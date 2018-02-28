Passengers Who Call Uber Instead Of An Ambulance Put Drivers At Risk (buzzfeed.com) 255
Sick people are increasingly using ride-hail to get to the emergency room, putting drivers in an uncomfortable position and a potentially tricky legal bind, BuzzFeed News reports. From the report: Mike Fish was driving for Uber 10 minutes outside of Boston when he picked up a second passenger in his Uber Pool who, he said, seemed "out of it, drowsy -- almost sedated." When the drowsy passenger asked him if Boston's Mass General hospital was the nearest emergency room, "that set off a red flag," Fish told BuzzFeed News. "I said, 'Do you need the ER?' He said yes. It came out that, over the last few days, he'd been passing out and losing consciousness." But instead of calling an ambulance to get the urgent medical attention he needed, the sick passenger called an Uber Pool. The shared ride would save him a few bucks, but it meant he'd have to wait for Fish to drop off the first passenger before he'd get to the ER. "I was a little nervous," Fish said. "I didn't know what was going to happen."
Ride-hail drivers are, by and large, untrained, self-employed workers driving their own cars on a part-time basis. They're not medical professionals. But as health care costs have risen and ride-hail has become more pervasive, people are increasingly relying on Uber and Lyft drivers to get them to the hospital when they need emergency care. A recent (yet to be peer-reviewed) study found that, after Uber enters new markets, the rates of ambulance rides typically go down, meaning fewer people call professionals in favor of the cheaper option.
More like $15-$25 vs $500-$1000+ more then a few bucks.
Are ambulances covered under NHS in the UK? I know in Australia they're not covered under Medicare (although doctors and the ER is covered). Its still way cheaper there ($300 ~ $500 depending on the city, compared to >$500 with insurance in the US), but it seems like this is something the State should cover. Emergency is an essential service.
If you aren't a UK citizen or EU citizen with a special (practically free) card, then you technically attract a cost at end of any medical care you receive
Only for follow-up treatment after an emergency, or other non-urgent treatment. Emergency treatment and care is always free. And GP visits are free to anyone legally in the UK on a long term basis ("ordinarily resident" is the legal term, which in tax law means in the country for more than 6 months of the year, so the definition for NHS should be something similar, but their guidelines are more vague).
I have never heard of anyone being charged for the ambulance.
I believe that you can now be charged if you need an ambulance as a result of starting a fight. There was some discussion recently over whether people who do stupid things (the guy who cemented his head into a microwave was the example given) should also be covered by this rule. The fines are still much cheaper than getting an ambulance in the USA, but they're intended to discourage people from taking a scarce resource away from those that need it.
I know in Australia they're not covered under Medicare (although doctors and the ER is covered). Its still way cheaper there ($300 ~ $500 depending on the city, compared to >$500 with insurance in the US), but it seems like this is something the State should cover. Emergency is an essential service.
You don't know anything about Australian or US ambulance prices. Ambulances in Australia are run by the states, and are all completely different.
In Vic you are looking at $1,000+. In Tas and Qld it is free. In WA, SA, and NT it is a private org, which is free for members. In NSW it is free of you have private insurance, or a heavily subsidized ~$300 if you don't.
In the US (Cal) it cost me $150. That included the fire department sending a full fire engine to give me first response treatment until the pr
What's a "private county ambulance"? It sounds like an oxymoron.
County contract provider; fairly common practice, although $150 seems very low. Might be impacted by the fire department roll.
Seems like what is needed is better access to non-critical emergency transportation, although SOP seems to be to put you in an IV no matter what.
In the US Ambulances are billed differently (Score:5, Insightful)
Furthermore, you can't file bankruptcy anymore. Not for real. All you can do is restructure your debt and pay it. It's one of the major legacies of the Bush Jr administration. They gutted the laws. If the judge likes you, you can pay slowly, but you'll still pay. If the judge doesn't like you your just boned. They'll order wage garnishment on behalf of private companies for amounts they see fit. If you're in the south you might end up in a debtors prison via contempt or court charges. The judge orders you to pay, you can't pay, they lock you up for contempt.
There's been a major shift in how debt works in this country that nobody really talks about. Considering our media is largely owned by billionaires that's not surprising. Regardless, what used to be unsecured debt is now secured against all future earnings and any property you might own when you die.
Cool, Obama got 22.5M people insurance for almost a decade for $1T, Trump added $2T for tax cuts for the top 1%, which is a better use of money?
Re: More like $15-$25 vs $500-$1000+ (Score:3)
LOL, check your facts [npr.org], but you knew that.
Re:More like $15-$25 vs $500-$1000+ (Score:5, Insightful)
Unless you are calling him a liar.
If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor..
If you like your plan, you can keep your plan.
It will save a family of 4 $2,500/year.
I have a new doctor on a new plan and my healthcare costs went up... You decide what to call him.
I have a new doctor on a new plan and my healthcare costs went up... You decide what to call him.
They had to vote on the ACA bill first before they could find out what was in it.
Secret bills passed (Score:5, Informative)
They had to vote on the ACA bill first before they could find out what was in it.
Yes... the Democrats passed the ACA after 79 hearings, and about two months of discussion, including multiple amendments from Republicans: https://mic.com/articles/17630... [mic.com]
I was paying attention to the Republican complaint at how "quickly" ACA was passed right up until I saw how they decided to do in the "repeal and replace" bill, which was NO hearings, a bill written in secret, and an attempt to pass the bill before the budget office even stated what the cost would be.
Not to mention provisions being added to the bill handwritten in the margins overnight [usatoday.com] before voting... which no senators or representatives actually admitted to adding https://www.vox.com/policy-and... [vox.com].
The Republicans did everything that they accused the Democrats of doing, but even more so.
Has this ever happened to someone you know?
It happened to my mother, who got cancer and had no insurance or assets to speak of. Where it WAS a difficult situation for her financially, she didn't have to go bankrupt, but she did end up on welfare and Medicaid while she was disabled. The hospital wrote off a LOT of her medical costs before Medicaid kicked in.
So I don't consider the safety net perfect, but we DO have one in the USA, or we did before the ACA...
Happened to my Mother too, I don't think she ever paid a dime for her multiple hospital stays after her work fired her and cut off her insurance when she got cancer.
The hospice care and pile of drugs she needed did not, however. Since she had to move in with me since she needed care and a place to live, that means they could go after the place she lived... even though she did not own it. They ended up suing the shit out of me and threatening to repossess everything I owned, including my car and house.
Advice
Your anecdote does not invalidate the data. The data is that medical bills are the [usatoday.com] number 1 cause of bankruptcy [cnbc.com] in the US. From the USA Today/Motley Fool article:
So even if people have medical insurance, in many cases they are spending every dollar they have for medica
Re: More like $15-$25 vs $500-$1000+ (Score:5, Informative)
I got a *copay* bill once for a transport from one hospital to another (4 miles) of $2300. The full bill was $3500. This was a municipal ambulance run by a paid fire department. I drove the injured kid to the first ER and the hospital staff did nothing to stabilize, nor did the ambulance crew. It took them 15 minutes to arrive too (10 minute drive to the other hospital). $0 value.
I can't blame anybody who calls a taxi for anything that doesn't need on-scene EMS.
I can't blame anybody who calls a taxi for anything that doesn't need on-scene EMS.
I agree with this. Last ambulance I paid for was $2,000 before insurance kicked in. I've never heard of a $500 ambulance bill. If someone is just "drowsy" for a few days like this article said then they definitely don't need to be paying for an ambulance because it's not really an emergency. Save the ambulances for the actual emergencies like trouble breathing, tired people can take taxis or Uber.
Truly a 3rd world medical system.
I got heat stroke once. Called ambulance. Arrived within 3 minutes. I was in the hospital 10 min later. Discharged after being on fluids for 6 hours. Total cost $30 for the taxi home.
The companies here typically won't accept negotiated rates from insurance companies, so you're usually on the hook for the whole submitted bill too.
The whole "negotiated rates" thing in medical treatment is the #1 problem. It's not like they post prices and then there's x% off for insurance groups. Good luck even finding out ahead of time what it's going to cost you, never mind what someone else is paying.
Yep (Score:5, Funny)
but honestly, who wants to pay for single payer healthcare? I mean, the cost alone is -$17 trillion [dailykos.com]
But this is COMMUNISM! Dying sick and broke somewhere under the bridge is a God given and constitutionally protected right! Freedom! America, F--k Yeah!
Re:More like $15-$25 vs $500-$1000+ (Score:4, Insightful)
Yep. Ambulances are insaely expensive (and may not take your insurance).
My mom got sick at one of Detroit's casinos and they insisted she take an ambulance to the hospital rather than her friend driving her to the hospital and it cost her over $600 for a 2 mile trip to the hospital, no special lifesaving needed or used, just a ride on a gurney in the ambulance...
Ridiculous
When my knee went out at work, they took me to the hospital in an ambulance. No medical treatment, in fact my knee popped back into place as they were loading me into the ambulance. $500! And this was over 20 years ago. I hate to think what it would be now.
It's a sick racket.
At least. Or $2,000 or more [usatoday.com]. Or $3,660 [latimes.com]. Ambulences are insanely expensive. And the new thing: insurance companies are deciding after you have been diagnosed and treated whether you needed the ambulence. They can decide "oh, that wasn't life-threatening, it just seemed like it to you, but since it was not a heart attack, we won't pay for an ambulance ride.": http://articles.latimes.com/20... [latimes.com]
HOWEVER, ambulances also bypass the first stage of emergency room screening-- they have radioed ahead and you ge
Re: (Score:3)
More like $15-$25 vs $500-$1000+ more then a few bucks.
At least that much or more for even a very short ambulance ride in Michigan. Ambulance services are all private companies and if you've had rides in the past with them that you've failed to pay them for (which happens often as insurance has gotten very particular about what they will cover an ambulance ride for) they won't come when called. You're placed on a 'black list' if they send the bill to collection agencies and refused service. They're also infamous in the area for overcharging and/or charging for
A ripe market for disruption (Score:2)
More like $15-$25 vs $500-$1000+ more then a few bucks.
So, in other words a ripe market for disruption by a new technology firm? I'm not joking...
I think he meant a few bucks on the Uber ride by using a shared ride instead of an individual one.
Re:More like $15-$25 vs $500-$1000+ (Score:5, Insightful)
They dicked around with him for like 45 minutes before they finally loaded him into the ambulance...
I wasn't there for your incident, but a lot of the "dicking around with the patient before loading him" is the reason you call EMTs instead of Uber. Getting the patient to the hospital as quickly as possible isn't necessarily as important as getting the patient stabilized before transport.
Re: (Score:3)
The core problem is the cost imposed on the patient on all healthcare in the US.
However I don't have a problem with billing people that didn't need to get an ambulance for the cost if they could have taken a taxi instead. Like if you have a broken hand or so it's painful but you usually don't need an ambulance for that.
Then in this case the Uber driver could have taken him to the ER first and then taken care of the other passenger - sometimes you just have to change your priorities.
Self diagnosis Re:More like $15-$25 vs $500-$1000+ (Score:4, Interesting)
Most times an Ambulance isn't required. I don't see a problem here. If they choose an Uber over an ambulance, that's their chose.
Yeah. You self-diagnose and your results depend on how accurate your self-diagnosis is.
Guess wrong, you die. That's your choice. "I don't see a problem here" either, assuming "sometimes you guess wrong and die" is not considered a "problem".
Most times an Ambulance isn't required. I don't see a problem here. If they choose an Uber over an ambulance, that's their chose.
It's more nuanced when using a taxi, Uber, or Lyft. At a minimum, you are putting the driver and other passengers (if any) at risk of contracting whatever you have. Then there's possibility of infecting the car or spewing unwanted bodily fluids onto the seats and carpet. The driver doesn't have EMT training so they can't be held legally responsible if your condition worsens or you don't make it to the hospital on time. If I'm driving myself (or have my wife drive me) it's my prerogative to take those risks.
I'm sure there are plenty of sick passengers that are not heading to the hospital that pose similar risks. If I were an uber driver I would want some kind of policy from uber to cover my ass. eg.
If the passenger asks to be transported to the ER the driver should
1) ask the passenger if he needs to go to the ER for treatment or if it is some other reason (presumably doctors commute too)
2) press some kind of button in the app that will get priority service for any other passengers (in the car or upcoming s
Free market ambulances (Score:2)
At least they're not burdened by socialised health care and free-at-the-point-of-use ambulances. Let the markets decide whether they live or die!
Easily fixed. (Score:5, Insightful)
You get to keep all the cool cash. But no liability! Hey, it worked with "uber is not a taxi company" schtick, why not now?
the price of an ambulance will shock you. (Score:5, Insightful)
Now this story has an amicable ending because insurance covered this, however like all american healthcare its invoice-first. You're on the hook to pay for this service until you can claim or prove hardship, which in this case required two pay stubs and a gas bill. so if you get paid biweekly, thats a month without paying this bill, which is more than enough time for collectors to begin calling. This assumes you can immediately return to work to get paid, and most ambulance rides mean you arent going back to work anytime soon.
the irony is that if companies like Uber paid any taxes at all, we might have a competent ambulance service that didnt cost as much as a used car.
Wow. You actually have to pay to get your ass saved? That's rough.
Re: (Score:2)
thats a month without paying this bill, which is more than enough time for collectors to begin calling
No it's not. They can have sent you a second statement within that time, but they can't have the collectors begin calling. I believe three months delinquent is the minimum (which leads to typically 4 months), but it sure as hell is more than a month.
That's the point that you're going to debate? Whether they can take your stuff after 1 month or 3? Kindof missing the point..
Uber is great for non life-threatening ER visits (Score:3)
Here in Finland the Social Insurance Institution actually will pay for your cab ride to a hospital for the part that exceeds 25 euros. That is, if you take a cab and the cost is 300 because of a long trip, you will pay 25 euros, the rest is covered by the state. Same goes for ambulances, the patient has to pay 25 euros for the ri
For the trip to be covered the hospital needs to confirm that the trip was required. That is, someone can take a cab or an ambulance to a hospital with the cost being 25, but unless the hospital agrees that the trip was required, the trip is not covered and will be charged from said person in its entirety.
This is enough to keep abuses minimal to my knowledge, meaning I'm at
I can see both sides (Score:2)
Yes calling Uber or Lyft is not the right choice. They are not medical professionals, if you need care during the ride you are not going to get it. If you are infectious you could cost them days of work as they recover from your disease or cause your disease to spread not only to the driver but to anyone they carry after you. And the liability if your "illness" turns fatal on them.
But then again when a simple Ambulance ride will start at ove
Why not? (Score:2)
Which such a shitty health system, people use whatever they can to save some extortion money.
Hundreds of thousands also drive to Canada/Mexico or even Cuba (not drive:-) to get drugs and hospital care.
You want to tell me a socialist hellhole has better medical services than the pinnacle of the free world? That's unpossible!
Very sad... (Score:2)
We live in such economic times with low income owing to stagnant wages (adjusted for inflation), inflation and expensive health care and what does the younger generation do in response to this? It does the math and picks Uber over the Ambulance because it's the economically practical thing to do to avoid being thrown out on the street. They also decide it's worth the additional risk to their lives from an economic perspective. At what point does America itself not recognize that we have serious social pr
We know the problem exists, but the 1% that own the government don't WANT change, they like wielding power over the "peasants". It will take a fresh revolution and 1% blood lining the streets to correct this at this point...
Shitty (Score:2)
There's definitely a place for this (Score:3)
Some people are in bad shape and need medical attention or at least monitoring during their ride to the hospital. They clearly shouldn't be using Uber.
But others are stable and just need a ride. They clearly shouldn't be tying up an ambulance that someone else actually needs. In fact, Phoenix has a program [seattletimes.com] where the fire department calls (and pays for) a cab for people like this who call 911.
So a bright-line rule for Uber drivers not to take people to hospitals would be bad. And as noted in the article but cropped from the summary, people take taxis to the hospital all the time. Both taxi and Uber drivers need to (gasp) use their judgment to decide whether to take a given passenger on a given ride. This sort of situation doesn't seem any different.
Piss (Score:2)
Honest question... When you take an Uber, don't you think about who has pissed/barfed/bled on the seat you're sitting on and wonder how deeply it has been cleaned? I would.
Do you also think that about the bus / taxi / public toilet / train / door handles / tables / keyboards / anything you touch in public ever?
Relax, you have an immune system for this.
The question I'd ask (Score:4, Interesting)
Is the incidence of use "ride sharing" (Uber/Lyft/etc) over medical transport higher than say a cab?
If not, this is a non-issue.
Why isn't this an issue with cabs? (Score:2)
The only reason why I can think that this isn't an issue with cabs is that most cab drivers look like they are much more likely to cause a serious accident than help out with one.
Uber driver could be a doctor (Score:3)
My MIL went to a US ER for a fainting spell, got transferred from one facility to another in an ambulance, the trip took 20 minutes, no other servic
It has nothing to do with discouraging frivolous calls. It has everything to do with a technicality in the Canada Health Act that doesn't list Ambulances as a medical service, and as such, doesn't force it to be included in health care in Canada.
Ambulance service in Canada is surprisingly new, and especially the modern variety where the crew on board is trained in advanced medical practices and does more than simply drive you to a hospital. As such many laws pre-date what we consider to be a normal EMS syst
I have some stocks for you to buy (Score:2)
You believe a cab driver when he tells you that he's actually a doctor (or engineer, or whatever)?
Man, are you gullible.
I have known a number of doctors and engineers (have helped the engineers get accreditation in Canada) and, while the process can be difficult and a bit scary, if they're legitimate professionals, they will go through the process.
Amazingly enough, there are a ton of cardiologists driving cabs in Toronto that find the process of getting accredited too difficult which is a good thing if they
your driver is a doctor from the Caribbean
No thanks. I think I'll pass on that one [beforeitsnews.com].
Uber to the rescue! (Score:2)
Worse if you need an air ambulance (Score:2)
The guy in west texas was forced to spend 30 grand because the hospital would not allow his son to transport him.
http://www.wfaa.com/article/ne... [wfaa.com]
Granted he was pretty dumb trying to snap a photo of a rattlesnake.
The air ambulance thing from what I hear is basically extortion.
Granted he was pretty dumb trying to snap a photo of a rattlesnake.
This is what telephoto lenses are for. Stop using your phones.
It puts regular passengers at risk too (Score:2)
The first time a sick/injured person who does this dies or isn't treated in a timely manner sues Uber because an Uber driver didn't rush them to the hospital despite knowing they needed to visit the ER, Uber will institute a policy prohibiting drivers from asking passengers if they are sick/injured and need the
Subsidized ambulances save money (Score:2)
Here in Canada, ambulance fees varies by province, but they are subsided to a low rate - in Ontario it's $45, and in BC $40, for example. While it's true that we are ultimately paying the true cost of the service through taxes, ultimately it saves society as a whole money, precisely because people are a lot less reluctant to call an ambulance. With a subsidized ambulance service, people are more likely to call emergency services at the first sign of a medical issue, when the patient may be stabilized, and t
Then stop charging for ambulance calls (Score:2)
This is not rocket science. Charge people $900 for an ambulance call, and they'll start calling Uber instead. When I was researching my book on the rideshare industry I took four or five people to the hospital, including one who was really in bad shape. He was a former EMT, so he clearly understood the risks.
My dad had Medicare and it the last ambulance call still cost him $200 out of pocket. Even the copay was more expensive than Uber.
Charging for an ambulance is just wrong.
Free (Score:2)
Uber isn't different. (Score:2)
I don't know why this is a story. There's absolutely nothing different here from the exact same incident on a city bus, or in a taxi, or when carpooling with your buddy next door (which is what Uber pretends they want to be). And you'd be incredibly naive to think that those versions of this same incident don't happen every single day.
From the driver's standpoint it's actually very simple too. Do you feel comfortable transporting this person to the destination they're paying to go to?
- Yes: Treat them as yo
Re:Ambulance costs money? (Score:4, Insightful)
Ambulances should only be used is the person needs some form of care en route to the hospital or has suffered injuries where they shouldn't be moved or handled by non-tra
What a country.
Ambulances cost more to operate than a taxi or uber. I would be curious how countries that don't charge for ambulances prevent people from using them for non-emergencies. In the USA, if you call an ambulance, it will come pick you no matter what even if you don't have the ability to pay. Same with our Emergency Rooms. This has led to situations where people who don't have the ability to pay use ambulances and emergency rooms for non-emergencies because they know they won't see the bill and a free ambula
I would be curious how countries that don't charge for ambulances prevent people from using them for non-emergencies.
Not curious enough for a Google search though I guess. Apparently you can be fined and even jailed in the UK for abusing the 999 emergency line. The only examples of actual jail time I found were for egregious offenders, such as calling the number thousands of times.
if you're already penniless then you basically get your medical care for free. [...] So those "freeloaders" everyone are worried about are already getting free health care and if you need a major surgery you basically have to either be rich, have good health insurance (and be healthy enough to keep your job), or file bankruptcy to get it.
You will get stabilized for free, but you most likely won't get elective surgery without the ability to pay for it. So this can be helpful while having a heart attack, but any treatment to make a later episode less likely will cost you. The U.S.
Re:Ambulance costs money? (Score:4, Interesting)
In the USA, if you call an ambulance, it will come pick you no matter what even if you don't have the ability to pay.
This is not true in Michigan where I live for residential addresses. If that address has an unpaid bill sent to collections they won't respond unless you can prove you are not the same resident. I live in an apartment complex and had to call EMS once and spent ~5 minutes on the phone confirming that I was not the former resident who had an unpaid bill. That's some seriously fucked up shit right there. I'm just lucky the delay in dispatching a unit wasn't life threatening. That time.
Strat
Re: (Score:3)
with a substantial bureaucratic overhead added in
As opposed to the current complete lack of bureaucratic overhead in the US healthcare system?
you know, they're actually legitimate
Unless they were born out of wedlock, right?
You're funny.
Taxi drivers do not require any specialized training in dealing with emergency medical situations. And have no different legal responsibilities. As for "radio support".... What is this 1973? Uber drivers carry cell phones. They are perfectly capable of calling 911 if they believe something is a medical emergency. (which is actually BETTER than doing the exact same thing through a radio "dispatching station" as you cut out a layer of "middleman" as well as maintain more privacy vs an open radio
Re: (Score:2)
I can guarantee that the system to get them medical response if they need it is the public 911 system (or 999, or 112, or whatever your local emergency number is) I can also 100% guarantee that the taxis get no preferential treatment to that service when compared to any other person calling in an identical patient presentation. Now they may call their dispatch who then call the emergency number, instead of calling it direct, but that's not a point in their favour, that's a point against. Every layer of midd
Taxi drivers get a great deal of training on how to deal with situations like this and know what their legal responsibilities are. Also they get radio support from the dispatching station and will get higher priority from emergency services since, you know, they're actually legitimate.
Maybe in a place like New York. In a mid sized city, you are lucky if a taxi driver (that claims to have lived here all his life) knows where your neighborhood is.
if you've got a condition that is obviously not immediately dangerous what's the difference between a ride in a cab/Uber vs an ambulance besides the +$1,000 bill.
If you've got a condition that is obviously not immediately dangerous, maybe you should consider seeing your primary care physician rather than clogging up the queue at the ER. If you don't have a primary care physician, there are other alternatives to hospital emergency rooms, such as neighborhood clinics and urgent care facilities.
That article point out that it's primarily black and Hispanic males that seek private transportation following a shooting or stabbing. So what they may be doing is avoiding a police interrogation on the scene while they bleed out.
I think that report assumes it is because a vehicle on site picks the person up and just goes. If you have to wait for an Uber to arrive it might not be any advantage.
Of course, it is possible that an Uber can arrive faster than an ambulance if you are in a busy enough area. The last time I called for an ambulance the first person to arrive was... a police officer. He was nearby so they dispatched him since it was going to be a while before the ambulance arrived. He wasn't a lot help, since I was having abd
The salaries (and equipment costs) of ambulances and medic units cover mostly idle time. Uber drivers are busy picking up rides to the airport and so are able to spread their costs.
Is it Good Samaritan if you are getting paid? My guess is that someone that should have called an ambulance is going to sue anyhow.