Scientists Are Failing To Replicate AI Studies (sciencemag.org) 76
The booming field of artificial intelligence (AI) is grappling with a replication crisis, much like the ones that have afflicted psychology, medicine, and other fields over the past decade. From a report: AI researchers have found it difficult to reproduce many key results, and that is leading to a new conscientiousness about research methods and publication protocols. "I think people outside the field might assume that because we have code, reproducibility is kind of guaranteed," says Nicolas Rougier, a computational neuroscientist at France's National Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation in Bordeaux. "Far from it." Last week, at a meeting of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI) in New Orleans, Louisiana, reproducibility was on the agenda, with some teams diagnosing the problem -- and one laying out tools to mitigate it.
At least some of them [wikipedia.org] were artificially intelligent.
Science has a Replication [bbc.com] problem [wikipedia.org]
Science has a Replication [bbc.com] problem [wikipedia.org]
This is not really the same issue. Replication failures in the physical and social sciences are difficult to fix, since they are can be caused by small differences in data collection, experimental procedures, and statistical analysis. It is a hard problem.
Fixing the replication problem described in TFA is drop dead easy, since it has exactly two causes: closed data, and closed source. The fix? Reject any paper for publication if full source and data is not available. Science is based on openness, not
Marketing, economics, and social psychology aren't "Science", and medicine and biology only barely are.
That's known with the quality of graphics rendering. With floating-point data, there's a technique known as guardband bits. These are extra bits of precision that remain internally within the floating point logic units. These aren't mandatory, but protect against numerical instability with small values. This can be visualized by comparing simple color gradients
https://community.arm.com/grap... [arm.com]
For some calculations like CFD, any overflow in one grid cell will expand outwards to all the other grid cells quite
AI is an attempt to mimic the human thought process
This is no more true than claiming that the Boeing 747 was designed to mimic a hummingbird's flight process.
You seem to have no clue what this research area deals with. It is not intelligence, despite the misleading name. It is automation.
It's called Reproducible Research. Also yes, any scientist which doesn't practice is a hack. At best a semi-commercial researcher trying to pretend he is a scientist.
All scientific publications in this day and age should include the complete version controlled datasets and processing software as well as the lab notes. The latter not for reproducibility, but for true insight into the process which led to the results and to find potential avenues missed along the way. Storage is free, to stick to the traditional method of scientific dissemination at this point is only done because "science" has been turned into mockery. It's all about publish or perish, commercialization of software, trade secrets and patents
... promoting scientific progress isn't even a consideration for most.
There was no way to widely disseminate the massive amount of data underlying scientific research in Newton and Franklin's time.
Also math is not a science.
It was never really much better. Look as some famous assholes of science, like a guy called "Newton" or a fraudster called "Edison", for example.
The thing is, their code wouldn't suffice. You also need the training data set, the order in which the data was presented, the rewards issued, etc.
Even then, a lot of AI programs have a (pseudo) random element in them, so you wouldn't get the same results twice. Unless you used the same seed each time, which would rather defeat the purpose of the random number generator, as that's often supposed to allow you to generate a range of responses that are selected from, so it doesn't look deterministic.
Everything now is hype for headlines and continued funding
Not true. Most AI research is being done by tech giants (Google, Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, etc), where funding has nothing to do with "headlines".
The main incentive for these companies to publish is to help them attract talent. New graduates want to join a winning team.
Speaking of funding, I would dare to guess the most likely reason why they are not able to replicate results is they are doctoring outcomes to get desired results to get more money because there are big profits in AI. They are doctoring results when they include random good samples and exclude random bad samples. Keep in mind we are talking computers and generating a million samples from which you select 100 and claim, look it worked 100 times without discussing all the other failures is not good science.
So, they can't reproduce a test, like in medicine when you try to reproduce the spread of a virus...
Conclusion: IA is a virus, beware!
When I did Computer Science... (Score:3)
Random algorithms do not always produce the same answers. We like them for that reason.
It's a complexity problem, because it is too complex in the initial instance it produce unpredictable results. So how do you get a computer to learn how to communicate. You first look at the normal learning approach, take an adult from the forest and try to teach they how to communicate as an adult and you will have very poor outcomes, teach them as a child and you have good outcomes.
Indeed, The ever-repeated empty argument of the utterly clueless. Like Marvin "the idiot" Minsky liked to to claim that once computers have more transistors than humans have brain-cells, they will magically become intelligent. Well, that point has been passed a while ago and absolutely nothing happened. And nobody with a clue is the least bit surprised by that.
We can't even get the basics right.
Quite a few character, word, and speech recognition algorithms would disagree.
Very true. Also, calling an utterly dumb statistical classificator "AI" does not make it intelligent. I like the old terminology better where pattern recognition, planning algorithms, fuzzy database searches, etc. were just called "automation" an it was amply clear that they are not intelligent in any way. As to what is today called "strong AI", I fully agree that at this time we do not even know that it can be done and all available evidence pretty clearly indicates that it probably cannot be done.
AI is not real. No amount of wishing it make it real.
Artificial Intelligence != Human Intelligence. I think this is the important distinction.
Nevertheless, AI has achieved human-like qualities in many areas, and it is getting better. So I'd say it is indeed real. It's just not human.
I think they have mostly optimized away the results today, probably using some "advanced AI algorithms".
No surprise (Score:2)
This just shows that most of the published "results" are based on wishful thinking or outright lies. Happens always when people of mediocre skills become highly enthusiastic about a subject.
