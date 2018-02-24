Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Visa Claims Chip Cards Reduced Fraud By 70% (arstechnica.com) 88

Posted by EditorDavid from the cashing-in-your-chips dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Ars Technica: Although only 59 percent of US storefronts have terminals that accept chip cards, fraud has dropped 70 percent from September 2015 to December 2017 for those retailers that have completed the chip upgrade, according to Visa.

There are a few ways to interpret those numbers. First, it seems like two years has resulted in staggeringly little progress in encouraging storefronts to shift from magnetic stripe to chip-embedded cards, given that in early 2016, 37 percent of US storefronts were able to process chip cards. On the other hand, fraud dropping 70 percent for retailers who install chip cards seems great. Chip-embedded cards aren't un-hackable, but they do make it harder to steal card numbers en masse as we saw in the Target's 2013 breach.

Visa Claims Chip Cards Reduced Fraud By 70%

  • Seems I heard that Oct the Chip Readers were mandatory. Seems not yet - can anyone fill in these blanks?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They aren't mandatory but they do charge higher fees to process the transaction if you don't use the chip. Online card purchases still act like swipe cards since all you have is the basic info so it's not like they can just force all transactions to work like using the chip.

    • They are not mandatory. BUT the retailer is now on the hook for fraud. Not the CC co. or the processor. The retailer also must buy the new equipment. If the CC co.s really wanted to stop fraud. They would provide the readers themselves. Payback would be less than a year.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Can I please have it this way instead? "Visa caused 70% of fraud by not implementing decades old system earlier than they did."

      The glass can be half empty.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by taustin ( 171655 )

      "Mandatory" is a very flexible term. Merchants can, in theory, still imprint cards with a knuckle buster and deposit those in the bank like checks.

      The actual rule is that if you don't use a chip card reader, and there's a dispute, the merchant pretty much automatically loses. For merchants who don't have problems with fraud to begin with, it's an expense they can easily do without.

      That's why the 59% that have adopted the new technology have produced such a disproportionate reduction in fraud: They're the on

  • Now we have one great place left for skimmers to set up: gas pumps. I have yet to see one that is NFC capable or that included a chip reader.

    And in the past three years, I've had my card skimmed twice -- it's become annoying enough that I ended up relegating a single card to gas station use, so that when it gets skimmed again I won't need to cancel any sort of auto-pay setup against it.

    It's crazy to me that credit companies don't get stricter with gas station owners.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      Every gas station in Canada uses chip & pin, most were rolled out a year and change before it became mandatory up here. The real problem up here since everything is chip & pin is actually banks and ATM's that are owned by banks but deployed in variety stores and so on. Hitting banks is the big one right now, the fakes are getting damned elaborate too replacing the entire front bezel to pull the card data and pin.

    • I find it interesting to note that it's the year 2018 and humans are still working on ways to be able to conduct financial transactions without fraud or theft. There must be something that, how something that seems like it would be such a simple thing actually is not...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by taustin ( 171655 )

      I've seen gas pumps with NFC. More than once. Not universal yet, but it's getting more common.

      (I suspect it's because California is so oppressive to gas stations anyway that the pumps get replaced a lot more often than most places anyway.)

  • fraud has dropped 70 percent from September 2015 to December 2017 for those retailers that have completed the chip upgrade, according to Visa.

    For years credit card companies allowed people to be defrauded because it was cheaper for them. When they were forced to use better security they tell us "Surprise, it's more secure! Who knew? Nobody knew!" Assholes, all of them.

    • For years credit card companies allowed people to be defrauded because it was cheaper for them.

      Actually, for years the major credit card companies have had zero-liability policies for fraud. Do you own/use a credit card?

  • "Martha? Would you ring up Woodrow 2-4-2 and ask the president of the bank to wire $10,000 to Sparky up in Reno out of my account? It's 5-4-7-9. Thanks!

  • what the bull leaves out in the pasture! I will dissect anything I purchase if I decide to! If I can not I do not want it in my life.

    Just my 2 cents ;)

  • Chip and signature in the USA was designed to combat card skimming and cloning of mag stripes - it can't stop other kinds of fraud. Yes, it can help prevent fraud of stored data as chip data is different then mag stripe data - but the root of the fraud is cloned mag stripe data - often from skimmers.

    If no terminals accept mag stripe, then cloned cards won't work. Someone can still copy the data off the front and back of card visually, and they can still clone the mag stripe. But then the fraud is reduced t

  • so the question is, visa.. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    why the fuck haven't fees gone down?

  • Shift the risk. Make merchants with no chip capability liable for fraud.

  • I mean with 70% less fraud, surely they can reduce merchant fees from 3% to 2%?

  • I returned from a 10-year stint in Australia, where I stopped carrying cash, wrote only two checks, and for purchases under an amount set by the merchant -- $30 in some cases, $100 more typical -- simply tap the card, faster than cash. I looked into it here and the friction apparently was the cost of the chip. Apparently not. Anyone know what the heck is keeping tap-pay from becoming a thing if the chips are already on the cards?

    As to card details being compromised for online purchases, hate PayPal all you

  • There is a Bulgarian startup that offers users the ability to use only the EMV chip and bypass the magnetic strip. I have officially aksed all banks on their opinion of this product, and received emails from maybe 1 or 2 banks only, that were sketchy. My main question was if my card has both an EMV chip and a magnetic stripe - if i block the stripe with SkimProt does this invalidate my card in some way, could it cause issues with ATMs etc. Nobody bothered to answer me, so i simply went and got a card with O
  • with the rollout of contactless pickpocketing.

