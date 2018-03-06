Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


'Repeatable Sanitization' is a Feature of PCs Now

Posted by msmash from the new-hot-trend dept.
HP has announced a trio of slightly-odd products intended for use in hospitals. From a report: The new HP EliteOne 800 G4 23.8 Healthcare Edition All-in-One PC and HP EliteBook 840 G5 Healthcare Edition Notebook are computers intended for use in the healthcare industry. The EliteBook will ship with software called "Easy Clean" that disables the keyboard, touchscreen and keypad "to facilitate cleaning with germicidal wipes while the device is still on." HP said it's scoured the market and thinks it is the only vendor on the planet with a laptop capable of handling "up to 10,000 wipes with germicidal towelettes over a 3-year period." The All-in-One boasts no antibacterial features, but does have both RFID and biometric authentication, handy features in an environment where PCs can't be left unlocked to preserve privacy. That requirement means PCs are logged on to many more times a day than the average machine, making the presence of Windows Hello facial recognition more than a gimmick. Oddly, both come with the disclaimer that they're "not intended for use in diagnosis, cure, treatment or prevention of disease or other medical conditions."



  • Keyboard should be a washable silicone membrane with squooshy clear silicone keys over a touchscreen. It would preserve tactile feel (typing on a pure on-screen keyboard is irritating) while allowing configurable keys -- really useful for specific healthcare applications.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Thud457 ( 234763 )
      HP EliteOne 800 G4 23.8 PORNHUB Edition All-in-One PC and HP EliteBook 840 G5 PORNHUB Edition Notebook.

      There, you're welcome. HP can't market their way out of a wet paper bag.
  • I'm waiting for a laptop that is dishwasher safe.

  • Different sanitization? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by K. S. Kyosuke ( 729550 ) on Tuesday March 06, 2018 @12:34PM (#56217423)
    I thought initially this would be about the ability to properly wipe the device's storage. Now that would have been useful...
    • Remove SSD card. Take outside. Put in a Ziploc bag. 5# sledge.

    • I was thinking the same thing. I had a few feature ideas come to mind:

      Something like having the SSD which support the Secure Trim command (blkdiscard -s), where when the command is given, the trimmed pages are immediately cryptographically erased.

      Tamper resistance -- if the machine is opened, the keys to the SSD are dumped, similar to the ORWL desktop computer.

      A GPS/Wi-Fi system which would get the OS to suspend/hibernate if the machine is taken out of the medical area without an exception made, requiring

  • Yeah...that's called "Turn it off" for 5 minutes.
    But no, there is another "app for that".

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Yeah...that's called "Turn it off" for 5 minutes.
      But no, there is another "app for that".

      Or... just lock the machine?

      Every time I need to clean the keyboard, I just lock the screen and then wipe away. Touch screen doesn't do anything useful, neither does the keyboard other than type garbage into the password box.

      Sure if you're not careful you can still lock yourself out (but it's a lot harder to lock your account from the lock screen than from the login box).

      If the machine isn't being used by someone, then

      • It doesn't have to be flat, just one piece with no space under the keys. A silicone membrane with key bumps would do fine.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gnick ( 1211984 )

        If the machine isn't being used by someone, then it should be at the login screen and you can wipe away since you'd be entering junk into the login box instead.

        When I hit Win+L, I go to a lock screen that requires me to press Ctrl-Alt-Del to access the "login box". Anything else I press does nothing; I'm not "entering junk" into anything. Is that not the norm?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by flink ( 18449 )

          Windows 8 and later will wake up and prompt for a password on any keypress. You can still revert to the old behaviour by setting a GPO.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by gnick ( 1211984 )

            Got it. I guess I'm behind the times.

            You can still revert to the old behaviour by setting a GPO.

            That seems like a better solution than installing special software for wipe-downs. I still don't get why this is useful.

  • FDA Regulations (Score:3)

    by Thelasko ( 1196535 ) on Tuesday March 06, 2018 @12:37PM (#56217451) Journal

    Oddly, both come with the disclaimer that they're "not intended for use in diagnosis, cure, treatment or prevention of disease or other medical conditions."

    I bet without this disclaimer, the PC would be subject to FDA regulations, and require clinical trials.

  • You'd want to put the keyboards into an autoclave. yeesh!

  • FYI: I work in the medical industry, and Advantech and Cybernet are two companies that make these types of all-in-one devices. The ones I have around me are at least IP65 rated and fanless. We actually do accelerated bleach tests on them because the screens on some older devices would fade to white since the touch-screens had a plastic covering.

  • 10 times a day? That's some serious OCD.
  • Isn't that what vi is for?
  • From TFA . . .
    > handy features in an environment where PCs can't be left unlocked to preserve privacy.

    Why would you leave a PC unlocked in order to preserve privacy? It seems like you would want to lock the PC to preserve privacy.

    I suppose it is how you parse:
    (PCs can't be left unlocked) to (preserve privacy).
    PCs can't (be left unlocked to preserve privacy).

  • I would think the combination of an antibacterial finish, a sealed keyboard, and surface speakers (no grille required) would be vastly more effective.

    Perhaps these have no speaker grills or other crevices that germs can settle in? Otherwise, the ability to use wipes on it is actually creating a danger - the danger that people may become complacent in a false belief that the device is sterile just because they constantly wipe it.

    • Does a computer for medical use (entering patient records, viewing imaging, etc) even actually need speakers?

      • Good question. I see microphones in widespread use for entering records and device control, but the device isn't talking back yet. And when it does, perhaps it could be routed to the communication earpieces they've started using now.

  • I have noticed that users who constantly use hand sanitizer (with alcohol content) tend to wear off the letters on their keyboards. If you look closely at the keys, you can see that most keyboards use little decals for the key labels. If HP has TRULY taken care of this, then they must have laser-etched the labels onto the keys. Otherwise, the labels will just come off anyway.

  • I've been doing this for years in Linux, I even have a shell script for it:

    $ cat disable-laptop-keyboardmouse.sh
    #!/bin/sh
    xinput --disable 'AT Translated Set 2 keyboard'
    xinput --disable 'SynPS/2 Synaptics TouchPad'

    $ cat enable-laptop-keyboardmouse.sh
    #!/bin/sh
    xinput --enable 'AT Translated Set 2 keyboard'
    xinput --enable 'SynPS/2 Synaptics TouchPad'

    At cleaning time:

    $ disable-laptop-keyboardmouse.sh; sleep 2m; enable-laptop-keyboardmouse.sh

  • ... of a computer manufacturer that builds hardware that makes it easy for the operator to sanitize the exterior of the case, but has a reputation for doing the opposite when it comes to software - and even has a history of loading pre-installing spy-ware:-

    https://www.engadget.com/2017/... [engadget.com]

