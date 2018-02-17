LinkedIn Users Will Soon Know What Jobs Pay Before Applying for Them (adweek.com) 40
LinkedIn just introduced a way to help its members avoid going through the interview process for jobs with salaries that do not meet their expectations. From a report: The professional network announced the rollout of Salary Insights, which will add estimated or expected salary ranges to open roles, getting the numbers either through salary ranges provided by employers or estimated ranges from data submitted by members. The feature will launch "in the coming weeks." Salary Insights marks the next step after LinkedIn Salary, which the professional network launched in November 2016 to provide its users with information on salaries, bonuses and equity data for specific job titles, as well as factors that impact those salaries, including experience, industry, company size, location and education level.
Not in Romania, they won't.
Employers never, ever post salary ranges, and employees are forbidden from telling them, or they can be fired.
Of course they'll be posted. "Negotiable", "According to experience" or everyone's favourite - "Market rate" .
I'll bet they'll complain that they can't get people, even though they're not prepared to do what it takes to get people and even if that costs nothing.
At least I'm assuming Romanians companies aren't on the whole aren't different from any other companies.
For Men/Women/Other (Score:1)
If a smaller percentage of women ask for a higher salary, then they'll effectively be applying a downward factor to themselves.
Other wise known as systemic patriarchy.
LinkedIn gaining relevance (Score:3)
This could be a pretty big change for LinkedIn. I forsee more people using it. I also think it could make corporations be wary and start using other services.
You ask me this feature would be a big relief. It is such enormous fun to be made to jump through all the flaming interview hoops only to find out that you are expected to work for a totally unacceptable salary. However, there are other tricks that employers use like offering a flat salary while they retain the option to make you work over time and weekends whenever they want to. At this one place I applied for a job they asked me how well I worked under pressure, I told them I'd finished a Comp Sci degree
This is one reason why it's good to be in California, where those clauses are always explicitly illegal.
Most people don't regularly write open source softwar
Yawn... (Score:3)
LinkedIn Users Will Soon Know What Jobs Pay Before Applying for Them
That's nice but what pisses me off the most about job interviews is not that, its being asked to a job interview and having a conversation something akin to the following:
.NET ... it seems your skill profile is incompatible with our requirements.
Interviewer: We are looking to replace Bob who left us recently. We are looking for a somebody who know <long list of APIs> and has recently worked on <insanely specific project description>, we really need a close fit on this.
Me: No, if I had it would say so in my CV.
Interviewer: So, do you know Microsoft
Me: No, if I did it would say so in my CV.
Interviewer: Do you have any Microsoft programming experience.
Me: No, if I had it would say so in my CV, in fact it says in my CV I have 10 years of Linux system programming experienece in C/C++.
Interviewer: Well I must say I'm rather disappointed, why did you even apply here?
Me: I was sent here by the person at the recruiting office who told me you wanted to interview me for a job because my CV matched what you were looking for.
Interviewer: Well,
Me: No shit stupid, **which my the common sense processor in my brain modifies to: This is true**.
Interviewer: Looks at his laptop screen and types something.
Me: Can I ask you something?
Interviewer: Sure, shoot?
Me: Did you even read my CV?
Interviewer: Scowls and does not answer.
You both got fucked by idiotic paper pushers. You by your 'recruiter' he by his HR drone.
He hadn't seen your resume until the interview started. HR had assured him, they had prefiltered for qualified applicants (read: 'filtered _out_ all qualified applicants').
HR is useless, recruiters are useless, but you know that. _All_ qualified applicants and good jobs are matched via the side door end runs around HR.
Watch out for recruiters that want to use 'the back door', unless you're into that kind of thing
Watch out for recruiters that want to use 'the back door', unless you're into that kind of thing... Some of those bastards will edit your resume (lying for you) before sending them out.
I disagree, I've had several Job interviews like this and I have two major issues with what happened. Firstly an interviewer should not interview anybody until he has read the CV. It does not take **that** long to read a damn CV. I was quite annoyed at these people for wasting my time by being too lazy to read my CV. Secondly the specification for an exact Bob replacement was so insanely specific it could only have been met if they'd had a backup tape of Bob's brain and then uploaded it into a Bob clone th
That is peculiar, as in many *more* interview situations, the interviewer can be put off if you are too interested in talking about benefits and salary before things are settled.
I recall once we had an entry position and one guy *really* put off the manager by asking about flexible hours and vacation too early. The kicker is the answers in practice would have been pretty good for the candidate, but the hiring manager made it sound rougher, largely because they were a bit frustrated by the asking. It was a
Well, one I don't know if that recruiter was for the company or a third party headhunter.
One time I was pulled in by a third party recruiter and the interviewer starts talking about skills from my resume I didn't recall. I asked to see their copy of my resume and the recruiter had *changed* it to say things to get me in the door,and I mentioned that and presented my actual resume. This was something the parent mentioned, that the recruiter can modify the CV on its way through.
This is bad news (Score:2)
The sharing of information is going to benefit employers and not prospective employees. All employers will be advertising the lower value, then during negotiation will increase the salary slightly. You won't see employers advertising the maximum they are willing to pay then negotiating down.
The end result? We'll see a trend of tech salaries moving lower.
Re:This is bad news (Score:4, Insightful)
All employers will be advertising the lower value
Any company that does that will get fewer and lower quality applicants.
This, I don't understand why a company does not publish salary as part of a job posting. You get to see this giant list of requirements of "What the company WANTS!" What they are willing to offer, eh, they make in extremely quiet like an employee would not be interested in that sort of thing.
I don't understand why a company does not publish salary as part of a job posting.
Because the salary offered depends on the candidate. My company is currently attempting to fill several developer positions. For the skill and experience we are seeking, we will likely pay about $150k in base salary. But if a bright but inexperienced youngling applies, we will offer significantly less. On the other hand, if Jeff Dean applies, we would be happy to go ten times higher. If we include the salary in the ad, the youngling shows up for the interview with unrealistic expectation, and Jeff Dean
The converse of that is people who would qualify for your high-end would end up having to troll though a bunch of low-paying positions where companies think they can get the same guy for 100K and they will probably be 9 listings in that 100K range for your 150K. What is this theoretical future employee going to do?
From my perspective, I hate job hunting for this exact reason. For positions that I would be interested I would apply 10 times, but only 1 that would fit my salary requirements. I might not even
The converse of that is people who would qualify for your high-end would end up having to troll though a bunch of low-paying positions
My "high end" is $1M or more. Do you really think I should say that in the hope that Jeff Dean is reading Craigslist ads? That would waste the time of far, far more people, since I would not offer a salary like that to the other 99.9999%.
Of course I could state a range, but that isn't really helpful either, since an applicant would have little idea where in that range they will be.
Some candidates put an "expected salary" on their resume, and that is helpful, especially if it is reasonable and consistent w
Any company that does that will get fewer and lower quality applicants.
High quality applications are primarily internal referrals. Linkedin is used to fill out reqs in a department.
Also lots of excellent and hard working technical people are bad at negotiating. It's not unusual to have a few of the best people on staff being paid average or even below average.
Glassdoor (Score:3)
Salary commensurate with experience? (Score:1)
HR droid: Okay you're making X now. We can offer
Me: No, I make X now and I get variable comp too on top of that. Salary is salary, variable comp is variable comp. Eight out of eight quarters is nice. Do you want to put a guarantee in writing about the next eight, ten, or twenty quarters.
HR droid: Er,
Glassdoor... (Score:2)
Glassdoor offers this same facility. Of the jobs that do provide a salary, most are estimated. When you request the salary range from the job's poster, it seems you never get an update.
If LI is going to roll this out, they should REQUIRE that posters provide a salary range. And, when people interview and are told what the job really pays, those individuals should be permitted to report the real salary. If there is a major discrepancy after multiple updates by interviewees, flag the original job posting
Employers would leave (Score:1)
Wouldn't this just make employers leave LinkedIn, so that applicants can't know what the expected salary is so they can low-ball ?
Wouldn't this just make employers leave LinkedIn, so that applicants can't know what the expected salary is so they can low-ball ?
That would work about as well as not posting the salary. Thing is prospective employees want to know the salary whether or not a company is on linked in. A lot of us have had recruiters do the hard sell, butter us up then offer something like half (or less! my record was under 1/3) of what we're currently making.
Prospective employers like to talk about all the interesting projec
Wait... LinkedIn is for jobs? I always thought it was a game where you have to hit "Accept" for people you know and like, and "Ignore" for the thousands of foreigners you've never met.