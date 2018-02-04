Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Crowdfunding Campaign Seeks a Fully Open Source Alternative to Citrix XenServer (kickstarter.com) 32

Posted by EditorDavid from the wisdom-of-crowds dept.
"Free/libre and 100% community backed version of XenServer," promises a new Kickstarter page, adding that "Our first prototype (and proof of concept) is already functional." Currently, XenServer is a turnkey virtualization platform, distributed as a distribution (based on CentOS). It comes with a feature rich toolstack, called XAPI. The vast majority of XenServer code is Open Source.

But since XenServer 7.3, Citrix removed a lot of features from it. The goal of XCP-ng is to make a fully community backed version of XenServer, without any feature restrictions. We also aim to create a real ecosystem, not depending on one company only. Simple equation: the more we are, the healthier is the environment.
The campaign reached its fundraising goal within a few hours, reports long-time Slashdot reader NoOnesMessiah, and within three days they'd already raised four times the needed amount and began unlocking their stretch goals.

  • Nice (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @02:48PM (#56067061) Homepage Journal
    This is a good idea. I donated. If you don't have Open Source, you have no idea what your systems are doing. If the Intel debacle has taught us anything, it has taught us closed hardware is bad too.
    • Not only is this a good idea because you can investigate what your software does under he hood, but you also have the ability to remove those hardcoded limitations that Citrix forced down the throat of the free version users.

      The timing of the Spectre / Meltdown bug and the release of the new Xen Server 7.3 is certainly not fortuitious, along with the fact that they said they would not release the patch for 7.2 and lower.

      They were probably informed in advance of the bugs and had the time to plan this mi

  • Pardon my ignorance on the topic but what can this offer that Linux's KVM cannot?

    • This page [linux-kvm.org] has KVM's "ToDo" list. A good number of items on that list are supported by Xen. In addition, KVM will not play well [if at all], with older CPUs made prior to extensions enabling virtualization.

      KVM also doesn't work with Intel's Atom CPUs unless extensions are available.

      • Re:Why not KVM? (Score:4, Interesting)

        by AlanObject ( 3603453 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @03:35PM (#56067249)

        KVM also doesn't work with Intel's Atom CPUs unless extensions are available.

        It doesn't? In my last company we used an Atom C2000 and we used KVM/Libvirt to run VMs on it using Ubuntu 14.04. In fact we had one design win that depended on it.

        You may be thinking of the feature (I forget the code name) that lets you virtual-ize PCI devices. It couldn't do that so you had to rely on the linux kernel bridge or OpenVSwitch.

    • Xen supports para-virtualization, which was built into the original GPL version of Xen and remains useful to approach "bare-metal" speed for the virtual machines. Much of the need for this has been reduced through the development of "docker", which can be treated much like a Xen based para-virtualized VM with instances of even lighter weight.

      The very active CentOS Xen community has, as I've observed, been much larger and much more active than KVM in dealing with new server and guest environments. My informa

      • The virtio drivers provide paravirtualization for KVM. I don't know how they compare with Xen but it used to be quicker than VirtualBox.

      • Paravirtualization is really only useful when the host CPU doesn't have the hardware necessary for virtualization. Since that is almost no x86 CPUs these days, the value of paravirtualization is low.

        In addition, KVM supports Virtio drivers for network and disk drives, reducing the value of the paravirtualization approach even more.

        • "Paravirtualization is really only useful when the host CPU doesn't have the hardware necessary for virtualization."

          That's not true. Paravirtualization can provide better performance in either case. From the virtio wiki [libvirt.org]

          So-called "full virtualization" is a nice feature because it allows you to run any operating system virtualized. However, it's slow because the hypervisor has to emulate actual physical devices such as RTL8139 network cards . This emulation is both complicated and inefficient.

          Virtio is a v

    • XenServer has a full set of tools and a comprehensive GUI for doing anything and everything with the host and VMs. And this is the free version. The Paid version is very generously priced and provides a few more really nice features.

      The last time I tried using KVM, there wasn't a single decent management app for KVM that didn't also cost an absurd amount of money and still couldn't do everything that XenCenter/XenServer could do without extreme fiddling. Whether that's still the the case, I'm not sure.

  • A clear and easy path to migrate off Citrix ZenServer, once enough of the current features are duplicated. Making the whole thing 800-171 compliant would also open up a huge niche market.

    • I agree this would be a good thing... but I’m not sure Kickstarter is the way to go for something where you’d ideally want broad corporate backing, given Kickstarters have a habit of just disappearing with your money.

      Of course I’m assuming people want this professionally. If it’s really the case that people want it for their home hobby servers, then Kickstarter is fine.

  • That name though... (Score:3)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Sunday February 04, 2018 @04:29PM (#56067487)

    Really no one could come up with a better name than "XCP-ng"?

    • May I be the first to propose "Maude" on the grounds that you can pronounce it, spell check it, and have a reasonable chance of googling it. If you want to go the whole Ubuntu, then "Maniacal-Maude".

