Elon Musk's Boring Company Delivers $600 Flamethrower (theverge.com) 61

Posted by BeauHD from the promise-is-a-promise dept.
Last December, Boring Company CEO Elon Musk promised to sell a Boring Company-branded flamethrower after selling 50,000 Boring Company hats. Well, sure enough, 50,000 hats were sold and Musk is delivering on his promise. The Verge reports: Mark this down as one of the promises Elon delivers on, apparently, because it looks like the Boring Company flamethrower is here. Redditors in a few SpaceX, Boring Company, and Musk-related subreddits noticed earlier this week that the URL "boringcompany.com/flamethrower" started redirecting to a page with a password box. And at least one user was able to guess the original password, too: "flame." (It's since been changed.) Behind that password was a shop page that looks just like the one for The Boring Company's hat. But instead of a $20 cap, they found a preorder prompt for a $600 flamethrower. "Prototype pictured above," the listing reads. "Final production flamethrower will be better."

  • Plasma would be more appropriate (Score:3)

    by RhettLivingston ( 544140 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @08:52PM (#56012677) Journal

    Why "flame"? This doesn't exactly work with the push against the carbon industries. Perhaps something like a plasma thrower would be more appropriate. You could generate that with electricity.

    Maybe you could ionize the flame and accelerate it with an electric field as a compromise?

    • Thinking about this more, it seems like a device so closely associated with the largest investor in Tesla should contain a Tesla coil to generate lightning bolts. Perhaps you could generate an ionized trail in some fashion for them to follow? If you simply blew a stream of ionized air out could you get a ball of lightning to mostly stay within it?
    • "Flame" as a password worked initially, but not any more. Seeing how Elon is from South Africa, and that Cape Town is suffering from a severe drought, maybe we should try "Water" as the password.
  • >> Boring Company, the Flamethrower

    If it's good enough for Spaceballs, it's good enough for Elon.

  • I got my hat today. I feel like they waited for the flame thrower numbers before they sent out the hats. I'll probably invest in that and wear it around as I believe in the mission.

      by Rei ( 128717 )

      Wear your flamethrower around? Are you auditioning for the next Mad Max or something?

      What is the "mission" for a flamethrower? ;)

  • Security (Score:4, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @09:06PM (#56012775)

    ”And at least one user was able to guess the original password, too: "flame." (It's since been changed).”

    That’s just the kind of attention to security best practices I’d expect from a Founder of PayPal.

    • Thatâ(TM)s just the kind of attention to security best practices Iâ(TM)d expect from a Founder of PayPal.

      Whooooooooooosh!

      Dude, do really think they didn't expect - nay, didn't want the pass to be "discovered"? Really?

      The replacement is probably just as "pithy".

  • I'll take two.... (Score:3)

    by AmazingRuss ( 555076 ) on Friday January 26, 2018 @10:27PM (#56013073)

    .... this place needs purifying.

  • He's so edgy, he's my hero. Bro he even read rocket science books.
  • Get to low earth Orbit :)

  • Boring hats are already weeks beyond their originally quoted delivery dates, for a hat. I can imagine the safest way to keep your kid's hands off a flame thrower is to let them order one from Musk.

  • The lunch box.

  • An affordable flame thrower for the masses! What could possibly go wrong?

  • For Elon Haters (Score:3)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Saturday January 27, 2018 @01:53AM (#56013613)

    'Flamebait' has a whole new meaning now.

