Coinbase Announces Cryptocurrency-Focused Index Fund

In an interview with CNBC on its "Fast Money" segment, Coinbase's President and COO Asiff Hirji said the digital-currency platform would launch a cryptocurrency-focused index fund . Details are scarce but Hirji said it will be intended to give retail investors broad exposure to virtual currencies, and would be targeted to accredited investors on Day 1. He also said the index fund would be market-cap weighted.Coinbase has since issued a blog post detailing the announcement. They are also introducing Coinbase Index , which "is a measure of the financial performance of all assets listed on GDAX, weighted by their market capitalization."