Visa Claims Chip Cards Reduced Fraud By 70% (arstechnica.com) 88
An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: Although only 59 percent of US storefronts have terminals that accept chip cards, fraud has dropped 70 percent from September 2015 to December 2017 for those retailers that have completed the chip upgrade, according to Visa.
There are a few ways to interpret those numbers. First, it seems like two years has resulted in staggeringly little progress in encouraging storefronts to shift from magnetic stripe to chip-embedded cards, given that in early 2016, 37 percent of US storefronts were able to process chip cards. On the other hand, fraud dropping 70 percent for retailers who install chip cards seems great. Chip-embedded cards aren't un-hackable, but they do make it harder to steal card numbers en masse as we saw in the Target's 2013 breach.
There are a few ways to interpret those numbers. First, it seems like two years has resulted in staggeringly little progress in encouraging storefronts to shift from magnetic stripe to chip-embedded cards, given that in early 2016, 37 percent of US storefronts were able to process chip cards. On the other hand, fraud dropping 70 percent for retailers who install chip cards seems great. Chip-embedded cards aren't un-hackable, but they do make it harder to steal card numbers en masse as we saw in the Target's 2013 breach.
only 59 percent of US storefronts have terminals (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Meaning in Canada, we've had cards with chips in them for more than 10 years already and pretty much every single stores have a chip reader and very few actually accept magnetic cards anymore.
I never had a problem with my magnetic US credit card in BC or Quebec.
Re: (Score:2)
I've never seen a chip reader that didn't also have a mag strip reader as well. When I was in Iceland a year and a half ago, the card I used for nearly everything didn't have a chip. The only place I had trouble with it was buying fuel, and that wasn't because it didn't have a chip, but because it didn't have a PIN (which it could have, if I'd known to set it up in advance).
Re: (Score:3)
Same thing in Europe - chip cards rules since at least 10 years now.
Just minor problems that are easy to resolve by cleaning the chip contacts against the shirt whenever there's a problem.
This seems to be pretty much a symptom where the US is - way behind on a lot of things these days compared to 50 years ago when the US was the leader in technology.
Re: (Score:1)
They aren't mandatory but they do charge higher fees to process the transaction if you don't use the chip. Online card purchases still act like swipe cards since all you have is the basic info so it's not like they can just force all transactions to work like using the chip.
Re: (Score:3)
They are not mandatory. BUT the retailer is now on the hook for fraud. Not the CC co. or the processor. The retailer also must buy the new equipment. If the CC co.s really wanted to stop fraud. They would provide the readers themselves. Payback would be less than a year.
Re: only 59 percent of US storefronts have termina (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Can I please have it this way instead? "Visa caused 70% of fraud by not implementing decades old system earlier than they did."
The glass can be half empty.
Re: (Score:2)
"Mandatory" is a very flexible term. Merchants can, in theory, still imprint cards with a knuckle buster and deposit those in the bank like checks.
The actual rule is that if you don't use a chip card reader, and there's a dispute, the merchant pretty much automatically loses. For merchants who don't have problems with fraud to begin with, it's an expense they can easily do without.
That's why the 59% that have adopted the new technology have produced such a disproportionate reduction in fraud: They're the on
Re: (Score:2)
Fraud with Card-not-present (e.g., buying things online) is going up.
They don't care about that because in any disputed CNP transaction they can just screw the merchant with a chargeback.
It costs Visa/MC nothing, and the merchant has no recourse.
Gas stations (Score:2)
Now we have one great place left for skimmers to set up: gas pumps. I have yet to see one that is NFC capable or that included a chip reader.
And in the past three years, I've had my card skimmed twice -- it's become annoying enough that I ended up relegating a single card to gas station use, so that when it gets skimmed again I won't need to cancel any sort of auto-pay setup against it.
It's crazy to me that credit companies don't get stricter with gas station owners.
Re: (Score:2)
Every gas station in Canada uses chip & pin, most were rolled out a year and change before it became mandatory up here. The real problem up here since everything is chip & pin is actually banks and ATM's that are owned by banks but deployed in variety stores and so on. Hitting banks is the big one right now, the fakes are getting damned elaborate too replacing the entire front bezel to pull the card data and pin.
Re: (Score:1)
I am afraid that you are absolutely wrong. Chip cards without signature most definitely prevent skimming. The card number is not read from the cards mag stripe. Data including the card number is encrypted using the chips and sent to the issuer to verify fully encrypted. Chip cards without PIN's allow physical cards to be stolen and used fraudulently. The CC issuers have decided to continue paying to cover this type of fraud instead of forcing PIN's on Americans.
Re: (Score:2)
The card number is not read from the cards mag stripe.
How do you control the skimming device to ensure that?
Re: (Score:2)
You don't insert the card fully into the chip reader, so the mag stripe isn't read even if a skimmer was placed there.
Re: (Score:2)
Never seen a gas pump where that's actually possible. You put the chip card into the same slot as you put the mag strip card, and you shove it in exactly as far - all the way.
Re: Gas stations (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I find it interesting to note that it's the year 2018 and humans are still working on ways to be able to conduct financial transactions without fraud or theft. There must be something that, how something that seems like it would be such a simple thing actually is not...
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen gas pumps with NFC. More than once. Not universal yet, but it's getting more common.
(I suspect it's because California is so oppressive to gas stations anyway that the pumps get replaced a lot more often than most places anyway.)
I know how I interpret this. (Score:1)
fraud has dropped 70 percent from September 2015 to December 2017 for those retailers that have completed the chip upgrade, according to Visa.
For years credit card companies allowed people to be defrauded because it was cheaper for them. When they were forced to use better security they tell us "Surprise, it's more secure! Who knew? Nobody knew!" Assholes, all of them.
Re: (Score:2)
For years credit card companies allowed people to be defrauded because it was cheaper for them.
Actually, for years the major credit card companies have had zero-liability policies for fraud. Do you own/use a credit card?
Re: (Score:3)
When they first deployed the chip cards, I had mine for all of two weeks before it was compromised by the wait staff at one of the restaurants I frequent
:|
So the wait staff managed to duplicate the chip in your card? Where do you eat?
Re: (Score:2)
Why would a thief bother duplicating the chip, when they can do all the online purchases they'd like with just the name, number, expiry and CVV?
Re: (Score:2)
You don't even need to do online purchases. After 2 years, the chips on 2 of my cards are so flaky that they often don't work. It works every now an then, but usually it ends up telling me to reinsert the card, then after the 3rd failed chip read it tells me just to swipe it. Never once has a cashier given it a second though and asked to see the card or ID. They just act like it's routine (which wouldn't surprise me if it were). So really all they need to do is clone your card onto a card with an intentiona
Re: (Score:2)
For somebody who uses a non-Apple device in order to run applications that have no close substitute on iOS, is it worthwhile to buy and carry an iPad mini just for Apple Pay?
Re: (Score:2)
An increasing number of stores are refusing to swipe when the chip isn't working. (My employer does.)
The reason is that thieves will deliberately damage the chip and reprogram the mag strip with a different number than is on the card (if there is one, these days), which is the old fashioned form of credit card fraud all over again.
You really need to call your bank and tell them to replace the card. Otherwise, eventually, you won't be able to use it at all.
Re: (Score:3)
So you handed them your pin, and it's their fault? You understand how this works right? You plug your card into the terminal, then enter your pin. If it was compromised, then it was a plain old skim because the business hadn't rolled over to chip & pin and were exempt from requiring *you* from entering it.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So the US is still 10-15 years behind Canada then is what you're saying. Up here if you don't enter a pin, you can't complete the transaction. I also mentioned the cloning bit in my comment, which makes the original posters point about "omg chip & pin is a failure, it was all their fault" again worthless. Chip & pin didn't fail in that case which is what they were trying to make as a point.
Re: So full of shit (Score:1)
In the US, very few chip cards come with chip PIN's (these are distinct from credit card ATM PIN's for cash advances); most have you sign something or nothing at all.
Re: (Score:3)
In the US, very few chip cards come with chip PIN's (these are distinct from credit card ATM PIN's for cash advances); most have you sign something or nothing at all.
Here's how it works up here. Bank card + pin = direct withdrawal from your bank account(see Interac system). CC, again requires a pin. CC+Pin = billing directly to your CC. You don't sign for things up here unless there's a widespread terminal failure and the company still has an old fashioned carbon-copy style credit device available.
Bad assumption! (Score:1)
Most USA issued CC's are chip and signature. No PIN is required.
Re: (Score:1)
No, its extremely useful. The fraud rate using stolen physical cards is fairly low. What the CC companies and issuers were really worried about were the data breaches at major retailers that were exposing 100's of thousands or millions of credit card numbers at a time. Once the numbers were stolen, generating fake cards and going shopping was very easy. Chip cards prevent that type of fraud. For consumers, the lack of a PIN means that the issuer covers you for losses if you loose your card. With Chip + PIN,
Re: (Score:2)
Signatures aren't required any more.
https://www.creditcards.com/cr... [creditcards.com]
Re: (Score:2)
That’s why restaurants use portable card terminals. The card never leaves your sight.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh? And what kind of illicit business is that?
Re: (Score:2)
"Please- if you want to get rid of your crypto spend it at my business!"
>wants people to spend their crypto at their business
>doesn't reveal what that business might be
Sounds more like you're the fraud.
Re: (Score:2)
credit cards and crypto exclusively
you have a weird understanding of the word exclusively
Re: (Score:2)
to the exclusion of others; only; solely.
By defining a group of payment methods that they accept "exclusively," they are simultaneously defining the group of payment methods that they do NOT accept (i.e. everything else).
Well, yea... (Score:2)
"Martha? Would you ring up Woodrow 2-4-2 and ask the president of the bank to wire $10,000 to Sparky up in Reno out of my account? It's 5-4-7-9. Thanks!
I call that (Score:2)
Just my 2 cents
Re: (Score:2)
If you didn't realize, Visa is part of the group that rolled out chip cards (EMV - Europay, MasterCard, and Visa) in the first place. They are still trying to convince the merchants and processors that are dragging their heels, because that's what people here always seem to do. Everyone is still in denial that chip cards are an important transition, let alone adding a pin.
Re: (Score:2)
For the bank info, the problem is that account numbers are treated as the sacred piece of info. You pull money with a routing and account number and protect those numbers like a credit card number. Everywhere else, banking works on a push basis where the account number is merely a destination. It's all about legacy systems and backward compatibility.
Re: (Score:2)
cards are starting to get old now
I use Android Pay. As far as the terminal is concerned, my phone is a Visa Paywave card.
While all the terminals in New Zealand support NFC, a lot of merchants don't have the option enabled as the transaction fees are lightly higher. Some don't accept credit cards at all, as debit cards have no transaction fees.
Chip and Sig was designed to target one thing (Score:1)
Chip and signature in the USA was designed to combat card skimming and cloning of mag stripes - it can't stop other kinds of fraud. Yes, it can help prevent fraud of stored data as chip data is different then mag stripe data - but the root of the fraud is cloned mag stripe data - often from skimmers.
If no terminals accept mag stripe, then cloned cards won't work. Someone can still copy the data off the front and back of card visually, and they can still clone the mag stripe. But then the fraud is reduced t
so the question is, visa.. (Score:1)
why the fuck haven't fees gone down?
It's easy to speed up the rollout (Score:2)
Shift the risk. Make merchants with no chip capability liable for fraud.
Good news! So fees will be 50% lower right? (Score:1)
I mean with 70% less fraud, surely they can reduce merchant fees from 3% to 2%?
Pay wave in the US? (Score:2)
I returned from a 10-year stint in Australia, where I stopped carrying cash, wrote only two checks, and for purchases under an amount set by the merchant -- $30 in some cases, $100 more typical -- simply tap the card, faster than cash. I looked into it here and the friction apparently was the cost of the chip. Apparently not. Anyone know what the heck is keeping tap-pay from becoming a thing if the chips are already on the cards?
As to card details being compromised for online purchases, hate PayPal all you
Re: (Score:2)
RFID is as secure as leaving your front door open and shouting 'Rob Me Now'.
Your card details can be read while the card is in your wallet and in your pocket.
That's where RFID secure wallets orRFID blocking cards come in.
SkimProt EMV and MagStripe cards protection (Score:1)
and undid those gains... (Score:2)