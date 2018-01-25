The World's First Graphical AI Interface (fastcodesign.com) 26
FastCompany reports: Machine learning and artificial intelligence are so difficult to understand, only a few very smart computer scientists know how to build them. But the designers of a new tool have a big ambition: to create the Javascript for AI. The tool, called Cortex, uses a graphical user interface to make it so that building an AI model doesn't require a PhD. The honeycomb-like interface, designed by Mark Rolston of Argodesign, enables developers -- and even designers -- to use premade AI "skills," as Rolston describes them, that can do things like sentiment analysis or natural language processing. They can then drag and drop these skills into an interface that shows the progression of the model. The key? Using a visual layout to organize the system makes it more accessible to non-scientists.
My experience is that getting the data ready for the "math" part is about 80% of the work, and you have to know something about the models to know how to prep the data. For example, a recent text classification I did with Python and Keras has about 10 lines of code to define, train and test the neural network - but a whole lot more code to extract the data I needed and then beat it into shape for the modeling step.
That said, I'm quite happy with "Python for AI', as it's quick and simple to do things. Pleas
Not at all javascript like (Score:2)
It bears a much closer resemblance to texture processing in 3d modeling apps.There may be other specific domains that have this sort of approach, but web development is certainly not one of them.
Machine learning and artificial intelligence are so difficult to understand, only a few very smart computer scientists know how to build them.
Which, amplified by 'fantasy' input from television, movies, fiction, and the media, is probably why apparently the vast majority of people over-estimate the capabilities of so-called 'AI', attributing capabilities to it that it does not and cannot posess, and trust the technology way too much.
The tool, called Cortex, uses a graphical user interface to make it so that building an AI model doesn't require a PhD.
Great. Now we'll have unqualified people, with an almost total lack of understanding, believing they can be 'AI Scientists', creating even more half-assed excuses for AI. Wonderful.
