Mines Linked to Child Labor Are Thriving in Rush for Car Batteries (bloomberg.com) 80

Posted by msmash from the dirty-job dept.
Metal vital to many electric vehicles has tripled in 18 months. From a report: The appetite for electric cars is driving a boom in small-scale cobalt production in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where some mines have been found to be dangerous and employ child labor. Production from so-called artisanal mines probably rose by at least half last year, according to the estimates of officials at three of the biggest international suppliers of the metal, who asked not to be named because they're not authorized to speak on the matter. State-owned miner Gecamines estimates artisanal output accounted for as much as a quarter of the country's total production in 2017. That's a concern for carmakers from Volkswagen to Tesla, who are seeking to secure long-term supplies of the battery ingredient but don't want to be enmeshed in a scandal about unethical mining practices.

Tech giants including Apple and Microsoft endured bad publicity after a 2016 Amnesty International report said children were being sent down some Congolese mines to dig for cobalt destined for their gadgets. Pit and tunnel collapses killed dozens of workers in 2015, the advocacy group said. Cobalt has tripled in value in the last 18 months as the rise of electric vehicles intensifies competition for scarce resources. Two-thirds of the world's supply comes from Congo, the second-poorest nation. The boom in the metal, currently trading above $80,000 a metric ton, has triggered more mining in the cobalt-rich Katanga region, where sprawling hand-dug mines dot the landscape, and searching for ore is as commonplace as farming.

  • Conflict-Free Batteries for Everyone!

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sycodon ( 149926 )

      Hey, at least children won't be dying of Global Warming, right?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by e3m4n ( 947977 )

        I wonder what percentage of the cobalt in that mine is Cobalt-60. That's some particularly nasty shit with a 7.8MeV photon decay and a half-life of 5.27 years. They probably will die of cancer much faster than global climate consequences.

        • I wonder what percentage of the cobalt in that mine is Cobalt-60.

          Exactly 0%, since cobalt-60 doesn't occur in nature.

          • I wonder what percentage of the cobalt in that mine is Cobalt-60.

            Exactly 0%, since cobalt-60 doesn't occur in nature.

            What about Cobalt-Thorium-G?

        • Re: Next Big Social Cause (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          I wonder what percentage of the cobalt in that mine is Cobalt-60. That's some particularly nasty shit with a 7.8MeV photon decay and a half-life of 5.27 years. They probably will die of cancer much faster than global climate consequences.

          Wow, you started the paragraph admitting you don't know shit, and yet by the end you've concluded the horrible death of the children.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by e3m4n ( 947977 )

            you assume that there were no outside influences. How much iron exists near the cobalt? Iron-59 absorbing a neutron becomes iron-60 which then beta-minus decays (proton turns into a neutron) into cobalt-60. This happens all the time in nuclear plants. While its unlikely they are using nuclear power in the mine, the possibility of other radiological surveying existing is still possible. Most of those surveys use radioactive source material to expose materials to testing. Even a gamma-emitter could in turn c

        • The stuff has been down there for millions if not billions of life. Even if the star stuff was originally Cobalt-60, it's been more than 5 years.

          Unless you're a creationist of course, then Chernobyl wouldn't even measure against the background radiation from all the elements that haven't decayed yet.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by e3m4n ( 947977 )

            i guess you do not fully undestand half-life. Half-life is how long it takes for half of it to decay, not all of it. It takes 5 half-lives to to 'effectively' decay away. However, other nuclides decay up and down the chart all the time... neutron decay, proton->neutron decay, neutron->proton decay, etc. Then there are proton-> neutron etc. So there are plenty of things that can keep things around. Uranium-235 has a half-life of 700 million years, but the earth is 4.5 billion years old, yet uranium-

        • None, since with a ~5 year halflife, and billions of years, any meaningful amount of Cobalt-60 decayed *long* ago.

      • Re:Next Big Social Cause (Score:5, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @11:44AM (#56157674)

        Congo is sliding back into civil war. The last war there killed more than 4 million people, and was the world's deadliest conflict since WW2. Nearly all the casualties were civilians.

        In the last few weeks, fighting has flared up along the eastern border with Uganda and Rwanda. Thousands have died. The world has ignored it.

        Yet suddenly the media starts pretending to give a crap about the Congolese because they can put "Apple" and "Tesla" in the headline.

      • Hey, at least children won't be dying of Global Warming, right?

        Considering NOAA just got caught fudging the numbers again, I seriously doubt that was ever a real concern. That said, all-electric vehicles are definitely nicer because the smell of combustion engines is unpleasant and we're more or less fucked in the event of any oil supply disruption (for example, most of the oil we use in the US is refined in the southeastern US between a handful of refineries, if those were destroyed for whatever reason the whole system would collapse and even hording gas wouldn't do

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      The three suppliers who spoke to Bloomberg estimated Congo’s artisanal output at 10,000 to 20,000 tons last year.

      Congo’s Ministry of Mines estimates 86,923 tons of cobalt was produced last year. There are no exact data on how much of that cobalt is produced at artisanal mines, but the figure is about 13,000 tons higher than the output reported by the country’s industrial operators and published by the chamber of mines this month.

      Two-thirds of the world’s supply comes from Congo

      Math:

      • That's the case for a lot of these so called "rare earth metals" as well. They aren't particularly rare, but mining them can sometimes be a nasty business and isn't easy to do profitably, especially in nations that actually enforce environmental regulations. But if demand drives up prices, more mines are bound to be reopened.

  • they can move to foxcon Congo with the non kids working the mine.

  • I wonder how much of BIG FAT NOTHING will Muskie do about this?

  • Far better to have these children starve! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @11:25AM (#56157572)

    Don't get me wrong, children working in mines is horrible. However, they are working there because the alternatives are worse. Closing down these mines or sacking the children will not make their situation better, it will make it massively worse.

    Of course, that is too complex a situation for the media and for many people. Hence they demand that child labor be stopped and are thereby contributing to the evil.

    • Re:Far better to have these children starve! (Score:4, Informative)

      by Kokuyo ( 549451 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @11:39AM (#56157640) Journal

      Same thing with clothing production. If child labor, child prostitution and death are the only three options, then the child labor is suddenly looking pretty darn good.

      Of course shame on all of us that there are still places on the planet where those are the only options...

    • Re:Far better to have these children starve! (Score:4, Interesting)

      by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Tuesday February 20, 2018 @11:47AM (#56157700)
      I think people are demanding that American companies not profit from child labor. No it isn't our job to make the situation better for these people but we don't have to benefit from it either. If you really want to help these people, then you need do something very different than paying their masters.

    • Don't get me wrong, children working in mines is horrible. However, they are working there because the alternatives are worse. Closing down these mines or sacking the children will not make their situation better, it will make it massively worse.

      Of course, that is too complex a situation for the media and for many people. Hence they demand that child labor be stopped and are thereby contributing to the evil.

      "Pit and tunnel collapses killed dozens of workers in 2015..."

      Employing children is not the main issue. Employing children in dangerous fucking jobs is the issue that gets everyone fired up.

      Is every alternative truly worse?

      Are there no jobs that could be created within this booming cobalt mining industry to create safer working conditions and prevent starvation?

    • This isn't a complex situation. This isn't the 1800s let alone the 1600s. There is zero reason these kids are being sent to the mines. The alternatives are worse because the foreign policy of the leading nations makes it worse. You're just telling yourself (and everyone else) this clap trap to make yourself feel better about not solving the problem.

      It comes down to this quote [google.com]

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Shit holes are shit holes, blaming "leading nations" doesn't help. How do you fix shit holes? NGOs make it worse. USAID makes it worse. Giving money to a charity makes it worse (usually, Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross tend to actually ease suffering). The UN makes it much worse.

    • Closing down these mines or sacking the children

      You're missing the non-evil option: the mine could fire the children, hire their parents and pay them enough to feed their family. You know, like people do in civilized society.
      This would make the cobalt more expensive, but so what? There's a few grams of cobalt in a phone battery, you're not even going to notice a doubling in the price of cobalt.

    • Or, hear me out, have their parents work there so the kids do not have to. Yes, that would mean an increase in price.
      But many would rather have chrap whatever for whatever the cost.

  • With oil, the cost is the greenhouse gas effect, smog, and non-GHG emissions that are bad for breathing.

    With battery electric vehicles, the batteries and the source of power are the issue. And the only reason you need SO MANY batteries is because the batteries are just a storage vessel. There's no on-board power generation.

    With hydrogen, there's potential, but it's still complex. Hydrolyzers take up a bunch of power to split H2O and then require high-pressure containment to hold the hydrogen. Sure, y

  • Consumers today unfortunately don't see the true cost of what all their products are. If they did, I sometimes wonder how many things we could stomach. It also seems that unfortunately when something seems "too good to be true" it turns out that somewhere someone paid the price either in environmental damage, or in sheer human lives. I'm not really sure what the ultimate solution is, as consumers the best we can do is to try to be aware of how things are made / built and pick those which least destroy ou

  • ... to dig faster. I want to go out for a cruise in my Tesla.

