Elon Musk's Boring Company Delivers $600 Flamethrower (theverge.com) 61
Last December, Boring Company CEO Elon Musk promised to sell a Boring Company-branded flamethrower after selling 50,000 Boring Company hats. Well, sure enough, 50,000 hats were sold and Musk is delivering on his promise. The Verge reports: Mark this down as one of the promises Elon delivers on, apparently, because it looks like the Boring Company flamethrower is here. Redditors in a few SpaceX, Boring Company, and Musk-related subreddits noticed earlier this week that the URL "boringcompany.com/flamethrower" started redirecting to a page with a password box. And at least one user was able to guess the original password, too: "flame." (It's since been changed.) Behind that password was a shop page that looks just like the one for The Boring Company's hat. But instead of a $20 cap, they found a preorder prompt for a $600 flamethrower. "Prototype pictured above," the listing reads. "Final production flamethrower will be better."
Plasma would be more appropriate (Score:3)
Why "flame"? This doesn't exactly work with the push against the carbon industries. Perhaps something like a plasma thrower would be more appropriate. You could generate that with electricity.
Maybe you could ionize the flame and accelerate it with an electric field as a compromise?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Remembered for the hat or the flamethrower?
Re: (Score:2)
"Tesla fan" is going to take on new connotations if it becomes trendy for them to carry around flamethrowers as a sign of support for Musk's companies.
Maybe it'll end up that Tesla fans start getting hired to run security, in the way that Hell's Angels used to be. Then we'll end up waking up one day reading about how 7 people were charred to death during a ruckus at a Radiohead concert...
Re: (Score:2)
Musk is doing this to drum up PR to get investors to keep buying stock in his companies which are unable to subsist on their own without the public dole.
As opposed to GM?
Re: (Score:2)
I expect he'll ultimately be remembered for taking generally-dismissed technologies, building PR campaigns styled after P.T. Barnum, and creating reasonably-successful companies using excitement to offset the extremely-high risk that led to the technologies being rejected the first time around.
Musk's PR stunts are exactly that. There is little scientific value (besides a dead-weight test) in launching a car into orbit... but by doing so, he can inspire another round of news stories and keep his name in fron
Elon Musk Toilet Paper (Score:2)
If it's good enough for Spaceballs, it's good enough for Elon.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What would kick ass is a small Elon Musk doll with a string in the back which when pulled makes the doll say "May the schwartz be with you".
Re: (Score:2)
It's actually legal is most states
As it should be. A flamethrower consists of:
1. A fuel tank.
2. A compressed air tank.
3. A hose
4. An ignitor
Since these components are legal, it seems silly to make it illegal to connect them.
Flamethrowers have legitimate peaceful uses, such as brush clearing.
What we really needs is a compact flamethrower that can be mounted on a drone.
Re: Worst thing is... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Sigh... and we had a serial arsonist here who started the fire that burned Lower Lake, CA. I bet he didn't use a flame thrower. You don't need one to start a wild fire. Faulty power lines throwing a few sparks is all you need. Gasoline and a match would do just fine. All this law does is probably send a few recreational users to Nevada.
Re: (Score:3)
Wikipedia seems to disagree with you [wikipedia.org]. Maybe you know the citations necessary to go correct the article? They cited a Washington Post story which is weaker than a reference to a law might be.
In the United States, private ownership of a flamethrower is not restricted by federal law. Flamethrowers are legal in 48 states and restricted in California and Maryland.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmmm, my reading of 27 CFR 447.21 [cornell.edu] puts them in the same category as howitzers and mortars. IANAL; maybe there's something I'm missing?
Re: (Score:2)
A surface reading indicates this is about import/export. I suspect that is the key. There are many legal things that are controlled in import/export.
I'm pretty sure that mortars are legal unless it has changed... during my freshman year of college, my dorm roommate brought is civil war era mortar to school for homecoming. I'll never forget because he fired it in front of the dorm using a mixture of flour and gunpowder to create a bigger flash. He then put it in our room for the week following homecoming whi
They can have my flamethrower... (Score:2)
I'll give you my flamethrower when you pry it from my scorched, dead hands.
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong. They are perfectly legal in almost every state, and most local jurisdictions. I've built a few for 4th of July parties. There are no federal laws against them.
Continue talking out your ass though.
Re: (Score:1)
It's actually legal is most states, because they either have no laws for it or require a license.
Fuck off to the UK or something if you want a nanny state.
I got my hat today. (Score:2)
I got my hat today. I feel like they waited for the flame thrower numbers before they sent out the hats. I'll probably invest in that and wear it around as I believe in the mission.
Re: (Score:2)
Wear your flamethrower around? Are you auditioning for the next Mad Max or something?
What is the "mission" for a flamethrower?
;)
Security (Score:4, Funny)
”And at least one user was able to guess the original password, too: "flame." (It's since been changed).”
That’s just the kind of attention to security best practices I’d expect from a Founder of PayPal.
Re: (Score:3)
Thatâ(TM)s just the kind of attention to security best practices Iâ(TM)d expect from a Founder of PayPal.
Whooooooooooosh!
Dude, do really think they didn't expect - nay, didn't want the pass to be "discovered"? Really?
The replacement is probably just as "pithy".
I'll take two.... (Score:3)
.... this place needs purifying.
Edgy +1 (Score:1)
Buy 9 U can (Score:1)
Typical Musk shipping delays... (Score:2)
Boring hats are already weeks beyond their originally quoted delivery dates, for a hat. I can imagine the safest way to keep your kid's hands off a flame thrower is to let them order one from Musk.
If you make a $600 deposit (Score:2)
do you get a Founder's Series flamethrower?
Spaceballs (Score:2)
The lunch box.
Finally! (Score:2)
For Elon Haters (Score:3)
'Flamebait' has a whole new meaning now.