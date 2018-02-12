Energy Riches Fuel Bitcoin Craze For Speculation-shy Iceland (apnews.com) 66
Iceland is expected to use more energy "mining" bitcoins and other virtual currencies this year than it uses to power its homes. From a report: With massive amounts of electricity needed to run the computers that create bitcoins, large virtual currency companies have established a base in the North Atlantic island nation blessed with an abundance of renewable energy. The new industry's relatively sudden growth prompted lawmaker Smari McCarthy of Iceland's Pirate Party to suggest taxing the profits of bitcoin mines. The initiative is likely to be well received by Icelanders, who are skeptical of speculative financial ventures after the country's catastrophic 2008 banking crash. "Under normal circumstances, companies that are creating value in Iceland pay a certain amount of tax to the government," McCarthy told The Associated Press. "These companies are not doing that, and we might want to ask ourselves whether they should."
Millennials are 1000 times better than live beyond yo u reans baby boomers who have racked up 22 trillion in debt and are going to make their grandkids pay it off for them.
Right now to reach break even government spending we need 10% annual growth in tax revune. Instead we get tax cuts and vague promises. By 2040 the us government will be completely bankrupt at the current rate of spending vs income. As it sits now 25% of our federal budget goes to pay interest payments on debt. Not prinicipal just int
Right now to reach break even government spending we need 10% annual growth in tax revune. Instead we get tax cuts and vague promises. By 2040 the us government will be completely bankrupt at the current rate of spending vs income. As it sits now 25% of our federal budget goes to pay interest payments on debt. Not prinicipal just interest. That debt is primiarily owed to the be people of the USA.
Put that on perspective. That means if you earn $300k annually your interest payments are $88k and your principals is in millions.
There is no way out of this and that is 100% due to the lazy fucking stupid boomers
Meanwhile, back on earth you will find that in the US the current debt situation is squarely on the shoulders of the Obama administration. I guess from one perspective you're right. I believe Obama is a "baby boomer." The current administration is working on it but seems to meet with objections at every turn. Fortunately, they've already made some progress and still have 3 (maybe 7) more years
Once bit-coins were taken seriously they become a center of greed.
Capitalism itself isn't bad, but what is happening is the focus on acquiring wealth has exceeded the wish to produce anything.
People are already taxed on the profits they make from selling bitcoin...
Taxes are already levied on the hardware purchased for mining bitcoins, and the power consumed to operate the hardware.
Any extra tax which singles out bitcoin differently from any other legal activity
“We are spending tens or maybe hundreds of megawatts on producing something that has no tangible existence and no real use for humans outside the realm of financial speculation,” he said. “That can’t be good.”
There are MANY financial trading companies doing exactly the same thing, and have been doing so since long before bitcoin came into existence.
Get real, they will be tax haven based.
Not all locations have sales taxes, you don't think they bought their custom ASICs or GPUs in Iceland do you? Anyway I don't know how it works in the whole world but in the EU corporations don't pay sales taxes.
But will they be around for long enough for the generating capacity to be paid for?
Financial companies tend to be in it for the long term and their server power usage is nothing like that of bitcoin miners.
You're saying that if a corporation buys, for example, a desk, there's no VAT or sales tax in the price? That they would get a better price than an individual would?
Based on your long answer, short answer is in fact "no". You shouldn't lie and then debunk your own lie in next two lines.
Pretty much yes, it's slightly more complicated, some companies pay the tax and then claim it back.
https://www.investopedia.com/a... [investopedia.com]
But it does look like it can only be offset against vat charged to customers, so I guess these companies would simply have to buy from vat&sales tax-free regions like some areas in the US. They'd likely be paying sales tax based upon where the company making the hardware is based, they mostly won't be using middle men. Gamers Nexus was told by a GPU card manufacturer that t
But it does look like it can only be offset against vat charged to customers, so I guess these companies would simply have to buy from vat&sales tax-free regions like some areas in the US.
At least in the UK if you import stuff from outside the EU you need to pay VAT
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/va... [www.gov.uk]
If there's customs duty (tariff) you'd have to pay that too
https://www.gov.uk/goods-sent-... [www.gov.uk]
It's the same in other EU countries
https://travel.stackexchange.c... [stackexchange.com]
Incidentally personal belongings usual don't count. The rules on this are a bit vague though - I've flown all over the place with a laptop and no one has demanded VAT or duty on it. It's rumoured that so long as you don't have the original b
Value Added Tax (Score:2)
This is the properly worked out sales tax that Europe uses to raise a lot of revenue. Every company pays VAT on its inputs, charges it on what it sells, and sends the difference to the government. Bitcoin miners avoid this charge, so it is reasonable for the legislator to make this point.
Bitcoin miners avoid this charge, so it is reasonable for the legislator to make this point.
They don't.
They pay VAT and other taxes on electric power.
And they pay on the full earnings on the coins income or corportate tax.
They are in no way different than a 'true miner', fisher or farmer. None of them pays VAT on buying raw products, they simply 'get them' and 'sell them' and pay VAT on the sales.
Please start with looking up what VAT stands for. Value Added Tax. At each stage where value is added to the product stream, VAT is levied. Are you saying that bitcoins are worth no more than the power? That the company is mining them for giggles?
If a company makes alumium, their alumium sales are taxed as well as them paying corporate taxes. It should be no different with bitcoin mining.
Every bussiness where you create value 'from nothing', like fishing and farming, has VAT rates for the sold products that are actully not worth colecting as the oversight about it costs more than the VAT returns.
So you want to say: if you mine gold in Icelands and sell the gold you have to add VAT on the sale, and give it to the tax bureaus? If that is the case, bitcoin should be handled similarily (and the law actually most likely covers that already, so no law change required, or not?)
Every bussiness where you create value 'from nothing', like fishing and farming, has VAT rates for the sold products that are actully not worth colecting as the oversight about it costs more than the VAT returns.
Huh? VAT is just a percentage of (sale price - cost of goods). If cost of goods is zero (which is basically never true, but ignore that), then it's just a percentage of sale price. The only way this is "not worth collecting" is if the sale price is nothing, in which case those engaged in the business are going to have a hard time eating.
if you mine gold in Icelands and sell the gold you have to add VAT on the sale, and give it to the tax bureaus? If that is the case, bitcoin should be handled similarily
Sure. Cost of goods would be power, hardware, probably cost of leasing space, etc. (labor is not usually included in "cost of goods" for VAT purposes, as I understand it).
VAT is an attempt to ensure that ALL economic activity in an economy is taxed and makes a contribution. The alternative approach - of charging a purchase tax that is not recoverable at each stage in a product's creation gives a massive advantage to big firms that are vertically integrated over those who have to pay the tax at each stage. Note of course that many firms produce goods that are both sold to final consumers and to other firms; suggesting they don't charge other firms merely encourages the creati
People are already taxed on the profits they make from selling bitcoin...
Taxes are already levied on the hardware purchased for mining bitcoins, and the power consumed to operate the hardware.
Do you have citations for these claims? Do you have relevant links to icelandic law and policy to support your assertions?
No? Then shut up.
Any extra tax which singles out bitcoin differently from any other legal activity
A government may tax anything it wishes, consistent with its legal framework - so what's your point?
Crypto-currency mining is fly-by-night (Score:5, Insightful)
Iceland has every reason to be wary, mining algorithms and technological advancement ensure that whatever equipment you have will be obsolete soon enough. The crypto-mining company might still exist in a year or two but it might not. These companies run on a month-by-month basis and they'll happily up sticks and move to another country if the electricity is cheaper.
If they're not making sure that these crypto mining companies pay for the electricity generating equipment then they could easily be left with big generating capacity and no customers to use it and pay for the loans that were made to build it.
Re: (Score:2)
While there is some massive centralised hydro and thermal power generation in Iceland (they smelt bauxite to aluminium, which uses a lot of power), data centres - even for mining - in Iceland are nothing new;
Cryptocurrency uses a lot more power than a normal DC, though. Computation is what consumes power. My PC idles at about 100W but it will peak out at about 350W when GPU and GPU are busy. Your average server's CPU is near idle most of the time and it doesn't even have a GPU.
The only place it makes sense on a species level to be mining cryptocurrency is where we're already using resistive electrical heating. There's really no drawback to that plan. Different parts of the world have winter at different times,
The same could be said of you wasting energy reading a website.
True! However, I'm actually learning something here. Cryptocoins are burning cycles for the sake of it.
You probably even promote using SSL, which just adds extra energy consumption.
I actually think that's dumb for something like
/., except in principle. If all the traffic is encrypted, the traffic which needs to be encrypted stands out much less. It's sad that this is a consideration, but it is.
There were plans to connect the icelandic grid to the EU via Scottland
... however with the BREXIT going on tjose are on hold. They likely get reactivated after the Scotland went independent and rejoins the EU. That would in the long run give Scotland the option to beccome a majour power hub, based on interconnects to Icelands, Faroer and Norway - and their options to upgrade water and wind power significantly.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, most Icelanders are rather wary of that scheme. The big issue being that it will raise our power rates. It would be worth it if the revenue from those power sales would go to the general public (offsetting taxes), but we have way too much history with corporate dealmaking here to buy into such a story. The other issue is of course that it means a mass expansion of power generation infrastructure. If it were just wind and geo, I wouldn't have an issue, but (again, as history consistently tells)
Why would power prices go up if icelands decide to store and provide power for the EU?
Interesting that a ccountry that has less than twice the population of the mediocre town I live, can not gang up and gets its shit together like Icelands displayed during the last soccer world championships
:)
Power prices are much lower here than in mainland Europe. So they'd rather sell to mainland Europe than here, until prices go up enough here to match mainland Europe.
Oh, and to give you an idea of what Icelanders generally think of planning ahead: there's a place near where I live where there's bridge piers in the middle of a fjörd, but no bridge. And no road, either. Where you'd need a road to connect to the hypothetical bridge, there's houses on one side and businesses on the other, blocking any way to access it. They started building the bridge, then just changed their mind and put neighborhoods and businesses instead, and then later built a different bridge
Yeah, I'm sure that was the only reason. Odd though, I didn't realise the conductance of wires was affected by political boundaries.
Given the demographics it's much more likely that the UK will rejoin before that happens. If, indeed, they ever manage to actually leave in the first place.
The lack of conductivity of wires is grately overrated.
Right now, I'm as well of the opinion that the UK might not leace after all.
But: that will require interesting shifts in many things.
If the UK really exits, it is unlikely they rejoin in the near future. They basically don't fullfill any requirement for joining.
They basically don't fullfill any requirement for joining.
They are the fifth biggest economy in the world. That fact, and no other, should be sufficient for any organization of countries to want the UK as a member.
Schmeptical (Score:5, Informative)
Skeptical my arse, they made out like bandits.
It was their customers that lost out.
http://www.thisismoney.co.uk/m... [thisismoney.co.uk]
But the economy did take a nasty hit (Score:2)
In the short term a lot of people were very uncomfortable. True - they've recovered well and established the new (for them) industry of tourism which is very nice. But the real value of their economy, given the substantial fall in the value of their currency, is still damaged.
Why should a nation's population pay the price for a few bankers' gambling? Some people lost money, the people responsible for the crash went to prison, and the majority of the people weren't shouldered with a debt they had no say in creating.
What gets me about all of the Icesave nonsense is all you had to do was click through to the terms - just 1-2 clicks from the front page of the website about Icesave accounts - and it listed the insurers. The #1 insurer was a private fund. The #2 insurer was the British government (in the UK; the Dutch government in the Netherlands). It was explicitly spelled out! And indeed, that's how it should have been according to banking regulations; private funds were perfectly acceptable as the primary insurer, a
For a minute I thought you were talking about the Icelandic króna
;)
You can't do Folding@Home on a ASIC miner, which is probably what the Bitcoin miners are using. Mining Bitcoin on a CPU or GPU stopped being profitable years ago.
Without cryptocurrency, those ASIC's are just overpriced electric space heaters.
Cancer Genetics Crypto Coin (Score:3)
Need a crypto coin that is unlocked by doing processing for cancer genetic research. Probably no way to make it work but it would be nice if all this crypto coin mining processing went to something worthwhile.
> Probably no way to make it work
Well, IIRC there used to be some '@Home' calculation projects where they'd let the clients determine whether they'd been successful or not initially, but nothing mattered until it was confirmed by the central authority.
So... if you have a crypto that was able to do something similar to the already present distributed transaction confirmation requirements, it should be possible.
Then again, that's a guess based on superficial similarities between the tasks, not an answer b
https://foldingcoin.net/ [foldingcoin.net]
Incredibly inefficient. Electric heating is much more efficient when done with proper heating systems.
This would be like using rocket engines instead of ICEs in cars to drive around.
Cheap electricity to smelt aluminum (Score:2)
Is also cheap electricity to mine bitcoin.
Those nabobs whining about squandering renewables need to learn about Iceland's renewables. It's all hydro and geothermal. Use it, don't use it. The rivers still run, the ground is still hot.
People are going to mine bitcoin. Frankly I can't think of a better place to do it.
Mostly hydro. And if you don't use it, you don't dam up our beautiful river canyons.