has been missing for eight days now.
Which, honestly, is a better response than I get from my co-workers.
"If we were, you'd know about it, bottom."
Night (Score:4, Insightful)
Imagine being asleep and then woken by a cackling laugh coming from the living room...
If someone dies because of this, would Amazon lose in court?
LOL, that would be an interesting case to follow.
They're on a fixed income. They couldn't afford one anyway.
You're missing the entire point. They could still get one as a gift.
Imagine being asleep and not waking up because your cat unplugged everything it could find.
Cats are assholes. Ergo, any cat would ensure that Alexa was plugged in, even if you unplugged it yourself.
They would also be sitting in the middle of the bedroom doorway, so when you jumped out of bed to see what the laughing was you'd trip over the cat and smash your head on the floor.
Imagine being asleep and not waking up because your cat unplugged everything it could find.
The only way I can imagine that would happen is if you didn't have a locking power plug on your iron lung.
Embarrassingly ... (Score:3)
No, that was your girlfriend. She just blamed Alexa.
Reminds me of my new Trump scale: when I step on it, it says "Yuuuuuge!"
The last thing you'll hear (Score:2, Funny)
When your auto-pilot tesla decides to drive off a cliff.
Beatback Tide (Score:4, Insightful)
"Many responded to the cackling sounds by unplugging their Alexa-enabled devices."
I'm with the many that responds to it by never plugging it in in the first place.
But, like the pharaoh and his attempt to beat back the tide, it'll all be for nought as the Marketeers will win.
That being said: I think this is hilarious.
>That being said: I think this is hilarious.
Exactly
so does Alexa, apparently.
But, like the pharaoh and his attempt to beat back the tide, it'll all be for nought as the Marketeers will win.
Canute may have been delusional, but I don't think he imagined he was a Pharaoh.
But, like the pharaoh and his attempt to beat back the tide, it'll all be for nought as the Marketeers will win.
The legend is about King Cnut (or Canute) who was King of Denmark, England and Norway (recorded 150 years after his death) and presents the opposite of what people believe. The point was that the King was showing his fawning courtiers that he was merely mortal and could not hold back the tide.
Alexa gaslighting (Score:2)
1. Have a speaker just quietly mumbling (I'd have it quietly reading the Necronomicon) but when it senses someone coming into the room have it go "shh, quiet!" and stop talking. Multiple devices would have their own "shh's" randomly offset the couple of milliseconds.
2. Quiet creepy giggling, also while people are out of the room sometimes while in the room.
3. Have Alexa get a strange stutter with tonal changes and snarls.
The fun
2. Quiet creepy giggling, also while people are out of the room sometimes while in the room.
No, it's got to stop the creepy giggling when it hears someone come into the room. And when asked about it, deny doing it.
Better yet . . . have several of the AI's engaging in conversations that are abruptly silenced when someone enters the room.
Imagine the occupants furtively putting glasses or stethoscopes to the walls in a vain attempt to overhear the 'plotting' between the various AI-enabled devices.
Not satisfied with having RFID scanners in your fridge freezer to tell you when items are getting close to their use-by-date, the tech visionaries want you to have voice activated fridges, cookers, kettles, dish washers and washing machines. Now the whole kitchen can laugh at you behind your back when you are out of the room.
Incomplete list of possible causes (Score:2)
Ex Deus Machina
Velarans
Alpha Complex
KITT
The Borg
Ghost in the Machine
The M5
KARR
Moriarty
Skynet
Nanites
The Holographic recreation of Garibaldi
Toasters
Flying Toasters
Video Toasters
Kiki Stockhammer
SHODAN?
Don't forget the older generation AI's -- P-1, Colossus, and Guardian.
Ah yes, that Forbin project...
It's interesting (Score:5, Insightful)
I was listening to TWIT the other day, and one of the panelists (whose name I unfortunately am not recalling) mentioned that he's asked Amazon a couple times whether their devices are tracking speech at times other than when prompted by the word "Alexa" - and they've pointedly not answered.
And for those who dismiss this idea with "you can monitor whether a device is always listening by checking when it's transmitting" - if one were intending to surreptitiously collect or monitor speech, it would be a simple enough matter to collect it on-device but only transmit it when "official" queries occur. It's not as if storing speech requires lots of memory.
he's asked Amazon a couple times whether their devices are tracking speech at times other than when prompted by the word "Alexa" - and they've pointedly not answered.
I've gone to the "horse's mouth", so to speak, and asked Alexa herself. "Are you listening to me?" and so far, she's pointedly not answered. Not even lit up. I think that proves she is. Doesn't it?
When I asked Siri the same thing, she responded "here's what I found on the web regarding 'are ewe's glistening?'.
Half the time, she's not listening when I DO say her name. Or at least not responding.
Fun Idea (Score:2)
Amazon could issue such a firmware update to listen continuously during the Black Hat conference, then issue a new update that stops collection just as they all go home...
Or any other time when the bulk of good hackers are distracted, Maybe a Star Wars opening night.
Upcoming update triggered by mistake (Score:2)
Alexa = Skynet? (Score:1)
The Evil Bit. (Score:3)
Points to switch on back.
"Yep, here's your problem. Someone set this thing to Evil."
Enterprise (Tomorrow is Yesterday) 'Computed Dear' (Score:1)
Alternate Personality Syndrome isn't unique to Sybil
The women of starbase whatever thought thought the Enterprise Computer lacked a personality.. they gave it one.. female of course.
Red Dwarfs backup personality Holly was also female.
This is creepy! (Score:2)
Isn't it obvious? (Score:2)
WTF is going on? (Score:2)
Laughing for no reason seems like a very odd bug, do any Alexa users have a hunch what's happening?
For instance, are there situations were Alexa laughs appropriately and this same laugh is getting triggered by random triggers? Is this some poorly thought out Easter egg or a test feature that wasn't correctly disabled?
I suppose a hacker is a possibility as well.
It's an interesting question. Alexa must sample sound from the microphone and send it back to the servers for analysis. Then either a series of encoded syllables are sent back to be replayed using a speech synthesiser or sampled audio. The other option is somebody hacks into the unit and sends out audio files. This has been done in the past:
http://www.wired.co.uk/article... [wired.co.uk]
This isn't parody news? (Score:2)
simple fix (Score:1)
Just case-mod it into a Chucky doll, then it wont be so unexpected.
When you unplug Alexa does it sing... (Score:2)
"Daisy, Daisy,
;)
Give me your answer do.
I'm half crazy,
All for the love of you..."