NRA Gives Ajit Pai 'Courage Award' and Gun For 'Saving the Internet' (arstechnica.com) 26
The National Rifle Association (NRA) today gave its Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire Award to Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. "Pai was about to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland when the award presentation seemed to catch him by surprise," reports Ars Technica. "The award is a handmade long gun that could not be brought on stage, so it will be housed in the NRA museum until Pai can receive it." From the report: "Ajit Pai, as you probably already know, saved the Internet," American Conservative Union (ACU) Executive Director Dan Schneider told the audience. The ACU is the host of CPAC; Schneider made a few more remarks praising Pai before handing the award presentation over to NRA board member Carolyn Meadows. Pai "fought to preserve your free speech rights" as a member of the FCC's Republican minority during the Obama administration, Schneider said. Pai "fought and won against all odds, but the Obama administration had some curveballs and they implemented these regulations to take over the Internet." "As soon as President Trump came into office, President Trump asked Ajit Pai to liberate the Internet and give it back to you," Schneider added. "Ajit Pai is the most courageous, heroic person that I know."
The signature achievement that helped Pai win the NRA courage award came in December when the FCC voted to eliminate net neutrality rules. The rules, which are technically still on the books for a while longer, prohibited Internet service providers from blocking and throttling lawful Internet traffic and from charging online services for prioritization. Schneider did not explain how eliminating net neutrality rules preserved anyone's "free speech rights." Right Wing Watch posted a video of the ceremony.
Wow (Score:3)
Just wow. I really hope these motherfuckers have a good view of each other when they're burning in hell.
I'm sorry to say, (Score:2)
that I honestly laughed at this. It came across so powerfully as a funny parody, and I found myself laughing both before and after I realized that they're actually fucking serious. There are no words. Stick a fork in the ass of American social discourse and turn it over, because it is well and truly done.
Double whammy. (Score:2)
Get to demonize both things in 1 shot!
Too bad hardly anyone is willing to have an honest discussion about either of those subjects (let alone many others), more interested in 'scoring points' and 'winning' somehow.
Or even just stopping all discussion, that seems to happen alot lately too.
Okay, now they're just trolling us (Score:1)
What's next, a lifetime achievement award for Harvey Weinstein?
Yes, stick to your purpose (Score:2)
I can't imagine why the NRA would do this. The NRA has a very specific purpose. Well actually there are two NRA groups, each with a specific purpose. One does gun-related safety training and such, the other defends the second amendment in the political arena. Neither has any business taking a stand on any particular regulations related to things around principles of network neutrality. It's not what they were created and funded to do.
Where's the satire tag? (Score:2)
This is satire right? Isn't it? I keep looking for the tag but I can't find it.
Early April Fools prank? No? FFS what is going on?
Re: (Score:2)
Oh... they're just trolling us right? They weren't serious... they couldn't be. Right?
This is Why... (Score:2)
...a lot of gun owners don't like the NRA. They seem to think the R stands for Republican.
All Hail Mesh Nets and Rifles (Score:1)
Not The Onion? (Score:2)
At first I thought this had to be an Onion piece. The two most corrupt dirtbags, in the most corrupt political system outside a third world dictatorship, giving each other a hand job at CPAC.
This is the pathetic level to which conservatives have sunk.
Guns, the obvious solution (Score:2)
What does the NRA have to do with the FCC? (Score:2)
AFACT, absolutely nothing, other than that they both hold policy positions that antagonize liberals.
The fact that they are giving each other awards suggests to me that the only thing holding the Republican Party together these days is their collective urge to "piss on the other team".
Fun, in a sort of Lord-of-the-Flies, junior-high-locker-room-towel-snapping sort of way, but not exactly a viable long-term philosophy for running a first-world country. Hopefully when the Republicans get their asses handed to
In case anyone's wondering... (Score:2)