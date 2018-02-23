Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


NRA Gives Ajit Pai 'Courage Award' and Gun For 'Saving the Internet'

Posted by BeauHD
The National Rifle Association (NRA) today gave its Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire Award to Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. "Pai was about to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland when the award presentation seemed to catch him by surprise," reports Ars Technica. "The award is a handmade long gun that could not be brought on stage, so it will be housed in the NRA museum until Pai can receive it." From the report: "Ajit Pai, as you probably already know, saved the Internet," American Conservative Union (ACU) Executive Director Dan Schneider told the audience. The ACU is the host of CPAC; Schneider made a few more remarks praising Pai before handing the award presentation over to NRA board member Carolyn Meadows. Pai "fought to preserve your free speech rights" as a member of the FCC's Republican minority during the Obama administration, Schneider said. Pai "fought and won against all odds, but the Obama administration had some curveballs and they implemented these regulations to take over the Internet." "As soon as President Trump came into office, President Trump asked Ajit Pai to liberate the Internet and give it back to you," Schneider added. "Ajit Pai is the most courageous, heroic person that I know."

The signature achievement that helped Pai win the NRA courage award came in December when the FCC voted to eliminate net neutrality rules. The rules, which are technically still on the books for a while longer, prohibited Internet service providers from blocking and throttling lawful Internet traffic and from charging online services for prioritization. Schneider did not explain how eliminating net neutrality rules preserved anyone's "free speech rights." Right Wing Watch posted a video of the ceremony.

  • Wow (Score:3)

    by Mister Transistor ( 259842 ) on Friday February 23, 2018 @09:12PM (#56179803) Journal

    Just wow. I really hope these motherfuckers have a good view of each other when they're burning in hell.

  • that I honestly laughed at this. It came across so powerfully as a funny parody, and I found myself laughing both before and after I realized that they're actually fucking serious. There are no words. Stick a fork in the ass of American social discourse and turn it over, because it is well and truly done.

  • Get to demonize both things in 1 shot!

    Too bad hardly anyone is willing to have an honest discussion about either of those subjects (let alone many others), more interested in 'scoring points' and 'winning' somehow.

    Or even just stopping all discussion, that seems to happen alot lately too.

  • What's next, a lifetime achievement award for Harvey Weinstein?

  • This is satire right? Isn't it? I keep looking for the tag but I can't find it.
    Early April Fools prank? No? FFS what is going on?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jep77 ( 1357465 )

      Oh... they're just trolling us right? They weren't serious... they couldn't be. Right?

  • ...a lot of gun owners don't like the NRA. They seem to think the R stands for Republican.

  • Literally could not get more American. Ending net neutrality means increasing incentive for people to build mesh nets, crush cable and cellphone monopolies, and make it borderline if not actually impossible to spy on people. The fact he's going to arm teachers, thereby removing the overwhelming majority of gun-free zones in the US, is fucking amazing. For the first time in my life we have a leader who is genuinely enhancing freedom and liberty instead of ceding authority to foreigners like the abominatio

  • At first I thought this had to be an Onion piece. The two most corrupt dirtbags, in the most corrupt political system outside a third world dictatorship, giving each other a hand job at CPAC.

    This is the pathetic level to which conservatives have sunk.

  • It should be obvious by now that guns didn't save our net neutrality, nor have they been saving us from a steady erosion of rights and freedom. Unfortunately, the fact this isn't obvious to many is the reason we have the problem. If things keep going this way, in 50 years autonomous weapon systems will render guns completely worthless with respect to resisting the government which was supposed to be the point.

  • AFACT, absolutely nothing, other than that they both hold policy positions that antagonize liberals.

    The fact that they are giving each other awards suggests to me that the only thing holding the Republican Party together these days is their collective urge to "piss on the other team".

    Fun, in a sort of Lord-of-the-Flies, junior-high-locker-room-towel-snapping sort of way, but not exactly a viable long-term philosophy for running a first-world country. Hopefully when the Republicans get their asses handed to

  • ...the NRA exists neither to support your right to defend yourself nor a free internet (as they just soundly demonstrated); they're a well-known astroturfing organization; just as PETA's real role is to make animal lovers look like retarded psychos, the NRA's role is anything but what people think. Donate to the Gun Owners of America or Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership.

