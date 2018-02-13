Microsoft: We're Developing Blockchain ID System Starting With Our Authenticator App (zdnet.com) 18
Microsoft has revealed its plans to use blockchain distributed-ledger technologies to securely store and manage digital identities, starting with an experiment using the Microsoft Authenticator app. From a report: Microsoft reckons the technology holds promise as a superior alternative to people granting consent to dozens of apps and services and having their identity data spread across multiple providers. It highlights that with the existing model people don't have control over their identity data and are left exposed to data breaches and identity theft. Instead, people could store, control and access their identity in an encrypted digital hub, Microsoft explained. To achieve this goal, Microsoft has for the past year been incubating ideas for using blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies to create new types of decentralized digital identities.
If you have an authentication server why do you need or even want block chain. Furthermore if you want to distribute the authentication to many servers how do you control the authentication list if there's no proof of work. and if there's proof of work, then it gets expensive because that's why its called work
Either when mainstream media starts reporting about it or when MS starts to develop for it.
Blockchains are relevant for ledgers and logs (basically a secure utmp/wtmp). However, for authentication, it really doesn't help much.
Instead, MS would be better off designing an open protocol like RFC 6238 or RFC 4226, except using public/private keys as opposed to shared secrets, and having an open authenticator app for this.
From TFA: "Microsoft reckons the technology holds promise as a superior alternative to people granting consent to dozens of apps [...]"
I believe the intend is more related to authorization (knowing the user has given or been granted access to X resource) than authentication (identifying the user) in this case. Instead of querying some local database or black box API, a public ledger is shared and can be queried by anyone.
Storing identity information in a blockchain seems to be the hype in many sectors
I wonder if Microsoft is trying to get around a scaling problem. If every company on Earth switches to Office 365, and they're basically forcing everyone this way, then they will control at least a portion of identity/login for most of the world. They're doing this with Azure AD right now, with every company either in a cloud-based or federated trust with their own tenant. I'm sure Azure AD is designed in a way that there's no single point of attack that could leak all users' credentials, but maybe the poin