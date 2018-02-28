End of Flash? Its Usage Among Chrome Users Has Declined From 80% in 2014 to Under 8% as of Early 2018 (bleepingcomputer.com) 55
An anonymous reader writes: The percentage of daily Chrome users who've loaded at least one page containing Flash content per day has gone down from around 80% in 2014 to under 8% in early 2018. These statistics on Flash's declining numbers were shared with the public by Parisa Tabriz, Director of Engineering at Google, one of the Google bigwigs in charge of Chrome's security. Google plans to ship Flash disabled-by-default with Chrome 76 (July 2019) and remove it completely in Chrome 87 (December 2020).
Been there already. I was out in the field, my laptop wouldn't open Vcenter because of the Flash BS.
Fortunately I could do what I needed to do (shut down VMs) with the HTML5 version, which is still quite limited.
Death to Flash, and Death to Java too, while we're at it.
Java is like the new DLL hell with compatibility/security issues.
I hate how the industry forced us into using browsers as management utilities, and got rid of the solidly working dedicated applications that worked well before under the guise
Maybe he was a douche, but I'm sure glad he did that.
And get rid of java and other popups fer reelzies (Score:3)
Good. Now put throttles on Javascript so it won't lock up my browser because idiots don't want their java implementation to be 0.4% slower than somebody else's in a consumer testing table done by other idiots equally ignorant of the issues.
Good. Now put throttles on Javascript so it won't lock up my browser because idiots don't want their java implementation to be 0.4% slower than somebody else's in a consumer testing table done by other idiots equally ignorant of the issues.
Calls people idiots. Doesn't know the difference between Java and Javascript.
However Javascript+HTML5 has became the replacement for Actionscript+Flash. The real difference is the fact that Javascript and HTTML5 are open standards, while Flash is under the domain of Adobe.
However Adobe knows it had a good run with it, and has been implementing a gradual exit strategy for a while. But in terms of functionality and bad developers doing bad things. There isn't much you can do about it. Any throttles will need to be done by the browser, and may cause problems for some applications.
RIP Flash ? (Score:2)
Hopefully RIP (FutureWave | ShockWave | Macromedia | Adobe) Flash 1995 - 2018.
Mourned by few.
BTW: Did anyone find out whether the ammo Steve used was made out of silver?
RIP? More like BIH: Burn In Hell
Adobe was actually working to phase it out with HTML5 implementation becoming common. Apple and Adobe working closely together. I expect that when Jobs approached Adobe, they were not willing to give a full effort in Flash support for the iPhone, that would meed Jobs standards, because Adobe (and Jobs probably too) knew this technology was on its way out and there is no long term plan with it.
So Jobs did what jobs does. Talks around limitations on its device and says it is what the future holds.
However the
The difference is that the authors of many beloved classic Flash cartoons and games aren't around to remake them for HTML5.
Well, of course (Score:2)
Chrome now makes you jump through hoops to enable Flash for a site - so of course usage has declined precipitously. When it was enabled by default, all those Flash objects an any random web page would load. Now it's only going to be when a person actually wants access to Flash.
It's slightly annoying for me simply because I only use Chrome when I specifically need to access a site which still uses Flash. But for people who routinely enjoy giving Google all their - er, I mean, prefer to use Chrome as their da
(..) I only use Chrome when I specifically need to access a site which still uses Flash.
No such use case here. If a site 'needs' Flash, I don't 'need' that site.
You're using the legacy URL. The HTML5 version doesn't seem to need it.
Former professional Flash/AS developer here ... (Score:5, Interesting)
I had my last Flash project back in 2011. Never did anything with Flash since.
To be clear: Flash is super-dead.
Which is a crying shame. And please spare me the Flash banner ad whining.
... Flash was *at* *least* 15 years ahead technology wise. You could do many things with Flash that JS/WebGL/CSS still struggle to achieve today on computers orders of magnitude faster than anything we had back then.
Adobe screwed this up big time. Flash could've been the brave new resolution-independent vector graphic world of retina displays and mobile devices. What do we have instead? React and React Native and awkward SVG and canvas hacks using transpiled JS and whatnot. Laughable compared to even the simplest Flash/AS client/server setup and way more difficult to handle. With Flash/AS you could whip up an interactive map or some other gadget in a coffee break, async data with the server included. Adobe screwed it up big time. They should've FOSSed it when the touch-mobile revolution started - that was their last chance. Flash is dead and Adobe alone is to blame.
I don't use Adobe products anymore. Flash was the only proprietary tech I used and it will remain the only one. Flash was worth it. Very neat tech. Hope we get there once again sometime in the future. Until then it's HTML canvas, TypeScript, WebGL and Web Asssembly.
... Yeah, just great.
Flash was *at* *least* 15 years ahead technology wise.
Except apparently in security. [cvedetails.com]
Good riddance.
If they FOSSed it, how would they make money off of it. More profitable for a slow death, then just giving it away.
Are you kidding? How does RedHat remain a billion dollar business seeling FOSS software? Adobe would've done fine as the industry leader in Flash tools.
Adobe screwed it up big time. They should've FOSSed it when the touch-mobile revolution started - that was their last chance. Flash is dead and Adobe alone is to blame.
Yeah.. on the other hand, Adobe didn't really have a business model to go with it. It's a bit like Java, you can say that OpenJDK is what makes Java still relevant but Sun is dead. When it comes down to it most companies aren't that concerned with the greater good and leaving a legacy if they won't be around to benefit from it. Not making any moral judgement but economically they seem to be quite profitable with their proprietary cloud-ware, so I don't think Adobe regrets the horse they bet on.
I genuinely feel that their big mistake was shoehorning a streaming video codec into the Flash player. As you said it was a great idea to have an interactive, cross-platform, scriptable, vector graphics player with server side support. Adobe screwed up by overreaching the plugin's scope and not focusing on the server.
it still takes a complete and total rewrite to get there. most corporations don't have the money to afford that, esp for a service that was generally free (like the friv game platform).
Flash vs Java (Score:1)
Still required by public schools in the US (Score:3)
My daughter's assignments (public middle school) are on a website that requires flash. Cannot be used in recent Firefox builds. Flash will not go away while it's required by the public school system.
We're hitting the same issue, where the schools are currently dependent on learning games written in flash. Also my kid's favorite "safe" game platform is Friv, and they run on flash as well.
Then there's the entire kids programming language Scratch from MIT, which still does not have a non-flash version online (a download, yeah, but it uses adobe air I think, so there we go - still has a flash-based runtime).
So there's still work to go to get rid of it, and unfortunately these types of sites don't have the
Irony: Google Hangouts (Score:2)
I can't drop flash in Chrome until Google Hangouts doesn't require it for camera/mic access on OSX.
Got a stock annual report recently - all in Flash (Score:2)
I'm not going to name the company lest doing so hurt the stock value.
Buy short options and then make it public. The stock will plummet and you will get rich.
Some medical continuing ed still requires flash (Score:2)
Remove it completely in Chrome 87 (December 2020) (Score:1)
ADP (Score:2)
And now we know how many people use ADP for payroll, 8% of Chrome users...
It was easy to block (Score:2)
Flash was self contained and easy to block. I think that when HTML5 will be misused, we might end up missing it.