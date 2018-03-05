Do Neural Nets Dream of Electric Sheep? (aiweirdness.com) 96
An anonymous reader shares a post: If you've been on the internet today, you've probably interacted with a neural network. They're a type of machine learning algorithm that's used for everything from language translation to finance modeling. One of their specialties is image recognition. Several companies -- including Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Facebook -- have their own algorithms for labeling photos. But image recognition algorithms can make really bizarre mistakes. Microsoft Azure's computer vision API added the above caption and tags. But there are no sheep in the image. None. I zoomed all the way in and inspected every speck. It also tagged sheep in this image. I happen to know there were sheep nearby. But none actually present. Here's one more example. In fact, the neural network hallucinated sheep every time it saw a landscape of this type. What's going on here?
Are neural networks just hyper-vigilant, finding sheep everywhere? No, as it turns out. They only see sheep where they expect to see them. They can find sheep easily in fields and mountainsides, but as soon as sheep start showing up in weird places, it becomes obvious how much the algorithms rely on guessing and probabilities. Bring sheep indoors, and they're labeled as cats. Pick up a sheep (or a goat) in your arms, and they're labeled as dogs.
There are about a dozen different approaches to machine learning, and the neural net approach is probably the oldest in terms of being useful for something. None of them are "smart": all they can do is optimize, mostly randomly, until they succeed.
Image recognition in particular is something that has proven hard for machine learning, perhaps because the categories are fuzzy, or perhaps because humans are so good at it and that's the bar for comparison.
Wait, so you're telling me that machine learning is just a program running an optimization for a particular task? So, just computers running programs?
Your sarcasm is noted, but it's still a pretty cool field. As much as everyone pointlessly frets about self-aware "AI" taking over, it doesn't seem farfetced that we'll see a collection of mahcine learning bit achieve the intelligence of, say, a chicken in our lifetimes. Able to train and optimize from general sensory data, not carefully chosen examples with perfectly matched feedback.
So one anecdote I heard about neural nets was they were being trained to distinguish US tanks from Soviet tanks via pictures. I worked fine in training and split set verification. Then it was tested in earnest and failed miserably. After more testing they went back to the training set. Someone noticed that the Soviet tanks photographs were all on cloudy days while the US tanks were all on sunny days (or vice versa). So the neural net had been trained to distinguish between cloudy and sunny days.
This!! I cannot get over how people think AI is new. Deep Learning is really just a minor addition to neural nets, taking advantage of our modern fast chips to add convolution operations to the mix. But neural nets are old tech. Brooks' paper Intelligence without representation [fc.uaem.mx] and Minksy's Perceptrons [wikipedia.org] both came out in 1969
"Black Sheep" https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
a great movie
I for one welcome our Neurotic Network Overlords.
Neural Networks are nothing more than an approximation of a math function. Mathematically they are analogous to spline interpolation or Taylor series expansion. The only difference is that splines and Taylor series have a well known method to figure out the unknown parameters. Neural nets are just trained by finding a minimum in parameter space. Like splines and Taylor series, these donâ(TM)t work outsides of their bounds.
While all of that is true, and worse (they tend to optimize to the first local minimum they stumble upon, which might be a poor choice), don't exaggerate the difference between that and how the brains of simple animals work. If we can model a space as a set of objects, that's more than half the battle.
Computers Are As Lazy as We Are (Score:2)
Neural network technology scales with processor advancements, so I understand why AI researches stay so excited about throwing neural networks at everything - it just keeps getting better and better on its own. The thing is, as great as modern processors are, they aren't even close to in the same league as a biological brain. It is unrealistic to expect a computer based neural network to approach the capabilities of even a biological brain in the near future.
This is Known... (Score:3)
They can find sheep easily in fields and mountainsides, but as soon as sheep start showing up in weird places, it becomes obvious how much the algorithms rely on guessing and probabilities
This is known as "profiling". The sheep will protest, especially the black ones.
Neural nets do actually work in the way the neurons work, at least abstractly. Sure, the implementation is a bit different, as it's all just a bunch of matrix math and normalization, rather than an analog "wire logic" network, but the computational result is similar. It's more a matter of scale (AI neural nets are quite small) and refinement (who knows how many layers of optimizing-how-to-optimize even a simple animal brain has).
First image not that clear (Score:2)
I see a bunch of "things" in the foreground in the grass. If I knew nothing of sheep farming besides a vague description and was only given a split second to decide, I would label them as animals/perhaps sheep as well.
Given that most neural net imaging these days will split off the color and brightness channels from the image to 'recognize' something, I can see where these blurry pictures get some weird tags.
Given that most neural net imaging these days will split off the color and brightness channels from the image to 'recognize' something, I can see where these blurry pictures get some weird tags.
I've lost count of the times I was made fun of saying that HSV was useful for image processing, doubly so before 2010. It was just one of those mantras CS people tended to repeat without really thinking it through. It may be 17 years late, but I think a strongly worded email to my undergrad TA is in order.
They don't form proper models (Score:3)
Now what is that story where an AI is trained to turn the air on in an alien(?) train station when the train enters the platform? I can't find it on Google.
The way I remember it the AI is trained, and then left alone and does a great job until one day when it kills all the passengers because it didn't turn the air on. The reason was that the station clock was broken. The AI didn't learn the train-at-platform correlation, but rather the wall clock schedule (I guess those trains were never early or late).
This is a constant real-world problem with most of the AU approaches - if you make them too big relative to the problem, they'll just "memorize" the training data. That is, they'll over-optimize on the specifics of the training data and not generalize well at all outside of it.
Aren't we doing the exact same thing with school students, training them to pass the tests rather than to apply the things they learn in the real world?
I can see the sheep (Score:3)
You got to remember the algorithms are still relatively primitive. My guess is that in that pictures were geo-tagged in a region known for sheep. It saw the tubes coming out the ground as legs. In the other photo it saw the white rocks in the creek bed as wool with shadows.
Yep, just like a brain works, like, a brain that makes a gnat look like Einstein. That they work as well as they do is rather impressive.
Why are the algorithms so primitive?
Because the whole model used is trash.
Are neural networks new? The concept of neural networks was invented in the 1940s. Why can't they recognize sheep yet?
Again, the whole process is trash. Rather than instructing the algorithm at all about what a sheep is, it is provided two folders of images. One is labelled "has sheep" and the other is labelled "no sheep" and, with no prior perspective on what a sheep is, the algorithm finds some sort of pattern that is present in the "has sheep" folder but not in the "no sheep" folder.
Because the scenes are not controlled to have identical situations other than the existence or non-existence of sheep, there will be other correlations that line up with the folders. Like the old airplane identification training that instead of analyzing the objects in the pictures that the researches wanted it to analyze ended up simply evaluating the brightness level of the picture because all the "has plane" images were taken on bright days and the "no plane" images were grey and overcast. Humans try to make more perfectly random sets, but with sufficiently complicated documents (and that's all a computer sees with pictures, yet another kind of document), there will be unexpected correlations regardless of how well a human tries to filter it.
That is a bit simplistic, if not inaccurate. One of the things I learned with machine learning is false correlations are really bad. So accurately training means (preferably) nothing in the image can be correlated, except for what the machine learning program is supposed to be trained on. This fails miserably if there are too many other correlations (fields and mountain sides) in the training images. Humans are some what the same way, give us a picture of a fish swimming through long fields of grass and
You got to remember the algorithms are still relatively primitive. My guess is that in that pictures were geo-tagged in a region known for sheep. It saw the tubes coming out the ground as legs. In the other photo it saw the white rocks in the creek bed as wool with shadows.
The training overall matters, if the location is part of it, that can lead to false positives. Also if the neural net does not try to separate unique objects and then identify them, it might identify the grass as "part" of the sheep. Machine learning is still only as good as the data it is being trained on, if it is trained with data with a false correlation, it cannot filter it out without additional training on data without the false correlation.
So do you need to train an AI to recognize every object separately? There are many billions of different objects. How long is this going to take? They seem to have a hard time training it to recognize sheep. When is someone going to work on that?
You don't need to train the AI to recognize every object, but identify what is an object even if the machine learning can't recognize what that object is. If it can determine the sheep is something, the grass is something and the mountain is something, the machine learning can then identify one of those somethings is a sheep and it doesn't care about the others. Now it no longer correlates grass and sheep as a variant on sheep and mountain, instead sees a sheep among a bunch of unknown objects.
So once the machine breaks down an image as a number of objects, it can them magically know which objects are sheep and which objects are grass? How does it know if an object is a sheep versus a fence post? Why didn't it work in this case? Did the researchers not do it right?
Most of the machine learning work I've done (minimal but I got a good grade in a graduate course so I think I'm minimally qualified to speak on the topic), training is done by giving the machine learning algorithm an image and an indication if any sheep are in the image (how many sheep would be better but more complicated). The algorithm then looks at thousands or millions of images with sheep and without sheep and finds what is in images with sheep.
So do you people need to start taking pictures of sheep without grass and mountains so computers can start recognizing sheep? When are you guys going to start doing that? And once you are done with that, will you start taking pictures of cows? How long is this all going to take?
Re: (Score:2)
Well it takes years to train a human brain to make that kind of recognition. Machine learning is doing this kind of training on orders of magnitude less neurons and the training is done (sometimes) in hours, not years. So getting an accuracy even remotely approaching a 3 year old is pretty good. Besides, cows are boring, we only want to learn to recognize sheep, then maybe the sheep can all be found in the voting pool.
Re: (Score:2)
It would be good if someone were to take a sheep and smother you with it until you died. Then, someone could take some photos of your corpse and train a NN to recognize piles of shit.
You wont hear me saying AI is just around the corner. Machine learning is really cool in what it can do, but it has some severe limitations when not used just right.
Doesn't even need geo-tagging. That's sheep grazing land... the close cropped grass is indicitive of sheep.
This is where prejudices come from (Score:2)
A prejudice is simply when you apply a usually-correct general rule to an individual, without first verifying that it's actually true in that individual
I'm with you except for the part about the general rules underlying prejudices being usually correct. I don't believe that is a requirement for human beings to accept the rule. So I would say the "pre" in "prejudice" really means the rule doesn't get tested for accuracy or revised.
Fundamentally, thinking of deep learning as machine-generated prejudice changes one's enthusiasm for the technology.
Human makes the same mistakes (Score:2)
... especially under any of the conditions below:
# under time constraint, given only a fraction of a second to exam a sample
# have to process large amount of samples
# excessive amount of details
# tasked with subjects they are not dealt with often: recognizing the different types plants, different types of cells, etc.
In fact human beings likely make more silly mistakes than neural nets under those conditions.
That would only be relevant if the system ran for a limited time rather than until it produces an answer.
It doesn't.
Edge cases are infinite, at some point the only thing which can improve performance further is abstract reasoning.
I suspect you take a sheep inside the home of someone who's never seen a sheep, they'd probably call it a dog too.
It would be an interesting experiment, my hypothesis would be that most human brains will categorize it as a mammal they haven't seen before. Same as when you google pictures of rare or little-known mammals.
No I'm not. I was stating what I expect a human to do in this situation, replying to the thing I quoted
Well, if they do ... (Score:2)
Only if they help the tortoise who is upside down (Score:2)
Eh, even if they don't flip over the turtle, we can make sure they stay INTERLINKED. You are a collection of cells. cells. do you want mod points? interlinked. is microsoft evil? interlinked. is wayland the way? interlinked. within cells interlinked.
oh come on you lazy slashot filter. Grow some AI and pick up when capslock is funny... ok, for full effect, assume I'm yelling at you in the last half. You know the scene.
I saw sheep also (Score:2)
We don't know what the NN learned (Score:1)
In spite of recent progress, neural networks are not practically auditable. We show them examples and tell them: there are sheep in this image. In theory you could look at all the trained weights and try to make sense of what the NN has learned, however in practice this is not doable. For all we know the NN might be latching on a feature associated with sheep, like green grass, rather than the features of the sheep themselves.
neural networks are not practically auditable.
I'd say that goes for any sort of machine learning or AI. Same thing is certainly true for genetic algorithms as well.
However if you present them with an example that is significantly different, it may not work as well.
Right, but that's what's interpolation and extrapolation does, it sees trends and applies that knowledge to new situations. If the new thing doesn't follow the trend of your past experience, you're screwed. Just like people. The trick with AI at this point is giving them broad experiences rather than niche. Expanding their horizon is almost certainly going to involve a collection
Obl. Pratchett quote (Score:2)
"Real stupidity beats artificial intelligence every time." TERRY PRATCHETT
The lesson is that AI will have biases (Score:2)
The lesson is that AI will have biases. They will have the exact same sort of problems and issues that people have when it comes to presumptions built up from prior experience. Stereotypes, prejudices, and bias. Sounds bad right? But it's the basis of CONTEXT. It's how language works. Things like pronouns and "it" can refer to anything and you have to rely on context to link it to something. And we do so based on what makes sense based on experience. Our eyeballs do the same thing. They fill in a lot
NN only as good as the training data (Score:2)
Neural nets can be only as good as the data used to train them. Outside of the training data, they are pretty much a wild guess. Which points to the real problem with Neural networks. If your training data doesn't cover the actual real world data very well, your network will not be good at all those unique edge cases. Over training (using too much specific training data) is as much of an issue as bad training data too. Over trained networks jump to conclusions based on the wrong things and are just as b