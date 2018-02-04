Crowdfunding Campaign Seeks a Fully Open Source Alternative to Citrix XenServer (kickstarter.com) 32
"Free/libre and 100% community backed version of XenServer," promises a new Kickstarter page, adding that "Our first prototype (and proof of concept) is already functional." Currently, XenServer is a turnkey virtualization platform, distributed as a distribution (based on CentOS). It comes with a feature rich toolstack, called XAPI. The vast majority of XenServer code is Open Source.
But since XenServer 7.3, Citrix removed a lot of features from it. The goal of XCP-ng is to make a fully community backed version of XenServer, without any feature restrictions. We also aim to create a real ecosystem, not depending on one company only. Simple equation: the more we are, the healthier is the environment.
The campaign reached its fundraising goal within a few hours, reports long-time Slashdot reader NoOnesMessiah, and within three days they'd already raised four times the needed amount and began unlocking their stretch goals.
Remember that when you're next in a hospital and need heart surgery. I don't know about you but I'd rather have someone specialized to the task.
Software development requires a specific skill set, time, and energy that not everyone has. Despite all that bullshit Bill Gates et al are spewing about everyone learning to code, not everyone can code. Even if they had the talent, they may not have the time to learn it on top of whatever else they're doing.
Your argument is breathtakingly ignorant, and a perfect example of the self-important attitude that keeps Linux and most other OSS projects from going mainstream.
To continue your analogy... Would you rather have a heart surgeon who learned his craft from a secret society using methods which have not been openly peer reviewed OR would you like a heart surgeon who studies all of the open literature on heart surgery and learns the best practices from his/her peers.
That's actually not the comparison I was making. I was trying to point out not everyone who uses software, has the time AND the energy AND the skill to also maintain software. A heart surgeon, for example, cares about medicine. They care about saving lives. It is a demanding job that already requires a lot of time and energy and skill to master, and that doesn't leave much room for software development.
But according to the GP, because they don't ALSO know how to do software development, said heart surge
But even with open source, the average user (who is not a programmer) still has no idea what their systems are doing.
I think this is accurate to a large extent, but I'd similarly argue that licensing is less relevant to such users as well; free-as-in-beer matters more to such users than free-as-in-freedom. It's possible that Xenserver 7.2 will continue to live for quite some time; bare metal hypervisors generally need updating less often than guest OSes (well, except Hyper-V). Xenserver is, for the most part, in competition with Proxmox, the free version of ESXi, the free version of Hyper-V Server, and of late, Docker in
The timing of the Spectre / Meltdown bug and the release of the new Xen Server 7.3 is certainly not fortuitious, along with the fact that they said they would not release the patch for 7.2 and lower.
They were probably informed in advance of the bugs and had the time to plan this mi
Bravo!
Pardon my ignorance on the topic but what can this offer that Linux's KVM cannot?
This page [linux-kvm.org] has KVM's "ToDo" list. A good number of items on that list are supported by Xen. In addition, KVM will not play well [if at all], with older CPUs made prior to extensions enabling virtualization.
KVM also doesn't work with Intel's Atom CPUs unless extensions are available.
KVM also doesn't work with Intel's Atom CPUs unless extensions are available.
It doesn't? In my last company we used an Atom C2000 and we used KVM/Libvirt to run VMs on it using Ubuntu 14.04. In fact we had one design win that depended on it.
You may be thinking of the feature (I forget the code name) that lets you virtual-ize PCI devices. It couldn't do that so you had to rely on the linux kernel bridge or OpenVSwitch.
I've run KVM and OpenStack (using KVM) on Atom based systems it definitly works.
Xen supports para-virtualization, which was built into the original GPL version of Xen and remains useful to approach "bare-metal" speed for the virtual machines. Much of the need for this has been reduced through the development of "docker", which can be treated much like a Xen based para-virtualized VM with instances of even lighter weight.
The very active CentOS Xen community has, as I've observed, been much larger and much more active than KVM in dealing with new server and guest environments. My informa
The virtio drivers provide paravirtualization for KVM. I don't know how they compare with Xen but it used to be quicker than VirtualBox.
Are those working well? I'd not tried them the last time I worked with KVM.
Paravirtualization is really only useful when the host CPU doesn't have the hardware necessary for virtualization. Since that is almost no x86 CPUs these days, the value of paravirtualization is low.
In addition, KVM supports Virtio drivers for network and disk drives, reducing the value of the paravirtualization approach even more.
"Paravirtualization is really only useful when the host CPU doesn't have the hardware necessary for virtualization."
That's not true. Paravirtualization can provide better performance in either case. From the virtio wiki [libvirt.org]
Excuse me, but "para-virtualization" is an optional feature and an effective performance enhancement for virtualization: Every virtualization technology supports hardware virtualization.
XenServer has a full set of tools and a comprehensive GUI for doing anything and everything with the host and VMs. And this is the free version. The Paid version is very generously priced and provides a few more really nice features.
The last time I tried using KVM, there wasn't a single decent management app for KVM that didn't also cost an absurd amount of money and still couldn't do everything that XenCenter/XenServer could do without extreme fiddling. Whether that's still the the case, I'm not sure.
I agree this would be a good thing... but I’m not sure Kickstarter is the way to go for something where you’d ideally want broad corporate backing, given Kickstarters have a habit of just disappearing with your money.
Of course I’m assuming people want this professionally. If it’s really the case that people want it for their home hobby servers, then Kickstarter is fine.
Really no one could come up with a better name than "XCP-ng"?
