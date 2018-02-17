Most Cities Would Welcome a Tech Billionaire, But Peter Thiel? (bloomberg.com) 140
Sarah McBride, writing for Bloomberg: Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is moving to Los Angeles from San Francisco, adding another dose of legitimacy to a burgeoning startup scene in Southern California -- along with some controversy. The co-founder of PayPal and an early investor in Facebook, Thiel runs Founders Fund, one of the more-respected venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. He comes with a little baggage, though, including his staunch support for President Donald Trump, his secretive funding of the legal battle between Hulk Hogan and Gawker.com, and comments some people say have been derogatory toward women. "I'm not sure why Peter Thiel believes he'll receive a warmer reception on the L.A. tech scene than he's had in Silicon Valley," said Tracy DiNunzio, chief executive officer of Tradesy, a fashion-reselling company based in Santa Monica, California. "Our venture and startup ecosystem is fairly left-leaning."
Why do conservatives insist on coming to California if it's such a shithole? It's the most liberal state in the country and SF and Silicon Valley are much further to the left and have been that way for the last century. Just make your own tech companies in the podunk flyover states you come from.
Stop trying to leech off our companies and our success. You aren't welcome here and, to be quite honest, you can't compete here. Be gracious that we subsidize your podunk state and stay out.
You subsidize them? Who builds your cars, grows your food, makes your clothes? Here's a hint - it's not f'ing you. Skipping over the fact that third world countries subsidize most of the developed world, in terms of actual tangible work, the "podunk" states you so despise do much more to maintain your standard of living than you think. Try heating your home or feeding your family with HTML5, AI, blockchain, or whatever it is you clowns rave about these days.
A bunch of retarded hicks that are easy to manipulate. Thanks Cleetus.
And the Committee to Re-elect Trump fires off their favorite line, which will ensure his victory in 2020.
You snowflakes are so funny.
If you are do HTML5 then you are in the same boat
Who builds your cars, grows your food, makes your clothes?
Last time I checked it was...Japan, Mexico, Vietnam.
IIRC, Mr. Thiel went to Stanford which is where it hooked up with some friends or acquaintances and together built a company that got him that fortune. So he's not exactly a new import into Silicon Valley.
Personally I wouldn't choose to live the lifestyle that working for Google etc forces on you, no matter what they paid me.
Apart from anything else, being surrounded by the obligatory bunch of neckbearded hipster millennials who all think they're "alternative" yet all look, dress, speak, think and act exactly the same, and all march lock-step according to extreme peecee liberal brainwashing, would drive me nuts.
You've had fun living on the industrial legacy of your state's early innovators, but it's not going to be easy to live like the Jetsons when today's California requires ten years of impact studies and a hundred-lawyer HR staff before you can back your Prius out of your own driveway.
If Sadat, used commas, they way you, do I'd say, it was, justified.
"If Sadat, used commas, they way you, do I'd say, it was, justified."
Alas, you have, a point.
:-)
It's an example, of the the use of the so called Shatnerian, comma. Indicates a pause, for dramatic, purposes.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Guy's a Trump troll who also bankrolled lawsuits against media whose main crime was breaking the law.
Fixed that for you.
And yet Gawker lost their court case.
Its weird how a not breaking the law gets a court to find against you.
Oh wait, you're wrong.
Why do his politics matter? (Score:3, Informative)
If you're a startup and you need funding and you've got a demonstrably astute tech investor with a deep rolodex and sacks of money to invest, why do you care who he votes for?
I certainly wouldn't.
This politicization of every aspect of life is way out of hand.
Yes. We would ask that question today. Most leftists today would say that making everything about religion is foolish. Yet somehow they can make everything about politics.
Ok, the Trump association, I can sort of understand.
But putting out of business a tabloid (with other questionable practices) that published a full sex tape of a celebrity without his consent (a sex tape which had no redeeming news value of any kind, other than the fact that some guy gave consent for his wife to have sex with a celebrity while he was videotaping it).
How is that bad? Is the porn industry in LA really upset over this? Or is it the tabloids or the papparrazis?
Re: (Score:1)
Well, if your startup makes money, he makes money.
Why would you want your own success inextricably enabling the success of a cunt?
Re:Why do his politics matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
You don't care who he votes for. You do care what his involvement in your startup will mean for PR, partnering, hiring, acquisition and other aspects of business. He was an early and public supporter of Trump and bankrolled the anti-Gawker lawsuit. Because of this, him being involved in your company may make it harder to get other people's attention that you need.
Or not. Maybe he'll help direct attention to your start up in a way that adds something.
But you have to accept it will have both positives and negatives.
The anti-Gawker lawsuit? You mean the one concerning whether or not it is okay to publish someone's private sex tape after a judge had ordered it to be taken down? That anti-Gawker lawsuit?
I don't know anything about the guy's politics, but that one sounds about right to me.
Certainly the outcome was positive, but the method highlighted a major issue with out legal system. Namely that r
Re:Why do his politics matter? (Score:5, Insightful)
70 years ago when interracial marriages were frowned upon by the majority, you would've been OK with businesses shunning interracial couples?
100 years ago when women didn't have the right to vote, you would've been OK with businesses shunning people who thought women should be able to vote?
160 years ago when slavery was the norm in half the country, you would've been OK with businesses shunning anyone advocating freeing the slaves?
See, the problem with basing acceptance on what's deemed "normal" by the masses is that "normal" changes over time. People are fickle, and tend to follow what's popular, not necessarily what's right. What's normal today won't be what's normal 25, 50, 100 years from now.
Democracy's strength doesn't come from the majority imposing its will upon the minority. Its strength comes from allowing a wide variety of viewpoints to coexist. That allows it to find and take advantage of better ideas more quickly. Other systems of government may not even consider that idea because they've suppressed and subjugated the minority who would've brought it up for consideration. Minorities like people who were anti-slavery in the early 1800s, pro women's suffrage in the late 1800s, for racial integration in the first half of the 20th century, and opposed to discrimination against GLBT people in the second half of the 20th century.
Democracy's strength comes from preserving that minority, even if you disagree with it. Especially if you disagree with it. If democracy hadn't protected people with those ideas when they were unpopular, those reforms never would've happened. That's why we don't discriminate against people based on how they voted (secret ballot), or their political opinions, or their religious views, or their race, or gender, or a myriad of other things which simply aren't relevant to running a business. Sure if you don't like that racist, you don't have to go camping with him. But discriminating against people in an activity which is completely orthogonal to the reason you dislike them - that is destroying the fundamental basis of democracy.
The whole point of democracy is protecting and preserving people's right to disagree. Advocating discrimination against people who hold a different opinion than yours, for no other reason than because they hold a different opinion, makes you a bigot. What, you thought that term only applied to racists? Perhaps you should look up its definition in the dictionary [merriam-webster.com]. Take away the right to disagree (while still living a normal life) and you've gutted democracy.
Tolerance doesn't mean accepting only people who hold the same beliefs you do. It means accepting and coexisting with and even defending people who hold different beliefs than you do.
"'I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." - Evelyn Beatrice Hall
The problem, both with your examples and with your argument, is that they mix morality and money.
Now I'm all for morality. God knows I've been a strong supporter of LGBT causes and my (Scots-Irish) father in another era spent some of his misspent youth in Memphis protesting for black equality. I'm also all for money--and using money to build an organization, to hire people, to create wealth and to build something that adds to the economic gestalt. I'm even for consumers being picky with their money, decidi
>bankrolled the anti-Gawker lawsuit
WHy suddenly people saying that like it was a bad thing to do?
Gawker, that piece of shit tabloid sleezy crapball yellow crap deserved to die.
Re: (Score:1, Insightful)
There's absolutely nothing wrong with discriminating against conservatives. In fact, it's a very good thing. Deal with it.
Typical gutless passive-aggressive response from the left making such remarks while hiding behind AC.
Most "conservatives" today aren't really conservative by the classical definition. They are classical liberals. The Left usurped the term "liberal" when the label "progressive" got a bad reputation due to its association with socialism, fascism, eugenics, and racism in the early 20th century. They've worked really hard since then to push the worst of those associations onto the right, but originally everyone knew they were associated with the left, and "progressives" in particular.
Ironic that when conservatives
Re:Why do his politics matter? (Score:4, Insightful)
Most "conservatives" today aren't really conservative by the classical definition. They are classical liberals.
Libertarians are classical liberals. Conservatives are classical authoritarians. Classical liberals didn't build walls, start trade wars, vote for massive debt increases, and cozy up to foreign dictators.
They've worked really hard since then to push the worst of those associations onto the right.
They had a lot of help with that from the right.
When you're just working with a parody representation of a 'conservative' you'll come out with pronouncements like that. Try to grow up a little and stop simply relying on the stereotypes that are popular in your echo chamber.
Try to grow up a little and stop simply relying on the stereotypes
I am not relying on stereotypes. I am relying on the official actions and stated policies of the party and their national leaders:
A majority of the Republican party (74%) supports building the wall [pewresearch.org].
Congressional Republicans just voted for a budget that adds $1.5 trillion to the national debt.
Several Republicans have been indicted for colluding with Putin and Russian hackers.
Does any of this sound like "classical liberalism"?
Re: Why do his politics matter? (Score:3)
So it's conservatives that want to:
Control what you eat (salt, beverage size, etc),
Take away your guns,
Indoctrinate your children in meaningless head-start programs as soon as they're potty-trained,
Regulate waterways that only exist after heavy rains,
Force everyone to buy healthcare coverage as dictated by government,
Bans books from libraries because they deal factually with historic race relation,
Etc?
Think again
So it's conservatives that want to:
Control what you eat (salt, beverage size, etc),
Take away your guns,
Indoctrinate your children in meaningless head-start programs as soon as they're potty-trained,
Regulate waterways that only exist after heavy rains,
Force everyone to buy healthcare coverage as dictated by government,
Bans books from libraries because they deal factually with historic race relation,
What's your point? Libertarians don't want to do any of those things either. But self-described "conservatives" want to do plenty of authoritarian crap that is the antithesis of "classical liberalism".
As an aside, in the State of California, political affiliation and belief are protected classes.
So, from a legal perspective, it is in fact illegal to discriminate against conservatives. Just as it is illegal to discriminate against liberals.
Re: Why do his politics matter? (Score:2)
Says the fellow that can't imagine liberals remaining in the minority.
If shunning conservatives is OK, then do is shunning liberals... "What's good for the goose..."
Concise an well said (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
I certainly wouldn't.
Which makes you scum, but does increase your chances of economic success. Perverted incentives at work.
I'd care about the character (Score:3)
Re:Ok? (Score:4, Insightful)
people need to stop suppressing the beliefs of others simply because you disagree with them.
The problem is that so many Leftists adamantly believe in an ideological/political structure that cannot hold up to logical, intellectually-honest debate or comparisons with others. If such were widely allowed in public discourse, they would not gain adherents and would lose nearly all support.
Strat
The real reason (Score:4, Funny)
The real reason why he wants to move out of Silicon Valley is that he can't afford housing in this area. All others are just excuses.
Of course LA will receive him better (Score:2)
in LA money is king, no matter what your views.
In SF money is also king, but you don't have to like it.
Plus, in LA there are more teenage boys whose blood Thiel can drink.
I'm sorry, Mr Thiel, you can't sue Slashdot because they ain't got shit.
Re:Of course LA will receive him better (Score:4, Interesting)
The story got a lot of traction and got repeated in the tech press and well known blogs, but after some tech journalists looked into it, it turned out to be bogus. [techcrunch.com] However, it's one of those things that seems to have stuck around probably because it's both interesting as well as silly.
Some bint who owns a dress shop (Score:2, Funny)
Who?
What?
Yeah, I'm sure he like totally cares what she thinks.
Overt liberal bias much? (Score:3)
> He comes with a little baggage, though, including his staunch support for President Donald Trump,
Since when is supporting the government "baggage"?
Re: (Score:2)
Supporting Trump is not supporting the government, it is supporting a mentally unstable narcissist that cares for nothing but himself, and that reflects on Thiel, at least in the part of the community with brains.
Texas... (Score:2)
Is always welcoming to entrepreneurs and has no state sales tax.
To hell with California, come to a free country where you can do just about anything you want.
I actually agree with the Politburo on this one (Score:2)
Thiel would not be a good fit for Los Angeles. He should come to Arizona, where we love his politics and where he would appreciate the lower rents and cost of housing for workers. The Phoenix area is a burgeoning tech scene that has grown up around Arizona State, Intel, Honeywell, and a host of newer and smaller tech enterprises. Hardly a Silicon Valley yet, but he can help make it one.
The advantage of gay neighbors is that their garage sales rock. Their stuff is higher quality, and it matches.
So the question is does money trump decency? (Score:2)
In the end I expect it will, because most people that have or want power or money use "decency" only for virtue signalling, but do not actually believe in it. Thiel may just be more honest in his evil than others. Which, paradoxically, makes him a little less evil.
Admission by liberals ... (Score:2)
... that they are intolerant of any views other than their own.
Tolerance (Score:2)
Why would there be an article like this?
"Our venture and startup ecosystem is fairly left-leaning."
So intolerant then. If Peter Thiel wouldn't be welcomed because he's not like you, what does that make you? I guess it has finally become obvious to everyone how intolerant and exclusionary "left-leaning" cultures are.
Taxes (Score:2)
So he should stay in SF and not contribute to LA tax base?
One woman's baggage (Score:2)
Isn't he a Kiwi? (Score:3)
Peter Thiel is a New Zealand citizen [stuff.co.nz].
I didn't vote for him...
:)
Yes, he owns property in New Zealand and was granted citizenship under controversial circumstances.
http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/... [radionz.co.nz]
http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/... [radionz.co.nz]
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/busi... [nzherald.co.nz]
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/medi... [nzherald.co.nz]
https://www.stuff.co.nz/nation... [stuff.co.nz]
But in Arizona, you can be a libertarian who golfs and hikes year round.