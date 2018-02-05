A Look at Vaunt, Intel's Smart Glasses That Use Retinal Projection To Put a Display in Your Eyeball (theverge.com) 94
Chipmaker Intel is eyeing the smart glasses market, too. The Verge was invited to the company's lab where it got to play with Vaunt, a prototype of the company's smart glasses. The Vaunt looks very much like a normal pair of glasses, and uses retinal projection to put a display in your eyeball. The Verge: The most important parts of Intel's new Vaunt smart glasses are the pieces that were left out. There is no camera to creep people out, no button to push, no gesture area to swipe, no glowing LCD screen, no weird arm floating in front of the lens, no speaker, and no microphone (for now). From the outside, the Vaunt glasses look just like eyeglasses. When you're wearing them, you see a stream of information on what looks like a screen -- but it's actually being projected onto your retina.
Great, now I can get text messages sent directly to my eye! Seems fairly useless for anything more sophisticated than that, though.
This Internet thing sends electric mail? I can already send mail at the post office. Sounds pretty useless to me.
Great, now I can get ads sent directly to my eyes. FTFY.
Have you ever done a video chat and been a bit distracted by the participate never look at you? Rather, they are looking at their screen. It's just a bit strange and unnatural. It's like talking with someone who is looking at their coffee mug instead of you.
They need to make a display that has a video camera in the middle of it. Better yet, some sort of arrangement where the display figures out where the eyeballs of the participants are and makes that the focal point of the camera looking back. THEN video c
Long Live the Grammar Nazis!
I thought someone was doing that. Adding a pixel lens with every pixel in the display. So your monitor was the camera.
I haven't heard much about it in years though.
And as soon as this hits the market, I'm buying my last-forever monitors.
Found it. Apple has a patent application in 2009 and Samsung has one in 2015 to add a pixel into the LED pixels that captures light. It is one way they are doing fingerprint reader in the screen approaches.
So keep your eyes out they have been working g on tech like this for 9 years plus.
Fingerprint reader on the back is best anyway. Of more interest is the folding screen that Samsung just teased. A phone that folds out into a tablet...
So keep your eyes out they have been working g on tech like this for 9 years plus.
I see what you did there.
Never mind the texts, think of the porn!
A dot f--ing another dot.
Pong-like Porn.
Its true. And the sad thing is that we all know technology springs forth completely made, and is not done in incremental steps of progress. Basically it goes like this:
a) Farm idea from comment section on slashdot
b) Create fully working production model
c) Produce announcement
d) Check slashdot comments to see if you did a good job
e) PROFIT!
It'd be good for turn by turn directions.
"Great, now I can get text messages sent directly to my eye! Seems fairly useless for anything more sophisticated than that, though."
You young whippersnappers. We played space quest on a CGA cards on 160*100 16 color mode and we liked it.
CGA in 160x100, 16 color mode? (Score:2)
CGA in 160×100, 16 color mode [wikipedia.org].
Most awesome trick ever. Too bad it wasn't used more often, because the palettes available in 320x200 really sucked.
MCGA FTW!!!
400 x 150. Less space than a nomad. Lame. (Score:2)
This is pretty damn cool technology that will probably be mainstream in 5 years or less. Leave it to slashdot commenters to completely miss the big picture and pick apart some stupid technical detail.
The Apple watch has a screen resolution of 272x340, and many people find it to be useful. This is about 65% of that on the first try, but you don't have to look the 12 inches or so down to your wrist - it's just there in your eyes.
This would be very useful for any form of notification service - yes, your text messages, but also turn-by-turn navigation, news updates, email subjects, emergency services warnings, weather updates, etc.; things that people are buying smart watches for today (less the athletic r
Medical device. (Score:3)
First blindness lawsuit filed in 3.... 2... 1...
Just install a nice retina saver like flying toasters or GLFlury to keep retina burn in to a minimum while not in use.
intel I don't want them to read my mind! (Score:2)
intel I don't want them to read my mind!
intel I don't want them to read my mind!
Can I sell you a tinfoil hat?
What makes you think that the intelligence agencies that monitor virtually all unencrypted internet traffic even though 99.99999% of it is useless wouldn't wet their pants at the thought of doing the same to everyone's brains?
Don't you mean advertising agency?
Glasses even have predictive execution (Score:5, Funny)
I can predict that you're thinking about sex. Don't need no machine for that...
When you stare at a cup of coffee, it's generally the case you're thinking about getting more coffee, and whether or not that is a good idea. No technology required.
Sounds like a toy at the moment (Score:2)
Sounds more like a toy than something revolutionary at this point; but, I can easily see it evolving into something better. I will let overs pay the exorbitant early adopter fees and pick one up when it's only $50 more than a regular pair of glasses.
I'd also like to see the long term safety impact of wearing the glasses before being an adopter. So- I'm not getting them in the next 20 years. After that, maybe... but in 20 years we might be ready for something completely different entirely.
Why were they spending so much time talking about AI and stuff. Just make the glasses and let others decide what to build. I don't want Intel deciding how it works, i want the app i choose to decide that.
I'd also like to see the long term safety impact of wearing the glasses before being an adopter.
Yeah...I got that laser surgery for my eyes. Who knew that 20 years later, your eyeballs fall out?
I'd also like to see the long term safety impact of wearing the glasses before being an adopter.
Yeah...I got that laser surgery for my eyes. Who knew that 20 years later, your eyeballs fall out?
Obviously you're joking, but Lasik has turned out to be less successful than was expected early on. A lot of people do have very bad side-effects from Lasik. My sister-in-law is one of them. Side effects are bad enough that my wife is happy she never got it done. (coming from same gene pool and likely would have similar reactions).
Good idea (Score:5, Funny)
Having light directly hitting your retina is not unusual among people who can see.
Most people who can see end up no longer being able to see within 115 years of being born.
But only at night.
From the article (emphasis added):
VCSEL means Vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser.
* Wavelength of light
* Effective power
If the wavelength is not in the visible spectrum (especially ultraviolet) or the effective power, as it hits your retina (any section of it), is too high, then damage could occur. Doesn't matter if it's reflected light from the scene around you, or if it's literally projected an inch away from your eye.
Bug or feature? (Score:2)
Just remember to run a screensaver, otherwise you will have the "Intel Inside" logo forever burned into your vision.
I think there probably would be some idiots in Inte's marketing department that would regard that as a feature instead of a bug...
Just remember to run a screensaver, otherwise you will have the "Intel Inside" logo forever burned into your vision.
I think there probably would be some idiots in Inte's marketing department that would regard that as a feature instead of a bug...
Give it 20 years and the "Intel" inside your brain will make it so you can't delete the "Intel Inside" you see continuously in your vision. Hopefully, much like your nose, you will learn to not see it.
Down with KKKapitali$m!!! (Score:5, Insightful)
Yes, a perfectly valid use case — for any "blue collar" worker, whose hands may legitimately be dirty during work. Whoever he works for.
And then your inner Che Guevara tilted your hand and you went on an anti-Capitalism rant.
And a completely misguided rant it is, because auto-repair shops in the US are overwhelmingly privately owned [projectionhub.com]. With the exception of a few franchises (like Midas or Meineke) — and even those are usually owned by the franchisee — there is no CEO to speak of.
I don't see, where the "27/7" comes from, but we certainly should aim for being as productive as possible while we are working. If a simple electronic gizmo can help it — marvelous.
One word... (Score:2)
color
I assume that with the addition of a (very) low powered green and blue laser that it would be possible to have full color images displayed. Also, I assume that, on command perhaps, the images could show up on a larger more prominent portion of the "display" (like directly ahead). Presumably the default "minimized" mode could be achieved by keeping most of the image "black" most of the time.
That with ultra-miniaturized cameras and 3D sensors built into the frame of the glasses, should enable when desi
Microsoft used to be alone in throwing good money after bad.
Really? You don't remember the
.com bubble and the subsequent collapse of thousands of idiotic startups which never had a chance of being profitable despite VCs throwing good money at them? Or do you think Microsoft somehow was behind the funding of all those things?
eyeball tracking? (Score:2)
I trust Intel (Score:2)
... to screw this tech up somehow.
In it's current state the only way Intel can screw up the technology is by getting patents...so you're right, you can trust Intel to do that.
Finally (Score:4, Insightful)
Glasses+gaze detection+deepfake = X-Ray Specs
Childhood dreams: realised!
I share the sentiment, but there are two issues here:
1) Deepfakes put face of unattainable on naked body you can see. You will need quite the opposite here, which makes it a lot harder compute-wise
2) To get reasonable quality for few hundred pixel x few hundred pixel face you need days of specialized GPU time. To put retina-quality full body in realtime, you would probably need to rent entire Amazon cloud
For time being, it is a lot cheaper to just ask them to undress for money
;) So called 'Weinstein soluti
Eye health? (Score:3)
Didn't IBM abandon their tech that projected stuff onto your eyeballs back in the 90s because it ended up damaging your eyes?
Virtual Light (Score:2)
Javascript as the Vaunt Interface??? (Score:2)
I was somewhat surprised to see that the interface will be JS. I guess it will do the job, but it doesn't seem like a solution that will scale well when the technology goes forwards and more sophisticated graphics capabilities are required.
I have nothing against JavaScript except that it seems to be the default for intelligent operations without any regard to its capabilities, limitations and weirdness.
Could it be because an Android or iOS SDK would exclude Windows, making things awkward for Intel's relati
And why do you say that? Javascript can do some pretty impressive stuff these days - https://www.babylonjs.com/
Re: (Score:2)
Eyephone (Score:2)
EyePhone (Score:1)
Don't wear those! (Score:2)
It's a trap! [wikipedia.org]
Red and colorblindness (Score:2)
Looks interesting, but I'm not sure I'd be able to see the red very well, being among the 8% of men who have red-green colorblindness. One hopes they are considering that, but I didn't see it addressed in the article.
- Necron69
For me at least, fuck that. (Score:2)
Radioactive (Score:2)
The glasses, dey do nothing...