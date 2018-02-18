Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


A new technology uses artificial intelligence to generate synthetic images that can pass as real. From a report, shared by a reader (the link may be paywalled): The technology was developed by a team led by Hiroshi Ishikawa, a professor at Japan's Waseda University. It uses convolutional neural networks, a type of deep learning, to predict missing parts of images. The technology could be used in photo-editing apps. It can also be used to generate 3-D images from real 2-D images. The team at first prepared some 8 million images of real landscapes, human faces and other subjects. Using special software, the team generated numerous versions for each image, randomly adding artificial blanks of various shapes, sizes and positions. With all the data, the model took three months to learn how to predict the blanks so that it could fill them in and make the resultant images look identical to the originals. The model's learning algorithm first predicts and fills in blanks. It then evaluates how consistent the added part is with its surroundings.

New AI Model Fills in Blank Spots in Photos

  • It might be ok and awful at the same time. (Score:3)

    by Mal-2 ( 675116 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @09:50AM (#56146960) Homepage Journal

    I bet it will be pretty good in some contexts, and most likely an improvement overall compared to content-aware fills. However, when it completely falls on its face I bet it will be even funnier than the way content-aware fill blows up. Lower rate of occurrence, but much more hilarity when it happens.

    • However, when it completely falls on its face I bet it will be even funnier than the way content-aware fill blows up.

      I tried the prototype, and it filled all the holes with pictures and outrageously fake quoted statements from Donald and Hillary. The system must have been hacked by Russians already.

      The pictures will probably be updated really soon with pictures of the new presidential candidates, Oprah Winfrey and Zuckerberg.

  • The alternate headline is:

    Computer program analyzes data and based on that analysis invents new data that seems plausible to most people

  • Honestly, that's the first application I thought of if or when this tech becomes commonly available.

    Where it gets more scary is when it used to manipulate pictures that may be used in the future to ascertain the veracity of particular circumstances or events, possibly even for legal reasons.

  • Useless (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Photos and videos are becoming so easily manipulated that they will soon be useless as proof of anything.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 )

      Photos and videos are becoming so easily manipulated that they will soon be useless as proof of anything.

      This is nothing new. Photos have been manipulated from the time of their invention. The very act of pointing a camera in a particular direction manipulates the image and hence proof of something.

  • Not bad, but not great (Score:3)

    by lurker412 ( 706164 ) on Sunday February 18, 2018 @10:59AM (#56147186)
    The example shown in the linked article doesn't hold up under scrutiny. Look at the blue-green books on the center-right--the convergence of the shelves is wrong and the corner is not rendered correctly. Assuming this was a one-step edit, it's probably better than Photoshop's current content aware fill, but it still requires additional work to escape detection.

  • ...but not necessarily _be_ real.

    Depending on what's missing of a photo of Long John Silver, it might create one with 2 parrots and 2 eye flaps.

  • Hopefully this can be applied to anti-shake filters where existing solutions do a really poor job of inventing blurry missing data.

