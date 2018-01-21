Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Amazon Opens 'Surveillance-Powered, No-Checkout Convenience Store' (geekwire.com) 181

Posted by EditorDavid from the self-driving-stores dept.
An anonymous reader quotes GeekWire: The first Amazon Go grocery and convenience store will open to the public Monday in Seattle -- letting any person with an Amazon account, the Amazon Go app and a willingness to give up more of their personal privacy than usual simply grab anything they want and walk out, without going through a checkout line... After shoppers check in by scanning their unique QR code, overhead cameras work with weight sensors in the shelves to precisely track which items they pick up and take with them. When they leave, they just leave. Amazon Go's systems automatically debit their accounts for the items they take, sending the receipt to the app. In my first test of Amazon Go this past week, my elapsed time in the store was exactly 23 seconds -- from scanning the QR code at the entrance to exiting with my chosen item...

The company says the tracking is precise enough to distinguish between multiple people standing side-by-side at a shelf, detecting which one picked up a yogurt or cupcake, for example, and which one was merely browsing. The system also knows when people pick up items and put them back, ensuring that Amazon doesn't dock anyone's account for milk or chips when they simply wanted to read the label. The idea is to "push the boundaries of computer vision and machine learning" to create an "effortless experience for customers," said Dilip Kumar, Amazon Go vice president of technology, after taking GeekWire through the store this past week... Apart from the kitchen staff preparing fresh food at the back, we saw only two workers in the 1,800-square-foot Amazon Go store during our visit: one at the beer and wine section to check IDs, and another just inside the entrance to greet customers.
TechCrunch calls it "Amazon's surveillance-powered no-checkout convenience store," adding "the system is made up of dozens and dozens of camera units mounted to the ceiling, covering and recovering every square inch of the store from multiple angles."

The Seattle Times reports that the store "was also criticized by grocery-store workers' unions, which feared an effort to automate the work done by cashiers, the second-most-common job in the U.S."

  • this is very clever here is how it works: At the end of each day each store's NN is mutated in relationship with the delta$ at the end of each week, the NN with the highest delta$ are culled out and replaced by a cross breed of the NNs with the lowers delta$

    • posting to revert mod misclick...

      I suspect this is true and on the road to success it will have some rough patches where it commits lots of fraud and falsely charges people for reasons that nobody can provide a valid explanation for. :)

  • Thanks, $15 minimum wage! (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Those pushing so hard for $15 minimum wage don't seem to realize this, but they've been instrumental in introducing economic distortions that won't just make full automation more economically attractive, but that will make full automation economically mandatory for any business that wants to survive. Socialists are always their own worst enemy. Their lack of understanding about the true nature of economics means that their policies will always be pushed too far, and will eventually destroy the economy that

    • Re:Thanks, $15 minimum wage! (Score:5, Insightful)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @03:53PM (#55973597)

      You seem to think this situation was avoidable. It was not. The higher minimum wage only made it happen faster.

      • The business morons always make this type of prediction.

        Locally, they said that increasing the minimum wage would destroy the restaurant industry, but in reality poor people spend a higher percent of their income eating out, and the dollars spent at restaurants increased!

        Retail workers spend a higher percent of their pay on retail spending than most workers, because they make less money. Increasing the minimum wage increases retail spending on the types of items that are going to be the biggest "walk-in" se

        • Some dollar stores (Dollarama in Quebec) have now replaced most of their cashiers with automatic cashiers, and those stores are really not in the B2B market. Between online shopping and machines, there won't be many retail employees 15 years from now.

          Worse, self-driving cars will probably kill most of the remaining retail stores anyway. People will order their milk and bread online, a robot in a warehouse will put it in the delivery car, and the customer will get it at his door. Walmart killed a lot of reta

          • The simple fact is that increasing the minimum wage is a huge boon to businesses like restaurants and small local stores.

            A business like a national brand "dollar store" is going to automate first, because they're the biggest and have the lowest potential losses. The maximum amount you can steal from them is much lower, they don't need it to work as well, and they're big. So they can adopt it first.

            Are customers going to pay to go to a restaurant that is just a vending machine with tables next to it? Those h

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by dryeo ( 100693 )

            How are the customers responding?
            Here in BC, my grocery store introduced some self-checkouts. After they'd been in a bit, usage seems to have dropped off to close to zero. Now they've upgraded them and they don't even take cash anymore, which doesn't seem like a good idea at Dollarama.
            What my grocery store has done, which seems successful, is have all tellers open at the busy times and advertise the fact. It's nice being able to go through the lineup quick, unlike the last time I went to a Dollarama with it

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by LWATCDR ( 28044 )

              Publix is the same except they never did have any self service isles. Publix is a great store and has been for decades. You walk up to any employee and ask them where something is and more often than not they stop what they are doing and walk you right to it.
              When you go in if any cashers are not checking someone out they are standing right at the front of the checkout isle looking for people to check out.

        • The business morons always make this type of prediction./quote>

          No, no it's all the Socialists fault, because:

          Their lack of understanding about the true nature of economics means that their policies will always be pushed too far, and will eventually destroy the economy that is hosting these socialists.

          It must be true because some idiot A/C believes all the far right propaganda.

      • you could pay them in just enough rice porridge to make it through one more miserable day and the machines would still win out; if only because shopping at places where the staff can barely survive is just plain unpleasant. After all, out of sight, out of mind.

      • UB quality of life. We need to give all people the real right to food and shelter and Internet.

        I am afraid giving just money will create Mansa problem

      • You seem to think this situation was avoidable. It was not. The higher minimum wage only made it happen faster.

        Absolutely... and speed of change is exactly what we don't want. It takes time for people to adapt. Automation is going to displace a lot of people, so it's important that the changeover happen as slowly as possible, to minimize the pain. High minimum wages are a bad idea.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by LWATCDR ( 28044 )

        Yes, it was going to happen. Why? Because having to check out is a bad user experience.
        I do not want to wait in line at the store. I also do not want to wait for the waitress to bring my check, take my card, and bring back my check?
        Does this mean that people must go unemployed? Not really the staff can be used to keep the shelves stocked, the store clean, and help customers find products.
        As to complaints that the minimum wage is not enough to raise a family? You are right it is not and was never meant to be

    • We have record-setting levels of employment (here in California the unemployment level is the 40 years of the current tracking methodology), and we're getting rid of the horrible jobs no sane person wants to do. How anybody can think that's not great news is beyond me. I was originally against the minimum wage increase because I thought it was unnecessarily high and would increase unemployment and inflation, but it has clearly proved a success: here we are somehow with the poor getting more pay, near zero u

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      The price for these capabilities of dropping well faster than half every three years.

      At best it's a three year speed up in bringing these capabilities.

      • The price for these capabilities of dropping well faster than half every three years.

        Most people are generally terrible at dealing with / anticipating non-linear change. Those who can are often able to remain far ahead of the curve. But they're relatively rare.

        And this change... this change is unlike any other that preceded it. That's why you see so many deniers claiming this wave of automation is essentially just like previous "no more buggywhips" events.

        They simply can't open their minds far enough to see

  • like self check out just wait people will try to work out ways to get free stuff at this store.

    https://www.fierceretail.com/o... [fierceretail.com]

  • The political economy is broken: innovation that delivers broad productivity and standard-of-living increases is "bad" because it puts people out of work. This phenomenon is not new. For example, some metro transit systems rolled out in the 70's were designed for total automation, but were forced to employ operators by unions and/or public outcry.

    There are two simple, direct fixes that should be on the table. One is a basic income, the other a jobs guarantee.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      There are two simple, direct fixes that should be on the table. One is a basic income, the other a jobs guarantee.

      A third one is to not discriminate against people just because they're on the wrong side of the Pareto line.

      Looking at the pictures, this appears to be the most handicap/elderly unfriendly modern store I have ever seen. All small print, similar packaging, no-one to ask for help reaching the high shelves, no carts for those who cannot carry, not even a chance to fit a wheelchair through the entrance gate. Entitled young healthy people need to back off and think for a moment. With their hearts too.

      • Having people available to ask for help reaching high shelves is not a sign of being accessible, that literally means that it is not accessible for those people. Duh. You need to back off and ask what accessibility is about, instead of reaching off-hand conclusions and presuming that they must be informative.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by arth1 ( 260657 )

          Having people available to ask for help reaching high shelves is not a sign of being accessible, that literally means that it is not accessible for those people. Duh. You need to back off and ask what accessibility is about, instead of reaching off-hand conclusions and presuming that they must be informative.

          The obvious difference being that in a regular store, an old lady who can't reach the high shelf can be helped and actually get what she needs.
          In this store, fellow shoppers can't even help her, because if they pull a product off the shelf, they get charged.

      • This is a non sequitur. Sure, this store might have issues that limit its ability to replace cashiers at the present time ("ability," because elderly people are a significant market segment that would be unprofitable to ignore). For the moment, so do self-driving cars (*cough* inclement weather *cough*).

        The point is that there's something fundamentally wrong with a system wherein elimination of menial labor is somehow bad.

    • I think it has come to that. You can't have an economy based on consumption when no one can afford to buy because they don't have jobs to earn the money that it takes to consume.

      • You can't have an economy based on consumption when no one can afford to buy because they don't have jobs to earn the money that it takes to consume.

        Exactly. Also, both basic income and jobs guarantee could virtually eliminate a host of other social ills, like homelessness and food insecurity. Those things directly make all of our lives worse, e.g. by forcing us to walk through feces encrusted encampments and increasing the incidence of property crimes.

        Further, unlike top-heavy tax cuts, bottom-heavy cash transfers for folks with marginal propensity to consume near 1 will drive growth and thereby limit their impact on net government revenue.

  • Nice challenge! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DrTJ ( 4014489 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @03:59PM (#55973629)

    From the TFA:
    "The company says the tracking is precise enough to distinguish between multiple people standing side-by-side at a shelf, detecting which one picked up a yogurt or cupcake, for example, and which one was merely browsing. "

    I would take that as a challenge! What can I get a away with, how can I obscure, or fool the "AI", what are the limitations and assumptions, can I beat the design engineers? Very interesting problem!

    If I would be tempted to do that - who hasn't shoplifted once in 47 years - what would that indicate for the average shoplifting rate?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Easy, bring your small kids to help fill your trolley. Have them run around in circles grabbing stuff before dumping it, not that you would need to ask them to do that. Aside from that... this store sounds fucking creepy.

      • The computer isn't going to be sitting there going, "awwww, shucks, how cute!" at your kids and being distracted. It is just going to count how many items they grabbed.

        And probably charge you for some percent of the things your kids picked up and put back down, and it will be your responsibility to identify those items and request a refund, and then if the item is found during the next inventory to still be in the store, you get a refund, and if not, then a human reviews the camera footage of your trip to s

    • They will accept your challenge. Though you only actually left wth 5 items the AI will be tied in knots by so many kids and it will charge you for half the store. Mysteriously if it is a grey area somehow the customer gets the short end 99% of the time. But since they have hundreds of cameras, thousands of scales, and millions of rfid tags, but you have your word it's probably somewhat over 100%.

    • The cost savings from no employees (Score:4, Insightful)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @04:46PM (#55973897)
      will dwarf anything you could possibly steal before getting caught. As for privacy concerns, it's like the number of the beast. You won't have a choice. You'll at least have to buy food.
      • If people really care about privacy and there's no other stores available to shop at, they can always pay someone else to do their shopping for them. One person buys everything for a dozen people or so which makes the collected data useless since it can't be tied to any one person in particular.

        • Meeting in the marketing department:

          The last time alvinrod was in the store, he bought a chicken and tofurky slices, unsalted chips and 500g of sea salt, non-alcoholic beer and two bottles of wines, vanilla ice cream and coconut milk frozen dessert...

      • Choice and monopolism are water and oil.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Probably doesn't need to be super accurate, beyond not accidently charging people for stuff. Like self service check outs the losses may be a little higher but the savings compared to employing staff more than make up for them.

    • The hard part isn't just fooling the AI, it is doing it in a way that doesn't cause the AI to detect that your signal is problematic and flag you for human analysis. The human can watch you for a bit and easily see you're playing some sort of "game" and ban you, even if they can't figure out your scam. This is going to be so much harder than doing the same thing in a store right now, with only humans to fool, and where they don't have all the shoppers authenticated and so have to catch thieves "live."

      • Re:Nice challenge! (Score:4, Insightful)

        by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Sunday January 21, 2018 @05:17PM (#55974087)
        Assuming no human employees and current fire codes -- wear mask, walk in though exit, grab stuff, walk out through fire exit. Slashdotters are thinking of security in a far more sophisticated way than petty thieves do.

        • They do that at night with the liquor store and smashing the window in, but then they get caught and insurance pays for most of the damage.

          This part is neither new, nor theoretical. There are places in the world where it is a real problem, and in the US it is mostly not. It happens, but there is a system in place to mitigate it.

        • But.... you can't enter through an exit!?

          I mean... that's like... you can't even... diodes, man! Diodes!

    • Tolerable Shoplifting Rate - TSLR

    • Last time I was in Switzerland there was a small convenience store run on the honor system. No staff, no cameras, just a lock box you dropped cash in when you bought something. They were still in business.

      People rarely run out on restaurant bills even though its easy to do. Its quite possible that a lot of people understand that stealing stuff is bad.

    • Take it as a challenge? Amazon will thank you for providing edge cases to help harden their AI. I'm sure they expect to lose money on this approach for a few years while they gather extensive real world field testing. You're the product...

  • ATM scare (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A couple decades ago when I was in middle school banks in our town installed a few ATMs and issued mag stripe cards to replace the paper wallet size account number slips. My dad and many others around me said it would be the end of banking as a profession and I should not go anywhere near the industry.

    That end of employment fear was unfounded as is this one.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rl117 ( 110595 )
      Have you seen how many bank branches have closed down entirely? In Scotland, the RBS have closed something like two thirds of their branches over the last couple of years, and the other banks are doing the same. On the street I work on, I've seen Clydesdale, RBS and Lloyds all vanish over the last year or so. With ATMs and online banking, their reason to exist is mostly gone. If I need to cash a cheque I need to travel to the one remaining branch in the city centre. Employment in banks was a dead end t

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kjella ( 173770 )

        Have you seen how many bank branches have closed down entirely? (...) Sucks to be a business with nowhere to deposit your takings.

        That's been taken over by machines too, both notes [federalbank.co.in] and coins [cashyourcoin.com]. Those who have a big cash surplus tend to have a security company drive around and collect it rather than carry large amounts of cash to the bank though. Though most businesses around here actually hand out more money than they take in, people get money by electronic deposit and those who let you pay by debit card also tend to let you do small cash withdrawals.

  • A society that glorifies convenience makes it easy for its citizens to ignore what they see, hear, and experience. When citizens don't know who's providing the convenience, for what purpose, at what cost, and for whose benefit, the result is a superb mask for tyranny. -sub.intelligitur

    'nuf said.

    • I'm not sure it's just for tracking. Most of Amazon really seems to be geared up for impulse buying. No need to think about how much money is in your wallet, not need to spend time checking out, just push a button. There's seriously heavy handed and tricky marketing to get people to sign up for Prime. The easier it is for people to buy stuff, the more money Amazon makes. The speed bumps on the way to buying stuff actually helps the consumer, especially today when so many people live beyond their means.

      O

  • I bought some things recently using a similar idea. At a Dallas hospital the vending machines have been replaced by what roughly like standard refrigerated display cases you'd see holding drinks at any convenience store. Chips and such were in a similar-looking case, just not refrigerated.

    The customer taps their card or phone to open the case, then takes whatever they want. It detects if you take an item and then put it back. Especially if you wanted more than one item, it was more convenient than a stand

    • hoping the bag of pretzels will drop as intended

      It's the 21st century, we're sending robots to Mars and probes to asteroids, cancer has gone from "death sentence" to "usually well treatable", and paper jams in printers have become exceedingly rare, but the solution to this problem still eludes us.

  • as so often happens, I pick something up, walk around for a while, then put it down somewhere else, picking something up from there? If their system can't handle that - with 100% reliability - it's not ready for the real world. Because that happens all the time in real retail stores.

    • If you don't put the item back the original spot, you should be charged anyway just for being an inconsiderate jerk.

  • ... the tracking is precise enough to distinguish between multiple people ... overhead cameras work with weight sensors in the shelves to precisely track which items they pick up ... The system also knows when people pick up items and put them back, ...

    Do not shop for condoms at the Amazon Go store.

    On the other hand... With Alexa snooping on you at home as well, perhaps she can help ensure you buy the right size - next time.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Stretch condom over Echo speaker.

      "Alexa, you're going in!"

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by arth1 ( 260657 )

      There next to no size difference between over-the-counter condoms in the US, despite what the packaging promises. An "XL" condom is only 56mm wide compared to 53mm for the regular.
      The manufacturers can't deviate much from the allowed standards, or they won't be allowed OTC status. The only reason there is a difference at all is because the production tolerances are now smaller so they can make a condom that's 56 +- 1mm where they earlier made 53 +- 4mm, and still stay within the 57 mm max width. Similar

  • > criticized by grocery-store workers' unions, which feared an effort to automate the work done by cashiers, the second-most-common job in the U.S.

    This is an excellent example of where the "robots are taking our jobs" mantra is misguided and targeted at the wrong change. If the concern is really about cashiers' work, then the most significant replacement has already been implemented many years ago: self-checkout kiosks. In fact, the ones in the US have already become old fashioned and bulky compared to t

  • - Just put the alcohol into a mini refrigerated walk-in room that's behind a locked door. The door only opens for those who are over the drinking age... there, one employee position resolved. - create a greeting robot (screen with a human face) with preprogrammed messages and potentially preprogrammed responses to questions... there, the other employee position resolved.
  • The only thing that bothers me about this is the personal identification in order to enter the store. Then again, stores like Costco have for years required you to submit your identity and made you pay for a uniquely-identifying card in order to use their store. It doesn't look like Amazon will charge you. And even I am willing to let a clerk scan my uniquely-identifying Safeway card at checkout so I can get 80 cents off seedless grapes or whatever. What's different about Amazon's store is that there isn't
    • Prepaid credit card linked to an Amazon account with following address and info... Fuck Bezos 666 Diaf Lane Hell, MI 45666 (616)FUC-KOFF fbezos@goatse.cn

    • When my grocery store added self-checkout kiosks, they fired so many people that lines are even longer now.

  • The idea is to "push the boundaries of computer vision and machine learning" to create an "effortless experience for customers"...

    Customers? Oh, you mean all the workers you put in the unemployment line with this "vision" of the future? Those customers?

    They say automation is unavoidable. We'll see if the concept of Eat the Rich is too.

  • FTFA :-

    In my first test of Amazon Go this past week, my elapsed time in the store was exactly 23 seconds

    WTF did he buy? Sometimes it takes me 5 minutes to find just one particular item in my supermarket. Even though I use the same place every week, they are always moving stuff around according to season, or it seems at the whim of the manager.

  • We are about to test it too at the chain were I work.
    It will be a regular store that will be open 24/7 only at night there will be no on site personnel. It will only be open to people who have membership/owner cards. Since it is a cooperation, you pay a small amount to become a member/owner, so it is not like one of those "membership" cards you get at the register.

  • I picture a thief sitting standing in front of a store shelf with a bag of sand in one hand, and a bag of cookies in the other.

  • Until then, they should respond "above and beyond the call of duty" when customers report failures

    Methinks there will be LOTS of failures

    If they take the typical corporate attitude, and ignore or argue with the customers, instead of taking a detailed bug report..they will fuck themselves

  • Automation is fine, I like that. However, I want to be able to walk into a store, buy something with cash, and walk out, anonymously. Nobody has the right to analyze my life history of hygiene and drinking habits.

