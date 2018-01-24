An AI-Powered App Has Resulted in an Explosion of Convincing Face-Swap Porn (vice.com) 68
Samantha Cole, reporting for Motherboard: In December, Motherboard discovered a Redditor named 'deepfakes' quietly enjoying his hobby: Face-swapping celebrity faces onto porn performers' bodies. He made several convincing porn videos of celebrities -- including Gal Gadot, Maisie Williams, and Taylor Swift -- using a machine learning algorithm, his home computer, publicly available videos, and some spare time. Since we first wrote about deepfakes, the practice of producing AI-assisted fake porn has exploded. More people are creating fake celebrity porn using machine learning, and the results have become increasingly convincing. A redditor even created an app specifically designed to allow users without a computer science background to create AI-assisted fake porn. All the tools one needs to make these videos are free, readily available, and accompanied with instructions that walk novices through the process.
YOU! I learned it from YOU! (Score:2)
SKYNET's gonna be a celebrity obsessed pervert.
This utilizes Google's TensorFlow. As soon as they get wind of the harm and hurt this is causing the faces of celebrity women they will shut the whole project down. Paying customers of the enterprise TensorFlow plan will have 13 minutes to migrate between notification and shutdown.
From the article:
The subreddit’s wiki states that FakeApp is “a community-developed desktop app to run the deepfakes algorithm without installing Python, Tensorflow, etc.,” and that all one needs to run it is a “good GPU [graphics processing unit, the kind that high-end 3D video games require] with CUDA support [NVIDIA’s parallel computing platform and programming model].”
So this now seems independent of TensorFlow.
The only downside I see to this ... (Score:2)
Re:The only downside I see to this ... (Score:5, Interesting)
... is that people who are procuring illegal (in particular, kiddie) porn could then hide behind the response of "I thought it was fake". If it went the other way though and actually destroyed the child and exploitative porn market then it would be mostly for the better.
It goes a lot deeper than that. For example, now that I know this is so easy to do, if I'm ever on a jury, I can't really consider any video evidence as enough for a criminal conviction, unless it has a documented chain of custody.
Likewise, any video that would normally cause public scandal can be dismissed as, "oh, it's fake!" even if it isn't, which might actually be a net benefit for public figures and those in power.
Incorrect. If I simply overwrite data, it's gone - it is irreversible. The simplest example is setting a pixel to black; the algorithm is completely lossy - you can never reconstruct the original pixel.
That's been handled by the digital security industry for over a decade. The first real digital video surveillance system signed every single frame at the encoder so that you could show exactly what frames, if any, were modified in court. The encoders now are built right into the cameras.
There is already a video of Obama apparently saying stuff he never said using this kind of tech. We need to think of a way to deal with this.
Education. Good, quality education. Giving citizens the ability to discern with genuine rational what to consider and disregard whatever is in the public eye.
You may not like the idea, but it really is the only solution to almost all of our modern day problems.
What the jury should consider is whether the evidence may have been "tampered" with before entering custody, or during custody.
There's already a plethora of porn with short, skinny and flat-chested barely-legal women dressed and acting like barely post-pubescent girls, and that's *actually* fake, or at least the 18 US xxxx notice that says they're over 18 says it ought to be fake.
I'm not sure how swapping faces does much to solve kiddie porn other than masking who the actually abused kids are, or worse, using the aforementioned skinny young porn actresses and putting real kids' faces on them.
Face swap a VR porn video.
Maybe. Everybody knows about "Photoshopping" but it's still not easy to deny a compelling faked photo.
I think video will be harder to deny (with motion, etc, adding realism) and it will take longer for the public (over 16 years old) to grasp how possible the technology is.
Maybe it would finally knock sex off its high pedestal and trivialize it enough to become just ordinary entertainment, like watching a movie or having supper at a restaurant. At the same time, it would hopefully unlink sex and deep feelings, because currently if someone's banging his wife's best friend it's a huge scandal, even though they're simply doing it for fun.
Not likely.
All it is is "legalizing morality". America has a deep-seated history of doing that stupidity.
Although we've made some steps in the right direction there are a lot of people trying to fight it.
Society will adapt (Score:2)
Except these will leak out and it will become difficult to explain "it's not really me". We think exploitation via sexting pics or sex tapes is bad, it's got to be worse when it's not just a nude selfie but a realistic depiction of your wife/daughter/friend getting double-penetrated by two giants.
Society will eventually adapt.
What's your first reaction if someone showed a hardcore photo of a colleague of yours doing thing that you would never suspected them doing ? "Photoshoped" is probably the first things that will go through your mind.
5 years down from now the word "FakeApped" will probably be accepted in the the dictionnary.
or worse, using the aforementioned skinny young porn actresses and putting real kids' faces on them.
Why is it "worse" ?
No actual kid got hurt in the making of it.
Only some "stock photo" website's collection got download and fed into an deep neural net.
I'm going to need to see some links. K, thx.
Oh the Humanity! (Score:3)
Let's see who we wouldn't want to be able to visualize (in any way) having sex:
- Ernest Borgnine
- Marty Feldman
- Either of the Olson twins
- Steve Buscemi
- Vincent Schiavelli
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Christopher Walken
- Clint Howard
- Jack Elam
- Madonna
I'll skiip the obvious political ones.
Satire and political commentary are one thing, but revenge porn is something entirely different. Not that I'm advocating banning these tools, but I can easily imagine teenagers et al. using this for revenge, embarrassment, and bullying.
- Either of the Olson twins
Why not [pinimg.com]? This would be roughly 2003 and legal where I live... if you don't want it I'll take both please.
Or actually no it wouldn't... having sex with them would be okay, but they're 17y3m so that would be "child" porn. Go figure...
Not in my country, it wouldn't.
16 and above is a misdemeanor if there's consent. You'd get away with a warning if it ever gets there, e.g. if her mom complains.
I did some, err, research, for science... And it turns out that you need to find a model who looks kinda like the celebrity and video which doesn't show their face at odd angles it can't cope with for it to work properly.
I can see a new industry starting up, with look-a-like porn stars who produce videos specially shot to suit face replacement.
As well as celebrity lawsuits I expect there will be a lot of blackmail and kids in court for putting a classmates face on some porn.
So we have ... (Score:2)
Sex
... interesting. ... somewhat interesting. ... hu hom ...
Porn
Fake Porn
Now that it's getting this easy we won't be able to believe anything we see. Piss someone off and you'll be getting famous because someone slapped your face on a webcam stream of someone stealing, holding up a store, or just about anything. At least porn won't have the cops knocking on your door because someone recognized the thug in the video.
people wanting out of a relationship with no loss of money will start using this to claim the partner was cheating
If this is now stupid simple to do, so that anyone who can download the tools can create a convincing face swap video, why would this be limited to porn? Someone wanting to ruin someone's reputation could easily swap them into any video. Even if the original is surfaced later to prove the fake, at the speed with which these things spread on 'social' media, the damage will have been done.
For a while, maybe. But after a certain period, people would just start ignoring all the shit.
I remember when photoshopping a chicken head onto a seal's body was amazing, today people wouldn't even look at it for a second.
The future is now, old man.
The future is now, old man.
once every rumour is true, no rumour is true (Score:2)
This is a big deal, in the longer term, but not because it stirs up a hornet's nest of kompromat as usual.
When every rumour is true, no rumour is true.
Slowly, but surely, this will ultimately devalue prurience.
Still, it will be pretty embarrassing to be caught doing your homework [tvtropes.org], not with Natalie Portman 2.0 (hey, dude, bump my phone), but the sweet young thing who sits beside you in English class baring her soul implausibly, while perfecting her special calligraphy.
