Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI

An AI-Powered App Has Resulted in an Explosion of Convincing Face-Swap Porn (vice.com) 68

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
Samantha Cole, reporting for Motherboard: In December, Motherboard discovered a Redditor named 'deepfakes' quietly enjoying his hobby: Face-swapping celebrity faces onto porn performers' bodies. He made several convincing porn videos of celebrities -- including Gal Gadot, Maisie Williams, and Taylor Swift -- using a machine learning algorithm, his home computer, publicly available videos, and some spare time. Since we first wrote about deepfakes, the practice of producing AI-assisted fake porn has exploded. More people are creating fake celebrity porn using machine learning, and the results have become increasingly convincing. A redditor even created an app specifically designed to allow users without a computer science background to create AI-assisted fake porn. All the tools one needs to make these videos are free, readily available, and accompanied with instructions that walk novices through the process.

An AI-Powered App Has Resulted in an Explosion of Convincing Face-Swap Porn More | Reply

An AI-Powered App Has Resulted in an Explosion of Convincing Face-Swap Porn

Comments Filter:

  • "free" (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This utilizes Google's TensorFlow. As soon as they get wind of the harm and hurt this is causing the faces of celebrity women they will shut the whole project down. Paying customers of the enterprise TensorFlow plan will have 13 minutes to migrate between notification and shutdown.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      From the article:

      The subreddit’s wiki states that FakeApp is “a community-developed desktop app to run the deepfakes algorithm without installing Python, Tensorflow, etc.,” and that all one needs to run it is a “good GPU [graphics processing unit, the kind that high-end 3D video games require] with CUDA support [NVIDIA’s parallel computing platform and programming model].”

      So this now seems independent of TensorFlow.

    • I doubt video face swapping will do any more "harm and hurt" (oh I'm sure the celeb women who have been deepfaked are in pain and agony right now...) than the years of being photoshop face swapped.
  • ... is that people who are procuring illegal (in particular, kiddie) porn could then hide behind the response of "I thought it was fake". If it went the other way though and actually destroyed the child and exploitative porn market then it would be mostly for the better.

    • Re:The only downside I see to this ... (Score:5, Interesting)

      by eth1 ( 94901 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @02:05PM (#55994543)

      ... is that people who are procuring illegal (in particular, kiddie) porn could then hide behind the response of "I thought it was fake". If it went the other way though and actually destroyed the child and exploitative porn market then it would be mostly for the better.

      It goes a lot deeper than that. For example, now that I know this is so easy to do, if I'm ever on a jury, I can't really consider any video evidence as enough for a criminal conviction, unless it has a documented chain of custody.

      Likewise, any video that would normally cause public scandal can be dismissed as, "oh, it's fake!" even if it isn't, which might actually be a net benefit for public figures and those in power.

      • ... is that people who are procuring illegal (in particular, kiddie) porn could then hide behind the response of "I thought it was fake". If it went the other way though and actually destroyed the child and exploitative porn market then it would be mostly for the better.

        It goes a lot deeper than that. For example, now that I know this is so easy to do, if I'm ever on a jury, I can't really consider any video evidence as enough for a criminal conviction, unless it has a documented chain of custody.

        Likewise, any video that would normally cause public scandal can be dismissed as, "oh, it's fake!" even if it isn't, which might actually be a net benefit for public figures and those in power.

        That's been handled by the digital security industry for over a decade. The first real digital video surveillance system signed every single frame at the encoder so that you could show exactly what frames, if any, were modified in court. The encoders now are built right into the cameras.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        There is already a video of Obama apparently saying stuff he never said using this kind of tech. We need to think of a way to deal with this.

        • Education. Good, quality education. Giving citizens the ability to discern with genuine rational what to consider and disregard whatever is in the public eye.

          You may not like the idea, but it really is the only solution to almost all of our modern day problems.

      • You are right down to identity - who when where, even she did WHAT? Thank you Equifax, your spilling "identity kits" onto the black market has accelerated the need to re think just How do you know it is ME? Fake video and Equikits will have an unexpected large effect on all society.
      • Well, no evidence of any kind should be considered admissible without a documented chain of custody.

        What the jury should consider is whether the evidence may have been "tampered" with before entering custody, or during custody.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      There's already a plethora of porn with short, skinny and flat-chested barely-legal women dressed and acting like barely post-pubescent girls, and that's *actually* fake, or at least the 18 US xxxx notice that says they're over 18 says it ought to be fake.

      I'm not sure how swapping faces does much to solve kiddie porn other than masking who the actually abused kids are, or worse, using the aforementioned skinny young porn actresses and putting real kids' faces on them.

      I suspect that *this* is actually the Bl

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Adriax ( 746043 )

        Face swap a VR porn video.

      • Why do you think so? As soon as this tech goes mainstream, it's going to be easier to explain "it's not really me", not more difficult.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by swb ( 14022 )

          Maybe. Everybody knows about "Photoshopping" but it's still not easy to deny a compelling faked photo.

          I think video will be harder to deny (with motion, etc, adding realism) and it will take longer for the public (over 16 years old) to grasp how possible the technology is.

      • Maybe it would finally knock sex off its high pedestal and trivialize it enough to become just ordinary entertainment, like watching a movie or having supper at a restaurant. At the same time, it would hopefully unlink sex and deep feelings, because currently if someone's banging his wife's best friend it's a huge scandal, even though they're simply doing it for fun.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by dkman ( 863999 )

          Not likely.

          All it is is "legalizing morality". America has a deep-seated history of doing that stupidity.

          Although we've made some steps in the right direction there are a lot of people trying to fight it.

      • Except these will leak out and it will become difficult to explain "it's not really me". We think exploitation via sexting pics or sex tapes is bad, it's got to be worse when it's not just a nude selfie but a realistic depiction of your wife/daughter/friend getting double-penetrated by two giants.

        Society will eventually adapt.
        What's your first reaction if someone showed a hardcore photo of a colleague of yours doing thing that you would never suspected them doing ? "Photoshoped" is probably the first things that will go through your mind.
        5 years down from now the word "FakeApped" will probably be accepted in the the dictionnary.

        or worse, using the aforementioned skinny young porn actresses and putting real kids' faces on them.

        Why is it "worse" ?
        No actual kid got hurt in the making of it.
        Only some "stock photo" website's collection got download and fed into an deep neural net.

        Or another way to put

  • Need to verify the veracity of this story (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm going to need to see some links. K, thx.

  • Oh the Humanity! (Score:3)

    by mykepredko ( 40154 ) on Wednesday January 24, 2018 @02:07PM (#55994561) Homepage

    Let's see who we wouldn't want to be able to visualize (in any way) having sex:
    - Ernest Borgnine
    - Marty Feldman
    - Either of the Olson twins
    - Steve Buscemi
    - Vincent Schiavelli
    - Whoopi Goldberg
    - Christopher Walken
    - Clint Howard
    - Jack Elam
    - Madonna

    I'll skiip the obvious political ones.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ttsai ( 135075 )

      Satire and political commentary are one thing, but revenge porn is something entirely different. Not that I'm advocating banning these tools, but I can easily imagine teenagers et al. using this for revenge, embarrassment, and bullying.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kjella ( 173770 )

      - Either of the Olson twins

      Why not [pinimg.com]? This would be roughly 2003 and legal where I live... if you don't want it I'll take both please.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Or actually no it wouldn't... having sex with them would be okay, but they're 17y3m so that would be "child" porn. Go figure...

        • Not in my country, it wouldn't.
          16 and above is a misdemeanor if there's consent. You'd get away with a warning if it ever gets there, e.g. if her mom complains.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I did some, err, research, for science... And it turns out that you need to find a model who looks kinda like the celebrity and video which doesn't show their face at odd angles it can't cope with for it to work properly.

      I can see a new industry starting up, with look-a-like porn stars who produce videos specially shot to suit face replacement.

      As well as celebrity lawsuits I expect there will be a lot of blackmail and kids in court for putting a classmates face on some porn.

    • ...so I'm not sure how good they'd be in a porno.

  • Sex ... interesting.
    Porn ... somewhat interesting.
    Fake Porn ... hu hom ...

  • Photoshop is an AI program. Who knew?

  • Now that it's getting this easy we won't be able to believe anything we see. Piss someone off and you'll be getting famous because someone slapped your face on a webcam stream of someone stealing, holding up a store, or just about anything. At least porn won't have the cops knocking on your door because someone recognized the thug in the video.

  • people wanting out of a relationship with no loss of money will start using this to claim the partner was cheating

  • The future is now, old man.

  • This is a big deal, in the longer term, but not because it stirs up a hornet's nest of kompromat as usual.

    When every rumour is true, no rumour is true.

    Slowly, but surely, this will ultimately devalue prurience.

    Still, it will be pretty embarrassing to be caught doing your homework [tvtropes.org], not with Natalie Portman 2.0 (hey, dude, bump my phone), but the sweet young thing who sits beside you in English class baring her soul implausibly, while perfecting her special calligraphy.

    The other directions this could go is so

  • Face swapping in porn vids is a cute trick, but it doesn't take a genius to see the implications of this technology, especially when combined with synthetic voice technology being able to accurately impersonate anybody's voice [gizmodo.com] with just a 1 minute sample. If you thought Photoshop fakery for political gain was bad (for example, the darkened pic of OJ on the cover of Time or the fake John Kerry/Jane Fonda pic from the 2004 election), we're now on the verge of a new era of video fakery for spreading lies, disi

Slashdot Top Deals

"The pyramid is opening!" "Which one?" "The one with the ever-widening hole in it!" -- The Firesign Theatre

Close