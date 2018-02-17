Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses

Most Cities Would Welcome a Tech Billionaire, But Peter Thiel? (bloomberg.com) 140

Posted by msmash from the things-to-watch dept.
Sarah McBride, writing for Bloomberg: Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is moving to Los Angeles from San Francisco, adding another dose of legitimacy to a burgeoning startup scene in Southern California -- along with some controversy. The co-founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook, Thiel runs Founders Fund, one of the more-respected venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. He comes with a little baggage, though, including his staunch support for President Donald Trump, his secretive funding of the legal battle between Hulk Hogan and Gawker.com, and comments some people say have been derogatory toward women. "I'm not sure why Peter Thiel believes he'll receive a warmer reception on the L.A. tech scene than he's had in Silicon Valley," said Tracy DiNunzio, chief executive officer of Tradesy, a fashion-reselling company based in Santa Monica, California. "Our venture and startup ecosystem is fairly left-leaning."

Most Cities Would Welcome a Tech Billionaire, But Peter Thiel? More | Reply

Most Cities Would Welcome a Tech Billionaire, But Peter Thiel?

Comments Filter:

  • Why do his politics matter? (Score:3, Informative)

    by Ritz_Just_Ritz ( 883997 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @05:08PM (#56144436)

    If you're a startup and you need funding and you've got a demonstrably astute tech investor with a deep rolodex and sacks of money to invest, why do you care who he votes for?

    I certainly wouldn't.

    This politicization of every aspect of life is way out of hand.

    • That's like asking the medieval Catholic Church "why does everything have to be about religion?"

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Yes. We would ask that question today. Most leftists today would say that making everything about religion is foolish. Yet somehow they can make everything about politics.

    • Oh wait, I know this one! Because when you lay down with dogs you wake up with fleas.

      • Ok, the Trump association, I can sort of understand.

        But putting out of business a tabloid (with other questionable practices) that published a full sex tape of a celebrity without his consent (a sex tape which had no redeeming news value of any kind, other than the fact that some guy gave consent for his wife to have sex with a celebrity while he was videotaping it).

        How is that bad? Is the porn industry in LA really upset over this? Or is it the tabloids or the papparrazis?

    • why do you care who he votes for?

      Well, if your startup makes money, he makes money.

      Why would you want your own success inextricably enabling the success of a cunt?

    • Re:Why do his politics matter? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @05:25PM (#56144520)

      You don't care who he votes for. You do care what his involvement in your startup will mean for PR, partnering, hiring, acquisition and other aspects of business. He was an early and public supporter of Trump and bankrolled the anti-Gawker lawsuit. Because of this, him being involved in your company may make it harder to get other people's attention that you need.

      Or not. Maybe he'll help direct attention to your start up in a way that adds something.

      But you have to accept it will have both positives and negatives.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The anti-Gawker lawsuit? You mean the one concerning whether or not it is okay to publish someone's private sex tape after a judge had ordered it to be taken down? That anti-Gawker lawsuit?

        I don't know anything about the guy's politics, but that one sounds about right to me.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by pots ( 5047349 )
          The controversy surrounding the anti-Gawker lawsuit is not a defense of Gawker. Nobody liked Gawker. The controversy is that Thiel abused his money to bankrupt someone that he didn't like, over a personal vendetta. Hogan's position in that suit may have been justified, and note that it isn't Hogan getting flak for this, but without Thiel's money the suit would not have turned into what it was.

          Certainly the outcome was positive, but the method highlighted a major issue with out legal system. Namely that r

      • Re:Why do his politics matter? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @07:02PM (#56144978)
        So 25 years ago when GLBT people were still seen as "queer" by the majority, you would've been OK with businesses shunning people who were overtly pro-GLBT?

        70 years ago when interracial marriages were frowned upon by the majority, you would've been OK with businesses shunning interracial couples?

        100 years ago when women didn't have the right to vote, you would've been OK with businesses shunning people who thought women should be able to vote?

        160 years ago when slavery was the norm in half the country, you would've been OK with businesses shunning anyone advocating freeing the slaves?

        See, the problem with basing acceptance on what's deemed "normal" by the masses is that "normal" changes over time. People are fickle, and tend to follow what's popular, not necessarily what's right. What's normal today won't be what's normal 25, 50, 100 years from now.

        Democracy's strength doesn't come from the majority imposing its will upon the minority. Its strength comes from allowing a wide variety of viewpoints to coexist. That allows it to find and take advantage of better ideas more quickly. Other systems of government may not even consider that idea because they've suppressed and subjugated the minority who would've brought it up for consideration. Minorities like people who were anti-slavery in the early 1800s, pro women's suffrage in the late 1800s, for racial integration in the first half of the 20th century, and opposed to discrimination against GLBT people in the second half of the 20th century.

        Democracy's strength comes from preserving that minority, even if you disagree with it. Especially if you disagree with it. If democracy hadn't protected people with those ideas when they were unpopular, those reforms never would've happened. That's why we don't discriminate against people based on how they voted (secret ballot), or their political opinions, or their religious views, or their race, or gender, or a myriad of other things which simply aren't relevant to running a business. Sure if you don't like that racist, you don't have to go camping with him. But discriminating against people in an activity which is completely orthogonal to the reason you dislike them - that is destroying the fundamental basis of democracy.

        The whole point of democracy is protecting and preserving people's right to disagree. Advocating discrimination against people who hold a different opinion than yours, for no other reason than because they hold a different opinion, makes you a bigot. What, you thought that term only applied to racists? Perhaps you should look up its definition in the dictionary [merriam-webster.com]. Take away the right to disagree (while still living a normal life) and you've gutted democracy.

        Tolerance doesn't mean accepting only people who hold the same beliefs you do. It means accepting and coexisting with and even defending people who hold different beliefs than you do.

        "'I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." - Evelyn Beatrice Hall

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by w3woody ( 44457 )

          The problem, both with your examples and with your argument, is that they mix morality and money.

          Now I'm all for morality. God knows I've been a strong supporter of LGBT causes and my (Scots-Irish) father in another era spent some of his misspent youth in Memphis protesting for black equality. I'm also all for money--and using money to build an organization, to hire people, to create wealth and to build something that adds to the economic gestalt. I'm even for consumers being picky with their money, decidi

      • >bankrolled the anti-Gawker lawsuit

        WHy suddenly people saying that like it was a bad thing to do?

        Gawker, that piece of shit tabloid sleezy crapball yellow crap deserved to die.

    • Re: (Score:1, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      There's absolutely nothing wrong with discriminating against conservatives. In fact, it's a very good thing. Deal with it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        Typical gutless passive-aggressive response from the left making such remarks while hiding behind AC.

      • Most "conservatives" today aren't really conservative by the classical definition. They are classical liberals. The Left usurped the term "liberal" when the label "progressive" got a bad reputation due to its association with socialism, fascism, eugenics, and racism in the early 20th century. They've worked really hard since then to push the worst of those associations onto the right, but originally everyone knew they were associated with the left, and "progressives" in particular.

        Ironic that when conserva

        • Re:Why do his politics matter? (Score:4, Insightful)

          by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @07:19PM (#56145042)

          Most "conservatives" today aren't really conservative by the classical definition. They are classical liberals.

          Libertarians are classical liberals. Conservatives are classical authoritarians. Classical liberals didn't build walls, start trade wars, vote for massive debt increases, and cozy up to foreign dictators.

          They've worked really hard since then to push the worst of those associations onto the right.

          They had a lot of help with that from the right.

          • When you're just working with a parody representation of a 'conservative' you'll come out with pronouncements like that. Try to grow up a little and stop simply relying on the stereotypes that are popular in your echo chamber.

            • Try to grow up a little and stop simply relying on the stereotypes

              I am not relying on stereotypes. I am relying on the official actions and stated policies of the party and their national leaders:

              A majority of the Republican party (74%) supports building the wall [pewresearch.org].

              Congressional Republicans just voted for a budget that adds $1.5 trillion to the national debt.

              Several Republicans have been indicted for colluding with Putin and Russian hackers.

              Does any of this sound like "classical liberalism"?

          • So it's conservatives that want to:

            Control what you eat (salt, beverage size, etc),
            Take away your guns,
            Indoctrinate your children in meaningless head-start programs as soon as they're potty-trained,
            Regulate waterways that only exist after heavy rains,
            Force everyone to buy healthcare coverage as dictated by government,
            Bans books from libraries because they deal factually with historic race relation,
            Etc?

            Think again

            • So it's conservatives that want to:

              Control what you eat (salt, beverage size, etc),
              Take away your guns,
              Indoctrinate your children in meaningless head-start programs as soon as they're potty-trained,
              Regulate waterways that only exist after heavy rains,
              Force everyone to buy healthcare coverage as dictated by government,
              Bans books from libraries because they deal factually with historic race relation,

              What's your point? Libertarians don't want to do any of those things either. But self-described "conservatives" want to do plenty of authoritarian crap that is the antithesis of "classical liberalism".

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by w3woody ( 44457 )

        As an aside, in the State of California, political affiliation and belief are protected classes.

        So, from a legal perspective, it is in fact illegal to discriminate against conservatives. Just as it is illegal to discriminate against liberals.

      • Says the fellow that can't imagine liberals remaining in the minority.

        If shunning conservatives is OK, then do is shunning liberals... "What's good for the goose..."

    • Concise an well said (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Craig Cruden ( 3592465 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @06:34PM (#56144862)
      Extremely well said and concise. Bringing into how we relate to people because of their personal politics (conservative vs liberal vs progressive vs socialist) is extremely toxic. If we cannot talk or do business with people that hold differing political views - the civility of society will only continue to decline.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      I certainly wouldn't.

      Which makes you scum, but does increase your chances of economic success. Perverted incentives at work.

    • Of my investors. Ever read the history of the Commodore Amiga? Jack Tramiel basically backed the engineers into a corner that let him take everything until Commodore road in and saved the day. Tech investors have a long history of screwing over start up. So yeah, I'd care who the guy voted for. Maybe I'd still risk it. But I'd be aware of the risk...

  • The real reason (Score:4, Funny)

    by u19925 ( 613350 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @05:29PM (#56144534)

    The real reason why he wants to move out of Silicon Valley is that he can't afford housing in this area. All others are just excuses.

  • in LA money is king, no matter what your views.

    In SF money is also king, but you don't have to like it.

  • "I'm not sure why Peter Thiel believes he'll receive a warmer reception on the L.A. tech scene than he's had in Silicon Valley," said Tracy DiNunzio

    Who?

    chief executive officer of Tradesy

    What?

    Yeah, I'm sure he like totally cares what she thinks.

  • Overt liberal bias much? (Score:3)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @06:01PM (#56144696)

    > He comes with a little baggage, though, including his staunch support for President Donald Trump,

    Since when is supporting the government "baggage"?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      Since when is supporting the government "baggage"?

      Since that part of our government is a piece of shit, that's since when.

    • Supporting Trump is not supporting the government, it is supporting a mentally unstable narcissist that cares for nothing but himself, and that reflects on Thiel, at least in the part of the community with brains.

  • Is always welcoming to entrepreneurs and has no state sales tax.

    To hell with California, come to a free country where you can do just about anything you want.

  • Thiel would not be a good fit for Los Angeles. He should come to Arizona, where we love his politics and where he would appreciate the lower rents and cost of housing for workers. The Phoenix area is a burgeoning tech scene that has grown up around Arizona State, Intel, Honeywell, and a host of newer and smaller tech enterprises. Hardly a Silicon Valley yet, but he can help make it one.

  • In the end I expect it will, because most people that have or want power or money use "decency" only for virtue signalling, but do not actually believe in it. Thiel may just be more honest in his evil than others. Which, paradoxically, makes him a little less evil.

  • ... that they are intolerant of any views other than their own.

  • Why would there be an article like this?

    "Our venture and startup ecosystem is fairly left-leaning."

    So intolerant then. If Peter Thiel wouldn't be welcomed because he's not like you, what does that make you? I guess it has finally become obvious to everyone how intolerant and exclusionary "left-leaning" cultures are.

  • Taxes (Score:2)

    by kenh ( 9056 )

    So he should stay in SF and not contribute to LA tax base?

  • is another woman's badge of honor

  • Isn't he a Kiwi? (Score:3)

    by ClarkMills ( 515300 ) on Saturday February 17, 2018 @10:01PM (#56145538)

    Peter Thiel is a New Zealand citizen [stuff.co.nz].

    I didn't vote for him... :)

Slashdot Top Deals

Our OS who art in CPU, UNIX be thy name. Thy programs run, thy syscalls done, In kernel as it is in user!

Close